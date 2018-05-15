Upland Software: A Cool Look At A Potential Double

There are some key risks, though, that investors should be aware of before investing.

Upland Software is a cloud software roll-up that has been quite successful over the past few years. The company was established in 2010 and made its first acquisition in 2011, and became public in 2014 with a history of 16 successful acquisitions.



It had a great run-up recently, from about $6 (November 2016) to about $32 a few days back. I won't bore you with what UPLD sells - you can see the company's products here. In essence, it is a cloud software company with project management solutions, workflow & documentation solutions, IT management solutions and digital engagement solutions (website management, text campaigns etc.)

The juice here is that currently the company was a little short of $100 million of revenue in 2017 with $30 million of adj. EBITDA, and management projects to finish 2018 with a little more than $133 million of revenue and about $47-48 million of adj. EBIDTA. Awesome, right?

One of the good things here is that management is not overly promotional. They know that organic growth is tough for their particular products and view it as a side benefit to their overall strategy. Read the following excerpts and you'll get the gist of their attitude about how to grow.

John McDonald (Upland CEO from Q4 2017 earnings call)



[...] And we look at the value creation model that we think can result in a substantially higher stock price than we enjoy today, we get to that $250 million, $100 million of EBITDA in, let's say, in three years or 2 to 3 years with 24 million shares and a few hundred million of debt. You do the math on that, and that's the stock, it's at a much higher price than it is now. We can do that without organic growth. Organic growth is icing on the cake. But we're making the investments in a number of different ways, and we'll continue to press forward on that.

And this from Q1 2018 earnings call:

Scott Berg (Needham analyst)



Hi, Jack, Mike and Tim. Congrats on a good quarter. I have two quick ones, I guess. I don't know if Jack or Tim wants to take this, but the 6% organic growth number in the quarter – not putting the cart before the horse, obviously, but wanted to see if you had any maybe examples or any thoughts as to what was different in the quarter to drive some of those sales and not certainly thinking it's consistent yet, but is any of that then repeatable?



Jack McDonald (Upland CEO)



Yeah, so, I would say that obviously we're very pleased with the 6%, but we had relatively easy compare to the first quarter of last year. We had a number of customer go lives, which also increased revenue in the first quarter. So I would not call it a sustainable or the new normal at this point. Now, we are at the 6% rate. We’ve always talked about it sort of flat to 5% organic growth range for the business and we talked about the fact that there are a number of investments we're making in product, in customer success, in sales, in lead generation, in clustering products together, in bundling products, in cross-sell, in platinum support and in uniform price increases that we think are going to help us to achieve long-term organic growth at the upper end of that range. So we continue to execute. This first quarter was a bit of an outlier on the upside, which was nice to see, but we were laying in all of the things we need to be to drive organic growth.

As you see, management know their game and are really pragmatic about what their goal is. And the truth is that if they achieve their goal of $250 million revenue and $100 million of adj. EBITDA (or $4.17/share), we are looking at a potential valuation of $1.4 billion (or $58/share) at a reasonable multiple of 14 times adj. EBITDA.

So the question is: Can they achieve this, and what are the risks along the way?

Let's address the risks first.

Risk 1: Debt

Fortunately, Upland does not have a debt maturity problem, as you can see below.

UPLD's debt maturities as of its latest 10-Q -

The risk here is debt availability. If, for whatever reason (increased rates, China implosion, US recession etc.), UPLD fails to secure cheap credit to finance its acquisitions, the whole story is toast.

On the good side of this, I have to add that the company's cash flow creation is good at around $7-$8 million, and it is paid upfront by their clients, so UPLD operates with negative working capital, which offers additional protection and liquidity.

Risk 2: Management compensation

Management incentives are aligned with those of investors, but more loosely than I would like. Here are the crucial parts from the latest proxy:



So far, all seems good, as management has a significant interest in the company.

Cash Incentive Compensation (emphasis mine)



With regard to cash incentive compensation, each member of our senior management team was eligible to receive cash awards upon the achievement of certain Board-approved financial goals. For 2017, the financial goals under the corporate bonus plan for our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer were based on the achievement of corporate Adjusted EBITDA targets which, if achieved, would result in a bonus payout equal to a target of 50% of base salary for each individual. For 2017, the financial goals under the merger and acquisition (“M&A”) bonus plan for our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer were based on the achievement of acquired Adjusted EBITDA targets, which, if achieved, would result in a bonus payment equal to a target of 50% of base salary for each individual. In addition, the Company’s M&A bonus plan provides for a bonus calculation that could result in a cash bonus award in excess of 50% of the executive’s base salary. […]

This is my worry here. The executive team is paid based on adj. EBITDA, which they can totally manipulate and are incentivized to keep acquiring EBITDA irrespective of the cost. As long as they buy companies and add revenue, their bonuses will grow irrespective of what they pay for said revenue.

However, this table addresses my worries somewhat, as it shows that management further gains to expect down the road if they take care of the company's share price. I recommend that you read the footnotes below the table, though, for a more comprehensive look at how these work.

Wrapping it up

Upland has a clear path towards $58 per share as long as management can secure credit to fuel future acquisitions. The management incentives are not the best but point to the right direction, and management has proven over the past few years that they know how to assimilate acquired companies without much trouble.

Good scenario: 85% upside as of writing (at the last close, the stock was at $31.38).

Bad scenario: You end up with a 3-5% growth company with a reasonable moat (as all these software-as-a-service companies have) that will be worth about 8-10 times adj. EBITDA. If the company achieves its 2018 goal (which I think it will), this looks like a $400-450 million market cap, or a downside of 33-40%.

Personally, I won't buy UPLD shares, as I run a very concentrated portfolio of 5-6 stocks, but I think the risk-reward is very attractive for anyone with a diversified portfolio of more than 20 positions and a 2-3 year horizon.

I'd love to discuss this with you further, so if you will, contact me directly or through the comments.

Cheers!

