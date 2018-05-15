All Hail The Biggest Volatility Sellers On Earth

And now, for (another) trip down the rabbit hole in an effort to better understand the dynamics behind "buy-the-dip".

Over the weekend, in the course of giving the bullish among you a short list of reasons to stay long (get it?), I said the following about QE:

Bullish commentary tends to point to the S&P's rise since the wind down of QE in the U.S. as "evidence" that policy unwind isn't a serious concern. That is indicative of the point made here at the outset. Retail investors have a propensity to take the easy way out when justifying their bullish positioning rather than looking around for what might be a better rationale. For instance, if I were bullish and I wanted to talk about QE, instead of reverting to the old "well QE ended in the U.S. and things were fine" line, what I would say instead is this: "The Fed balance sheet wind down story is still to a certain extent irrelevant because the ECB and the BoJ are still in the market, and while we may have passed peak QE both on the 'flow' and the 'stock' effect, the marginal, price insensitive bid from Draghi and Kuroda's printing presses is still in play for the time being."

That's the short version. If you're bullish (and I know a lot of you are), you need to know the longer version too. This is equally important for the bears as this is the controlling factor for markets one way or another.

The "stock" versus "flow" distinction mentioned in the excerpted passage is critical to understanding the two ways in which QE acts to inflate asset prices.

The "stock" effect simply refers to the total "stock" of assets held on central bank balance sheets. That "stock" represents the sequestration of assets and it serves to drive up prices and push down yields. The anticipation of rising prices (falling yields) leads to a dearth of sellers. Here's a simple breakdown from Wells Fargo's excellent "black hole" note from last autumn:

With QE, the Fed removed from circulation a material part of the Treasury market (by our calculations over 20% at the peak). The decreased Treasury ‘float’ as well as the reduction in the amount of natural sellers (with the reduced float) coincided with the general upward trend in Treasury prices or lower yields. Read: Scarcity value and Fed front running.

That's in the U.S. context, but the mechanism is of course the same in other markets.

The "flow" effect complements that. Monthly purchases represent an ongoing bullish technical; a price insensitive bid that provides continual support for risk assets and acts as a perpetual volatility suppressant. As you're hopefully aware, central banks the world over are still buying assets by the billions on a monthly basis even as the Fed winds down its own balance sheet.

There's a vociferous debate about which matters more (the "stock" or the "flow"), and while that's one of my favorite subjects, it's not particularly germane for our purposes here. Just note that both the "stock" and the "flow" effect have likely peaked and the question now is as follows (from a BofAML note dated Monday):

How one can explain the fact that, despite central banks - on a global scale - are either reducing the pace or the stock of their purchase programs (chart 5), risk assets are still close to the highs and vol is almost back to the lows; and this regardless of the recent jitters on the back of trade wars and geopolitical risks?

The Heisenberg crowd likely knows the answer to the question posed in that passage. If you read "It's Official: Buy-The-Dip Has Failed" or any of my posts here or elsewhere that outline how it came to be that "buy-the-dip" evolved from a derisive meme about retail investor gullibility to become a viable (indeed, an infallible) strategy, you know that the two-way communication loop between policymakers and markets created a self-feeding dynamic that, over time, optimized around itself. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy wherein the market, aware of its own role in co-authoring the policy script, no longer saw the utility in waiting for dovish central bank rhetoric, let alone more actual easing.

If you know dovish jawboning or, in a real pinch, policy action, will invariably accompany an acute volatility spike, then why would you wait to buy-the-dip or, if you look at it from the volatility side, sell-the-rip? You wouldn't wait. You would act now, knowing that inaction on your part (where inaction means not re-engaging in trades and strategies that explicitly or implicitly assume the short volatility environment will persist) could exacerbate a drawdown and thereby prompt a dovish response from central banks.

Of course everyone else is thinking the same thing. All market participants know that central banks have become market-dependent (as opposed to data-dependent) and everyone knows that everyone else knows, so the whole thing becomes an exercise in frontrunning. You're frontrunning the next guy who is frontrunning the next gal who is frontunning the next guy and everyone is frontrunning what they assume will be a central bank response. In this way, the central bank "put" runs on autopilot. Here's a chart from BofAML that illustrates this:

(BofAML)

Implicit in this is the notion that central banks do not act without the market's consent. This is what it means for the market to be a "co-author" of the policy script. Central banks have decided that complete transparency is the safest way to reduce the risk inherent in the wind down of accommodation. The short volatility trade was a manifestation of that transparency as everything converged on a binary option.

This was most clearly expressed earlier this year by Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, whose seminal 2015 note on the Fed's explicit acknowledgement of the extent to which volatility tied to the yuan devaluation influenced the committee's reaction function is, in my opinion, the most useful framework for evaluating the evolution of monetary policy. Here's what Kocic said in January:

Through their communication with the markets Central banks, and the Fed in particular, have become “good listeners” with their decisions and actions made with markets’ consent. After years of this dialogue, the markets have gradually surrendered to the ever shrinking menu of selections that converged to a binary option of either harvesting the carry or running a risk of gradually going out of business by resisting. Not much of a choice, really. In this process, Central banks have reached a point of enormous power and control where market dissent is practically impossible. We believe that such levels of market control remain uncontested with anything we have seen in recent history and that the markets’ dynamics have never been further from that of the free-markets. Low volatility is a perfect testimony of that.

The transparency inherent in that setup has manifested itself in different ways depending on the locale or, more to the point, depending on how far along the path to normalization a given central bank is.

The Fed, being the furthest along that path (now more than two years into the hiking cycle and in the process of shrinking the balance sheet), leans exclusively on forward guidance vis-à-vis the rate path. As the ECB seeks to slap a sell-by date on APP and as the BoJ ponders its own exit strategy, forward guidance is going to be the means by which central banks suppress volatility. Here's BofAML, from the first noted cited above:

Rising rates and tighter monetary policies (QT is succeeding QE) is the new norm. But while central banks are embarking on this long journey, they have become more and more cognizant that higher “uncertainty” and a volatility shock could be very damaging for the economy. We think central banks remain the largest seller of vol in the market. With their communication they want to keep vol anchored. As Mario Draghi stated in the last ECB statement: “We continue to expect them (rates) to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases”. Forward guidance is now taking over from QE to keep vol low.

Effective forward guidance is the very essence of the "transparency" mentioned above. That's what "transparency" means in the context of central banks and markets. There can be no surprises and the way to achieve that level of complete predictability is through the careful maintenance of the two-way communication channel via a constant effort to remain completely transparent.

As I wrote over at Heisenberg Report on Monday in a more technical piece on the same subject, data dependency, in its strongest form, represents the breaking of the communication channel between central banks and market participants. That is, strict data dependency represents the withdrawal of transparency; the revocation of the market's license to co-author the script, if you will.

In a strictly data dependent regime, the market is no longer consulted. Only the data matters. If the data justifies more tightening, then more tightening there will be, irrespective of the market's "opinion", where disapproval is evidenced by selloffs and increased volatility. This is why the transition from Janet Yellen to Jerome Powell is at least a bit perilous.

BofAML goes on to note that thus far, Mario Draghi has managed to thread the proverbial needle. Bund yields have risen, but rates vol. has not:

(BofAML)

Another interesting point the bank makes is that yield curve control in Japan represents the intersection of QE and forward rates guidance. You might recall from some of my previous posts on the BoJ (see here for example), that Kuroda has effectively managed to pull off what's commonly known in market circles as a "stealth taper" since YCC began. Have a look:

(Goldman)

Here's how BofAML describes this:

We have highlighted in previous publication what a great example the BoJ yield targeting policy has been. Despite BoJ slowing down the pace of purchases since September 2016, rates vol has collapsed since then (chart 3). Yield targeting (another way to implement forward guidance) is achieving one major task: to dampen volatility by increasing substantially the certainty of the path of funding costs.

That is a great point and what you need to understand here is that, as Deutsche Bank's Alan Ruskin wrote last month in a note about oil volatility, "bond vol is regarded as at the epicenter of any broader increase in vol across all asset classes." In other words, you really need it to stay subdued and forward guidance is going to be the go-to means by which policymakers keep it suppressed.

Now, think about what's going on in the U.S. context currently. The Fed, under Powell, is seemingly shifting to a more data-dependent regime. As noted above, that represents the withdrawal of transparency from markets but if it must be done (and apparently, Powell thinks it's important in order to move things along), it needs to be managed carefully so as to avoid potentially disastrous side effects like say, a dramatic spike in rates volatility and/or a bear steepening episode that triggers an unwind of the bond trade.

The transparency described above creates myriad longer-term risks for markets. The problem with the two-way communication loop is that it effectively makes it impossible for market participants to take a long-term view. It goes back to the binary choice between harvesting carry or going out of business burning premium while you wait on something that might never happen (i.e., while you wait on volatility to spike). As everything converges on one trade, tail risk builds up. Massive amounts of duration accumulates on balance sheets, investors chase down the quality ladder in search of yield taking more risk as they go, people pile into emerging markets, and on and on.

How can the Fed manage that? Well, the first step would appear to be an effort aimed at normalizing the mode of the curve. In a note out last Friday, the above-mentioned Kocic describes the regime change that occurred when QE incepted. You might recall that following the May Fed statement, I flagged bull steepening in the 5s30s in a post for this platform. Consider that as a bit of context for this history lesson from Kocic:

In normal market conditions, shocks arrive to the front end of the curve.[Normally] the curve evolves through bull steepening or bear flattening modes. During the QE period, directionality of the slope was reversed: As the front end remained anchored at zero, shocks arrived through the back end with the curve repricing through bear steepening and bull flattening modes.

You can see the regime shift at the beginning of the QE era in the following chart, which shows you how suddenly, the typically negative correlation between the 2Y rate and the 2s10s flipped:

(Deutsche Bank)

In the post-QE era, 2s and 10s are generally doing the same thing, but whatever 2s do, 10s do more of. There's an in-depth discussion of this in "Transparency, Trust And The ‘Fed In Wonderland’," but for our purposes here, just note that the Fed seems to be trying to normalize things by pulling volatility back to the front end of the curve.

As you're aware, the assumed persistence of Fed hikes has the potential to destabilize equities (SPY), especially if the market views those hikes as an epochal and irreversible shift to a data-dependent regime. Ultimately, it could well be that equities sell off enough to tighten financial conditions sufficiently to prompt the market to price out some of the additional hikes, thereby "restriking" the Fed "put" for Powell.

In the meantime, the Fed looks to be withdrawing transparency and, to quote Kocic, "daisy chaining the two ends of the curve with the equities market, effectively buying back convexity from equities, recycling it through the front end and sending it as convexity supply to the back end of the curve."

I've shown you the schematic on that before, but here it is again:

(Deutsche Bank)

Do you see what's going on there? They are attempting to simultaneously restore the normal mode of the curve (where shocks arrive at the front end) by allowing for a bit of equity weakness which, to the extent it creates a marginal bid for the long end (i.e., a safe haven bid), keeps long rates anchored thus reducing the tail risk of the bond trade unwind. As this exercise involves rate hikes and a discernible lean towards a more data-dependent Fed, it results in higher real rates which in turn support the dollar and put a lid on inflation expectations, both of which serve to further stabilize the long end. That pushes volatility further away from rates.

So far, they have not generally succeeded in pulling volatility back to the front end and there's a more esoteric discussion of that in the "Fed In Wonderland" piece linked above.

Theoretically, they can thread the needle here by restoring the normal mode of the curve, mitigating the tail risk of an unanchored long end and remaining just transparent enough to allow the market to fully price rate hikes. As far as the June hike is concerned, they've managed to telegraph it well. Here's a history:

(BofAML)

The Fed's task is complicated by the unique domestic political environment that's made it possible for the implementation of late-cycle fiscal stimulus, but the overarching point is that transparency and forward guidance (one in the same, really) on rates are taking the baton from QE when it comes to suppressing volatility.

How effective central banks are when it comes to forward guidance will be the deciding factor going forward when it comes to whether volatility can remain suppressed.

In turn, your ability to digest and understand markets' resilience (or lack thereof) in the face of geopolitical events or other exogenous shocks, depends in no small part on your willingness to engage with the concepts outlined above.

And on that note, I'll leave you with one final quote from BofAML:

Even though the Fed has started reducing the stock of its balance sheet over the past months, rates vol are getting closer to the lows (look at the MOVE index), despite having hiked rates seven times. The introduction of the dot plot has a pivotal role keeping rates vol low. Effectively, the higher the certainty around the future path of funding costs, the lower the vol and thus the more confident fixed income and credit investors become to add/hold risk.

