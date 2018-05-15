Atlas Q1 2018: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Executive Summary

Last week, Atlas (AFH) released its Q1 2018 results. It was not a perfect quarter, but all was not doom and gloom, and I remain optimistic on the ability of the company to forget the disastrous year-end results which hit the book value by 35%. As the epic spaghetti western film directed by Sergio Leone, there was good, bad and ugly news.

The Good News

Let’s start with the good news. In Q1 2018, net income increased by $0.7 million to $5.5 million.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

The profit growth was mainly due to the lower tax expenses, as the effective corporate tax rate declined from 35.0% to 18.8%.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

The reduction in the tax burden was mainly due to the tax reform wanted and defended by President Trump. Like many US-based companies, Atlas could say “Thank you, Mr. President.”

With a higher net income, earnings per share increased by $0.05 to $0.45.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

In addition, 255,505 shares were repurchased by the company during the first quarter of 2018 and impacted the EPS positively.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

If the company has decided to repurchase shares during the first three months of the year, I guess that it was because the management considered the fair price of the stock was higher than its market price. In other words, the share repurchase done during Q1 2018 could be a sign that the fair value of Atlas’s stock is higher than $11.74.

The last but not least good news is the book value increase. In Q4 2017, the book value dropped sharply, adversely impacted by the reserve increase which was needed to cover the costs of some claims reassessed during the last quarter of 2017. In Q1 2018, the book value per share increased to $7.62.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

The $0.20 book value per share increase was related to the following effects:

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Financial Presentation



Furthermore, the management seems to be positive on delivering an EPS of $2.00 for the 2018 exercise.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Financial Presentation

In a nutshell, all the KPIs seem to be green.

The Bad News

However, the picture is not so bright. The net income growth was only related to the tax reform effects. In Q1 2018, the combined ratio was 89.3%, compared to 86.9% for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Financial Presentation

Both loss ratio and expense ratio worsened by 2.2 percentage points and 0.2 percentage point, respectively. Furthermore, the taxi contribution at the premium level continued to decline. In 2016, the three segments represented one-third of the total business each. In 2017, the taxi business represented less than 25%. And in Q1 2018, the decline in the premiums from the taxi continued.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Financial Presentation

In my view, the decline in the taxi segment is mainly due to the sector transformation, as the TNC drivers have conquered market shares and represented for Atlas a new source of revenues. On the other hand, it means that Atlas is now focused on a specific risk class, which could have a different risk profile. Last but not least, the company continued to be concentrated on the New York market, which represented 46% of the total written premiums in Q1 2018.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Financial Presentation

And The Ugly Ones?

Generally, I do not forget the adverse events which hit an insurance company. It could be the hurricane Irma, which occurred last year, for example. In Atlas’s case, I remember two things: in 2016, during the last quarter, Atlas was obliged to increase the reserve level to face increasing claims in Michigan. The stock price declined significantly, as the market did not expect Atlas to have underestimated its reserve level. During the first three quarters of 2017, Atlas’s communication was optimistic, and Atlas’s management told the company’s shareholders that the situation in Michigan was solved partially. And, during the last quarter of 2017, Atlas shared preliminary results, with bad news related to the lack of reserves. A part of the shareholders’ value was destroyed, and the shareholders’ portfolio suffered accordingly.

I do not forget both prior situations and look at the reserve level closely. In Q1 2018, the gross reserves declined by 3.3% to $204.7 million.

Source: Atlas’s Q1 2018 Report

The shift from IBNR reserves to case reserves was mainly due to new claims reported during the quarter. However, I do not like to see the reserve level dropping, because of my two last experiences with Atlas. I may overreact to the situation. However, I remain prudent, as I know what Atlas did in the past.

If You Want To Shoot, Shoot Don't Talk

Guys, I will be very honest with you. The Q1 2018 results surprised me positively; I guess that some skeletons are still in the closet, but I have the feeling that Atlas will call them out over the quarters, benefiting from the excellent underwriting performance of the current year. I do not deny a risk to be duped by the management. Nevertheless seeing the stock reaching $20 is not a dream. Atlas’s stock price did it in the past because the company was under the spotlight of the market which welcomed the portfolio growth combined with a strong underwriting performance. I am loaded of Atlas’s shares that I have kept over the years, and the 80% upside I am talking about is not a sweet dream; it is a real possibility, which would depend on the company’s ability to restore its margins, increase the reserve buffer and make its portfolio growing. There are the three critical points of the company's recovery as the three characters of the film directed by Sergio Leone. Sometimes, I talk. Other times I shoot. Now, it is time to shoot.

