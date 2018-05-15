Now You Can Buy Ethereum In Your Brokerage Account (But Should You?)

This article first appeared at ETFmaven.com on May 11

If you know about Bitcoin, then you probably know about the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which provides easy access to Bitcoin in a brokerage account. You also then probably know about Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency. This week, the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Investment Trust (OTCQX:ETCG) started trading, and while Ethereum is available through several sources, ETCG allows for easy access in a brokerage account.

I found out about it right before the close on Thursday and tweeted about it shortly after the close. It closed Thursday at $27.50 and started Friday in the $28s. When I checked back in late on Friday, it was in the $40s, having gone briefly into the $60s. Was something going on with the underlying cryptocurrency, which you can find on Yahoo Finance at ETC-USD? There sure was - it was dropping like a stone. How could the fund skyrocket higher while the underlying crypto plummeted? Here's a screenshot from Grayscale's site well after the Friday close:

What this means is that it costs $42 to buy $17.54s worth of Ethereum if you buy Ethereum via ETCG. The nature of the trust's structure (this pertains to both ETCG and GBTC) is that supply and demand dynamics in the equity market can disconnect dramatically from the underlying thing it is tracking. The technical reason is the trusts have a fixed number of shares, so a constant supply and an increase in demand can push the price up. It can also work the other way round - the shares, which now are said to be trading at a premium, can also trade at a discount. This is how closed-end funds trade, if you've ever heard that term before.

There is no reason that someone buying it at $42 today can't make a ton of money, but there is clearly a lot of added risk beyond the fundamentals (or whatever drives the price of Ethereum) paying 150% over fair market value. If the trade interests you, Grayscale provides this info every day with a one-day lag, but as linked above, you can quote Ethereum directly and compare it to ETCG.

When you buy an investment product, you've got to take the time to understand how it works.

