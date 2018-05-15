Lonmin's (LNMIF) CEO Ben Magara on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lonmin Plc (OTC:LNMIF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Ben Magara - Chief Executive Officer

Barrie van der Merwe - Chief Financial Officer

Mike da Costa - Executive Vice President, Business Support Office

Tanya Chikanza - Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Analysts

Gerhard Engelbrecht - Macquarie Group

Martin Creamer - Mining Weekly Online

Leroy Mnguni - Standard Bank Group Limited

David McKay - Miningmx

Ben Magara

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ben Magara the Chief Executive of Lonmin Plc. And I'd really like to welcome you to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It excites me to be here in Johannesburg, particularly also as a sign that we acknowledge the shareholder base in register that reflect a significant South African holding.

It is the first time that Lonmin is announcing in Johannesburg, and I'm equally excited to be seeing a lot of my own colleagues, which we normally have very few of them when we are in London, so all the operational guys who have turned up, and ladies most welcome and good to have you here.

We are also joined by many colleagues from South Africa, the UK, and Canada via the webcast. And this morning our Chairman, Mr. Brian Beamish, has also joined us, thank you very much; and Kennedy Bungane, who is also one of our Non-Executive Directors. Thank you very much for joining us Kennedy. I am joined as well by the whole of the Executive Committee of Lonmin, from the CFO, Barrie van der Merwe; Tanya Chikanza; Mike da Costa; Thandeka Ncube; Khaya Ngcwembe. Thank you very much everybody for joining us.

Welcome to you all and thank you for joining us. Please mute any phones, electronic devices that you may have with you. And do also note the fire escapes as marked in front of you. For all the colleagues in all the other areas, please familiarize yourself with your escape routes. We will be happy to take some questions at the end as we finish.

The fact that we are in an offer period constrains what we can disclose this morning, and restricts our ability to make particularly forward-looking statements. And I'm sure you'll understand this and the fact that you may have to accept that some of the questions you will be asking we may be unable to answer.

But before we begin, we wish to acknowledge with real sadness the seven miners who died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine last week and six others who are recovering in hospital, after being trapped underground for two days following a seismic event in the operations. Our sincere condolences go out to the families, friends and everybody at Sibanye-Stillwater.

I will provide an overview of our results. I'll also touch on the operational performance and go into detail around that and a marketing update. But this is the team that I've just announced and it's really good to have you all here. And as I provide the operational review and the results and the marketing update, Barrie will come and share the financial performance of our business. I will then come back and give you a brief update on the 2018 guidance to year-end and also share with you, what I can share with you, the Lonmin/Sibanye transaction details and conclude. And then, we'll take questions after that.

So sharing on the overview, it remains a tough operating environment. The operating environment remains challenging as the company strives to balance the economic, social and environmental imperatives that we go through. The platinum mining industry has delivered negative returns in the last decade on the JSE, due to low platinum prices and high-cost inflation pressures. The challenging lower for much longer platinum pricing is creating long-term damage to an already ailing industry, which has sacrificed in excess of 26,000 employees in the last five years and we continue to under-invest in our future.

With the renewed optimism in our country, South Africa, including tackling corruption and incompetency, we at Lonmin have seen the rand strengthening between our balance sheet dates by about 18% against the dollar, which has had an adverse impact of about $37 million on our costs.

In spite of these uncontrollables, ladies and gentlemen, we continue to steer this resilient company and we have succeeded in making progress in this tough environment, by improving our production performance and also in particular remaining fatal-free for the last 10 months at Lonmin.

Notwithstanding the disruption experienced by our employees, particularly in the nature and typical of a period of transaction we are going through, but also owing to some of the anxieties of the restructuring that Lonmin has been at for a couple of years now. Our solid operational performance is demonstrated by a 5.8% increase in Metals-In-Conc Platinum production. Our Generation 2 shafts have increased year-on-year by 6.4%.

We continue to find levers and I'm pleased with the successful commissioning that we began of the bulk tailings retreatment project. It is within budget and scope, and is also on time. It will contribute amongst lowest cost PGM ounces that the group has had for the next seven years. We had an unplanned smelter outage, which previously we reported in quarter one and it locked up 47,000 PGMs.

This lockup has reduced our platinum sales by 6.3% compared to prior year. I'm pleased however to inform you that all the five furnaces are now running and the lockup is expected to unwind in the second half of the year.

As part of our executing our business plan, we continue to remove high cost ounces from our Generation 1 shafts. This has the potential as we have said before to reduce our employment by about 12,600 employees in the three years beginning this year, 2019 and 2020. And of the 3,700 employees including about 800 contractors that we need to remove in 2018, we have already got 1,993 exit our business and this includes attrition and the net would be 1,504 employees.

It is not a pleasant experience to be losing employees. But it is important that we protect the majority of the jobs at Lonmin.

And we remain net cash positive up to the end of the period, but indeed capital constraints continue to limit our ability to invest in the future. Our unit cost at 12,983 per PGM ounce are 7.7% higher, driving the cost escalations and particularly also driven by cost escalations in the lockup in our metal.

The rand basket, I'm sure most of you would want to know, at about R12,920 means we are almost just covering our operating costs. So the resulting net cash of $17 million at the end of the period could be normalized to $64 million if we include the $47 million, which is in the metal lockup of the 47,000 PGM ounces.

And this would have made it similar to the cash position of $63 million at December 31. So despite its great mining and processing assets, and being net cash positive for 11 successive quarters, Lonmin continues to be hamstrung by macroeconomic challenges, it's capital structure and liquidity constraints, which limits our ability to invest in the future, particularly in projects like K4 and other greenfield project which would have been - which would have enabled us to redeploy some of the employees from the uneconomic and depleting shafts to this new project.

On this note, I want to continue to thank our employees for their continued resilience and maintaining focus in a challenging environment.

We are progressing the transaction and expected to close in the second half of this year and I'll say more about this when I come back. But the key message on this slide is we remain net cash positive every quarter for the last 11 quarters. And if you incorporate the $47 million locked up in our metal, which is now the furnaces are now running, would still give us almost the same amount, which is $64 million. And at the time of the start of the riots issue, we had $69 million.

Moving onto the operational performance. The graph on the left shows you the industry performance and how the peers are performing and how Lonmin is also performing in that regard. I am particularly pleased with Lonmin that it is now 10 months fatality free since July 2017.

Our safety record is centered around the belief that Zero Harm is achievable, and that there are important contributions, which are required from all stakeholders if we are to achieve Zero Harm. And Lonmin is grateful for the collaboration between management, employees, unions, the DMR Inspectorate, in making sure we deliver on our goal for Zero Harm. So that everybody may go to work and home, every day safely.

Our Generation 2 shafts are all in millionaire status. And in particular, Saffy shaft has just hit 6 million fatality free shifts. The last fatality at Saffy was on the August 18, 2013, five years ago. It is heartening even more that all the other safety indicators are in the right direction, with LTIFR over 12-month rolling average improving by 8.6% and year-on-year LTIFR has improved by 16%.

Our Total Injury Frequency Rate has improved by 13% to 10.39 from 11.92 in March 2017. And several of our processing plants have achieved one year and more of Lost Time Injury free status as well. We continue to see as a result of these indicators showing a good direction, we continue to see a reduction in the number and impact of Section 54s stoppages, reducing from last year's 34 to 17 in 2018.

Our delivery on safety performance continues to improve despite, as I say, the uncertain times that we're currently experiencing, and we believe this is a reflection of the collaboration we are going through. It is work in progress. We cannot afford to be complacent, and we'll continue to work hard with all our stakeholders. We have seen minimal impact from the bus strike and all stakeholders appreciate they are going - as all stakeholders at Lonmin appreciate the economic realities that Lonmin is going through.

So touching on mining, I've spoken about the Generation 2 shafts increasing production year-on-year by 6.4%. These are the core shafts for Lonmin. And we have highlighted this for the last five years that this is the area, where we will continue to focus our efforts and minimize any safety risk of improved CapEx to make sure these shafts, which make up about 80% Lonmin's production continue to operate well.

K3 shaft, our biggest shaft produced 1.339 million tonnes in H1 2018, an increase of 14.2% on prior year. Saffy shaft, which has now since ramped up for a few years now, produced 1 million tonnes, an increase of 2.9% on the prior year, demonstrating yet again that this shaft is maintaining its steady state performance, and is now focused on efficiencies and efficiency improvements.

Rowland shaft produced 866,000 tonnes in H1, which is a decrease of 1.2% on prior year, mainly because of the mining levels reaching the extremities of the Rowland lease area and reducing immediately available ore reserve picture at this operation, which limits our mining flexibility.

The performance of our Generation 1 shafts is in line with our plan to reduce high cost production in this low price environment, and this continues. Tonnes mined from our Generation 1 shafts decreased by 19% reflecting this expected panned decline in production as the market remains oversupplied depicted by the low prices we are still seeing.

We closely monitor our Immediately Available Ore Reserves in order to protect our operational flexibility and optionality. There is ore reserve position at Marikana, at 2.8 million square meters represents an average of 17.8 months of production without even development, down, however, from 19 months in September last year, but we're still well above the industry benchmarks of around 15 months. Rowland shaft, however, stands at 10.9 months, as this shaft's future flexibility is compromised by a key project we need to deliver.

We are working right now and engaged with partners to provide for third-party partial funding of the MK2 extension project, because if this project is not secured, Lonmin is progressing these discussions, because if this project is not secured, it would compromise our ability to improve performance at Rowland. So Lonmin is progressing these discussions to secure partial funding for this particular project.

Let me touch on the strong performance that continues from our operational - from processing teams. Continuous improvement across our processing operations continues to pay off with underground concentrator recoveries at the half year remaining excellent at 87.5% compared to 86.8% last year.

Underground milled head grade is at 4.57 grams per tonne, marginally higher than the 4.56 from H1 last year, and this emphasizes our quality of mining in the operations. There was no release for platinum ounces from the smelter clean-up, and we expect this to happen in the second half as all our furnaces are now running, and are expecting 13,000 PGM ounces in the second half from the smelter clean-up project.

The Number One furnace was recommissioned after the unplanned shutdown that we announced in quarter one. And Number Two furnace, which was on planned shutdown has also begun operating. So all our five furnaces are running.

The Bulk Tailings project, which I touched on earlier, is progressing well to cost, scope and time. And it was successfully commissioned in February, and we expect it to reach full throughput by the end of this year. As once it's steady state, this project is expected to deliver the lowest cost ounces in our group, mining about 55,000 PGM ounces every year. And we expect it to operate for about seven years from the same dump, and we are investigating further tailings dams to ensure, we provide life extension.

The next slide is a very important slide, and tells a very clear story about Lonmin standalone business plan. The table mountain you see right at the top is showing the lifecycle of all our assets. And the assets on the extreme right at the bottom, starting with Newman on the extreme right, are the ones whose economic lives at current prices cannot continue. So we have Newman, 1B, and E2 already on care and maintenance.

And the employees from this depleting shafts, as shown on the declining portion of the table mountain cannot be redeployed to projects, which are on the extreme left hand side like K4, like Pandora, like Newman, Merensky, because we do not have the capital to restart those new projects. So the capital constrains are driving job losses at Lonmin. And the solution to that is consolidation in our industry.

In our stand alone business, the placing of this Generation 1 shafts on care and maintenance together with operational improvements, which commenced in 2015, impacts approximately 3,700 people in 2018, and potentially 12,600 in the next three years, including this year. So this graph really depicts the realities of Lonmin, with Rowland, K3, E3 and Saffy operating at optimal levels, but Rowland challenged by the need for that MK2 that you see on the left hand side.

I will come back and talk a bit about the consolidation with Sibanye and its rationality. But as you can see there, without that, while the 12,600 employees I'd risk in our standalone business without consolidation, it could be worse if we look at the reality of where the current prices, in particularly the rand that we have seen developing. So this consolidation provides for some level of certainty of the majority of employees at Lonmin.

Coming back to the market update, we are seeing the basket contributions of other metals like rhodium, which has trebled in the last year in prices, and palladium which has doubled in prices, with platinum now contributing - its contributions to our rand basket revenues dropping from 65% to 53%, and palladium improving by 6 points to 27%, and rhodium improving from 9% to 14%.

Rhodium contributed to our production about 8% of our volume. However, at current prices it contributes 14% to the basket revenue. We are conscious of our legacy chrome contract which is not aligned to current market pricing conditions. And it is extremely prejudicial to Lonmin and is not sustainable. We are working with our partner to find an amicable and equitable solution to this, as it has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to Lonmin's viability.

On this note, I'll be back with the conclusions and the guidance. And I hand over to Barrie. Thank you.

Barrie van der Merwe

Thank you, Ben, and good morning, everyone. So this morning I will focus on key three areas. Firstly, we'll look at cash and liquidity, which is a very primary objective for Lonmin. And despite the variety of challenges we manage to by and large maintain our liquidity position during the second half of this financial year.

I will then more detail on operational costs and capital expenditure. And while we continue to experience challenges with spend on variable costs, we've started to see encouraging improvements in this regard.

We continue to use capital expenditure as a lever, both from a phasing and a spend perspective in order to manage our liquidity position. And I'll then conclude with an overall summary of the financial results, which we consider very satisfactory, when we take into account the impact of a variety of uncontrollable factors, most notable of which was the exchange rate that strengthened, causing an adverse impact of $49 million on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

So moving on to our cash position which is something of our interest, for everyone in this room I guess. So with that end, with net cash of $17 million, which is after taking into account the $150 million of drawn debt. As Ben said earlier, when we normalize that for the $47 million lockup in the pipeline, we are in line with where we were at the end of the first quarter.

What's also important to consider is that we paid $27 million of once-off restructuring costs, and that's cost in the form of packages to people as well as advisory fees for transaction activity during the first half of the year. This lockup, as Ben said, we'll process in full in the second-half of the year. If we consider that the average exchange rate was 12% stronger in the second quarter at R11.96 compared to R13.59 in the first quarter, then this cash performance, in line with the end of quarter one, is a really strong performance.

Ben touched on how the mix of metals has changed over time. And palladium and rhodium now constitutes a much larger portion of our basket. If we look at revenue on a year-on-year basis, rhodium is up 101%, and Palladium is up 39%, which in total results in a 27% increase in the dollar basket that we've achieved. So the dollar basket has moved from R10,852 per PGM ounce to R12,920 per PGM ounce. That's a year-on-year comparison.

So everyone's always keen to consider cash forward, and I'll give you some pointers for those of you that are keen on spreadsheets that you can then go and apply. So considering sales guidance is maintained, that means that sales rates, number of ounces sold is expected to increase in the second half of the year. The basket revenue today is about R12,700, so that's not far off what we had in the second quarter of the year. We said we're going to process some smelter ounces in second half, so that's $13 million. So that's on the plus side of the equation.

On the minus side of the equation, we then need to factor in the wage increase, which will kick-in in July, so that's three months of 7% on the labor bill, and slightly higher capital expenditure rates. So in considering how we progress through year-end, and I'd also encourage you to then look at what has happened in the past in the last half of the year, that should give you your own feel of where we might land.

So turning to liquidity, which is obviously very important as it's the runway of the company. It's important to confirm that the covenant waiver that we agreed with our lenders, and we've got some of our lenders here with us today, is still in place. So as at the end of March, as at March 31, we had $167 million of gross cash, and that's the full extent of the company's liquidity that we had available. Again, normalize that for the lockup in the pipeline, which then gets you to something like $200 million.

So despite the fact that in the short term, we're successful at managing our liquidity position and we keep things going, and we've kept the company in a net cash positive position for 11 quarters, as Ben said earlier, the material uncertainties with respect to our going concern status remains. So this company's ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 to 18 months as material uncertainties associated with it.

And most notable of these is the covenant waiver, that I spoke about just now, which just to remind everyone is on tangible net worth, or in short we just call it TNW. And this waiver is conditional upon the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction continuing. So in the event that this transaction does not complete or does not complete in a timeliest fashion as it has a long stop date of the end of February 2019, the covenant is likely to be breached. As we stand today, Lonmin's TNW is around $630 million, while the covenant threshold is $1.1 billion. So there is a gap of a good $400 million in there.

In the unlikely event that this set of facts play out, the lenders might well require us to repay the debt of $150 million. In that unlikely event, we've got 20 business days to come up with an alternative to keep the company afloat. This includes things like investigating the feasibility of an asset sale to Sibanye, which is contemplated in the 2.7 announcement of the transaction that we did in December; or any other feasible transactions.

But that will have to be done in consultation with lenders and on a basis where if they conclude they're comfortable things will continue in some manner. If not, then it likely that the company will face challenges to meet its liabilities as I've told [ph] here.

To further mitigate this risk, we continue conversations with some alternative providers of finance. We continue to work tirelessly with Sibanye-Stillwater to achieve the closure of this transaction as soon as possible. What's outstanding here is Competition Commission approval, both locally and in the U.K. After that, both parties need to still seek shareholder approval. So that's the impact ongoing concern of this transaction, progressing or not.

And then there's many other things that causes uncertainty, there's exchange rates, there's prices, all uncontrollable factors. If those things move adversely, it could have a material impact on our cash levels. And then there are the inherent risks with respect to running large operations like we do. And while that's managed well, unexpected events can never be ruled out fully. In this regard, timing is also important as we need to fund working capital as we move along.

So while the board is adopting a very proactive approach to all forms of contingency planning, the material uncertainty with respect to going concern remains. And our auditors has again, as they've done over the last two reporting periods, stressed this in their audit report as has the Board in the disclosures to the financial statements.

So moving on to costs and costs this time around requires some explanation as there's been changes to the company's operating base. So when you just look at the gross cost numbers as they stand, it's a very large increase of 16% or R1.1 billion after you normalize that, and I'll explain each time of that normalization, it's only 7.7% [or R0.5 billion of that] [ph]. Now the 7.7% increase is largely driven by the 8% wage increase, but we have experienced challenges, as we said before, with some of our variable costs like overtime, like contractors, and that remains a key focus area and we are starting to see early signs of improvement in this space.

It's also quite notable on this slide is that when you look at costs in dollar terms that has worsened the cost position by $37 million due to the strength of the rand. I'll now briefly talk about the once-off items that you would see on the slide, some are once-offs and some are new costs associated with operations.

So the first if purchase of concentrates, which that's a new business line that has started up in the second half of 2017, and we haven't had any of that in the first half last year. That accounts for R173 million. Obviously, there is now associated revenue of more than this that is in the income statement.

BTT plant, Ben has spoken about R75 million of OpEx spent while it's still ramping up, so not quite covering costs there. Restructuring R230 million, and as a reminder that's retrenchments as well as advisory fees, and those advisory fees relates to the operational review, the Pandora acquisition as well as the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction.

In terms of those restructuring costs from a labor perspective, the intent would be to manage labor reductions for the rest of the year through mechanisms such as natural attrition, management of absentees, management of sick leave abuse, so we don't expect any material impact of package payments in the second half. And the bulk of advisory fees that could still come about are success based and will only happen on the successful conclusion of the transaction.

And then there's chrome costs, so like last year, we have refreshed one of our chrome contracts, not to the one Ben spoke about, but another smaller one. And the basis of the structure of that contract is not that we account the profit on a net basis, but on a gross basis, hence, you see the costs here, while more than that revenue is included in the revenue line.

Turning to unit cost of production, so that is right at the bottom there, on the face of it, an increase of 7.7%, and coming in just below R13,000, which at this stage of the year is ahead of our guidance. This unit cost increase is the result of the cost increases, I've explained before. The increase in Gen 2 production from Generation 2 shafts, reduction in Generation 1 production and then a R117 per ounce impact from the smelter lock-up.

So once you normalize for that smelter lockup once-off effect, the cost increase is 6.7%, which we regard as a good achievement in difficult operating circumstances. When you consider higher expected production run rates in the second half of the year, the wage increase in the second half of the year, we believe that we would still come in within the guided range, although more towards the top end.

Capital expenditure during the first half was R200 million lower than in the first half of 2017, which reflect our continued use as this as a lever to assess this in managing the company's liquidity position. Part of this is R88 million associated with BTT spent last year, which did not recur this year. While for the rest, there were reductions across the board owing to our cash constraints.

We've done a further review of the phasing and the spent levels on CapEx, and we're reducing guidance by about R250 million for the full year. We've considered all of this very carefully, and it was a serious decision, as a result of that careful consideration, we do not expect that this reduction poses a material risk to production in the medium-term. However, any further reductions would cause increased risk with respect to production.

So in summary then, overall pricing was much stronger half-on-half, but revenue was adversely affected by the metal lock-up, couldn't sell as much as we would have liked to. In addition to this, we had various once-off costs that I've explained to you, which were quite material. The BTT plant still ramping up, when all of this is put together, we incurred a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $26 million. This compares with zero in the prior year period.

Depreciation is handsomely down, because over the past couple of years, basically written down the balance sheet to very little of impairments. And we're glad to report that there's no impairment this time around as no indicators of impairment exist as a result of the pending acquisition of the company by Sibanye. Operating loss was $32 million, down 82% on the prior year period, as I've explained just now.

So in conclusion then, all our actions are aimed at managing cash and liquidity position for this company. This includes ensuring better cost performance in the second half of the year. While we believe that the cash and liquidity position is manageable in the short-term, I've pointed out the risks to this company's ability to continue to going concern over the next 12 to 18 months.

It's important to ensure that, we'll continue to have the support from our lenders, that we make swift progress with Sibanye-Stillwater towards closing this transaction as it is essential for the assets to continue producing.

I'll now hand back to Ben for the rest of the presentation.

Ben Magara

Thank you, Barrie. And you've really just heard Barrie there talk about all the going concern challenges and the uncertainty that exists. Them - the key levers that he touched on, which include the solid H1 mining and processing base, all furnaces running, releasing the metal lock-up, also running the smelter clean-up into our furnaces. All these issues really give us more - Barrie was certainly talking about the positives and the negatives, I think he didn't conclude that his view, and what we see is there are indeed more positives on our cash than negatives. But we all know that the uncontrollables of prices and exchange rates will continue to be live in our operation in terms of what that sustainability is.

But with that good footing, we are set for H2 and are maintaining our sales guidance to between the 650,000 and 680,000 platinum ounces. Our unit cost guidance, as he said as well, is still going to remain within the R12,000, R12,500, but we are seeing those pressures possibly keeping our unit cost more towards the high-end of that range. But the reversal of the metal lock-up due to the furnace outage and also the recommissioning of Furnace One and Two, we expect them to have a positive impact on both unit costs and sales.

Mining production has generally always been positive, and we expect that this should continue traditionally as we have seen in most of - most times in H2, and this should also help in driving unit costs down. So with this key levers and solid H1 performance, we therefore expect that our production levels will contribute to this unit cost reduction and are maintaining that guidance on the higher end.

The full year guidance on CapEx has dropped by about R200,000, and this is all in line with our expectation of the impact, which is minimal on our production, but it could be more if we were to cut even further, so we're maintaining that guidance slightly lower than the previous guidance.

So let me touch on the transaction with Sibanye in terms of how it's progressing. The typical of such a transaction complex with many issues around public interest and the process that we have, some of the key milestones for this transaction to closure, include the Competition Commission in South Africa and regulatory approvals both in South Africa and in the UK, and also the Lonmin and Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders.

We will also have to go through a UK court approval of the scheme of arrangement to implement this transaction. Both the South African and UK Competition Commission filings have been done, and we expect the transaction to still close in the second half of this year.

We have begun an extensive joint stakeholder engagement process with Sibanye to engage with our employees, unions, communities, BEE partners, government, ministries of economic development, ministries of finance, ministries of mineral resources, to make sure that everybody appreciates not only the circumstances, but particularly the strategic benefits to South Africa incorporated of consolidation in the platinum industry.

And the benefits of approving this deal a lot earlier would be that we would realize the synergies a lot earlier with the potential to mitigate some of the job losses and protect and preserve the majority of jobs at Lonmin. So the cut we potentially expect of 12,600 from our stand alone transaction would mean that potentially 20,000 jobs would still be preserved. And that is important as we go through this process.

I can touch very quickly about very easy and depictable benefits of this transaction. If you look at this whole Western Limb block of mining, you can actually see Sibanye's operations, which now constitute both the Rustenburg Platinum Mines ex Amplats, and the Aquarius operations around Kroondal, and how adjacent they are to Lonmin's operations. So this is the most rational geographic and strategic fit, and provides for opportunities for mineral mining across mine boundaries, particularly with Sibanye's Pumalelay [ph] mine and Lonmin's K3 mine boundaries.

So the combination will unlock quantified synergies of about 1.5 billion per annum by 2021, and those synergies are extremely useful in finding ways to preserve and create - perverse and sustain Lonmin as a business. And as we continue to operate, we believe that the work we have had to do and continue to do is eating actually into the 12,600 jobs. And we already have almost 2,000 of our employees having exited, including contractors, and we are now really poised to deliver on the 1,700 jobs for 2018.

And this process, given the current exchange rate gets strengthening, could actually end up accelerating more job losses if the transaction is delayed in any form. That's why we are continuously working very hard with all our partners to make sure that typical of such a complex transaction it can be delivered as soon as possible. So I must share with you some of the priorities, therefore, for the year as we go into the second half right now.

We need to maintain a focus on safe, profitable production to continue to deliver as we've done in H1 on mining delivery. We are clear with our furnaces running now that the lockup of 47,000 PGMs should come through in second half. The bulk tailings retreatment project should ramp up, and we still have the smelter cleanup ounces. We continue to find levers to make sure this business remains viable in this low-price environment.

All these factors underpin our net cash at year-end when we finally present our results again. The focus on controlling costs, including taking decisive action and continuing with this restructuring is vital to preserve this business. We will continue to focus on closing the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction, as we've highlighted, because it is in the interest of all parties to close this deal as soon as possible making the synergies of up to R1.5 billion per year realizable earlier with the potential to mitigate job losses.

But I will highlight strongly again that it is a lot to do with preserving the majority of the jobs at Lonmin, as you heard Barrie talk about, the going concern challenges that we would face in the event that the conditions are worse than we know today, because this would ensure that we deal successfully with the tough operating conditions in a much stronger and more diversified business.

Thank you very much for listening to us this morning. We would be happy to take some questions. But I think the priority, as I highlighted, is to maintain focus on safe, profitable production; keep costs down; continue with our restructuring in order to maintain and preserve this business; but indeed, work with all our stakeholders to close the Sibanye-Stillwater Lonmin transaction, because it is in best the interest of South Africa incorporated and all investors. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ben Magara

I think we will take some questions. Firstly, begin here in Johannesburg, and then of course we go to the lines after that.

Gerhard Engelbrecht

Good morning, Ben, thank you. Gerhard Engelbrecht, Macquarie. Just a couple of questions. Just in terms of your immediately available ore reserves, where do you see that for those second generation shafts at the end of the year? It's been declining now for a couple of years given your CapEx profile.

And then secondly, can you give us some sort of an indication of what the severance cost in cash would be to reduce your employees by the set targets? Are these employee reductions for this year? And how important is that in terms of the - do you have to meet these targets or is the Sibanye deal contingent on achieving these targets for this year?

Ben Magara

Thanks, Gary [ph]. Barrie will touch on the severance package. I'll talk about the immediately available ore reserves. But I think it suffices it to say that there are no conditions precedent, both on headcount reduction or on cash status for Lonmin in the announcement we made on the 14th of December for the transaction.

However, we're working on the basis that we want steer this ship ready for the next journey in the most possible condition. However, he will touch on the severance packages. The immediately available ore reserves have indeed been coming down. We are seeing, as we said, 17.8 months. If you look at the square meters, they've actually gone up. But because the production has been a lot better, we are seeing that the number of months have reduced, particularly in this particular quarter you'll see those square meters are slightly higher.

So we have to work harder at making sure that the development matches the improving productivity levels that we are seeing, particularly, say, at Saffy and K3. K3 and 4B have gone - are going through the [spread fountain fault] [ph]. And some of the immediately available ore reserves, they are compromised by geological conditions. We remain conscious of that and are making sure that we minimize the impact on the flexibility of the business.

I believe we have possibly reached what I think is the settling point of our immediately available ore reserves. It might go down to about 17 before it tends towards 18 again, but we do not believe it will come down to as low as the industry benchmarks of 15 that we see with our peers. The particular concern remains at Rowland. So the MK2 project has become quite important.

In our interim results, you will see that we are thinking of the work to do around the partial funding for the MK2 project. So we've not compromised MK2 project in terms of its CapEx for this year to the extent that it would impact that immediately available ore reserves. But we are also engaging with partners for that funding, and those discussions are ongoing. And we will come back to the market in due course.

I think what is useful though, Gerhard, is, firstly [ph] with Mike da Costa here, what we have looked at, who's the Head of our Technical Services, what we have looked at is, is there a way to extract ore from MK2 even earlier than we had hoped for? So they are looking at all their mine designs, and we seem to have found a way to possibly have three ore passes to make sure that we can produce from that project and minimize the impact on Rowland going forward. Barrie, do you want to touch on the…?

Barrie van der Merwe

Yeah, sure. I mean, that's fortunately quite the simple one. So if you look at past experience about R220,000 per employee is average severance cost.

Gerhard Engelbrecht

Thank you.

Ben Magara

Thank you. Any other question from Johannesburg or comment?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. [Kataga Matunse] [ph] from Investec. Ben, I would just like to get a little bit of color or guidance on the CapEx for Rowland MK2. I think previously the talk was US$100 million. Is this still - are we still looking at a figure like that. And also just a follow-up on Gerhard's question, on the retrenchment cost. For this year, I think Barrie has said second half, the impact of retrenchment packages shouldn't be that significant.

But for the following year, what I want to know actually is to what degree can you continue to benefit from natural attrition and also the management of absenteeism, particularly with respect to the following year, FY 2019.

Ben Magara

Thank you. I think you could pass that microphone to Mike. He will answer on MK2 and the CapEx numbers there. It's good to have our executive guys here this morning.

Mike da Costa

Yeah, so if we were to complete the entire MK2 Phase 1 project. It is around about R1.4 billion that we'd be looking at. So as Ben said, we are trying to find third-party funding for that. If we're not successfully finding the third-party funding, then we're looking at some contingencies where we probably spend in the region of R30 million to R40 million, and then just make sort of one block available for mining, which would at least give Rowland some life in the near-term?

Ben Magara

Indeed. So the R1.4 billion will be like the peak funding. But by that time, we expect production to be coming through, that's why we still remain with the estimate of R1.2 billion that the project still requires. And as we said, we're in discussions with - for partial funding now for that project, which would give us some longevity to continue with the project.

On restructuring as Barrie said, about R200,000 per person. But natural attrition as we see it today, is somewhere between 100 and 120 people a month, Kaya [ph]?

Ben Magara

So with those numbers, that's natural attrition, so you could factor that for your own calculations. However, we're also conscious that in the reality of what we are going through right now, continuing with our efforts on discipline and overtime control, on sick leave, whether that improves productivity or reduces the number of people is crucial.

And we've been seeing benefits on each and every shaft to make sure that we continue to reduce that number. The Section 189, we're closing right now, which has yielded the 1,993 has actually given us benefits mainly from all the shafts that still had some redundant people. We've reduced some of the numbers of people. We always used to think of around how many people you need for care and maintenance at a shaft. So we continue to look at the right levers to make sure we can minimize that level, but natural attrition is very useful.

But in terms of next year, so at the current level, we're going to have to cut - at least 5,300 employees in 2019. Unless conditions improve, that could accelerate, hence, the need that it'll be useful to close this transaction early in order to have synergy benefits, which could alleviate some of that.

Okay. Any other question from Johannesburg? Can somebody help me try elsewhere Martin? Thank you.

Martin Creamer

Martin Creamer from Money Weekly Online. I just wanted a bit more on the tailings. You mentioned that there are other possibilities for tailings projects beside BTT. Could you just give us a bit of an insight into that? And also just clarify again, because I haven't got it clear in my mind, but I think you've given it, on when sort of cash will come out of BTT?

Ben Magara

Right. Barrie will touch on the cash. But the BTT itself, Martin, the plant, the dump is next to Saffy shaft, so it's the eastern dump. We have quite a number of dumps particularly around [Carea and around the Middlecrawl] [ph] area. And those dumps are now being investigated, so for possible life extension to the bulk tailings dump. So the plant, which is our old UG2 plant, has now been retrofitted. We've actually with our chrome partner, who have installed - they've commissioned a chrome plant, which is now producing. And that's the lucrative contract that Barrie spoke about earlier, which is giving very good numbers.

And so the process is that as the eastern dump finishes. The processing plant will always be there. The chrome plant will be there. We'll divert the re-mining and piping to the next dump and that work is ongoing. We do have other dumps around and [Carea and Middlecrawl] [ph].

We have done most - we're doing most of the assay now in order to make sure we qualify the mineralogy and what difference we would do in retrofitting those concentrator plants, but we are certain we do have those dumps in there.

Barrie van der Merwe

Yeah, Martin. So on BTT, we've been commissioning over the last three months. It has actually produced ounces, which were sold. Throughput rates through that plant is where it should be. It's now a matter of optimizing recoveries and then ounces should get to steady state in the second half. So as it gets to steady state, there'll a net return on that plant.

Ben Magara

Brilliant. There's somebody, who wants to help with finding if there are any questions externally.

Operator

We have a question on the line. The question comes from Leroy Mnguni of Standard Bank.

Leroy Mnguni

Good morning, guys. My question is around the option that Sibanye has to acquire assets if the acquisition doesn't go through. Would that sort of be at a fair value? Would there be a bidding process? Are other parties allowed to come in and bid for those assets. And also prior to the conclusion of the deal, were there other parties that were interested in some of assets or made offers for some of the assets?

And then my second question is on the CapEx spend, to what extent can you cut CapEx further than your revised guidance? So if you're under cash pressure and you're getting towards the end of the year, can you cut it even more to bring yourselves into a net cash balance at year-end?

Ben Magara

I will comment first on the CapEx, and then Barrie can comment a bit more on the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction once I have given my own heads-up. But a CapEx lever will always remain a lever that we use to ensure we optimize this business. However, we are conscious that any further cuts going forward have increasing risk to our mining production and our processing production as well.

So I think, we're taking a responsible view to make sure this business, as we've said earlier, steers this current challenging mine - waters that we have, but we really think that the numbers we have put on the table are realistic and responsible for where we are. But I can assure you we always tend to find more levers to make sure that we continue to have a viable business, especially in areas, where we can minimize the risk to production, those are the areas we tend to take advantage of.

But as you have seen from the current cut, it's possibly about $10 million to $12 million of CapEx cut that we have introduced in this guidance. So it's not material to the total cash, however, it is a lever that we'll continue to utilize within, obviously, the risks that we are operating in. In terms of the option, that Sibanye has got, as Barrie has explained, but I think you could touch a little bit on that just to make sure he gets some context.

Barrie van der Merwe

Thanks, Ben. So in terms of that option Sibanye has got to acquire assets what we said in the 2.7 transition announcement is, they've got an option to purchase assets adequate such that Lonmin would remain a going concern in the medium-term. We haven't quantified what that means. Having said that, it's not of a binding nature. The whole asset acquisition element that we touched on there, and it's not exclusive to Sibanye. So it something that Lonmin board can pursue in the manner that it sees fit.

And we have to, in that unlikely event pursue it such that we can extract the most value and the most cash for the company, which will inform the process we follow, so we don't know what process that will be. One iteration of that could be a competitive bidding process. In terms of the operational review, you asked about, this transaction superseded the operational review. This transaction is unanimously recommended by the board as the best solution for Lonmin and all its stakeholders, and we can't comment more on what came out of that operational review.

Ben Magara

Thanks, Barrie.

Barrie van der Merwe

Yeah.

Ben Magara

Thank you. Do you still want to check on the line or do you want to?

Operator

There are no further questions from the line.

Ben Magara

We have a question here. Yes, Tanya.

Tanya Chikanza

Okay. A question from Andrew Jorno [ph]. How much was spent on retrenchment cost in the last six months? I think that's for you, Barrie. And how much do you expect to pay over the next six months?

Barrie van der Merwe

So retrenchment cost over this half was about $13 million that we paid in retrenchment cost. As I've said in the presentation we would keep that retrenchment cost to an immaterial amount in the second half by using other levers. Just to touch on what NKateku [ph] said earlier, so you can't do that indefinitely, to try and just use absenteeism, et cetera, et cetera. But for the second half, in order to preserve liquidity, that will be the approach, and that's how we'll do it. So we expect a very small amount in the second half.

Ben Magara

Any other question from your list Tanya or do you want to go to the line.

Operator

There are no further question from the line, sir.

Ben Magara

Any other questions internally here in Johannesburg? Yes, please, Martin.

Martin Creamer

Sorry, just more of a comment, I mean, you've shown incredible resilience. I mean, you surprised on the upside. And from what I can see, the next six months seem to be a little bit lower in risk, because you've got the lock-up coming through and you got various things coming through. So could you give us a sort of a projection or some guidance on the second half? What do you think?

Ben Magara

We would love to do that, Martin. But as you pointed out, I think we can only give you the positives and the negatives. And I think we are optimistic that the lock-up, absent any operational disruptions that that should come through. The smelter clean-up, we didn't benefit from smelter clean-up in this past half. We should benefit, we've got some accumulated volumes on that. The bulk tailings is indeed coming through.

And we continue to work together with our stakeholders, particularly in order to emphasize issues around safety and minimize Section 54s to the extent possible and we are seeing benefits out of that. There remains many uncontrollables. So I think it's as - my shoestring is as long as yours, but we are determined and we are resolved and we really believe we are on the right footing to make sure this ship sails into the dock ready for the next load.

Thank you very much. We are done. I understand, there's going to be a media session here, and if we could assume that we would do that in the next 10 minutes. But thank you very much everybody for joining us this morning, also on the lines and in Johannesburg. Thank you.

Tanya Chikanza

…process now we are starting with Competition Commission approval. So the South African Competition Commission approval, which has got a high element of public interest, so that is taking the time, and then the UK, which is very much more around competitive issues. But it does mean that, we need to go through that process before we can get our own shareholders to vote after that, and then Sibanye's shareholders to vote after our own shareholders have voted and for the transaction to close.

So we have this period where, there are a lot of conversations which are taking place, before we can get to our shareholders being able to applying them. And so that is - it really feel like a bit of a pressure point, because there is work which is going on, paddling on, which is not necessarily visible in the public domain.

Ben Magara

So the timing is very typical of - the duration is very typical of such transactions. We don't have much time as stakeholders.

Barrie van der Merwe

Just to add to that, if you look at the practicalities of reducing a labor force by, what is it, further 8,000 people in 2019 and 2020, I mean, we've outlined in this presentation that for the second half, we won't be paying packages, because we're preserving liquidity. We'll exit people on a different basis. But then it's R200,000 per person. And everyone understands our liquidity position.

So it's important that that stakeholders, especially on the labor side, understands that, because this company will likely not have money to retrench if this transaction doesn't go through. That's why Ben is saying, this transaction is the only way to save the jobs.

Ben Magara

Indeed. In the synergies, I think that's the biggest think around, you may not have the case to retrench the 5,300 on your own, but the synergy benefits that we've highlighted in Sibanye articulated in that announcement, are there and realizable immediately the transaction is closed and help in managing the exit of the additional people, if anything else in possibly minimizing that number, to the extent, our stakeholders are focused on what we need to deliver.

So that - it's - the egg is not on everybody's hands that we did not act early enough, because I think that's the warning we are giving. Thanks, Angelo.

Yes, David.

David McKay

I apologize for being late.

Ben Magara

Okay.

David McKay

What - I think, Barrie, you might have just answered my question. But just to clarify, what is - under what scenario would there be no Lonmin employees. That's question number one. You may have just addressed that, but if you can just kind of amplify on that point. And then in your discussions with Sibanye-Stillwater, do you have any feel for deal risk on their shareholder votes? Difficult to comment, I know, but if you can just give a bit of color on that perhaps.

Ben Magara

I think I'll get Barrie to answer the first question. But on the shareholders, I think it's fair to say we can't comment on shareholder views. However, the most important thing is that I spoke about the short-term pain for everybody, but the strategic rationale for this transaction is clear. The long-term benefits are clear. So I really think the most important thing is that, fortunately, the cash issues or the headcount reductions are not conditions precedent to the transaction.

We're speaking about our wish to make sure that the ship docks appropriately and ready for the Sibanye-Stillwater load. But the most important thing is that, we should realize there are long-term strategic benefits of consolidation for the platinum industry. And I think Martin has touched on some of those issues, why consolidation is important.

And therefore, I think the long-term benefits outweigh the short term financials or otherwise in the headcount reductions that we decisively have to take in order to achieve that. So I think there are long-term benefits to this transaction that I would like to keep emphasizing. But Barrie can comment around when could we have zero.

Barrie van der Merwe

Yeah, I mean, so the key to this is that the company's liquidity position as you will understand. The transaction that's pending is the only thing that covers us from repaying the $150 million of debt. Failing the achievement of that, it's very likely that we'd have to repay that. Then the first question will be at that point in time, because cash goes up and down depending on whether you just paid salaries or just sold metal, do you have enough. If you have enough, after you've repaid it, is there enough to run this business.

And to run this business, it's a big business, we need a R1 billion a month to run this business, bulk of which goes to employees.

So in the bank account you need $50 million, $60 million at any time that you can just go - and the working capital swings as we sell more or less metal is big as well. So it's very likely that if we have to repay the term loan there won't be enough to run the business. When at that point, the board as a responsible board would likely have to look at the mechanisms, so before repaying creditor you'll have to look at protecting yourself and that means [business risky] [ph].

And at that point you're in the hands of someone else that will run the organization mostly in the best interest of creditor, okay. And it's just not clear where that would go. But that would be the start towards moving to way beyond the 12,600 to answer.

Tanya Chikanza

But I think it's fair to say, isn't it, that in the event the transaction actually was not proceed, that is that 20 days. This 20 business working days, which allows us to renegotiate or discuss with our lending group the situation, as well as that option around selling our assets on an intermediate negotiation.

Barrie van der Merwe

Yeah.

Tanya Chikanza

So in many ways it almost takes you back so that operational review process that we had before we had this transaction it has - revisiting that and seeing what we would need to discuss with different projects, not just with Sibanye but with other parties.

Ben Magara

And I think it will take a lot, David, to end up with zero. And the work we have continued, nicely done, has proven consistently that for 11 quarters now we remain net cash positive, which means if you squared off the 150 today, we have no debt, because that cash is still sitting in the bank. We could pay it off and would remain with our own, which is a 17 plus 47, which is 64 million. But because of the working capital fluctuations you want to make sure you have that buffer. But the reality is we have consistently worked to make sure this business remains net cash positive and we are still in that space.

So it gives me a lot of pride around the efforts this organization has continued to deliver on all this levers that it continues to pull. But as your lenders start giving up, you don't want to get to that point. And we are in a space where the Sibanye-Stillwater/Lonmin transaction has enabled the lenders to wave their rates and give us until the long-stop date. It is crucial that we act and deliver this transaction as soon as possible, because you don't want to clear that unlikely event that with this strengthening rand and you name it, that we end up having to make tougher decisions. But I can tell you now we're never short of levers.

And sometimes you think that lever doesn't work. And five years ago, if you ask me which - if I would have - if we would have been producing this kind of production with this level of CapEx, I would have told you it was impossible. So I think we continue tightening the belts, but it is tougher. And the options are becoming more limited and we think this is the best for Lonmin and for Lonmin investors and for all stakeholders. And we would believe that all our stakeholders would get to that in the competition commission.

I think it's time to…

Tanya Chikanza

On that note - yes, on that note I'm going to close it. Angelo, my favorite Alan, Luto [ph], Martin and Ed, and David, thank you very much. You guys have got one-on-ones, that start with Ed and I'm getting lashings for that Ed from Alan. They are upstairs on then ninth floor. I'll take you guys up. Your names are with security. There is also a waiting room upstairs. So if you can all join me, Ben will be there for the one-on-ones and thank you very much.

Barrie van der Merwe

Thank you. Thanks, everybody.

Mike da Costa

Thank you very much.

Ben Magara

Good. Thank you.

Mike da Costa

Good.

