Netflix' (NFLX) Management Presents at 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Conference (Transcript)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Conference Call May 14, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Ted Sarandos - Chief Content Officer

Spencer Wang - Vice President, Finance/Investor Relations

Analysts

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Michael Nathanson

Okay, let me get started. On behalf of our firm, I want to thank Ted and Spencer for being here. We really appreciate it.

Ted Sarandos

I’m thrilled to be here. Over the many years, you always showed up for us and we appreciate that. I am glad to be here.

Michael Nathanson

And Spencer, you too. Thank you. So, I've known you for more than a decade. And when you look back at what you first started and started to build, what surprised you most about the development of the streaming business?

Ted Sarandos

Probably the speed in which original programing has become so relevant and important to the business around the world. We kind of had an inkling 10 year’s when we first started doing streaming that the notion was very quantifiable, get people to watch a lot of stuff, have a lot of stuff, and best way to have a lot of stuff is not have exclusivity and the whole, but then we have kind of quickly come to realize that it is a pretty quick raise to the bottom if you have one of the same content. So, how do you differentiate yourself and we are five years into our business before we started doing any original programming and in just five years it has become kind of our most important investment in our original programing films, television, local language originals, kid’s series, now unscripted shows, big feature films, so it has moved pretty quick for such a short time we have be out there.

Michael Nathanson

And looking back was there anything that you thought would happen that didn’t happen?

Ted Sarandos

That didn’t happen, yes, my biggest – the thing I was most worried about probably at the beginning was that the speed in which – the internet would bring such efficiencies to advertising that advertising CPMs could get so big that a single ad would pay for a movie and you know what I mean, and that CPMs would get high and really challenge the subscription model and it turned out to be completely opposite and so over the – over more than a decade.

Michael Nathanson

Okay, and in your fourth quarter letter you introduced a goal…

Ted Sarandos

By the way, I think my theory on that is that the CPMs are mostly driven on scarcity and trying to figure out the balance of how do you get higher CPMs in a limited inventory world has been the challenge.

Michael Nathanson

Well, I mean that has always been the case, right, so reach is premium and it is hard to get reach, more.

Ted Sarandos

Exactly.

Michael Nathanson

In the fourth quarter letter you introduced a goal to create more density of viewing, can you explain to everyone on the room what does that mean and why is it so important to your business model?

Ted Sarandos

It is something we are trying to figure it now, which is the value that a 1 and 1 equals 3 model of people watching at the same time versus watching over a longer period of time. That if you could increase the density, you increase the word of mouth, you increase earned media, you increase the kind of zeitgeist volume of the show because everyone is watching at the same time or nearer the same time then they are now.

So that’s the bet, which just creates some bigger brands that people instantly associate with Netflix and are watching at the same time and when alking about. There is nothing more fun than walking in and people are talking about the same – right now, what, many of you are probably watching Wild Wild Country right now, and you can't wait to talk to somebody about it. And next year everybody will have seen it, but in the meantime, you went to and watch it now. So, the idea that we increase that is not by the way like it’s going to be trying to drive all the viewing into one thing, it’s just to increase it.

Michael Nathanson

What’s funny is, like your competitors what they do is, they stick to a release schedule. Right, so Sunday at 9 o'clock it’s billions, so we all watch it, how does the tension between the bench model you've built versus keeping it protected for one night that you have to come home and talk about the next day?

Ted Sarandos

Well, I think what’s happening increasingly and it’s generational too, which is this whole notion of the on-demand versus on-linear watching, mainly the appointment viewing is that gap is growing. So, we're meaning that and I think what’s happening likewise is, that you can achieve the same level of volume just over a longer period of time. So, by not having our shows like one a week or my Sunday night in my Netflix thing, we actually do have that, but people are just have watching different episodes of the same show. They are depending of the velocity that they are watching. And then over the course of the year, you end up with actually more volume relative to like social media posting, Google search trends and all those things. If you look at that over the course of the year the cumulative benefit is much higher all at once than the week over week over week.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. And then how do you market to that? So, with that, with the density of focus, has that changed your…?

Ted Sarandos

A lot of it is brand creation. Meaning that some of the more – I would spend a lot in programmatic online advertising. We spend our time on outdoor and mass media as well. Because I think for brand creation it works pretty nicely for people to kind of see, oh that’s the show I’m watching.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Over the years, you’ve been able to navigate the rocks pretty well. And a couple of years ago, it was obvious that the studios are going to stop pulling back the original content. Right? So, you guys decided to do two things; one is, produce more content – self-produce and also go upstream by signing show runners. So, can you talk to the room of financial people, the economics in Netflix's business model going from a rental model to acquire more content?

Ted Sarandos

Yes. So, that is accurate. The thing our big driver and why I tried to make originally programming the House of Cards was this notion that if we believe in our own model then the networks will want to create their own on demand products and they will want to retain those shows for their own products down the road. So, we better see if we can get good at this. And that’s – customer that is coming to path as you could see and the difference why own it and buy it, then rent it later or even rent it in the first window from a studio, mostly it is a margin business meaning that this is 30% to 50% markup on the shows that are produced by the studio for us. And that doesn't show up on the screen.

That doesn't end up in the pockets of the talent and by owning the shows ourselves, we can have that kind of short-term economic benefit, but the long term of having more access to the title to do things more creatively and marketing to do LNM show like stranger things that would require a very complicated approval process with the studio partner. Every show in success has a negotiation process that comes down the road. That only gets amplified when you have a three-way negotiation instead of a two-way negotiation. And every time you're trying to take care of a show runner or a piece of talent working on the show for you. Not only do you pay, to pay them within a season, to the studio, on top where you pay there. So, being able to put the cost of the programming on the screen for the viewers or in the pockets of talent, which is, I would say a big driver.

Michael Nathanson

Was price at the time it took the studios to realize that.

Ted Sarandos

I just point out, by the way, for that money, they bring some value to the table for sure. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television, they are two examples of studios who are really excellent producers like [indiscernible].

Michael Nathanson

[Indiscernible]

Ted Sarandos

Sony and Universal Television, I mean they produce good talent. They bring some efficiency to the market. It is just a matter of how much.

Michael Nathanson

And the question I asked you about surprises, where you surprised at all by the speed in which the awakening happened on the partner side? I mean, you talked about frenemies for many years ahead of that? Has that speech prized you bought slow or faster?

Ted Sarandos

It has been slower than I thought actually. I thought that – people always ask me like, where you surprised that Disney is going to go direct? I don't know what took them so long, exactly.

Michael Nathanson

Yes. Okay, yes, we were thinking that, too. One of the things that we focused on is, we all have a hard time analyzing the content consumption on Netflix, right? So, let's turn to third-party data sources like Nielsen and in 7 Parts Data and suggest that a lot of consumption is happening on off-network library content. Does that match it all with what you’re seeing actually in the real data?

Ted Sarandos

Well without like part seeing the accuracy, because remember these are sample sets and models and how they try to model to it and it is very difficult to sample Netflix because people watch through all different devices and all different times of day and all over the world. So, they are all usually only measuring domestic and they are usually measuring television viewing or mobile, but not both. So, it is all that stuff. So broader than that of course the hours of watching would be heavily skewed towards license content because there is more of it. So, we have, we may have 300 episodes of the show versus 13 of one of our own shows. So, and so a lot of that is kind of like a few licensed content is still there and it is migrating to as we do more and more original.

We have 1000 original releases this year. It is like 470 of those that happen between now and the end of the year, scripted series, films across all of our different content verticals. So, make sense that the license content would be getting more viewing, but it is moving quite steadily and 90% plus of our customers regularly watch our original programming and they all value in different ways and we do too.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. One of the factors behind the decisions to sign those show runners like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Jenji Kohan to an overall deal rather than buying a project out of time, which is how some people shop, so what was this to getting an overall deal.

Ted Sarandos

Overall, basically Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, Jenji as you mentioned will have a deal at the studio, where they, basically the studio pays their overhead, they give them, which is just our office space and staff. They pay – they give them a fund to acquire material and – but in exchange for that everything they make they basically own that content and they can either make it for their own networks or sell it off to other people. So, someone like Ryan and Shonda, what attracts me to both of them is that they are incredibly prolific. I mean, they make a lot of great television and the things that they make are incredibly popular. So, they are putting out great output of content that is award-winning and more importantly has a big audience attraction. Because they have a unique voice and a unique way of telling stories that people like and they are not looking to make a few things great. They are making to look, they have found a way to scale, which is kind of what we’re up to all the time anyway.

Michael Nathanson

So, when you go upstream, so when it was…

Ted Sarandos

So, when it was prior to the Netflix deal Ryan has a deal with Fox. So, if we wanted a Ryan Murphy show we will have to buy it form Fox. The clearing price to get it from Fox kept going up and up and up because Fox would like us not to have a Ryan Murphy show. So, instead we will have, you know Ryan Murphy will make the shows for Netflix. A good thing.

Michael Nathanson

So, question is, how may…

Ted Sarandos

And by the way, they are attracted to us because they can, A, we have a bigger appetite for their output. So, normally whoever that deal is, the studio that has a network that has a specific demographic that they program to. So, if Ryan wants to get a little out of his wheelhouse, so there was no place for him on the network and then they had to go out and sell it. And if he didn't do that then he couldn't make it. For our Netflix, we're going to have an appetite for the vast majority of the things that he wants to make, which we’re very excited about.

Michael Nathanson

And how much of it also was working for a television network where maybe there is sensitivity around topic or ratings pressures to see …

Ted Sarandos

They do not want to know. I mean, I know you guys want to know the ratings, but they don't care. They don't want to know. In fact, there is a great comfort than comes from not having this kind of arbitrary apples to oranges measurements against other things on television. If we are happy they are happy and we are happy because our members are happy and the actual specific number is not really that really relevant, it’s good trivia and I know people are interested in it to know what the exact number is, but the truth of it is, if those shows are successful they go out into multiple seasons and – but the main thing is, they build a big consumer base that people who love their story and we wouldn't, that didn't do with Ryan if the shows hadn't been successful on that.

Michael Nathanson

But little bit of inside baseball. You talk a little bit about how you convinced Ryan Murphy to make the switch? I read about in the trade, but it's pretty [indiscernible].

Ted Sarandos

I would guess that, you know the nice thing is that people would ask you before like where you guys dimensionally do overall deals? And after a long time, I said no, but when as soon as we said yes, it would be like, yes if we could get a Shonda or a Ryan and – or Jenji who have been really successful making shows for Netflix and the shows that they made for other people that we licensed from in the second and third windows have also been really successful. So, our very first show that we licensed for Netflix that was still on television.

Our first bit of licensing for our streaming content was that has been cancelled and not since indication. So, a pretty narrow things and therefore [ph] things, but our very first show that was on TV was Nip/Tuck, which was a Ryan Murphy show and ever since then everything that he put out that we licensed from Fox really did well for us, not just domestically, but globally. And so, when we feel we are kind of in that, we can give Ryan Murphy we do an overall deal. Or yes, we can get Shonda Rhimes, we do an overall, or if we can do Jenji, Jenji doesn't do the volume of output that they do, but her stuff is always great and it does really great for us from Weeds to Orange is the New Black now to GLOW. And so, when we do those deals, the one thing where we bought Ryan in, we kind of showed him a lot, like this is, here is how your show has performed.

Here is how your shows perform around the world. Here is what American crime and American horror story have in common. Here is how they differ in audience and here is the bunch of unintuitive things you wouldn't know like you might guess from a bunch of other shows, whom I would like American horror story. I bet you wouldn't guess the people who like Bob's Burger like American horror story. And it is that thread of humor that you’ve tread to all of his stuff that actually gives us the ability to broaden his audience beyond a single network.

Michael Nathanson

All right. So, how many more producers are there out there possibly who can still fill that build for him?

Ted Sarandos

We’re not going to name them because it is competitively a nightmare…

Michael Nathanson

But it is a pretty elite class, right?

Ted Sarandos

It is pretty small. It is a pretty small group of folks who can, you again really care about making high-quality content that is culturally relevant and also popular from mass audiences. It is a pretty rare combination.

Michael Nathanson

And have multiple shows running because running because it's hard not to get scale had to – they are like five people.

Ted Sarandos

It maybe more than that, but not much more than that.

Michael Nathanson

Watch the space. So, why is the move announcing to un trip the shows attractive for Netflix?

Ted Sarandos

Well, we’ve had. This has been our first year of producing our own original unscripted shows. And a lot of the dynamics of the marketplace in terms of licensing, second window unscripted shows has always been kind of a moving target. So, the scripts and discoveries and these folks of the world, they don't have as much leverage with the MVPDs with their rights. So, the clearing price for us the licensor show gets so high that it outstrips its value and then we move from one to the next one to the next one and then back to first one. So, these groups of shows come on and off Netflix, and we really don't have any control over the quality of those shows or even the structure of those shows.

Some of you I have told this before, but I – in my house we watch an embarrassing amount of Home & Garden television. And if you watch those shows on the network, every time there is a commercial break they recap everything you just watched, but when you put them on Netflix you strip the commercials out and it is ridiculous, it is like you take 7 minutes of the show that there is, but on Netflix we produce a 30-minute unscripted show, it’s 30 minutes of programming with no catching up because we figured you remember what you just saw. So, we started producing across the bunch of different unscripted verticals, by the way using the same production companies in many cases and a lot of the great executives from all the unscripted near networks who have come over to Netflix to make these shows and we’ve had, right out of the gate, we’ve had incredible success with the show called nailed it, which is a baking competition show that plays incredibly globally and it surprises me that as a percentage of watching it is popular in Mexico as it is in the U.S., which relates roughly.

There is a show for car enthusiast called Fastest Car. It is a really incredible competition show between there is a thing called Ghost Cars, which I don’t think that many people even know exist, but it is car enthusiast who build these incredible cars in their garage and then they race against the rich car enthusiast with his Maserati. But it is really, the race is 15 seconds of the show, the real story is the story of the car makers. We have a show called the Sugar Rush that’s upcoming, it is another kind of a take on the cooking competition shows. Queer Eye, which is a reboot of the old Queer Eye for the straight guy, which is a makeover show that is incredibly popular and drives a ton of like Zeitgeist and buzz in the media. Once you're spoofed on Saturday Night Live, you're doing okay. And so that’s one of those shows. So, again across the big variety of shows and brands that we can own and brands that we can design between do we want to make our local language format of this or do we want to make this show travel a little bit better by tweaking the show a little bit that you could ever do with those domestic-only licensing.

Michael Nathanson

How do you measure your ROI between things like that versus the next Ryan Murphy show? So, how do you balance that?

Ted Sarandos

So, there is a theory that those shows are, even though they get watched a lot that they are slightly less valuable, because they are slightly more passive viewing. All of that is based on second window, pull the commercials out, help programming on Netflix versus the stuff we're doing now, but even that being said, what I try to do with my team is we raise the efficiency bar on things like this. So, unscripted television gets a lot of watching, particularly in the U.S., but it is hard to attribute that people really don't join Netflix to watch it. And they don't necessarily retain because they get to watch it, because they watch it. So, what we do is we raise the efficiency bar and these shows surpass that efficiency test, which is to say that relative to how we spend a dollar on that show doesn’t get as much watching as this one regulated for all the different benefits of acquisition and retention.

So, there is some shows that Netflix have small audiences, but are the reason that people join Netflix or the reason they say. Grace and Frankie was one where we didn’t have a lot of programming for older female demographics. Lot of people who join Netflix to watch Grace and Frankie, only watch Grace and Frankie. So, 100% of their subscription value is attributed to Grace and Frankie. So, their shows can be really efficient as a membership driver even with smaller audiences, and then over time Grace and Frankie became a very big mainstream show.

Michael Nathanson

In some ways, I hear answer, I hear the replication of the TV bundle where we subscribe the bundle, and there is little script shows in distributor networks that cost a fraction of what sports or scripted content cost, but it kind of fill in the bundle for people who…

Ted Sarandos

And I think people who look for that, like I even though I watch a lot of Home & Garden television, I don't – if it wasn’t on my cable provider, I wouldn't switch to satellite. It is part of that. It is certainly, it is a form of entertainment that I enjoy a great deal and it is, it could be produced at a budget and could be maintained. And if you do it right, you can actually kind of raise the bar on the whole category, which I think my team is up to right now.

Michael Nathanson

Do you sit there with the stuff as to saying content verticals, scripted content check, movies check, unscripted check, do you have a like a sense of content verticals that you want to move in?

Ted Sarandos

It is kind of what do people want to watch that we don't have? And so, in that case like big scripted is as much as 40% of the watching on domestic television and probably Netflix was closer to 7%. And that’s some factor of the window, some factor that it just didn’t fit the format very well. So, being able to push deeper into that. Feature films is something that about a third of our watching Netflix in every country is a feature film. And people watch feature films differently than they watch series. And the one thing that you will do on Netflix is immediately after you watch a series is watch a movie because I think you probably don't want to commit yourself to another 13 hours of 26 hours of the show, so the commitment is probably for a little while and just watch a couple of movies and figure what I want to watch next and it is a way that my wife and I are never on the same episode of anything at the same time. So, if you want to watch together we watch movies.

Michael Nathanson

So, I understand it was in college big Netflix stand, but they would watch the office after watch?

Ted Sarandos

Yes, they do like the office.

Michael Nathanson

So, the question is, comedy –

Ted Sarandos

They do, they do. They think it is a new show [indiscernible]. Now, all of a sudden young people think he's the greatest.

Michael Nathanson

Michael Scott, so the question is comedy – it is hard and hard to find great comedy, right, so talk a bit about your moment intercom and you have done comedy that definitely exist. It is hard to create sitcoms or [indiscernible].

Ted Sarandos

I think it’s a dying art form and I think it is still one of those things that I love, people really enjoy it and it is one of those shows, one of those things that it is kind of a lottery system like they are very expensive to produce. The fixed cost of sitcoms are high, but then they backed nicely if it is a Modern Family or – which is not a multi-cam, it is a single cam, but like a Big Bang Theory. So, and it is kind of when people get very excited about trying them, but they are big gamblers. So, and it really affects the creative. These multi-cams are tested to desk. They make one episode and then they tested with 16 people and they didn't like it so it dies and what I sound is that there is a live performance element of the multi-cam that makes the chemistry is super important.

So, the hardest thing about a multi-cam is the first couple of episodes. And if they don't, they don't work on the network in two or three episodes they are done. So, we're trying to figure out better ways to do that by – in some cases reshooting the first episode after we’re done, and in some cases looking at different ways of doing it. So, don't clearly involve audience testing their early episodes. And started looking at the whole first season as the pilot versus the rest. So, we do one day at a time, which is very nicely successful for us and Fuller House, who am I forgetting. We did this, just joined it, did not work very well for us and we have moved on. We got another Chuck Lorre show upcoming.

And The Ranch, which is a really a successful show for us that appeal more to the middle of the country and out, but with a great cast like Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, Sam Elliott. So, we are tying a bunch of different formats out of it. If you get a chance to watch The Ranch if you haven’t, what you will see is a much higher level of production value than a typical sitcom, which are usually oversaturated with lights and where this one feels a little more cinematic even though it is shot in front of a live audience with the multi-cam.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Let me take you to international. If there is one place where you have been more surprised it is the growth of your international business. For those of us of a certain age, we kind of grew up looking at PayTV penetration, certain Latin American countries or semi-Germany before in my table and those markets where always a great story markets, but never ever paid off in terms of the PayTV penetration. So, what do you see is a growth for Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and markets where typically it has been a difficulty at building PayTV. What did the Netflix figured out that may be all folks like me didn’t see coming from traditional penetration metrics?

Ted Sarandos

I think what’s different for us in these markets where I think a lot of people judge how people are doing in a market is based on all the conventional wisdom of that market and they program to the conventional wisdom of that market. And if you think of Germany as an example, it is just one of the most subsidized television markets in the world in $9 billion of governing money that goes into the German television market and people think of things like well Germans like, versus like there is one German that just likes things like this. [Indiscernible] are diverse as everyone else. So, we – and so you give people choice and access. They will find a lot of things to watch that are different than there where people are thinking the German market want.

There is this thing about people in the U.S. think that everything in Germany has to be dubbed. Because it is a dubbed market, and this is a made-up thing that when you give people choice they are just as likely to watch subtitles or dubbed is just that they were only accessed to dubbed content and that was the only way it was – had aired previously in Germany. And that is, so we're finding that is, those things are not as country specific as you think and what is really great is that it works the other way to. So, we produced the show called the dark in Germany and it is, it is remarkably popular all over the world, including the U.S. So, it is this we’re building to this thing where The Rain from Denmark; Dark from Germany, of course; 3% from Brazil, these are all shows that are travelling the world brilliantly and they are finding big audiences in the U.S.

So, when I look at that and I say, now Rain is an example, I think this is great storytelling and we have invested a more energy delivering a real great dubbed experience for viewers. The cast in Denmark all speaks perfect English. So, they dubbed themselves in English. So, it did work up really well, people loved the show. So, we are in this place were not only we will be able to produce original local language production that drives subscription in those markets and drives attention into those market, but they travel throughout the region, you know so they can be very Pan regional, they are all in 100% Pan regional, but they are often very, very global. And the idea that the next stranger things could come from anywhere in the world is getting closer and closer to reality.

Michael Nathanson

Going back to kind of the one Germany, do you think the ability to penetrate for you is more prevalent in markets where you had a big local broadcaster, like kind of how, I think about global and Brazil…

Ted Sarandos

Yes. I remember Globo in Brazil when we first launched in Latin America, I remember just thinking, when we went to LATV and had meetings with all the big broadcasters and all the big producers and everyone just was very enthusiastic, we have a new buyer in the market. They are really thrilled. Globo is the only, we are the only market. Still today the only broadcaster that has never sold a minute of programming for Brazil. And at that first meeting after the whole day of enthusiasm, the guy who can, one person came from the Globo meeting and he was arms crossed like this, and at the end of the presentation he said good luck. So, we did not have local programming to launch services. We had to get really good. And we have got really aggressive producing our own original programming there. So right now, we have O Mecanismo and 3% both really loud shows in the market there and if you go to Brazil, they love Netflix in Brazil. And it is because that we didn’t give them what global gave them, we gave them what global didn’t give them. So, it was less about novellas and more about big scripted programming and high-quality programming, that people really fell in love with, and felt they are part of the world.

Michael Nathanson

So, one of the debates I have had clients, sponsors is the – the idea of traveling content. So, in the beginning the way that went, you could deal with, hey we are taking the U.S. content. U.S. content, works around the world because it was U.S. content. Now we are moving more into local content. Is there anything you could say about the U.S. content popularities markets, so it was local, but thinking that [indiscernible].

Ted Sarandos

The people have really drawn to U.S. content producers. They have drawn to a high production value. And the U.S. market was big enough that we produce them big scale. So that is equal to the driver. So, I think if you can replicate that in market with local storytellers and local producers and local actors those stories could be global too.

Michael Nathanson

Right. The way you are investing more locally, we should expect a follow-through on subscriber up because you guys have, you may have now sense about Latin America, Europe, so…

Ted Sarandos

It has had a nice compounding effect in those markets for sure, and I think they will do more and in fact there is a lot of countries we have not produced in yet, but we are shouting in 17 different countries, originally programming.

Michael Nathanson

Now, here is a math question for you. Of the 8 billion or so…

Ted Sarandos

I was told there would be no math.

Michael Nathanson

How about multiple choice. So, the 8 billion or so in programming cost that would hit the P&L in 2018, 8 billion, how much is now earmarked for originally produced content?

Ted Sarandos

We don't break it out, and really it is not that relevant to the business. It is the total spend that matters, but it is growing and it is about 85% of all new spending is on original program. I am sorry, it is on Globo or regional.

Michael Nathanson

85% of so…

Ted Sarandos

Globo or regional. Yes.

Michael Nathanson

And, I think you said 1 billion was [indiscernible] was in Europe last week as part of the…

Ted Sarandos

1 billion in Europe. And I think, remember that is multiple shows in France and Spain producing now in Italy and we are just – Poland that is coming. So, we have got a ton of uncharted territory in Europe. So, …

Michael Nathanson

[Indiscernible] will you tell us when it hits 50?

Ted Sarandos

50% of spending?

Michael Nathanson

Yes.

Ted Sarandos

Well, Spencer – talk to Spencer.

Michael Nathanson

Maybe not. Okay. There is no parade or anything, no? Okay. So, is it before you called out shows that have worked cross-border and [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

I should say by the end of 2019 Netflix Studios will be our largest single supplier in the health show.

Michael Nathanson

I would just figure who's the bigger supply and now. Okay. So, you called out shows like Narcos, where you always a dark and …

Ted Sarandos

Narcos was intended to be an English language show that just happened to be said in Colombia and then it started working much better in Spanish. People always forget the best shows that almost completely in Spanish.

Michael Nathanson

Are those shows the exceptions to the rule, about travelling or have American producers just underestimated the appetite for more global storytelling?

Ted Sarandos

100%. It is just, this is what people know, these are the relationships they know, these are the people that they know. I remember when we first started doing so much original program people said aren't you worried you are going to run out of stories. And we're storytellers. And I said well if you think they all come from New York and LA, yes, but there are people that have done stories around the world for a long time.

Michael Nathanson

Can you help us better understand how the proposed changes of the EUs broadcasting rules, which extend that online services and include a core of 30% on all European VOD works, how does that impact Netflix? How are you going to work within that content?

Ted Sarandos

I don't think it really has much impact. I mean, first of all that these are, I mean that the stage it is in, it is very early and it is going to ripple through, it will take several years for these things to become law. And I think in general, we want to program to what people want and the idea that these things can be quite global and with the idea that we would organically be producing, 30% of programming in Europe would be very high. So, I am not, we are not concerned about it. No, no. I think the things that we are doing, it is not just the number of shows that I think will matter, I think over time there will be much more new ones about how they look at that and look at the relevance of those shows. So, it is like you can program a bunch of – I had a very funny story, I think standard SE TV, the [indiscernible] TV show.

Michael Nathanson

[Indiscernible] the new one of these characters.

Ted Sarandos

There was a specific character that became the big break out of the show that basically they produce this is only because they were trying to increase the level of Canadian programming from the show for local culture of these different [indiscernible], it just happened to be break out that way and I think it is the same thing. If you make something that was really funny, it is going to be huge. But if you make it just because it has to be Canadian it may not be.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, do you – tomorrow, we have Professor Galloway who's going to talk about why the government should break-up Facebook, Amazon, Google. Do you worry that this is where the question is going, do you worry that governments throughout the world are regulators stop worrying about the impact in Netflix in those markets and somewhere in other regulatory changes put on you guys?

Ted Sarandos

I think, we understand that we become and we're becoming a bigger presence in countries. We understand that we are mindful of that and the responsibilities that comes with that and we want to be great partners in those countries. So, we are, we follow the local laws, everything that applied to us to make sure that we are clearly mindful of that. We are becoming also a big production partner for in country for a lot of these people who are mostly concerned about disrupting their local production ecosystem, where we are a big buyer and a big producer in those market, not so when it is coming in to tear them down, but someone who is coming in and adding a lot of value to those countries.

Michael Nathanson

Can you touch a bit about the base about the Cannes controversy, maybe it is a good segue about what happened in Cannes, Cannes, whatever you [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

Yes, last week it was kind of Reed had been in France talking about backing up for a second. In France, hardly any people in LA don’t understand this either. There is a law in France, not a business practices or a habit or anything or a handshake, a law that if you put a movie in the theatres in France, you can't put it on the subscription service for three years. So, it is just France, nowhere else in the world has a rule like this. So, we do not put our movies in the theatres in France. And this past year, at the Cannes Film Festival applied that are rule to the films that were into the festival that if you are going to be in, you had to agree to release it in France, which means for, if we wanted to show our movies to the 600 people in the Cannes Film Festival we had agreed not to show it to millions of other people in France who use Netflix.

So, we obviously said we pass. And Reed was making a presentation in France that he was speaking to the French press to say that we are not trying to, we are not trying to disrupt the law. We are not – we are fine with the window if you like it that way. We just won’t, but we are just not going to put the movies in the theatres, but we're not going to try to change the law. And it was misinterpreted in saying that we were going to be less into movies or less into trying to innovate windows in other places, but we are 100% committed to like collapsing windows outside of France because that’s what consumers want. So, really, we’re not pro-theatre or anti-theatre or we are pro-consumer and consumers really don't understand windows. They are really at a step I think with the current what I want, where I want, when I want model of programming and it’s legitimately the only kind of entertainment like it that still has this window in books, video games, live sports all these things are day and day except for movies in theatres. And if France wants to continue to process with that that is where we are 100% compliant and happy to support the French window, but we're going to keep pushing that outside of France with our original films.

Michael Nathanson

Do you want to be in – do you ever foresee being in theatre moving day-in and day-out as in theatre, I know the theatre...

Ted Sarandos

We would put all of our films in theatres day-in-day. It is the big theatres won't book the films unless they have a 90-day window. And that window we hope will get smaller, but in general we are not – we are only going to do day-in-day in the theatres and we are outside of France.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. That said, we had a question about HBO had said that movies are critical to their consumptions, like 60% of the consumption comes from film. What role do you see a film playing for your longer-term in Netflix?

Ted Sarandos

Well, I probably read that same figure. I think that’s true of their linear servers. But their on-demand service tends mostly television as same as ours though. So, I think there is a lot, there is a difference in there. And I think films will be continued to play a very important role. We are producing and we have acquired and releasing 80films this year from sub-million dollars India [ph] although we have $100 million plus blockbusters and everything in between and we have really thrilled with the reaction to the films, we think that we can have acquisition value, retention value and viewer value and brand halo just like the series, and relative to a TV series you might have 13 hours of viewing. It is tough to stake it against two hours of a two-hour movie, but one for one we have been finding efficiency there too. I mean we're getting enough viewing and enough watching of a big budget movie that it is competitive with the TV money as well.

Michael Nathanson

And what do you think it does for you from a customer acquisition standpoint or?

Ted Sarandos

If it is a big event, the people want to see. I mean, I think they are a – a big Will Smith science friction action movie like Bright and people will join to watch and retain to watch and – remember these PayTV movie deals, we don't find that the viewing of those movies are particularly passionate. So, it is 10 months after they have been in the theatre, if you really wanted to see that movie it is a very high chance you would have. You would have gone to the theatre, you would have gone to Redbox, you would have gone to VOD or in a hotel room an airplane, you had to go out of your way not to see; if you really wanted to. By the time it gets to Netflix or HBO or anybody. So, for that we just basically said, look for that dispassionate viewing that is quite expensive, maybe we could put that billion dollars that we would put into output deals into original production, and then have really passionate movie viewing that you can only see on Netflix. So that’s the drive of the initiative.

Michael Nathanson

You took my question which was, Disney obviously is moving films off of your platform. How important have their powers been to the brand given how Disney's been so successful in the past two years, [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

Like I said, yes, they did, there is engagement, people watch them, but it wasn't particularly passionate watching and those films are widely available on a bunch of other channels, and so I think that is what we think this is the right move for us to differentiate our programming better and it will be interesting to see if that, it is strong enough and will they be more aggressive with the window than they were able to or willing to with their market.

Michael Nathanson

Do you think they will?

Ted Sarandos

I am not sure. I mean, it is new ground for them. So, we will figure it, they will figure out – they will find their way. Yes. I don't think they wanted to tip their hand until, they got approval and the product starts. Did you make a ton of money selling all the stuff to a bunch of other channels? So, turning out that revenue into a content cost is going to be an interesting balance, but they've got great brands and they will figure it out.

Michael Nathanson

Let me ask you about India, Reed I think said earlier this year that India is going to be a major source of the next, you're next 100 billion subscribers. From foregoing perspective, what do you see is the opportunity to save that market?

Ted Sarandos

So, we have got six really big kind of tempo, original shows coming – being production in India right now. Sacred Games is one of its upcoming that people come to market first and then selection day and these are shows that are – it is interesting about the Indian market is that it is a culture that love cinema and it is kind of television starred. So, there is not really legal television in India, and what we're trying to do is something really new to the country, which will be kind of cinema infused television. So, big budget production, but in long form storytelling. We think it is new. We think it is going to differentiate it from the market and these are kind of big budget, big scale productions with local stars that I think people are like as much as they love movies. So that’s how we’re trying to invest in that market in not trying to go into the market and replicate what’s on television, kind of like, what I told you about global and bring something new to the market.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, I asked Ted and Spencer we could take some questions from the room. I have more here, if people want to ask Ted questions, please begin. So, any questions for Ted or for Spencer?

Ted Sarandos

Don't be shy.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned that some of the ratings systems are interesting trivia. Do you employ social listening for other techniques give to that [indiscernible] program?

Ted Sarandos

We look at like Google Trends, like search trends, we look at social media measurement, external social media measurement, what are people posting about, what are they responding to, what are they searching, all that. Yes. And those are real, not passive listening tools like they use for Nielsen and others. Those are actually – that is related they are using.

Michael Nathanson

How are you incorporating data into decision-making?

Ted Sarandos

For what we make?

Michael Nathanson

Yes programming?

Ted Sarandos

Yes, very little to what we are deciding what we make. Basically, the best use of data for us is being able to more confidently size the potential for a show. So, if we use the data base on past performance of letters like things that it could raise our confidence that a show with a big budget could also reach a big audience and that we could go – or the others could be true to, which is, we think this is a great show, but it can, even in wild success it can only reach this many people. So, if we can make it for this amount and say yes to that, but it helps us size the projects better, but it doesn’t, we don't use it for any creative input.

Unidentified Analyst

Is creative input still go – [indiscernible] production talent saying, I believe in the storytelling, I believe in …

Ted Sarandos

It is believing in the story, believing in the storyteller, believing in the storyteller's ability to tell that story. I mean there is no shortage of good ideas, but it is really a rare to have a storyteller who can deliver on our big vision.

Michael Nathanson

And that has been one of the changes you have hired Scott Stuber from universal. So [indiscernible] we have seen his product hit the …

Ted Sarandos

Couple of the smaller projects, but some of the bigger ones will be upcoming.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Questions from the room.

Unidentified Analyst

How many subscription sources do you think the average consumer work ends up purchasing and [indiscernible] and Disney and [indiscernible] HBO also copy you model ramp or original programming, how proud is that marketplace going to be, is it different in the U.S. and Globo?

Ted Sarandos

I am not sure with, well how will that broaden out to how many because I think, really what I'm focused on is making sure no matter how many, one of them is out. So that is – our main focus which is as there is more and more options and more, more choices, what none of them will have is stranger things. What none of them will have this 13 Reasons Why and Wild Wild Country and Evil Genius. So, that is why I think that the unique nature of our programming is something that we have got to really focus on. And we really by doing that by focusing on the customer versus focusing on the competition much.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a follow-up on that [indiscernible], if you think about sourcing content, how do you see that [indiscernible] content, but U.S. but around the world [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

There is a couple, remember those are creators I think, people always kind of try to guess what the creators want and, in some cases, they just will go to the highest bidder. So, usually sometimes that’s true. The other one is that they really want to be, they want their stories heard, they want their show to be in the zeitgeist. They want to be talked about. They want – I mean they want to have an impact on the culture. And in many cases, the creators that we are talking to they are watching Netflix, and they want to be on the networks that they watch. So that’s, it is a big advantage for us, which is that people want to be where people are watching and so we have got, that is one part of it. The other one as it is a super competitive marketplace I mean there are new bidders all the time. We saw there was a high-profile bidding thing on this, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and with Apple. So, there's no – it's not like, someone can't come along and outbid. And so, it does happen a lot. So, it is a great fun to be a producer, that is for sure. And the way that we can secure those shows is to with – by having great reputation with talent, by have a good brand that people want to be associated with and a good track record of delivery. And then the money we have to compete. So, Laura?

Unidentified Analyst

On advertising, I know there is something in Netflix that has gone away with for a long time. And we're seeing Spotify yet using proprietary ad supporting channels with an [indiscernible] would Netflix consider that for its approach or is it sill a point of sale to [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

It is part of our brand proposition today, which is to ad free. It is something that people react to, which is one of the things that they kind of flee from traditional television is to get away from the advertising, particularly if you have kids that – the no advertising on our kids programing is a lot to parent. So, and we have felt the model not to be dependent on advertising a film.

Michael Nathanson

And second to that, my cable dial, you're not giving me all the news I want, all the sports I want. I think it is basically decade now, what point do you step up and say, you know what those are two verticals that we get a lot of value and...

Spencer Wang

We are all news and daily sports. I have given up trying to answer this question correctly because it always starts a new, new cycle that I said. I didn’t say no, hard enough. But I would say, seriously – when it is the next best use of the next $10 billion that is when we probably do a big sports deal, but it is – that is what would cost to do one of the big deals and we have had better uses of that money for our other kinds of programming up till now. At some point, if that is not true, we would look at that – we could look to that. And news is, there is a lots of great alternatives for news all over the place for free.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Any more from the room?

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible question]

Ted Sarandos

No, because pace was so diverse. The main thing is, do we have something for you and your spouse and your kids and your cousin and your neighbor and it is likely those are not the same show. So, people say, well you guys release [indiscernible] but it is not all for you. So, our goal is we are trying to find that show or shows that you can’t live without and to do that you have to be – you have to have a lot of diversity in the programing. And to do that which adds up to a lo of volume, but if we do our jobs right, we don’t clutter your environment with a bunch of things you don’t care about. That’s the beauty of a lot of diversity and a personalization method to make the site relevant for you every time.

Michael Nathanson

The companies don’t need people crying or apologizing, but do you think that [indiscernible] companies they go over the top, be more narrow in their approach, it feels to be like they kind of stick more on what’s our brand. Like, their brand is, I think so they are doing what they have done, which is there is a lot of one and two brand networks on television and as they move to be over the top services, they are still one or two brand channels. And I think people may not describe enough value to them to remain subscribers because they are not finding enough thing to watch. So, when I look at it, what we are trying to see are we growing engagement with our viewers, are we growing that subscribers and those are the two measurements we look at for diminishing returns on our content investment, if we are not growing ours of viewing and not growing subscribers then we have kind of hit a plateau, which we have not seeing sign of that yet.

Unidentified Analyst

What do you think about, you put more and more content out there, you got to worried a bit, you are not worried about [indiscernible]?

Ted Sarandos

For most of the programming, I would say for a lot of the programming, you got to remember we have 125 million people who spend about 2 hours a day on the side. So, we don’t have the inner decision. We have the presentation. We have the billboards. We have all those tools that are geared to the individual taste to make sure that that thing is super relevant. I actually have a quick question, how many of you all in this room know the movie called Roxanne Roxanne? A couple. How about a movie called Dude? One. There we go. Okay, our competitors in the movie space will say, oh the movie is going to Netflix and get lost. Well what you guys don’t know is about 8 million to 10 million people have seen those movies on Netflix, and these just came out. And I realize when sometimes I even question my own age and the only thing because I spoke at a campus a few weeks ago and we are taking about in this room. We are talking about what Roseanne meant to ABC, this event of the coming on ABC and getting this huge rating. And I'm talking away about this thing, and I'm, you know, this is the network getting rewarded for programming to 50-year old’s and I look out in the audience and [indiscernible] they have not idea what I am talking about. And I go, do you guys know, there is a show call Roseanne, do you know the [indiscernible], do you know there is an ABC, nothing, nothing. But when I mentioned Roxanne Roxanne, it just [indiscernible] about 75% of the room lit up and nodded and was springing back and forth to each other. So, this is that thing. There is the whole culture that is watching and we are not all tied into every time and every once in a while, you get something like a stranger thing that really crosses over all of them or it crosses over all of them as 13 Reasons Why with the new season coming up next week that crosses over all of them. And these are some of the most watched movies and television shows in the world, but there is also very big audiences for these smaller projects that the site carries almost all the weight of getting people to be aware of them. You know, so it is really, it is a particularly [indiscernible] exciting time, if you have story to tell and you are not limited to how many sports there are to buy TV commercials, or how many pages to buy ads or how many billboards are there to buy, that you can really find a big meaningful audience. I mean, think, it is not an apples-to-apples thing, but 8 to 10 million movie tickets, there is a $100 million box office. So, it is a meaningful thing. And it is happening almost everyday on Netflix. I mean more than one movie a week coming out that would have attracted audiences in that side.

Michael Nathanson

Ted, thank you so much. One more before you go? Okay, one more.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible question]

Ted Sarandos

No.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible question]

Ted Sarandos

We do allow the producers to do product placement we retain approval rights over to make sure it's not grotesque.

Michael Nathanson

And with that note, Ted, thank you. Spencer, thank you.

Ted Sarandos

Thank you.

Michael Nathanson

Thank you so much.

