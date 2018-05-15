Dynasil Corporation of America's (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Patricia Kehe - Corporate Secretary

Peter Sulick - Chairman, President & CEO

Robert Bowdring - Principal Accounting Officer & CFO

Analysts

Patricia Kehe

Thank you, Brandon, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, CEO and President; and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks management makes on today's conference call that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, designs, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions and future events or performance, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in Dynasil's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dynasil's filings can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.dynasil.com.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the company's views as of today, May 14, 2018. These statements should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. While Dynasil may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Now let me turn the call over to Peter Sulick.

Peter Sulick

Thanks, Patty. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to highlight our financial results and other activities for the second quarter of our 2018 fiscal year.

Earlier today, we released the 10-Q and press release with summary results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2018. The press release includes a table showing our results for each of our segments, Optics, Research and Biomedical, for the second quarters of both this year and last. You may want to refer to these documents for specific information during this call.

Rob will summarize our results in a few minutes. I would like to begin by announcing our earnings for the quarter attributable to common stockholders was $1.3 million or $0.08 per share. These results are largely attributable to a $1.3 million provision for income taxes resulting from our ongoing review for the PATH 2015 federal research and experimentation tax credit.

Our revenue for the quarter is up 2% overall compared to last year, the result of an 11% increase in our Optics segment revenue. For the first six months of the year, our Optics segment revenue was increased 12%. Our Contract Research segment had a $460,000 or 10% decrease in revenue year-over-year largely due to a timing delay in commercial revenue.

We're happy to report RMD's commercial revenue shows signs of picking up this quarter. We anticipate making up a significant portion of the shortfall in RMD's commercial revenue prior to the September 30, 2018, end of our fiscal year.

Our contract revenue backlog remains strong at approximately $30.7 million. Our Optics segment, particularly our fused silica division, is experiencing solid year-over-year growth.

The general increase in U.S. business activity, particularly in the semiconductor area, is driving this growth. In addition, revenues from our coatings, filters and gratings product lines are all up over last year.

We recently hired a VP of Marketing with a strong digital marketing background. He will be responsible for improving our digital footprint and driving traffic awareness and, ultimately, sales to our e-commerce sites, which are now fully operational.

Increases in our balance sheet inventory levels are primarily in support of our e-commerce effort such that we have product readily available when orders are placed. A large array customer for our Hilger operation has stabilized and is projecting a solid order stream for the remainder of the year. In addition, Hilger's actively pursuing several large array opportunities.

I would like to briefly discuss RMD's contract research business and the current events affecting that important technology source. For the change of administrations in 2017, we experienced funding delays for a number of our government research customers. These delays arose when projects were approved but not funded and the invoices for work performed were not being paid.

While this is largely resolved, there are still several key agencies where this continues to be cause for concern. A significant delay between the approval of a project and the approval of funding for that project represents a management challenge for our Contract Research team. We cannot begin work on a project until the funding is approved, even though the project itself has been approved by the contract managers within each government agency.

With scientists dedicated to certain categories of work, failure to approve the funding for six or 12 months or longer requires we keep those scientists on staff. Such a condition results in indirect costs being incurred beyond what can be absorbed, hence, a direct hit to the profitability of RMD. Fortunately, Dynasil is sufficiently diverse to allow us to manage through these delays, but the situation's directly affecting many other research and development companies similar to RMD.

A few comments on Xcede. Per our recent announcements, we anticipated the Xcede clinical trial for hemostatic patch beginning in the first half of this year. The responses to the first round of questions from the Netherlands regulatory body are taking longer than originally thought, and there are other contractual matters which are progressing slowly.

As of today, we have not resubmitted our responses to the Netherlands body, and although we are actively working towards that resubmission, we cannot predict when this might happen. Initiation of the trial is delayed as a result, but we are hopeful the trial will start in the second half of the calendar year.

Now let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring, our CFO.

Robert Bowdring

Thank you, Peter. As Peter touched on most of the significant items for the quarter, I will summarize a few additional points.

As Peter noted, Dynasil's revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $10.3 million compared to revenue of $10.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. The Optics segment revenue increased $600,000 or 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to last year's second quarter.

All of our Optics divisions did well over last year, but the primary reason for the increase was due to our New Jersey-based fused silica team as they responded to increased demand from customers in the semiconductor microlithography market.

As Peter explained, Contract Research segment revenue decreased $500,000 or 10% for the quarter as compared to the same 3-month period in 2017. In the current quarter, the lower research revenue was largely attributable to delays in our commercial revenue.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31 was $3.9 million or 38% of revenues compared to $33.8 million and the same 38% of revenues for the last year's second quarter. Gross profit for the Optics segment increased to $2 million for the quarter compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as a direct result of the increase in revenue within this quarter.

Gross profit increased to 44% in the Contract Research segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 39% in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of the mix of active contracts during the second quarter of 2018, which carried stronger margins because the internal researchers were utilized rather than subcontractors.

Total operating expenses increased to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31 from $3.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2017. Operating expenses in the Optics segment increased $300,000 over 2017 spending for the quarter due to increases in headcount-related costs, depreciation for new equipment and a onetime event benefit that occurred in 2017.

Contract Research segment operating expenses remained the same at $1.8 million in the second quarter of both 2018 and 2017. The Biomedical segment expenses decreased $200,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $400,000 in the quarter ended last year due to a reduction in spending while the team is awaiting the start of clinical trials.

Income from operations for the quarter ended March 31 was $100,000 and approximately breakeven for the same period in 2017. As Peter explained quickly, the provision for income taxes in the second quarter of 2018 was a benefit of $1.3 million as compared to a tax provision of $100,000 for the same period in 2017. The positive provision in the second quarter was the result of the PATH 2015 R&E tax credit for the 5-year period of 2012 to 2016.

We are estimating this based on a review we are conducting. We anticipate finishing this up by year end and we are expecting additional credits coming in from state taxes as we finish this.

The 2017 benefit resulted from the deconsolidation of Xcede, which means the company can no longer - is able to offset taxable income with Xcede's net operating loss, results or carry-forwards.

Net income attributed to common shareholders was approximately $1.3 million or $0.08 per share for the quarter and approximately $100,000 loss or $0.00 per quarter for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Now for a very quick review of the cash position. Our cash declined by $1.3 million compared to the balance at our September 30, 2017 year-end of $2.4 million. The decrease was largely the result of our investments in new equipment and people for the future.

With that, Peter and I will be happy to take your questions. Brandon?

Peter Sulick

Okay. Since there aren't any questions, I'd like to thank all of you for listening and participating in our second quarter fiscal 2018 analyst call. Our third quarter call will be on or around August 13, so August 12, 13, 14, in that time period. We'll let you all know. Thank you very much.

