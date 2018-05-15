Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:15 January 1, 0000 4:52 PM ET

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:INNV)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

May 14, 2018, 04:15 PM ET

Executives

Bassam Damaj - CEO

Ryan Selhorn - VP and CFO

Analysts

Jay Albany - SeeThruEquity

With me today from Innovus are President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap of the remainder of 2018. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We'll then open the lineup for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on today's conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today's conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business developments, plans and objectives such as out-licensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company's products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's website at InnovusPharma.com.

Innovus Pharma's financial results, press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The 10-Q for the first quarter 2018 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan, and good afternoon, everyone. For a start, I would like to welcome Ryan Selhorn, as our new Chief Financial Officer to the team. And I look forward to working with him to continue the exponential growth the company is experiencing.

Today, during my remarks today I will discuss the progress and opportunities we have seen across the business, as well as the continued expansion of our proprietary Beyond Human sales and marketing platform and the strengthening of our pipeline which we increasingly believe have the potential to drive significant future growth for Innovus.

In the first quarter, total company revenue was impressively increased by 91% from the previous quarter. This was driven by continued strength of our anchor brands, primarily UriVarx, Apeaz, Vesele and DiabaSens and by our continuously expanding and robust proprietary Beyond Human sales and marketing platform sales channels.

Our gross margin for the first quarter 2018 continued to increase to 81%, which is the highest we've experienced and our loss from operations has decreased by 49%. We now have all the ingredients needed to advance to our goal of profitability.

With that With that, I will turn the call over to Ryan to discuss our financial results, followed by a detailed discussion on our corporate and business performance. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you Bassam. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, we recorded net revenue of over $4.5 million, $4.54 million to be exact. Similar to the previous quarter, our core and anchor brands continue to deliver our growth with UriVarx contributing $2 million in net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018. We expect this product to generate between $6 million and $8 million in net revenue in 2018. We now have 7 core products or anchor brands, UriVarx, Vesele, Apeaz, Sensum Plus, ProstaGorx, FlutiCare and DiabaSens, which we expect would generate a large portion of the 2018 $18 million expected net revenue.

The first quarter of 2018 was our best quarter-to-date. Net revenue for the first quarter was over $4.5 million, which was an increase of $2.2 million or 91% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis as well as the $2.4 million or 109% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2017. This puts us at an annual run-rate of at least $18 million for 2018. The significant and continuous increase in revenues is attributed to three main pillars in our strategy namely one, our expanding Beyond Human sales and marketing platform. Two, our expanding commercial pipeline and three, our geographical expansion of our commercial presence, all of which will be discussed in detail by Dr. Damaj.

We have seen increased results due to our increased presence in new and existing sales channels in 2018 and a growth in revenue from products like UriVarx, Apeaz, and Diabasense and FlutiCare. Our newly established direct mailing sales channels increased to approximately 13% of net revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 5% in 2017 and we expect this new channel to be a significant part of the source of our revenue for the company.

In addition, our online sales channel increased to 7% of net revenue in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3% in 2017. And revenue from our international customers to 9% of net revenue in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3% in 2017. The diversification of our revenue streams through our different sales channels in 2018 has enabled us to achieve a significant increase in our revenue from 2017 and we expect our revenue to continue to increase throughout 2018 as we expand our product lines in these three sales channels in addition to our existing print media advertising.

In regards to our international shipments, in the first quarter of 2018, we were able to generate approximately $382,000 in net revenue from international partners. The increase in ex-U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2018 was due to shipments of Zestra and UriVarx to our partners in South Korea, Canada, Europe and the MENA region. We expect our international sales to continue to increase as we have already received orders or expect to receive orders from the following partners, which we expect to ship in the second quarter of 2018.

We received $140,000 order from our partner, Sothema for Zestra and Zestra Glide which is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2018 and we expect an additional order for the new approval received in Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and other countries in the coming months.

We expect to receive an initial order of $30,000 from our new partner Lavasta Pharma for sales of ProstaGorx in the Middle East and North Africa area in the coming months. We expect to receive an initial order from our partner, Luminarie for sale of Zestra in Australia and New Zealand, which was recently approved for commercialization of medical device for close to $90,000.

We shipped our first orders of 20-kilogram -- bulk of our products to our partners KLabs in India in the second half of 2017 to start local stability as required by the India FDA which is expected to take a few months after which we expect to receive the initial order from our partner. We are anticipating an additional order from our partners in Europe for over $100,000. We are anticipating our first order from our partner in Peru for close to $35,000. We are preparing to ship our first commercial order of Zestra to Indonesia, and we are also awaiting a second order from our partner in South Korea for Zestra.

Our gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 81% compared to the same period in 2017 of 79.8%. We have been able to consistently maintain a gross margin of close to 80% quarter-over-quarter in 2017 and into 2018 which is a testament to the efficiencies we have gained through our materials requirement and planning processes and by successfully launching our products through the Beyond Human sales and marketing platform.

Sales and marketing expense increased to $3.3 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $2 million in the preceding quarter and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Sales and marketing expense as percentage of revenue decreased in the first quarter of 2018 to 73% compared to 77% in 2017.

As we move forward from the launch of our products, we believe that the sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue will continue to decrease as our newly launched products from 2017 and 2018 to-date have more sales history and we have sufficient data to better target our ad placements through our sales and marketing platform.

Also as more customers subscribe to our monthly shipment program, which currently represents approximately 30% of our net revenue generated, we believe this type of revenue stream will contribute to better ROI as it does not require any additional sales and marketing costs.

General and administrative expense remained consistent at $1.7 million in the 3-months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Loss from operations for the 3-months ended March 31, 2018 was $1.3 million, which included $280,000 of non-cash stock based compensation and amortization. This represents a decrease of $330,000 or 20% from the 3-months ended March 31, 2017. Our loss from operations for the first quarter of 2018 as a percentage of revenues has decreased by 49% from 2017.

As we continue to look at different ways to control operating costs increased ROI in our advertising spend and bring more processes in-house to reduce our operating costs, we believe this trend of decreasing our loss from operations shows our progress to reach our goal of profitability.

Lastly, at March 31, 2018, our cash balances were $4.9 million and our cash used from operations for the 3-months ended March 31, 2018 was $663,000.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan. As you have indicated the company has been able to almost double revenues in 2017 and is now on track to double revenues again in 2018, continue to increase its gross margin, increase its cash position, reduce expenses, manage its capital widely, cut losses and increase its drive to profitability to maximize shareholders value. And I would like to start with discussing our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform as it is the main drive for our growth.

Our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform continues to grow and deliver and currently has grown to multiple sales channels, which include one, our print arm consisting of editorials and close to 3,000 newspapers, magazines in the U.S. reaching between 20 million to 30 million potential consumers on a monthly basis. The second arm is our direct mail arm, which consists of reaching between 1 million to 2 million preselected consumers on a monthly basis, based on their purchase history and habit.

Our third arm is our in-house fulfillment process in which our customers receive information and offers on complementary products from our company directly. Fourth, our retention post card in which current customers receive additional discounts for their royalty. Fifth our tear sheets program, in which preselected consumers receive special offers on select products. Seventh, our online arm, which consists of a growing portfolio of over 170 websites, email campaigns to our over 2.5 million email subscribers and multiple online platforms including Amazon, eBay, Wal-Mart, Twiche [ph] and others; our expanding international platform outside the U.S.

And here I am pleased to announce that we have successfully implemented our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform in Canada and we launched UriVarx partnership with Acerus, Apeaz and Xyralid and we are experiencing an outstanding response from Canadian consumers and we look forward to launching all of our non-partnered approved product in Canada under our platform and report back to you the excellent sales results we are experiencing over the second quarter of this year. The success in Canada has led us to start evaluating -- expanding our platform to Europe starting with the United Kingdom.

To give you specific breakdown of revenues by sales channel for the year-end 2017, our net revenue were broken out by channels as follow. The print media constituted 87.2% of our revenue whereas in the first quarter 2018 it went to 71.3%, our direct mailing was 4.5% in 2017 and it went up to 12.4% in the first quarter 2018.

Our retail and wholesale, as you know which has a lower margin for us went from 2.8% in 2018 to 0.8% in the first quarter 2018. And our online sales, including Amazon went from 2.8% in 2017 to 6.7% in 2018, and we expect that to continue. Our international sales went from 2.7% in 2017 to 8.8% in 2018. And I think this speaks to the point up being able to diversify and de-risk our platform where we have multiple sources of revenues, multiple channels, all going towards our total revenues.

Thus, as we are moving forward, now we are moving forward to a more balanced sales channel approach, by decreasing our reliance on print media and instead increasing our efforts in direct mailing and in house fulfillment and postcards and tear sheets on online sales and on international sales.

In addition, we are considering other marketing and sales channels that we will actually expand to in order to continue the expansion of our sales channel and continue to profit from our products in to newer sales channels.

The second pillar of our success is attributed really to our valuable pipeline offer. The success of our product is due not just to efficacy of the product but also to our ability to develop and patent them and fend off any generic or infringing products. Thus the company has invested now, a lot of money into our IP, and currently we have 14 patents, 11 patents applications, 48 trademarks, and 54 trademark application, and we will continue actually to push for more patents in our products to keep the protection and more trademarks on our products.

I think it's important to know that once we go out of the U.S. [ph], Europe and Canada, the patents don't actually have much more weight anymore. And it is actually the trademark of the product that have the most weight and this is what actually consumers follow. So we are putting a lot of efforts on our trademarks outside those countries.

As for our pipeline, we have 21 nice launched commercial products in United States. We have seven products on the market in Canada, and we have four products in India and one product in Europe, three products in the MENA region and one product in Asia. And we've -- as I mentioned before we will continue aggressively pushing our products into additional territories.

In addition, we have multiple products in our pipeline, including Musclin for muscle growth and endurance, GlucoGorx supplement and RecalMax which we expect to launch this year amongst several other that we have in development stages. So going forward, we will be classifying our results based on three main categories of our products. So we have three main categories that we call our core product or anchor product brand, and those core products include UriVarx, Vesele, Sensum Plus, FlutiCare, Diabasense, Apeaz, ProstaGorx and RecalMax. And the core products right now represent 94.10% of our total gross revenues.

And then we go to our established product or brand which includes, Zestra, BHT, testosterone booster, Androferti, UriVarx. And the established product category is important to us because they do not require substantial market expense, while consistently generating significant revenue for the company. The established product or brands represent 4.2% of our total gross revenue for the first quarter 2018.

And the third category is what we called our cross-sell products or brands and those are actually when a customer is ordering or places an order for one of our core products, established products we offer them the set of product at discounted rate and those include the green coffee extract, blood sugar support, ArthriVarx, UriVarx, UTI strips, the Vesele and RecalMax, these are oxide strips, ketones and others in the same category.

The cross sell category is important for us as it contributes about 10% of the core products revenue and there are no separate marketing costs associated with it. And I think this is actually very important for us. And also I think, which is important for us is the retention of our customers is an important goal for us. And what I mean by retention is actually the monthly shipments that we do for our fans [ph] ordered products. And I believe currently we are somewhere around the 30% in monthly auto ships on our products and we are working towards increasing that percentage as much as we can.

Now before I conclude, I would like to discuss Fluticare, and where we are with this products. As we've told you that now we have completed our first phase of sampling to the top subscribers of fluticasone propionate spray in United States and to over 20,000 independent pharmacies, which many of them actually carry the product now. Physicians are responding at a very high rate to our sampling program with repeat requests for additional samples and coupons on a daily basis.

Although, we are experiencing excellent double digit growth of Fluticare in several channels, we are experiencing some pushback from some of the retailers and wholesale as it appears that several large insurance companies are still reimbursing the prescription form of the product. And to our surprise, Medicare is fully reimbursing the generic fluticasone propionate spray Rx form until today. So we were as shocked to learn this as I'm sure many of you are that one arm of the government standard Medicare is the inversing 100% of the Rx form of the product whereas another form -- arm of the government the Food and Drug Administration has switched the product to a non-reimbursement OTC form.

So we are evaluating the situation, how we could address the situation and we believe that with time insurance companies will stop reimbursement as it did with other products as well as Medicare allowing us to exploit all the sales channels to increase Fluticare sales. Fluticare continues to doing extremely well on a lot of channels including Amazon and others, and we are still hoping that Fluticare will be a solid core product for us this year and that it will realize its full potential in the fiscal quarters ahead. In addition we will be placing our second order with our partner, West-Ward for this product shortly.

In closing, our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform continues to perform well and our continuously growing pipeline today with a range of targeted products across different indications is as deep and focused as it has ever been. With several potential near term product opportunities, which we expect to add to our core brands, I believe our strong cash position, coupled with our pipeline present an unprecedented opportunity to deliver not just a life changing impact on a growing number of patients and consumers but it also creates an unprecedented enhanced value for all of our shareholders.

We remain focused on executing our commercial strategies, increasing revenues while maintaining and increasing our gross margins, managing expenses advancing our pipeline and prudently allocating our capital to position Innovus for sustainable and continuous double digit success to reach our goal of profitability.

And with that, I thank you for your continued support for the company and I will now open the line of question for our analysts, following by answering your questions received by phones and email.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jay Albany with SeeThruEquity. Please go ahead.

Jay Albany

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on the results. I just have a clarifying question, till the end the quarter, that you just reported was -- the growth that you just reported was FlutiCare revenues recognized during that quarter and could you just remind us how much, I didn't catch at the end there?

Bassam Damaj

So, we didn't actually detail -- now we as I said, we are starting now to report our numbers for core product, for category, core products, established products and cross sell product. So FlutiCare revenues are included in our core product as we reported.

Jay Albany

Okay. Just -- but based on the commentary that you just had, it sounds like the core products, probably excluding to the FlutiCare generated majority of that growth. Is that fair to conclude or you just have?

Bassam Damaj

The core product include FlutiCare sales. FlutiCare is in there.

Jay Albany

Okay. I guess I'll have to wait for further detail in the future. I want to congratulate you on the Beyond Human growth. Could you just remind us sort of how big that platform was before you acquired this, seems like people have to insert several products into that and grow it over the last few years?

Bassam Damaj

Correct, I mean we acquired the Beyond Human, sales and marketing platform in 2016, March, 2016 -- I'm sorry March 2015. And there were only a difference, and they only had one product in it. So there wasn't really no scale efficiency. It was really in a limited number of print that's available. So since we took it over actually we really expanded the print but also we developed algos that allows us to target the states based on specific parameters.

We've added to it specific magazines. We've added tear sheets, we've added -- now we've added the direct mail that we sent out, we've added the in-house fulfillment and we've added actually the retention postcards to it. So then we've added the online because now we integrate everything under our CRM which now has all the information of the customers that buy from us. So we know their habits of buying, what types of products they buy, when did they buy it, which date.

So we're able now to really cater the different product to different customers and have a much better response rate from that. We've added all the online which is actually now centralized and then we've added our additional online market places to that. We have added the international distribution to it. So we really have what we call a full flush sales and marketing platform now.

Jay Albany

That's wonderful. I did also want to ask a little bit more about good customer earning plans [ph]. Congratulations on that getting cleared, there was a press release last month. I know it's a little early but could you give us a sense to sort of what your timing as you bring it to market and sort of how I should think about that by product line?

Bassam Damaj

Yes, we expect the delivery, now we got the clearance from the FDA and we expect the delivery of the first commercial batch to us around July and August. So as soon as we get that, we're preparing the distribution channels for that, we're preparing all the marketing required and so forth. So hopefully in the second half of this year is when we expect to launch the product.

We've been pretty efficient in launching products since the Beyond Human sales and marketing platforms allows us to put a product and they are pretty fast trade actually and start seeing results in there. The other advantage that will take a little bit more time because although the -- is a part B Medicare listed device with actually additional paperwork to file with Medicare in order to have full reimbursement by the users. So that will probably take between 60 to 90 days from the filing that we just did. So we're hoping that before the end of this year, third and fourth quarter we'll be able to launch the product in the United States.

Jay Albany

Is that a product that you think maybe looking out to next year has $1 million sales potential?

Bassam Damaj

Yeah, this is a product that we believe will be part of our core products. This is a big market because the lens system cells, the insulin strips is actually what makes the money for the companies and non-digital promoter held. The promoter is a onetime for several months, but it's the monthly shipment of the insulin strips actually is what -- where the money is.

So basically -- and this is where we are very strong in that, and because we can cater directly to consumers to their home actually through our Beyond the Human sales and marketing platform and have that actually shipped to them on a monthly basis with the luxury of their homes. So we have a big advantage actually over putting it on the shelf and competing with every other actually company that are sitting out there.

Jay Albany

Thanks very much. I'll open up the call for others. Thank you.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you Jay. And now we're going to actually as I mentioned, we're going to move to the questions that we received from the shareholders by phone or by email. The first quarter is coming out from Gerald, how many short term warrants are left from the last round of financing.

Thank you for the question Gerald, as we disclosed our filings all but approximately 6.7 warrants were exercised from the short term warrants from the FDA financing at $0.15 a share. I think it's I worth noting the fact that the funds that exercise their warrants at the market price which mean they have confidence in the company's performance and they do not want to lose the opportunity to have a long term position in the company that benefits from our continuous growth. And I think we reported that from our close to $5 million in cash position actually we had a $1.9 million in notes and the rest were actually from warrants that were exercised.

Fluticare sales. Questions, we have here multiple shareholders asking the same questions as you asked.is Fluticare performing as the company hold. So one thing which is important for Fluticare. We are very confident that FIuticare will actually become a strong core product for the company this year. So as I mentioned it is taking a little bit longer time because of the pushback we're getting because of the reimbursement that's ability ongoing for the RX side of the business we are hoping will continue to -- will decrease and disappear overtime and then we can get the full potential of that. But definitely this is product for us that's a big priority products, that's a product that we are preparing for the second batch, to order second batch from our partner and we see that actually for us becoming a very strong products adding more to our revenues.

Amazon, the third question is Amazon revenues, what is the percentage of revenues that the company earns from Amazon and what would that percentage to be in the future. I mean our revenues for the first quarter of 21018 from our online businesses were approximately $288,000 or 6.7% of our first quarter net revenue. We are averaging now close to $150,000 and net revenues from our online for the months and that's growing at the rate of 15%. So which would put our Amazon sales at close to $4 million on an annual run rate.

So this is actually becoming a very strong business. and I can tell you that our online Amazon sales online Amazon sales are strongly driven by the sales of FlutiCare. FlutiCare is doing extremely well. It was Amazon's choice on there -- on our online channels. So we are -- the way the really its contributing a lot of from my our online sales.

Earnings guidance 2017, what is your earnings guidance for the year and why? So I mean our Q1 numbers to $288 million just speak for themselves. So I mean there is a tremendous growth in the company that we're experience. And we are just assuming we do flat another $4.5 million in this rest of the quarter, we will do at least $80 million in revenue. I mean, as I mentioned before, our goal really is to double and more our revenues on a yearly basis. And I think we've shown that we can do that for two years in arrow. And we will actually to pursue that. So, we are very actually confident about our results for that.

We have a question from Jim, first manufacture FDA, when will the FDA two year first manufacturer product, how does this affect you or your subsidiaries get abroad?

Bassam Damaj

So I mean honestly we don't have anything news report on the first ANDA except that the partner's still working with the FDA. And as soon as we have -- whether or another response that we will announce that immediately. But it's -- I think it's important that under our agreement with our partner we have the option to expand outside the U.S. as some of our current partners are sending us their projects for FlutiCare in their corresponding territories. We are in discussion to expand the agreement to be able to enhance our sales.

But I think it is important to understand, although we appreciate the relationship with our product manufacturer, we do have actually several additional advantages from the first ANDA and the manufacturing agreements we have with our first partner. And the advantage is there really our better payment term, and we have no minimum that's requirement which will eventually increase further our margins and reduce our cash need for buying the inventory.

I think this is -- if you see our results that we filed with the SEC today, we are actually sitting on an inventory of about to 1.6 million barrels of revenue and the lot of that inventory because we have to order back as advanced for FlutiCare, we have to shut out a lot of cash actually to do that. So hopefully the more we -- our important advantage with the FDA and we're going to potentially on approval, we can moves our situation where there is no more minimum orders that's we have to and hopefully concern our cash situation.

And with this -- this is the last questions that I have. And with this I would like to thank you all for your support. As I mentioned before we're extremely excited about this year, I think this is the year that Innovus Pharma will breakout. Our revenues for the first quarter are solid beyond our expectations, I think beyond the market's expectation.

We were continuing to execute and perform to continue to increase our sales quarter-over-quarter and move towards our goal of profitability hopefully very soon.

And with that, thank you all for your support and have a great day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

