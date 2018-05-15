Chanticleer Holdings' (BURG) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jason Assad - Head of Investor Relations

Michael Pruitt - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Roberson - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Mark Smith - Oak Ridge Financial

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Chanticleer Holdings Incorporated First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a remainder this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host Jason Assad, Head of Investor Relations.

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Chanticleer Holdings' First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With us today are Mike Pruitt, Chanticleer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Roberson, Chanticleer's Chief Operating Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, please remember that during the course of this conference call we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this call are forward-looking statements as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 also known as PSLRA, which statements may be identified by words such as expects, plans, projects, will, may, anticipates, believes, should, intends, estimates and other words of similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled and other factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements or developments in our industry to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risk and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing and required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only of the date of the statements were made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements to be subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

In addition, certain of the financial information presented in this call references non-GAAP financial measures. The company's earnings release which was issued this afternoon presents reconciliation to the company's GAAP financial statements.

Finally this conference call is being webcast. The webcast link is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chanticleerholdings.com.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Chanticleer's CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

Michael Pruitt

Thanks Jason and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon for our first quarter2018 conference call. As indicated on our yearend 2017 conference call just a few couple months ago, last year was a very productive year for Chanticleer as we gained visibility on our best assets and focused our resources. While we were pleased to have successfully generated and reported positive EBITDA for last year, we believe we'll ultimately be remembered as a year we were solidified our foundation positioned us very well for future growth in 2018 and beyond.

In the integration phase of our company where we integrated acquired operations, improved margins and cash flow, further reduced G&A and strengthened our balance sheet by aligning our debt with significant equity holders that are also providing additional capital via joint venturing and franchising. I also stated in recent corporate communications that I believe because of the ground work laid in 2017, 2018 has the potential to be a transformational year for our company having successfully reached what we viewed as a clear inflexion point.

I'm pleased that today's first quarter results are consistent with those previous expectations and statements. Virtually all of our core components of our businesses saw revenue growth what was typically our most challenging quarter of the year due to traditionally slow January, adverse weather often associated with February and also traditionally our highest cost quarter because of our audit. Despite this we still grew the top line revenue and reduced our G&A by 130.2% in the quarter.

Both the revenue and efficiencies that we're now experiencing remain the result of a team effort focused squarely on the US Better Burger business, while continuing to evaluate divestiture of our non-burger assets including closing underperforming locations, leveraging a small and stronger brand footprint with industry leading operating margins.

Our Little Big Burger brand is a highly unique and scalable model with strong store level profits ranking in the top of the industry. We are leveraging both the brand and its growth through capitalizing on an opportunistic franchising and partner model, one that is capitalized and that provides strong financial returns.

New corporate locations opened in Oregon last year continued to perform at expectations with most new stores generating between 15% and 20% EBITDA margins, returns on investment of those stores as previously reported ranging between 60% and 90%. A robust pipeline of company and franchise opportunities which we anticipate drive above industry growth going forward, expecting to open 8 to 12 new units annually was upside of those expectations as new franchisees come online.

We continue to be pleased at the continuing progress of our national roll out of both Little Big Burger and Burgers Grilled Right brands. As of today, we have 14 Little Big Burger stores and expect to add additional 6 to 10 locations throughout the balance of the year. With our current pipeline remaining JV locations and new potential franchise partners, we remain confident that for 2018 total overall store count will grow more than 20%.

We're equally pleased to announce that the newly opened Catholic University BGR location continues to remain a top performer. In addition, selective BGR locations like Atlanta have also recently experienced higher record sales days. Importantly, 2018 will mark the 10 year anniversary of the BGR brand and we look forward to soon celebrating that milestone.

We expect growth will continue to be fueled by the favorable economics of both Little Big Burger and BGR brands and again multiply mutually beneficial joint ventures that encompasses multi-location agreements including our newest partnership announced this last week with NASCAR Superstar Denny Hamlin.

We partnered with Denny to open this first Little Big Burger store in Cornelius, North Carolina. The agreement also includes an option for nine additional future locations. We look forward to working with him on expanding the Little Big Burger footprint as well as co-marketing the brand.

I'd like to now give a brief overview updating some specific recent progress on both burger brands of Little Big Burger and Burgers Grilled Right. During the first quarter we opened Little Big Burger San Diego number one, followed shortly thereafter by opening Burger Grilled Right Catholic University. Again in these stores performance to date has exceeded our expectation.

We also repurchased Burgers Grilled Right Annapolis location, wanting online ordering and updating the social media presence in marketing. Lastly, we reimaged Burgers Grilled Right Bethesda and Tyson's Corner locations. Currently we have 8 stores, eight stores that is under construction. This count is up from two stores when we compare to our recent update just provided two weeks ago on May1.

These include Little Big Burger, Lake Oswego in Portland; Little Big Burger, Multnomah Village in Portland; Little Big Burger, Capitol Hill in Seattle; Little Big Burger, Wallingford in Seattle; BGR, Bloomfield in New Jersey; Little Big Burger, Austin, Texas; Little Big Burger, Cornelius, North Carolina and Little Big Burger, Rea Farms, Charlotte as well.

We currently have two locations with leases assigned awaiting construction permit. That would be Little Big Burger, Green Lake in Seattle and BGR, in Western Virginia and we currently have three stores in LOI/lease pending stages which includes on Little Big Burger in Portland and two additional Little Big Burgers in San Diego.

On the franchising front, our burger brands are being complimented by a marketing launch that involves engaging a broker network to supplement our corporate efforts to market to new franchise partners for both Little Big Burger and BGR. We expect this new external resource to continue to fuel the opportunity for growth.

While our primary focus on Better Burger category continues to yield encouraging results, it's also worth noting that our Hooters related businesses continue to perform strongly, are experiencing year-over-year same store sales growth. Through April 22, 2018, the average growth across the eight stores was nearly 13.5%. We believe these assets will continue to accrue unrecognized value to our shareholders. Again, we continue to explore options with respect to unlocking that value of these holdings including our minor stake in the Hooters parent company.

As a long time investor in the company myself, I've always believed in the importance of both our management and board members of having their goals directly aligned with those of our shareholders. For that reason I recently repurchased shares in the open market with the board member Larry Spitcaufsky and I participating both in the bulk market financing of 350 shares recently.

I can again tell you that our management team and our board of directors continue to believe there exist a large asperity between the fundamental value of assets and our current share price. Along with focusing on the continuing improvement on the company's fundamentals, I assure that we will continue focus proactively communicating our value proposition to the street in an effort to earn evaluation to move more correlated to our peers in this space.

In closing, I want to personally say, thank you to our financial partners both our JV and franchise that will allow us to double our Little Bit Burger locations and continue to grow BGR on successful path. I also want to say thank you to our approximately 1,000 plus employees across our entire brand portfolio for their continuing efforts and commitment to our collective success. We are clearly optimistic about the future and certainly hope to soon announce new relationship that is potential to further accelerate our growth.

That concludes my prepared remarks. With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Mark, our COO for a brief overview of our 2018 first quarter results, immediately after we will open the call for a Q&A session.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon everyone. With that we'll jump right into the numbers for the quarter. Revenues increased 1.4% to 10 million for the first quarter of 2018. There are a lot of moving parts in the 1.4% increase, so we will break it down on a bit more detail for you.

The Burger group saw revenue growth of 0.2% to 5.3 million, with new stores opened over the past 12 months contributing approximately 800,000 in new incremental revenue. We closed underperforming locations that had contributed almost 700,000 in the prior year that obviously is not recurring in the current quarter.

Same store sales, which we define as those locations open and then the same store base greater than 18 months were essentially flat year-over-year, coming in it negative 1%. Primarily, we had lower comps coming from our DC and Charlotte BGR and American Burger brands and slightly positive comps at our Portland Little Big Burger brands.

Hooters revenues increased 12.6%, all three locations up double digits. In the US we were up over 13%, in the UK we were up low teens in local currency and over 20% when you convert that into US dollars due to favorable exchange rates. In South Africa, we saw 4% same store sales increase in local currency and high teens when you convert that into US dollars, again due to the favorable currency rates.

In the US, we saw better traffic and increased deliberately favorably impacting the business in Oregon and Washington. UK and South Africa again were both up in local currency and both had favorable impacts from foreign currency rates.

Our Just Fresh business was down 22% with two locations we closed in Q4 and in Q1 and same store sales were down 11.5% in the Just Fresh business due to increased competition and reduced traffic in the Charlotte market.

Franchise revenue increased 43% to 108,000. We're in the early stages of launching Little Big Burger franchising with state reviews and approvals in process in the first half of the year. We currently have two Little Big Burger franchise locations open in San Diego and expects Austin to come on line midyear. For BGR, we have 12 franchise locations.

Revenue from franchise operations also benefited $20,000 from the change in revenue recognition standards which were effective January 1. The primary effect of these new revenue recognition rules is due to prior recognition of upfront fees received from the franchise agreement and early development agreements over a longer period of time.

Chanticleer along with most other public franchise stores will now recognize all this upfront fees over the term of the franchise agreements, generally a ten year period, rather than recognizing these upon store opening or upfront as in the past. And that effective January 1 is the increased differed revenue by just over $1 million which will be recognized in the future periods over the remaining terms of those related franchise agreements.

The revenue in Q1 from recognition of revenue from those contracts will approximate again 21,000 from the quarter. We would expect that to continue over future quarters at a similar rate.

Cost of sales increased from 30% to 33.5% from 33.1% for the quarter versus last year. Cost of sales remained relatively flat at 32.4 in the Better Burger business, increased from 32 to 33.9 in Just Fresh and from 34.6 to 35.1 in our Hooters locations.

The cost of Just Fresh for the three months ended March at 33.9 improved sequentially from 34.5 in the fourth quarter and are pretty much in line with historical levels of 33.8 for the full year of last year.

In the Hooters business, cost increased during the second half of 2017 as you may recall due to the distribution changes in our US markets and we've improved slightly from that fourth quarter rate to the first quarter. A target range for expected cost of goods going forward for the overall business including all the brands continues to be in the 33% range.

Operating expenses decreased to 57.2% of revenue for the three months ended March, from 58.8% for the prior quarter. Operating expenses continue to improve largely due to the closure of underperforming locations where rent and occupancy costs were higher than our target levels in those stores.

Operating expenses also improved as a percent of revenue as the new locations that were opened over the past year were primarily in our Little Big Burger and BGR brands, which have more favorable personnel and occupancy cost requirements than our other brands, generating more operating leverage.

G&A decreased to11.9% for the quarter from 14% last year in the first quarter. G&A expenses were at historically low levels as a result of the ongoing initiatives to integrate our acquired operations, streamline back office and eliminate duplication. This has been a continuous effort and continuous trend of improvement over the past three years. You may recall, G&A was over 20% of revenue back in 2015 and we're now down into the 10% to 12% range, which we expect to continue going forward as we scale the business.

Non-GAAP Restaurant EBITDA improved to 1 million for the quarter from 900,000 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA which includes G&A and public company overhead improved to breakeven negative 40,000 essentially breakeven for the first quarter compared to negative 300,000 for the three months ended March, '17.

We're focused on simplifying our operating structure and focusing our efforts in resources on the US Burger business going forward. While we've not made definitive decisions with regard to divesting specific assets, we continue to actively investigate the potential to unlock value by selling our international and non-burger related assets to allow greater focus and operational efficiency going forward as well as potentially generating cash to reduce our debt obligations and improve our balance sheet.

We continue to evaluate those opportunities to exit non-core operations to generate cash, refinancing our current debt obligations and strengthening our balance sheet to improve liquidity, provide working capital and financial flexibility. With eight stores now under construction and others in the pipeline, we will now begin to see new store openings in the second half of the year begin to increase revenue and generate scale. We're excited about the growth ahead.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today. We'll now open the call for questions. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Smith, Oak Ridge Financial. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Smith

Hi, guys. Mark, just wanted to follow up on some of your closing remarks there as we look at the Hooters plan and just flat. Can you give some indication of how big of a hurry you're in, any insight into potential timing on monetizing these assets or is it something that you're comfortable taking time and making sure that it's done right?

Mark Roberson

Yeah, I mean obviously. Thanks, Mark, we want to take the time and make sure we do it right. We're evaluating the opportunity to exit those brands and generate cash. We were certainly not trying to sell mode and are hurry to do it. In a way that would not maximize value, so can't really probably at this stage comment specifically on timing, although we're pretty optimistic in terms of our ability to execute on that plan. But we're going to get too specific with regards to time and amounts at this stage.

Michael Pruitt

Mark, Mike, we did file an 8-K that we did and to enter whatever intent on the sale of Hooters Nottingham and I believe, I'll recall it had July - by July that we anticipated that we would have completed that sale. So that's the only thing at this point that we've gotten for enough along the result any to disclose and as Mark we said on the call today, although we know we're committed to focus on the Better Burger category, it's kind of almost ironic since we said we're getting out of the Hooters business and all the Hooters related entities have actually had a significant uptick in performance. So again we're fortunate that our current debt holders do not want us to do anything other than to get the best to maximize the value for those assets as we look to get out on.

Mark Smith

Okay, excellent. That was my next question was just the performance of Hooters that had changed anything or maybe any geographies that you feel can drag your free sense of performing relatively well.

Mark Roberson

They're performing pretty well across the board. We're seeing continued improvements in South Africa largely as a result of operational initiatives there as well as improvements in the local government and the economic situation which is reflected in the exchange rates. The UK has always been a good performer and continues to perform well and strengthening. We've seen a nice pick up in the Pacific Northwest, which obviously are good, are the kind of trends you want if you're considering selling an asset as well.

Michael Pruitt

Northern market both with us as well as the Hooters business is a whole domestically. Hooters has really spent a lot of money getting up front of the delivery business as it relates to delivering food. And since we implemented that towards the back half of the third quarter last year, we've seen a big boom in revenue as it relates to those two stores and particularly to Toma it's good to go.

Mark Smith

Okay and then last question, just the franchise income Mark, we've got the accounting kind of change behind us now, we really should look for that just to be a really pretty stable number as well as just longing as you continue to build out that franchise there is that correct?

Mark Roberson

Yeah, it should be a fairly stable predictable amount as the increase in differed revenues rolls in future periods really over the next five, six years that will roll out through the P&L as well as obviously as we sign up new franchises and collect franchises developer funds, those will be smoothed out over the life of those agreements as well.

Mark Smith

Excellent that sounds great. Thank you.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Rab [ph], Accent Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Mike and Mark, maybe I missed this. Were there any numbers in Little Big Burger or can you provide some color in terms of the same store sales.

Mark Roberson

You've seen - we mention that the same store sales at Little Big Burger were mildly positive. I don't think we gave the specific percentage, but they were in the low single digits positive for Little Big Burger.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, another question. Looks like quarterly revenues are pretty stable at $10 million for a quite a while, at what point do you see the better performing assets kind of overtaking the underperforming ones and hitting the top line with increased revenue on the top line for the company overall?

Mark Roberson

Well, I think as we said, we've got eight stores under construction and yeah, for each of those eight in the burger space power modeling it out based on what we've previously said about the revenue and target revenue and earnings level of the Little Big Burger stores. You could really kind model it out 70,000 to 100,000 of top line per store run rate and 15% to 20% bottom line EBITDA, so contribution of 100,000 to 140,000 per store. Obviously, as we open those stores over the second half of the year and going forward, they'll begin to contribute meaningfully to both the top line, but more importantly I think to the bottom line and to the bottom line EBITDA metrics as a percent of sales should start to increase as those become a bigger portion of the total pie.

Unidentified Analyst

Should I think see that by Q4 this year?

Mark Roberson

I'm sorry, can you repeat that.

Unidentified Analyst

So you see that happening by the fourth quarter this year?

Mark Roberson

Well, you'll see it beginning to contribute certainly depending on the timing of the store openings. As they open in the third and fourth quarter, it will really depend on the - whether they open in September they may or may not contribute very meaningfully to the Q3, but they'll certainly be contributing into Q4 and then into Q1 and beyond next year.

Michael Pruitt

The other thing is, we're going to start next quarter also reporting system wise sales, which most companies that have a franchise component to their business also report, which to date we really haven't reported. We just report the franchise income, not their franchise, their revenues. So as we go forward we'll start reporting that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very good. Mike, I got one last question for you. It looks like by the projections you have here, Little Big Burger will represent roughly 35% of all your stores by the end of the year, if I have that wrong let me know, but at what point do you expect that to be 50% or more above your stores?

Mark Roberson

It really depends as much as anything on our success in exiting some of the noncore businesses at the same time as growing Little Big Burger, so that - assuming we stick in our plan it will become a majority portion of the store counts really quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and just as a follow up, at whatever point that may happen, is there any possibility that you'll consider changing the name of the company to Little Big Burger that's the focus of the growth.

Michael Pruitt

Well, I mean as I've said for a long time, as it relates - I don't think there's any magic bullet necessarily and the names done it clear that's for sure and so I - our goal has always been to build the business that would create value regardless whatever name we wear. Having said that, I've made it clear that especially as it relates to exiting our Hooters related businesses, I think it would certainly be an appropriate time to explore changing the name and so whether that name is Little Big Burger, we think that ultimately is the best decision based on what we are at that time and certainly we're willing to explore it. But right now we have actually even internally that - we're pretty excited about the BGR brand as well and what's really exciting about it is its proven that its works beyond the DC market where it was founded and its working incredibly well in Clemson, Atlanta, New York, South Orange, New Jersey with them open their second location and it's all exiting for that matter. So we're - first step is we're committed to the Better Burger space and certainly as we go forward we will like to explore anything as it relates to the names that creates value, but if you look at that for yourself, restaurant brands international, which sounds Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons trades at a price to enterprise value of it. We would all wish and hope that we could achieve this as we go forward which is holding company with multiple brands. So it's something we've talked about, it's something we think about and certainly as we go forward we'll consider anything that creates value for the shareholders for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yeah, it sounds great. I mean, you got on explosive story here with Little Big Burger and that's a great time, I mean the stocks could be trading at 20 bucks right now, but it's just trading at the EV value of the peer, so Chanticleer Holdings as Michael captions is probably not attractive to many investors. Alright, that's helpful. Thank you, guys.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you, Ben.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Ben.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert D Philips [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Guys, my questions were answered by the previous gentleman. Just a quick comment, my investor is very glad that you guys did this money ways and it makes us attend to this business model, in my opinion not durable. Keep up the good work and have a great day.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you, appreciate it.

Mark Roberson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Harris [indiscernible]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hey, great quarter guys. Good Job.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you, Harris.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi just have a quick question, are you guys eyeing any specific states or cities that you're looking to open up and if so, how do you go about finding interesting - interested parties buy into those locations, like what kind of marketing do you do or how do you find people that are interested in getting involved in the stores?

Michael Pruitt

Up to this point Harris, most - not most, all of our parties whether be the Austin, Texas franchise partner, San Diego and two or three that are in the pipeline have come from long term, through shareholders or people we know from the restaurant industry because of Hooters or people that Rich has known through his past relationship is running franchising for [indiscernible], we've kind of done that. But I said on my component of the call today, we've did engage a - there's a couple of different networks out there that do nothing but search for and bring to you potential franchise partners that they've already vetted that are either in another concept or met minimum requirements for network and so we did engage - we interviewed half a dozen of those and we've picked one to engage, to start relationship with, so that's very recent. Then we've had the first visitors to Little Big Burger from one of their relationships that they introduced us to and so - and we've just had a number of calls with other interested parties. So we are getting much more proactive. We hired an agency that helps us with the PowerPoint's and presentations, we even did a video for Little Big Burger, so on the Little Big Burger side we have a video as well as a new updated PowerPoint presentation as the first step as we get introduced to franchise partners. And we did - did not do a video at this point, but we did update and refresh the BGR franchise as well as a PowerPoint presentation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks a lot, appreciate it.

Michael Pruitt

As for areas - Harris, that answers your first part, but as far areas of the country, we're trying to - look if somebody comes to us from any area that's really experienced, highly knowledgeable, well capitalized, we would not limit the area of the country, but from a marketing standpoint there's about 30 some states that fall under the federal franchise document that make it lot easier to work with than the other states, which make you go through all kind of hoops in order to get approved to sell a franchise there. So as we're marketing we're trying to stay within those 30 some states versus the harder sates because that takes additional time, money and legal fees et cetera to get approved in certain states.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, that makes sense though. I appreciate it. Good work. Keep it going.

Michael Pruitt

Thanks, Harris.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of the question-and-answer session. Now, I'd like to turn the call back to Michael Pruitt for closing remarks.

Michael Pruitt

I like to thank all of you for joining us today and more importantly for you continued support. We're clearly optimistic about the future of Chanticleer and we remain committed to building shareholder value. If you need anything or have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at the office, cell, email all of which you can find on our website or Jason Assad, who is our IR guy, which you can also find his information as well on our website. I look forward to speaking to you again at the end of Q2, and thanks everyone again for joining.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.