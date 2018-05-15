Trupanion's 10-K Risk Factor Section Raises Questions

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP), a company that sells pet health insurance, has one of the strangest Risk Factors sections in any 10-K that we’ve ever seen. It has language that is unlike any other risk factor section that we’ve seen in similar businesses.

Trupanion’s Unique Regulatory Risk

According to Trupanion, pet health insurance is generally classified by regulators as a type of property and casualty insurance. So, take a look at what the typical regulatory risk section of a large P&C insurer looks like. The example below is from Allstate’s (NYSE:ALL) 10-K.

We are subject to extensive regulation and potential further restrictive regulation may increase our operating costs and limit our growth As insurance companies, broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment companies and other types of companies, many of our subsidiaries are subject to extensive laws and regulations that are complex and subject to change. Changes may sometimes lead to additional expenses, increased legal exposure, increased required reserves or capital, and additional limits on our ability to grow or to achieve targeted profitability. Moreover, laws and regulations are administered and enforced by a number of different governmental authorities, each of which exercises a degree of interpretive latitude, including state insurance regulators; state securities administrators; state attorneys general as well as federal agencies including the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the DOL, the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Labor Relations Board. Consequently, we are subject to the risk that compliance with any particular regulator’s or enforcement authority’s interpretation of a legal issue may not result in compliance with another’s interpretation of the same issue, particularly when compliance is judged in hindsight. In addition, there is risk that any particular regulator’s or enforcement authority’s interpretation of a legal issue may change over time to our detriment. There is also a risk that changes in the overall legal environment may cause us to change our views regarding the actions we need to take from a legal risk management perspective. This would necessitate changes to our practices that may adversely impact our business. Furthermore, in some cases, these laws and regulations are designed to protect or benefit the interests of a specific constituency rather than a range of constituencies. For example, state insurance laws and regulations are generally intended to protect or benefit purchasers or users of insurance products, not holders of securities that we issue. These laws and regulations may limit our ability to grow or to improve the profitability of our business.

Pretty standard, boiler plate stuff. It basically tells investors the business is heavily regulated by multiple entities and it costs money to comply. We would also suggest reading through two other large P&C insurers' regulatory risk sections to get an idea what the language usually looks like. We won’t copy the text here so we can keep this article readable but we will provide links. Traveler’s (NYSE:TRV) regulatory risk section begins on page 61 of its 10-K and Hartford Financial’s (NYSE:HIG) regulatory risk section starts on page 24 of its 10-K. We would suggest reading them as well.

Now that you know what the usual language looks like, look at what Trupanion says (emphasis ours).

Due to the complexity, periodic modification and differing interpretations of insurance laws and regulations, we have not always been, and we may not always be, in compliance with them. New insurance laws, regulations and guidelines also may not be compatible with the manner in which we market and sell subscriptions in all of our jurisdictions and member acquisition channels, including over the Internet. Failure to comply with insurance laws, regulations and guidelines or other laws and regulations applicable to our business could result in significant liability, additional department of insurance licensing requirements, the revocation of licenses in a particular jurisdiction or our inability to sell subscriptions, which could significantly increase our operating expenses, result in the loss of our revenue and otherwise harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Moreover, an adverse regulatory action in one jurisdiction could result in penalties and adversely affect our license status or reputation in other jurisdictions, including due to the current requirement that adverse regulatory actions in one jurisdiction be reported to other jurisdictions. Even if the allegations in any regulatory or other action against us ultimately are determined to be unfounded, we could incur significant time and expense defending against the allegations, and any related negative publicity could harm consumer and third-party confidence in us, which could significantly damage our brand. In addition, we have received, and may in the future receive, inquiries from regulators regarding our marketing and business practices. These inquires may include investigations regarding a number of our business practices, including the manner in which we market and sell subscriptions, the manner in which we write policies for any unaffiliated general agent, and whether any amounts we pay to hospitals or hospital groups is appropriate. Any modification of our marketing or business practices in response to regulatory inquiries could harm our business, operating results or financial condition and lead to reputational harm. Regulations that require individuals or entities that sell medical insurance for cats and dogs or process claims to be licensed may be interpreted to apply to our business, which could require us to modify our business practices, create liabilities, damage our reputation, and harm our business. Insurance regulators generally require that each individual who transacts pet insurance business on our behalf must maintain a valid license in one or more jurisdictions. Regulators may also require certain individuals who process claims to be licensed. These requirements are subject to a variety of interpretations between jurisdictions. We may not interpret and apply the requirements in the same manner as all applicable regulators, and, even if we have, the requirements or regulatory interpretations of those requirements may change. Regulators have in the past and/or may in the future determine that certain of our personnel or referral sources were performing licensable activities without the required license. If such persons were not in fact licensed in any such jurisdiction, we could become subject to conviction for an offense or the imposition of an administrative penalty, and liable for significant penalties. We would also likely be required to modify our business practices and/or sales and marketing programs, or license the affected individuals, which may be impractical or costly and time-consuming to implement. Any modification of our business or marketing practices in response to regulatory licensing requirements could harm our business, operating results or financial condition. Most insurance legislation requires entities that solicit the sale of pet insurance to be validly licensed in the applicable jurisdiction. If an insurance regulator were to determine that any entity soliciting the sale of a subscription on our behalf did not hold the required license, we may have to modify our business practices or marketing efforts, or license the affected entities, which may be costly and time-consuming to implement.

It’s one thing for a company to disclose that it hasn’t been in compliance in the past. Just take a look at all the regulatory and law enforcement actions against financial companies since the sub-prime crisis. It seems just about every financial company of note was not in compliance about something at some point. So, this aspect isn’t very concerning in and of itself. What we’ve never seen is the part like this where the company looks like it is admitting that it may not be able to comply with regulations in the future. It also appears that the company’s existing business model may not be compatible with the current insurance regulations in some areas.

Most insurers talk about regulations increasing the costs of doing business, they do not talk about regulations fundamentally changing their ability to do business or their business model itself. It is very worrisome that Trupanion goes on to say that it may not be practical for them to meet some regulations.

Rising Compliance Expenses?

Compared to large insurers, Trupanion’s operating expenses per employee are much lower.

However, it’s worth noting that, at least in operating expenses, there appears to be some economies of scale as the largest insurer of the three, Allstate, has the lowest operating expenses per employee while the smallest, Hartford, has the highest. Trupanion is absolutely miniscule compared to each of the three companies listed, so we might reasonably expect to see it have the highest operating expenses per employee since it has the least scale. Instead, it has the lowest. This might indicate that the company is underspending somewhere in its operating budget and could account for some of the issues it discloses having with compliance.

This is of particular importance to investors as the company was not profitable in its latest fiscal year. It posted a net loss of $1.5M. If compliance costs were to rise it could have substantial effect on the company’s profitability timeline.

Summary

Americans love their pets and spending on pets has been growing. Given the low rate of savings amongst households, pet health insurance, which provides an easy to budget monthly expense, would seem like it has the potential to be a hit product. The number of pet-owning households also provides a huge market for the company. However, based on the company’s risk disclosures, its growth and current business model may have outpaced the oversight ability of its current compliance and regulatory departments. Investors should make sure they understand the risks surrounding the company’s unique business model and the possibility of higher compliance costs or business model changes in the future before buying stock in Trupanion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.