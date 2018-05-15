Republic Services: Still Cleaning Things Up

Dividend increases should be expected, but shares are a little pricey at the moment. We like Republic a lot, but we would like to see a better price before we would consider shares.

We like its investment-grade credit marks, but we still would like to see the company take a more proactive stance when it comes to deleveraging during the good times.

There are few better business models than those of collection and disposal within the municipal solid waste space. Republic operates in a very healthy oligopoly.

By The Valuentum Team

There may be nothing glamorous about the municipal solid waste industry, but that may not matter to investors of the group. The business models of those that collect and dispose of waste are among the best out there, in our view. For the Big 3 oligopolistic players in the US municipal solid waste arena, Waste Management (WM), Waste Connections (WCN), and the latter, Republic Services (RSG), which we'll profile in this article, they may never have had a better operating environment than today's. Pricing continues to be rational across the US collection and disposal landscape, volume growth is solid as the US economy chugs along, and the group continues to generate robust free cash flow to pay copious amounts of dividends. Though the group does have a tendency to take on a bit too much leverage, which could come back to haunt it during more difficult times, right now the going is good - and it may very well be excellent when it comes to talking about the second-largest operator in the US, Republic Services.

Republic Services At A Glance

Image Source: Republic's 2017 Annual Report, page 34

• Republic Services is the second-largest provider of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry, as measured by revenue. The firm has ~340 collection operations in ~40 states and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates ~195 active solid waste landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

• The past five years have been quite good for Republic (see image above). Revenue has steadily advanced along with the economic cycle, while operating income recovered nicely during 2017 from a small hiccup in 2016. Importantly, operating cash flow has been on a steady march higher during the past few years, to $1.91 billion in fiscal 2017, while capital spending has been relatively contained at $900 million to $1 billion during the past few years. The big issue with Republic is its total debt, which continues to march higher, too. We'd like to see management pursue deleveraging initiatives a little more aggressively.

• The waste industry is characterized by solid revenue and earnings visibility, thanks to the nature of the multiyear contracts utilized. Republic, in particular, continues to convert its customers to more favorable inflation-based contracts, and the company now has ~$530 million of annual revenue tied either to a waste-related index or a fixed rate increase of 3% per year. The industry continues to consolidate, too, and roughly 35% of industry revenue is generated by private entrepreneurs. Republic is not afraid of scooping up valuable assets, as the company invested ~$440 million in acquisitions during 2017. Pricing power emanates from disposal operations, and Republic has a solid network. As of the end of 2017, it had 204 transfer stations and 195 active landfills, the latter just shy of Waste Management's ~250 mark.

• In 2018, Republic Services is targeting double-digit growth in EPS and free cash flow per share, excluding the impact of recycled commodities, the price of which it expects to decline. Adjusted EPS guidance has been set in a range of $2.53-2.58, and adjusted free cash flow is projected at $925-950 million. 2018 is anticipated to be the 6th consecutive year the firm grows both price and volumes.

• Republic Services' strategy of 'Profitable Growth through Differentiation' is based on five pillars: market position, operating model, people and talent agenda, customer zeal, and digital platform. As of 2017, ~75% of its residential routes have been converted to automated single-driver trucks, reflective of its focus on an efficient operating model.

• On May 2, 2018, Republic Services reported better first-quarter results. Core price advanced 3.8%, while volume advanced 2%, helping to drive total revenue growth of 1.5% on a year-over-year reported basis ($2.43 billion versus $2.39 billion in the year-ago quarter). Cash provided by operating activities leapt to ~$581 million in the quarter versus ~$444 million in the year-ago period, while free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending, expanded to ~$318 million, up from ~$221 million in last year’s quarter, representing an increase of 44%+.

Republic Services' Leverage Is High But Credit Ratings Good

Image Source: Valuentum

We think financial leverage is the enemy of the strong dividend payer. Although the waste industry's relatively stable and recession-resistant operations are conducive to companies taking on a bunch of debt, we can't forget about the trouble Allied Waste, now a part of Republic, encountered years ago after being saddled with tremendous financial obligations. Truck maintenance was often deferred, and it put the entity behind the eight ball when it came to efficiency initiatives, particularly as diesel fuel became a larger part of its cost structure. In any case, however, despite Republic's hefty net debt position, the company's credit is rated investment grade across the board: BBB+ by S&P, BBB by Fitch, and Baa3 by Moody's, all as of December 2017. Here's an excerpt from our Dividend Report on Republic:

Key Strengths Republic Services benefits significantly from its long-term disposal assets. Such assets grow more attractive as time passes thanks to the increasing regulatory nature of the waste business, as well as citizen groups opposed to greenfield sites growing in number and strength. These disposal assets, including its Apex landfill in Nevada, which is the busiest facility in the US, represent the material barriers to entry that give the company a large portion of its "moaty" characteristics. We like management's near-term growth targets, and pricing power is another competitive advantage the firm benefits from as a result of it operating in a monopoly in ~30% of its markets. Free cash flow has been sufficient in covering cash dividend obligations in recent years. Potential Weaknesses Republic Services' debt load provides a large drag on its Dividend Cushion ratio; at the end of 2017, its net debt position was ~$8.1 billion (inclusive of short-term debt). Debt maturities will total $700+ million annually from 2018-2022. Though we note that annual free cash flow generation has been enough to cover annual cash dividend obligations, when considering the additional capital used to repurchase shares in recent years (averaged $473 million annually from 2015-2017), such coverage becomes stretched. Tuck-in acquisitions have the potential to impact the pace of dividend expansion moving forward, but we continue to expect modest increases in its payout on the back of its stable, free cash flow generating operations.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Republic Services' disposal assets represent a long-term strategic benefit that will only become more valuable over time due to an increasingly onerous regulatory environment and continued citizens' group opposition to greenfield sites. Its Apex landfill in Nevada, for example, may be the crown jewel in the waste industry, and it continues to price its collection business smart with many deals tied to inflation.

We value shares of Republic at ~$61, and while the market may be getting a little excited about them at present levels, they aren't too pricey, even as we say that we'd prefer a much better price, given the amount of financial obligations the company has on the books. We're expecting dividend growth to ensue at Republic Services, perhaps at a more modest pace than in the past. Shares yield ~2% at the time of this writing.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.