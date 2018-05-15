RGS Energy's (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RGS Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Dennis Lacey

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For purposes of discussion, I will cover three areas of our business. One, our long established traditional retrofit solar marketing sales and insulation business, which I'll refer to today as our Solar division; secondly, our Corporate division which for today's discussion will focus on our financial condition and capital raising; and lastly, our POWERHOUSE division, which is the visually stunning and affordable in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

To start off then the state of our Solar division. There are three sets of circumstances that arose during the first quarter which were noteworthy. The first is that, the first quarter is traditionally our toughest quarter due to the seasonality of our business. But this quarter was particularly challenging as the Northeast endured five nor'easters impacting us installation revenue.

Secondly, the State of Rhode Island, ordinarily a major source of revenue for us, in October 2017 suspended the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program through the end of March 2018. This caused installations to come to a virtual standstill until such incentive became available at the start of the second quarter.

Beyond that, we experienced very high cancellations in the State of Rhode Island in this quarter, as customers became frustrated with the extended timing. Now the program is reopened, we hope to be able to re-engage some of these customers.

And lastly during the first quarter, we also made the strategic decision to realign our Solar division, reducing our current cash burn and focusing on the smaller, better supported sales organization in terms of marketing leads.

We believe reducing our cash burn rate and focusing on the strong players we developed over the last year is the right strategy to allow us to better serve our customers. Sales teams productivity on the basis of sales dollars per salesperson increased 60% from the fourth quarter. These were type of results we were striving for, we made the decision to focus on supporting a better, smaller and more qualified team.

A related positive development is that the State of Rhode Island National Grid Energy Growth Program for residential homeowners opened up again as we expected during April. You may recall that Rhode Island is a major state for us where we are effectively precluded from installing during the last six months.

As we mentioned, we announced our realignment on April 2nd, our stated objective was to divert cash from Solar vision toward our POWERHOUSE division, which we believe is our best upside.

In making this decision, it has caused us not to pursue certain commercial transactions in our Solar division that were part of our earlier income projections that would tie up more cash than we would like. However, we still have a commercial pipeline we are actively working and looking to grow, where it does not involve significant cash outlays.

So this sets up my next topic of conversation, the Corporate division. Here the story has a similar thing with Solar division and that the first quarter is always the worst. We always incur material corporate expenses in the first quarter due to the annual audit, renewals software licensing, et cetera.

Turning to our cash flow statement, a positive result you will notice is that our cash outflow from operations declined materially during the first quarter to $2.5 million down from $4.2 million a year ago quarter, an improvement of 41% year-over-year. We expect greater revenue next quarter as I will explain in a moment, which coupled with our recent realignment will result in less cash burn.

Further when we report the second quarter, we expect installation revenue to significantly increase over a year ago second quarter and that our cash burn from operations will be less than the year ago second quarter.

Our expectation for the increased revenue is of course due to the fact that the deafer weather on the East Coast has ended and we started the second quarter with about 40 million backlog. Our backlog nearly double over the same period last year.

Our expected improvement in quarterly result year-over-year is supported by our backlog. Perhaps, a factor that might limit our ability to install is an industry-wide situation where the demand from companies such as ourselves for inverters is not being met by the inverter manufacturers. We are addressing the matter with vendors and are hopeful that our needs will be met.

As we reported earlier, we have raised up to $10 million of new capital via convertible notes. We received gross proceeds of $5 million on April 9th and we expect that upon our shareholders approving the proposal related to the convertible notes and our recently filed proxy statements at the June 21st Annual Shareholders Meeting, the stage will be set for us to receive the remaining $5 million. We will use these proceeds to commercialize our POWERHOUSE in-roof shingle.

Here again this sets up the next discussion topic I outlined at the onset of this call, our POWERHOUSE division. We will commercialize the next-generation product POWERHOUSE 3.0 with direct sales to homebuilders and local roofing companies, each of whom will be trained by RGS to sell and install the product before becoming a POWERHOUSE dealer.

POWERHOUSE 3.0 has significant advantages over traditional retrofit solar systems. In addition to be in visually stunning, when building a new home the overall cost to install a built-in photovoltaic system is comparatively less than retrofitting an existing interesting roof with a solar system.

We love the in-roof solar shingle because they are very high competitive barriers to entry. We provided in our press release on April 2nd, a hypothetical demonstration of just rewarding we believe this could be for our shareholders at a varying degrees of penetration of the annual United States new roof market.

You probably have also heard the California, the fifth largest economy in the word just passed a legislation requiring solar systems on all new homes by 2020. According to the California Building Industry Association currently only 15% to 20% of new single-family homes in California are build with solar power. We believe the mandate is a huge opportunity for RGS and we believe we are the best company in our industry to take advantage of this opportunity.

Our plans, as you know, to sell POWERHOUSE kits directly the homebuilders and roofing companies, they will install the product. Homebuilders then install POWERHOUSE when their house is been built or have the opportunity to include the solar cost into the mortgage for future homeowners. Clearly the homebuilders who want to have the lowest price option in installing POWERHOUSE we believe will be the lower cost option.

POWERHOUSE is so simple to install that the roof work can all be done by a roofer making it more efficient to install. That's the same crew that puts up the roof can install POWERHOUSE at the same time, while we have one crew do the roof and then pay one of our competitors to put up a traditional retrofits solar ray, double labor plus absorb the other company's profit margins.

We believe that it will be simply cheaper for the home builder to buy POWERHOUSE kit from us. After the roof work is done, the homebuilder can have their electricians that are already on site, install the remainder of the system at the same time they wire the home. So you have a low cost system that's easy to install that looks great on the roof.

With this technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company, we believe we have a clear advantage the other solar company simply do not have. We were excited to have the timing of POWERHOUSE and this new legislation come together so nicely for us.

However, we already believe there will be a great demand for this product and we've been busily introducing POWERHOUSE to local roofers. In fact, we've already received written reservations for first deliveries. These reservations currently exceed an estimated $19 million in potential revenue and we expect more in the coming months.

As we prepare for the launch, we're pleased to welcome Dow Solar Leader, John Hardwick, as our new VP of Construction Services. Having been essential to homebuilder and local roofer relations at Dow Solar, John brings deep knowledge and experiences in solar engineering and training programs.

He will be instrumental and helping us meet the expected demand and make it easier for homebuilders and local roofers to become RGS POWERHOUSE dealers. We were in the UL approval process and expect to receive UL Certification this year during the third quarter.

We also know that we can manufacture product, we previously announced our strong supply chain manufacturing partners. Later this month, all participants in our supply chain are scheduled to meet in Indiana, besides furthering those relationships, the UL will be at that location inspecting the manufacturing a product samples prior to schedule testing later this month.

Lastly, judging from our stock price, it is evident to us that although the whole RGS team sees clear skies opening up for our business, others do not, we look forward to proving our point.

This concludes our scripted comments. Operator, let's open up the call to questions.

Dennis Lacey

