Eguana Technologies: A Pure Play In The Residential Energy Storage Market With Significant Upside

For the past five years, I have been actively developing the North American and Caribbean energy storage market. In this time, I have accumulated a vast amount of knowledge and a deep understanding of related use cases, technology, supply chain and sales channels. Prior to entering the energy storage markets, I spent another five years with various clean technology start-up organizations. The experience that I harvested during this period included five years with Toronto- based Eguana Technologies (OTCQB:EGTYF), which designs, manufactures and distributes intelligent power electronics and power conversion systems for distributed smart grid and energy storage applications. I also spent two years with sonnen, a privately held Bavaria-based technology and products Innovation Company focused on designing, developing, manufacturing and distributing advanced lithium-based energy storage systems for the residential, small commercial and industrial sectors. Most recently, I worked at Mercedes-Benz Energy, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF). The company is responsible for the development and distribution of stationary energy storage under the Mercedes-Benz brand. In Q2 2018, Mercedes-Benz pulled the plug on its efforts in the residential energy storage market, primarily due to a lack of batteries. The company made a strategic decision to focus on the electrification of its automotive fleet and not focus on the stationary energy storage market. It is in my opinion that this is a foolish move, as the energy markets have now crossed paths with the automotive industry.

On a positive note, the exit of Mercedes-Benz creates a massive opening for other entries to pick up the business that has been left at the table, which I personally value at around $250 million plus in short-term opportunities in the North American and Caribbean markets. It is in my opinion that Eguana Technologies, an emerging residential energy storage player, has a unique opportunity to capitalize on a current lack of product offering in the market with its fully-integrated energy storage system approach. Therefore, I will be looking to increase my position in Eguana Technologies between a price range of $.15 to $.18 per share (all figures in CAD), which would be in addition to the shares that I hold at $.10/ share. In the past few years, shares in the company have formed a base between the prices of $.10 to $.30, creating an ideal opportunity for short-term traders looking to play momentum within a rapidly growing component of the energy technologies market. For those unfamiliar with the North American residential energy storage markets, I have tabled the primary use-cases.

At this point, I see three core advantages which are the basis for my investment thesis.

Technology approach

The company has a very strong technology platform, which emerged from the fuel cell boom of the late 1990s. The low-voltage, high- efficiency platform was initially created to work continuously in a 24/7 residential fuel cell system. Over the years, the technology has advanced and, ironically enough, the bidirectional grid-tied residential application is back at the heart of the matter. Today, the company wraps a sleek user interface around its low-voltage, high- efficiency, single- phase bidirectional energy storage inverter (with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) low voltage lithium batteries) for use in the residential segment of the energy storage market. The AC Coupled approach allows the technology to be integrated with both new and existing solar systems, regardless of the inverter and solar modules. This allows maximum system design and installation flexibility as the energy storage system becomes a household appliance rather than a component of the solar PV array. The software platform, with hardware add-ons, allows the solution to preform various functions including self-consumption, backup power, time of use and net-zero export. All of the market drivers are listed at the end of this document.

Eguana battery storage installation in Hawaii

Blue sky opportunities

Based on the company’s quarterly financial statements ending December 31st the company was primarily focused on the development of its next generation energy storage system as described above. Therefore, the company generated over $1 million in revenues. For an investor now entering this stock, the current situation represents a solid growth opportunity as the vast majority of the product development efforts are behind the company and the revenue only has one way to go, which is up. If we assume that the company generates $1 million per quarter, as it is currently achieving, with a price entry of $.15/ share, the valuation of the company would be pegged at around 5X actual revenues. This is in alignment with the industry valuation of system integrators. As the revenue continues to increase year-over-year until at least 2022, the stock should continually increase in parallel with revenue. Entering the stock at the right price point, dependent on the investor valuation model, offers the investor pure upside exposure to revenue growth.

Market Growth

As I have previously reported, it is my expectation that the North American market will grow from 5,000 residential energy storage systems in 2017 to a unit volume in the range of 12,000 to 15,000 systems (Livio Filice, Seeking Alpha: 2018 Stationary Storage Outlook: Home Battery Storage Systems Fully Charged). Although this might appear like a significant ramp-up in the number of deployed systems over a short period of time, it is actually based on a significantly constrained market due to limited battery supplies, because The total number of North American residential solar PV installations in 2017 exceeded 300,000 systems. In Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean markets, the industry is witnessing nearly a 1:1 attach rate between solar and storage. In California, with the reopening of the Self Generation Incentive Program, the market is seeing attach rates of 25% with new solar installations. As outlined in the table below, there is a wide array of use-cases for residential energy storage systems across North America for both new and retrofit solar opportunities. At a ten percent attach rate between new solar plus storage, the addressable market in the North American and Caribbean market would amount to 30,000 systems per year and growing.

Based on my deep understanding of the residential energy markets in North America, I believe that the industry will likely see attach rates at a 1:1 ratio in all major solar PV markets in the next few years with non-core markets quickly rising to 50%. The primary drivers for additional growth include: the participation of energy services companies and utilities; an increase in storage product options; an increase in consumer awareness; a removal of net metering programs across the continent; and a decrease in energy storage system level costs. Based on the key items being addressed, it will not be surprising to see the energy storage market in North America and the Caribbean exceed 100,000 systems per year shortly after 2020. This is reflected in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance graph illustrated above. It is expected that approximately 1GWh or 100,000 households will be installed with energy storage by 2021, which quickly grows to nearly 2GWh, or 200,000 households by 2022 on an annual basis.

Financials and Risk Assessment

The risks that I have identified with an investment in the company include:

Expected profit margin and breakeven point - Based on the quarterly financial statements released for the period ending December 31, 2018, the company maintained a surprisingly low burn of around $1 million. The financial statements indicate that the company seeks to achieve a 25% gross margin on its future product sales beyond 2018. The company may achieve a quarterly break-even point on only 4 million in sales, equivalent to around 400 systems, based on an Average Selling Price of $10,000 per system.

Ongoing capital raises – As noted above, the company is currently burning about $1 million per quarter, which represents a low figure for a technology company, especially one that is so well-positioned within one of the fastest-growing segments of the energy technologies industry. Based on the quoted outstanding share count of around 220 million, the company could maintain its annual burn rate by issuing around 16 million shares at $.25/ share. However, the company’s growth figures will increase year-over-year until 2022. I don’t view additional share issuances as a concern, especially if the revenue continues to increase.

Product failure – Having worked for leading technology companies that have experienced a fleet-wide product failure, I can understand the devastation that a wide-spread product failure causes. Although it is possible to recover from a product failure, it is extremely costly, has lasting impact on the brand and quickly damages the strongest relationships. This is a risk that should be considered with any new technology launch.

Competition – This is probably the largest threat, and not only limited to Eguana but also to other system integrators and battery manufacturers alike, although battery manufacturers will be able to push their supply into larger projects or other applications such as electric buses or automobiles. The key concern revolves around Tesla’s (TSLA) ability to increase supply out of its North American factory in the short term. Tesla has done a great job at increasing consumer awareness for energy storage systems, but has, until now, focused on building out its commercial, industrial and utility-scale energy storage projects. Conversely, the company has put little effort into developing the residential component of its business. In Q1 2018, the company delivered over 300MWh of stationary energy storage systems, which put it on track to meet its stated objective of 1GWh in 2018. However, the company has also hinted that it is building the largest energy storage system in the world rated at 1GWh – yes, right now, the company is building 5,000 battery packs to match automotive demand, but the expectation is that both battery packs and automotive demand (and therefore battery pack demand) will continue to increase. Another notable event is that Tesla built its 130MWh Australian battery park using Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) battery cells, which indicates that the company could have supply constraints to meet demand arising from the stationary energy storage market. I have personally been going against Tesla in the market, so I have a strong handle on the impact that their brand has, both throughout the supply chain and among consumers.

Otherwise, the only competition is the Solar Edge (SEDG) inverter coupled with the LG Chem product, which is a DC coupled solution. My general findings in the market are that strong regional solar contractors prefer AC coupled systems due to the system design and installation flexibility among other reasons.

Battery supply – As noted above, major battery suppliers are focused on the developing relationships with automotive companies to secure customers. As is the case with Tesla and Mercedes, these companies have decided to allocate their supply to the automotive segment of their business. There is a high probability that the stationary energy storage market will continue to remain constrained due to tight battery module supply over the next years. Investors should focus on new battery capacity being added to the market.

Execution Risk – Although the company has a strong balance sheet as of December 31, 2017, including nearly $2 million in short-term assets available, there is still a risk associated to the company being able to secure the right field and management talent to ensure that it can penetrate the market. Further, the company will need to gradually ramp up its production efforts and manage its supply chain which always prove to be a difficult challenge, such as the case with Tesla.

Outlook – Charging up on the residential solar plus storage opportunity

Based on the information presented in this document, the overall market for residential energy storage in North America is rapidly growing and is expected to hit nearly 200,000 homes by 2020. Two of the most important components of the opportunity are that major players are neglecting the market due to a focus on their primary business being the automotive business and that the company offers a strong product portfolio which is market-ready.

Eguana Technologies offers pure exposure to the residential energy storage market, which I expect will remain one of the most interesting and dynamic components of the energy technologies business. Although the company is burning some cash today, it can easily and quickly cover its expenses by ramping up its sales and marketing efforts. From a financial perspective, the company is able to ramp up its sales efforts without the addition of new capital expenses. As an investor, I look at many investment opportunities in the battery and energy metals markets that require hundreds of millions of dollars to get the business off the ground. So yes, the company is adding some new shares to the market on an annual basis, but this will be tamed over the next few years. When you compare it to other companies, such as electric vehicle and battery manufacturers who need to invest billions to scale up their business, it is quick to understand and appreciate the low capital structure for system integrators such as Eguana.

The mid-term opportunity until 2022 for Eguana in the North American residential energy storage market could be 10% market share of 200,000 homes. Based on a decrease in average selling price, down to $6,000 per system by 2022, this represents a total opportunity of $120 million in annual revenue. My experience in the energy storage market has provided much insight into valuation metrics for system integrators. These are presently set at around 5X actual revenues, translating into a potential market valuation of $600 million by 2022, if the company can capture the stated market share, keep innovating its product portfolio and remain in good standings with its battery supplier(s).

For around $.15 per share, it is my opinion that share ownership in Eguana Technologies should be considered by investors who believe in the future of the stationary energy storage markets. Given the right entry point, based on the risk versus reward scenario presented above, share ownership could present an ideal scenario for both short and long-term investors.

Lastly, I should note that Eguana is active in the German and Australian market and also has a 3-phase product for the commercial and industrial segments of the market. Due to the high-risk nature of the industry, supply chain and company-specific factors, I felt it was important to de-risk the investment scenario by ignoring the other significant addressable markets. For those who are interested in understanding the other markets, I have included projected growth charts that show on an annual basis that, by 2020, the market size in Australia, Italian, and Germany will collectively exceed 1GWh of capacity.

Supporting material

North American residential energy storage use-cases

Backup Power Provides the unique ability to act as an island in the event of a grid failure, keeping the PV array producing power. The PV power is fed into an essential or protected loads panel, providing clean backup power during a power outage. In a separate document, I have outlined the value of solar plus storage as a perpetual backup power generation. Net Metering 2.0 Removal or change of net metering programs across the country and various Caribbean islands in order to control PV saturation, grid stability, a fair distribution of transmission cost, and utility revenue. Devaluation of Exported Solar PV A shift to wholesale or an avoided cost for exported electricity, such as in municipal, rural cooperatives, and small and large utilities. Net Zero Export Limitations Hawaii has been the first market to adapt such standards due to high daytime PV load penetration rate at certain feeders, which is becoming increasingly common, along with many areas in the Caribbean. Buy All, Sell All Programs Several regions are moving towards buying all electricity that is produced by homeowners, which seriously devalues solar PV and forces the homeowner to sell his electricity for less than retail. Residential Demand Charges Implementation of demand charges in the residential rates was first seen on a broader scale in the Phoenix Metro area. Net Metering Credit Expiration In some regions, accumulated net metering credits are non-transferable and expire at the end of the calendar year. Time of Use Rate Structures The implementation of various rate structures that will place the highest cost of electricity during evening timeframes.

Italian Energy Storage Market Outlook

Australian Energy Storage Market Outlook

German Energy Storage Market Outlook

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGTYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.