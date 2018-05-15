YogaWorks, Inc.'s (YOGA) CEO Rosanna McCollough on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thanks, Meghan. Good afternoon everyone. And thank you for joining our call to review our first quarter results. We’re excited to have kicked-off the year on a strong note. During the first quarter, we delivered financial results at the high-end of our expectations. Revenue increased to 11% to $15.5 million, which was above our plan. And adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.1 million, again at the high-end of our expectations.

Overall, we grew visits by 21%. The continued mix shift from memberships to class packs and fewer promotions relative to last year resulted in a 3.7% decline in visits on a pro forma same-store basis. As we've shared previously, we believe the mix shift will continue through 2018, tapering off in the second half of the year. We're also happy to report a 28% increase in overall visitors due to the higher studio count, and a 2.3% increase in unique visitors on a pro forma same-store basis, validating our widening appeal with our more flexible pricing options.

We remain focused on growing our base business and delivering improved EBITDA in addition to the continued execution of our acquisition strategy. As we announced a few weeks ago, we added three additional studios to our base business earlier this month, and I'll talk about those studios in just a few minutes.

In our base business, we have a number of growth initiatives in place. First, we look to continuously refine our programming to optimize the number and variety of classes in order to drive growth in visits and visitors. We start with an analysis of each class on our schedule in every studio. And based on visitor trends, we tweak timing, type of class and/or instructor. To draw the widest group of customers, we offer a variety of pricing options and encourage a membership option for those who will get the value by visiting just two times per week.

In April, we also implemented a modest price increase on packages and memberships in select regions, and are pleased that our churn has stayed relatively consistent for the subset of members who were affected by the increase. Secondly, we constantly refine our marketing programs to see how we can drive awareness in traffic. We are focusing our marketing efforts on geo-targeted keyword advice, referral campaigns, direct marketing and local grassroots initiatives to raise brand awareness within our local communities and generate new and repeat traffic.

We also believe that our loyalty program encourages additional visits to retire rewards, and are currently expanding this program to all newly acquired studios. As I mentioned on the last call, we are also excited to be developing a new custom mobile app that is on schedule for beta by year end. Third, our teacher training program continues to be important financially and strategically. In addition to our trainings in core markets, we also held 10 trainings in five countries in the first quarter, and continue to maintain our presence as the leader in teacher training, graduating teachers and creating ambassadors with every course.

We’re in the middle of offering complimentary 100-hour teacher training programs to our new teachers in the Washington D.C. metro area, and have already scheduled our pre-training for our new teachers in Houston. And another one is being scheduled for our Boston community later this year.

We're investing in these trainings to give teachers the opportunity to add to their skill-set and further their education with programs that also qualify for continuing education credits. These trainings also serve to unify our teachers under the core elements of the YogaWorks method, ensuring that students get a consistently excellent experience across our markets as we broaden our brand name.

Finally, through MyYogaWorks.com, we’ve partnered with a number of organizations to drive awareness of the digital subscription business where students can practice yoga anytime, anywhere. In quarter one, we began a partnership with Google to provide their employees with discounted MyYogaWorks.com membership as part of their world class employee wellness program. We continue to seek partnerships with other companies to broaden awareness of our fast growing online video business. Our recent partnership with Yoga Journal also has been successful in driving new users to the site.

In addition, we held a MyYogaWorks online challenge in January, which encourage students to reinvigorate their mind, body and soul through seven consecutive days of online yoga, and saw strong participation with over 10,000 users signing up. Taken together, these efforts help us reach an all-time high in the number of MyYogaWorks.com subscribers during the quarter.

In addition to our base business, we’re also pleased to have continued executing on our growth plan. On May 2nd, we announced the acquisition of three Prana Power Yoga studios in the Greater Boston area, increasing the density of studios and leveraging our existing infrastructure in the region. These studios are smaller than our average studio that are geographically desirable and represent highly engaged community. We are thrilled to have more than doubled our teacher base, and boosted our student business to the area by over 50% as we quickly gain market share in this region. Doubling our studios in Boston gets all of features more teaching opportunities and gets students more chances to take yoga classes, and also help to leverage our existing regional overhead.

This acquisition expands our portfolio to 69 locations across the country. We are currently on-boarding features and staff with our new HRIS system, which has greatly streamlined the process for greater efficiency. While we will maintain the existing class programming in these three studies, we plan to add classes to the schedule where there is capacity to do so, and where we see an increase in variety and visits. Teachers and staff across the region are being pulled to understand what additional scheduling opportunities they seek as we look to utilize our broader base of employees across all studios.

This week, we are working with MBO to merge the data bases to allow Prana Power Yoga and YogaWorks students, the opportunity to visit any of our six studios in the Boston region, which is part of the greater vision to create a network effect and encourage visits. Plans to paint studios at retail merchandise and change signage are also underway as we swiftly move to reflag these studies in the next couple of months.

Once again, these acquisitions are part of the incredible opportunity we have to consolidate the highly fragmented Yoga industry with more than 33,000 studios. We believe that our reputation as the gold standard of yoga teacher training, our track record of successful acquisitions and our talented team position us to capitalize on this unique growth plan.

As we’ve discussed in the past, we’ve been studying this market for several years and have developed a robust database of thousands of quality studios, and are currently in active discussions with hundreds of studios. Our key to success is our unique way of integrating studios that preserves the local community, while centralizing functions to leverage our overhead and best practices. We’re excited about our pipeline and look forward to updating you on upcoming acquisition.

Overall, we are pleased with the start to fiscal 2018 as we continue to drive forward with our belief that YogaWorks for everybody. It remain committed to providing an excellent and inclusive experience for everyone who walks through out door, and continue to believe that we have a very exciting opportunity ahead of us.

Our solid base of studios, strong acquisition pipeline and excellent position as the acquirer of choice in the large and highly fragmented yoga industry gives us confidence that we can drive increased value for our shareholders over the long-term. And we are grateful for our team members to deliver on our mission everyday, which is central to our business and success.

I will now turn it over to Vance to review the financials.

Vance Chang

Thanks, Rosanna, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ll start with the review of our first quarter 2018 results, and then discuss our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year of 2018. We’re pleased to have delivered first quarter results in line with our expectations, and firmly on track to continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead of our business -- for our business.

First quarter net revenues were $15.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to $14 million in the first quarter of 2017, and were $200,000 higher than expectations. The increase from last year was primarily due to 16 new studios acquired. Overall, we saw an increase in the number of teacher training and workshop events held in the quarter, which resulted in $0.6 million increase in sales from these events. We saw $1.3 million increase in sales from multi-class packages, offset by $0.8 million of decrease in sales from monthly memberships. In addition, we saw $0.3 million increase in retail sales.

Our adjusted studio level EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.8 million or 18.1% of net revenue compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2017, or approximately 22.9% of net revenue. The decrease in studio level EBITDA dollars was primarily due to the change in deferred revenue as disclosed in our adjusted EBITDA table in our earnings release.

Studio level free cash flow, which reflects adjustments for deferred revenue for this first quarter of fiscal year 2018, was flat at $3.1 million or 20% of sales versus 22% in Q1 last year. The drop in studio level cash flow margin was primarily caused by increased minimum wage and rent escalations. We also rent fewer class package promotions in Q1 ’18 versus Q1 ’17 to preserve the relative value of limited memberships, while also maintaining long-term brand value. Our goal is to maintain our studio level cash flow to be around 20% for the year.

G&A expenses totaled $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $3 million in the first quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the investment in people and operations to support being a public company, such as increased audit, tax, legal fees, and our M&A team that was added during 2017, and increased overhead to support new regions, such as Houston and Atlanta.

Adjusted EBITDA was in line with our plan at negative $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, which was at the higher end of our guidance range. Net of the deferred revenue adjustment, our adjusted free cash flow was negative $810,000 for the first quarter of 2018. For reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, please see the tables in our earnings press release.

At the end of the first quarter, we had $18.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Cash used in operating activities was $2.7 million for the quarter compared to cash provided by operating activities of $783,000 in the first quarter of 2017, which reflects operating losses, as well as change in deferred revenue and other net working capital adjustments.

Turning to our guidance for the second quarter of 2018, excluding assumptions for future acquisitions but including assumptions for acquisition of Prana Power, we expect net revenue to be between $13.3 million and $13.8 million as compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $1.6 million and negative $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to negative $551,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

For fiscal year 2018, we’re raising net revenue guidance to be between $57.5 million and $59.5 million as compared to $54.5 million in fiscal year 2017. We’re also raising adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between negative $3.95 million to negative $2.95 million for the fiscal year 2018 as compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.2 million in the fiscal year 2017.

Our guidance for both the second quarter and full year reflect incremental sales from the 19 studios acquired in the second half of fiscal year 2017 and first half of 2018 to-date. And the continued impact of the shift of membership to cross packages and existing studios. Also note that we were less promotional as compared to last year in the first quarter. In addition, we expect to incur higher public company costs and other G&A investments to support growth as compared to last year as I mentioned earlier.

With that, we'll open it up for Q&A.

Oliver Chen

Our question was related to the guidance, and you're raising the full year slightly. So just what was underlying that trend, was it more solid results in Q1? Just wanted the methodology behind that race. And then on the partnership front, that's very impressive, what's you've been doing with MyYogaWorks.com. How should we think about this opportunity overtime, and how it can be modeled and what impact it could have on financials as well? Thank you.

Vance Chang

So our guidance reflects a more measured promotion cadence for '18 versus '17, but also reflecting the acquisition of Prana, so that's how -- so those are to be since why we've raised the guidance for the year.

Rosanna McCollough

I'll answer the part of MyYogaWorks. MyYogaWorks.com, as we’ve mentioned on past calls, is an incredibly exciting opportunity because of the business scale so well. It's now just a question of getting the word out to more and more people as we continue to focus on the user interface. I think specifically your question about modeling and I think it's very difficult to model until we get the momentum behind some of the business development deals. But I think things like Google being able to promote MyYogaWorks through their internal wellness chat channels to all of their employees raising awareness, could have a really nice reach for our business. And once that gets the ball rolling, I think that could have a nice impact on the financials. I think it's little too soon to model that just yet.

Oliver Chen

And as we do step back and look at our models and think about the path to positive free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA. Could you just zoom out again and what are some the key factors that will get you there overtime more on a longer term basis?

Vance Chang

It's a few different factors. It's number of units as we acquired studios. Each studio is accretive to our studio base, so that's definitely helping. And then as we leverage our infrastructure, which again as we talked about before, most of the investments going public has been done already. So it's a matter of time we just need to add a little bit more scale, that’s going to be the biggest piece to profitability.

Oliver Chen

And lastly the unique visitors number has been encouraging. Do you expect that the magnitude of that trend to continue in terms of a low-single digit growth in unique visitors that seems like an important metric in terms of the help for your business?

Vance Chang

Yes, we actually we do expect that to be continuing. I think it's a reflection of the class packages being -- students reacting to our class package offering. And it’s a good trend that we're encouraged by.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Rosanna McCollough

Oliver, I would just add to that that with our variety of programming that appeals to a wide demographic, I think that puts us in a nice position to be able to attract the broadest group of new students entering into yoga, as Vance said that that’s a validation of our concept appeal which is both programming and pricing options.

Oliver Chen

You've also been measured about how you think about pricing. On the other hand, there has been pressure from minimum wage. If you could speak a little bit of the framework about how you're thinking about the pricing levels, and what should happen just to make sure you're balancing profitability versus a good value proposition for customers?

Rosanna McCollough

We spend a lot of time thinking about who we are, what we offer, what the value is and how you price these things. And the truth is that consumers want options and that's great and we are very pro-consumer choice. We also want to make sure though that we are consistent in pricing it such that you get increased value with increased commitment. So a single drop in class is going to be always the most expensive option for students who want the most flexibility. And as you go all the way to the other end of the spectrum, which is an annual commitment to YogaWorks, you're going to get a great value.

Now for us, we're going to get higher price -- a higher price per class than on an annual. But with that annual commitment and even monthly membership commitment, we're going to get the increased visits with that. So we see the trade-off there, but we also believe that it's about building the community. And once again, YogaWorksis about mindfulness concept, it's not just health and fitness, its health and wellness and that is our differentiation.

John Heinbockel

So a few things. Is there now a focus on existing market M&A? Obviously, you did that with Boston. But do you think you want to spend the next year or so, focusing on the markets you've gone into, including the new ones, Houston, Atlanta as opposed to, entering any more new markets at this point, or is that on the table too?

Kurt Donnell

I think it’s a combination, John. Obviously filling in existing markets has the benefit of folding under existing retail overhead. So of course we really have the opportunity to do that, and really create that network effects for both teachers and students, that's obviously ideal. That said, where we have an opportunity to plant a flag in new markets and really build around that, like we’re continue to do in Atlanta and Houston, or even extend it down to some of our existing markets where the price and the value make sense, we’ll of course do that too.

John Heinbockel

And I think you have said that where you’ve taken the pricing up, there was no impact on churn. So I guess just said it another way, in those markets no students, there was no change in behavior, attendance or frequency of attendance with the increased pricing?

Vance Chang

Yes, right. So that's in relation to our monthly members. We did not notice any noticeable increase in churn for the members that we affected pricingly.

John Heinbockel

And then lastly, if you think about -- I know where we sit with MyYogaWorks members and classes taken. But how many more opportunities are there like Google. And Google itself, is that a big enough partnership to move the dial on MyYogaWorks performance?

Rosanna McCollough

I think there are lots of opportunities. I mean, it’s instant at the number of potential partnerships to drive awareness of YogaWorks and MyYogaWorks.com specifically, because that one doesn’t have the geographic boundaries of our studios. Google, on its own, to change the trajectory of the business, sure, I mean, they’ve got tens of thousands of employees they could. Now, it’s the question of penetrating the number of options that the Google employees have in adding MyYogaWorks.com to the verity. I think like Oliver was asking, what is it going to take? I think it’s going to take a lot of awareness by a lot of different people to start all effect from MyYogaWorks.com, which is extremely exciting.

I think, what’s unique about it, is that it of course through just people no matter where they are and we seen from the inside of when people take classes, they’re taking 20 to 30 minutes length classes. So it’s a very different experience when people don’t have time to get through a studio, they want to get some exercise or mindful activity at home or in their hotel. Hopefully, different experience to the community building of our studio and I think very complementary.

Dave King

Maybe just sticking with that line of questioning a bit. Do you have what the number of subs is currently for MyYogaWorks.com? And then I think you shared in the past that most popular plan, I think is $15 a month or so and $5 a month, I think for the existing still customers. What’s the right ARPU to be assuming or on average what people paying in terms of revenue per month for that?

Vance Chang

Our subs versus year end is up about 6%. And so then -- but we haven’t disclosed ARPU or any other metrics in regards to MyYogaWorks just yet.

Rosanna McCollough

But the majority of business is still at the $15 a month as there is less overlap with the studio business, because it streamed in over 100 countries around the globe.

Dave King

Switching gears on the three Boston you acquired, I think you said there were a bit smaller in terms of AUV. Looks like the margins have been a little lower as well as that indeed the case. And then I guess more importantly, if so, can you talk about the opportunity to list those overtime? How quickly do you expect to do so, and then what are the key drivers there to do it?

Vance Chang

They were a bit smaller than our typical AUV studio, but they were very strategic. As Rosanna has mentioned, they doubled our teacher base there, same thing for students. And while the four walls are a bit lower than our target, there’s a great opportunity to capitalize when you got some access capacity there and additional classes of programming. And to take advantage of the ability for our existing Boston customers to also go take class there. And then intermingling between same thing on teacher. So I think there is a real chance to move that four wall right where it needs to be here in relative short order, I don’t know if it’s necessarily in 2018, but in very, very short order here. And I mean, of course being smaller studios the price was reflective of that size and the payback period is right where we need it to be.

Dave King

And then I guess lastly from me in terms of the -- looks like you got $2.7 million or so in cash flow using operations during the quarter. Can you talk about the seasonal puts and takes to that? And how does that compare to where you expect to use on an annual basis?

Vance Chang

Obviously, as you know, we had some burn from operations in Q1. But really the cash usage primarily reflects a lot of the typical year end working capital changes, so there is an extra payroll cycle, there is way your taxes, bonus, there are a few IPO invoices that were accrued for that were paid out in Q1. So I would say it's heavier usage than normal quarters in Q1.

Daniel Imbro

This is actually Daniel Imbro on for Ben, thanks for taking our questions and congrats on the quarter. I wanted to start on the recent acquisitions. Can you guys talk a little bit about the reception you're seeing from both teachers and students to the recent deals you’ve done? How are each of those parties responded to the integration? And has that response been different between existing markets and new markets?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes. So on Prana, specifically, we were at the Townhall a few weeks ago. There’s just a general excitement in the air when people realize what we’re up to, and saying oh my god, you guys just doubled your presence in Boston. And can I teach at other studios, and in fact our future are like, oh, is there opportunity to teach at even more studios. So that’s exactly what we hope would happen and that’s exactly what is happening that people have excitement in the air about the opportunities ahead to grow yoga and to bring those communities together.

For the students, we’ve had a field a few questions as we did in the DC metro area. The number one question is, how soon can we take classes at the other studio? And in fact that’s what we’re gearing up for this week, pushing MBO can make that transition happen even faster with the acquisition of the Prana Studio. So that the Prana students can visit YogaWorks and YogaWorks visits the Prana, and we reflag as quickly as possible in that region. So it's exactly as we hoped, in fact a little bit better. And it's just proving out our growth plan thesis.

Daniel Imbro

And then, Rosanna, in your prepared remarks I think you mentioned the ability to add retail merchandize at Prana. Can you talk a little bit about the success you guys have had growing your retail business at acquired studio? And has that been a source of meaningful revenue synergies that you have created at your past acquisitions?

Rosanna McCollough

In the pass we haven’t reported exactly how much we have to lift on our retail business. I think we've shared overall that our retail business is a smaller component of our business less than 10%. But what's important about it is the strategic value and the financial value of it, which is people forget their yoga pants and need a mat when they go to classed. And so of course we're going to have that for them.

From Yoga Tree, one of our first acquisitions, they did have a tremendous amount of retail merchandize. We were able to get our first list from the first acquisitions we did. And in the case of Prana Power, specifically, it have extremely limited merchandize, I think just a few mats. So there is a going be a great opportunity to add retail just as soon as we can add paint and now this flat wall in the next weeks. So while not significant in the overall theme, very important to increasing that four wall margin and adding value, and adding a great experience to the students.

Daniel Imbro

And then last one from me, bit of housekeeping. Vance, you mentioned higher teacher training and workshop during the quarter. Looking to the rest of 2018, is there anything different in terms of the timing for teacher training or workshop timing that should be thinking about when we’re modeling year-over-year revenue growth?

Vance Chang

I think what we’re seeing this year more of the trainings are probably pushed towards later part of the year. We’re seeing an increase in these events, because we actually just have more studios as well. But if you’re looking at seasonality for the year overall, it’s probably heavier towards the second half than the first half of the year.

George Kelly

Just a couple of questions. First, what is your expectation for full year studio level cash flow? And then can you remind me what normal maintenance CapEx is for studio?

Vance Chang

So the maintenance CapEx for studio is obviously very depending on size and our own CDOs is slightly differently than the acquired studios. But it’s very small and it’s probably in the range of $300,000 to $500,000 per quarter or per studio, but again it depends. So what happens sometimes we have bigger, bigger chunk and a bigger equipment but a lot of times it’s just -- there is nothing. So average is roughly that range. As far as the question on free cash flow, we don’t provide guidance on that number specifically. But our adjusted EBITDA guidance that we provided reflects for the year probably in the range of $2 million of deferred revenue is our estimate at this point.

George Kelly

So there is $2 million benefit roughly to -- whatever, I don’t have the press release in front of me. But you think there will be about $2 million positive benefit from deferred revenue?

Vance Chang

That’s right.

George Kelly

And then second question, you mentioned in your remarks about a new app coming later this year. And just wondering if there’s any functionality that you’re working on that you can talk about now? Any upgrades to customer experience or booking or ability, whatever it is just if anything you can mention?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, we think that consumers really want the convenience of being able to go to their closest studio or being able to have the app tell them where their closest studio is, because they may not be aware of all the studios around them. So a geo locator around the person is highly important to be able to find the nearest place to take a class. I also think that being able to eventually add ratings and reviews to classes help us with consumer feedback, helps the consumer and help social marketing of our classes and our teachers quite frankly.

I think being able to consolidate reward points, we use a third-party vendor to MBO called Perkville and being able to know how many points you have at any given time, and how much to get to the next level, just makes it really fun to be part of YogaWorks. And I think a better thinking between the Web site and the mobile app on being able to purchase, being able to save a class to your calendar whether or not you want to reserve that class or there is reserving and saving. And all those add-up to important features to improve the stickiness between the consumer and YogaWorks.

Rosanna McCollough

All right. Well, thank you everyone for your time today and interest in our company. We look forward to speaking you in August when we report on Q2, and happy Monday everyone.

