ABN Amro Group's (ABNRY) CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ABN Amro Group NV ADR (OTCPK:ABNRY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Kees van Dijkhuizen - Chairman, CEO

Clifford Abrahams - CFO

Tanja Cuppen - CRO

Analysts

Pawel Dziedzic - Goldman Sachs

Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Farquhar Murray - Autonomous

Benoit Pétrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Bart Jooris - Degroof Petercam

Stefan Nedialkov - Citi Bank

Alicia Chung - Exane BNP Paribas

Nick Davey - Redburn

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Clark - Mainfirst

Jose Coll - Santander

Albert Ploegh - ING Bank

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Robin van den Broek - Mediobanca

Adrian Cighi - RBC Capital Markets

Marcel Houben - Credit Suisse

Lee Street - Citigroup

Operator

[Abrupt start]

To the ABN AMRO Quarter One 2018 Analyst Presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to the Chairman, Mr. Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO. Go ahead please, sir.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning and welcome to the analyst and investor call for ABN AMRO's first quarter results. I'm joined here by Clifford Abrahams, our new CFO; and Tanja Cuppen, our CRO.

Turning to Slide 2, I'll briefly highlight the main points. I'm pleased with our financial results over the first quarter with a net profit of EUR 595 million. NII remained strong, reflected growth in corporate and commercial banking lending at stable margins. Our capital position is strong and we're well prepared for Basel IV and disappointed with impairments this quarter. These were booked predominantly in specific international sectors. Our domestic business continues to perform strongly. We're progressing well on our strategic agenda. Our Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, Christian Bornfeld joined in March and is making a good start.

I'm pleased with cost savings coming through and we're on track to achieve our 2020 financial targets. Our IT transformation is progressing well. I will elaborate on this later. I will also detail our transformation at private banking. We recognized the CIB is facing both cyclical and long-term challenges all our businesses need to deliver adequate returns and we're taking action here. Going forward, CIB will have more focus from a geographical point and product point of view. Related to this, we booked a restructuring position for our market's division and are closing our Dubai office for example. We have more work to do and we'll update you at Q2.

Now I want to discuss the progress we've made on our cost saving programs on Slide 3. At the end of 2016, we announced our cost savings program with a 2020 horizon. Working to flat cost base from 2015 to 2020 we're lowering operational cost while at the same time investing in digitalization and innovation and growth initiatives. One and half years down the line and we've delivered over 50% of targeted cost savings of EUR 900 million. If I include Q1, total savings delivered amount to EUR 512 million since year end 2015.

A broad range of activities are contributing to this. We've lowered our IT run cost and there's more to come. Head office functions have been scaled back as we simplify our operations and agile way of working is now implemented throughout the organization. FTEs are currently 10% below year end 2015 levels or 9% if we exclude the sale of PB Asia out of our total target of 13% reduction. As clients increasingly use our digital channels we close more than 30% of our branches over the last nine quarters.

Looking ahead to remain in cost reductions will mainly come from lower IT run cost, further FTE reductions and reaching full benefit of the agile way of working. We've good visibility on how we will accomplish this. I'm confident we will reach out target 56% -58% by 2020.

Now turning to the next slide, I will discuss where we're heading with our IT infrastructure. Following Christian's arrival, I'm confident we're delivering transformation we've set out to achieve by 2020 and I'm pleased with our progress so far, but we have more to do. We've increased efficiency through our IT transformation adopting the agile way of working, rationalizing applications and cloud adoption. Future focus will be on cost discipline and deploying the next round of efficiency levers such as artificial intelligence and automation. The agile way of working will be extended further.

We will continue to modernize our existing core banking system and see no benefit in change into other system. This floatation had allowed to enhance client experience. We've launched a number of award winning apps, our main mobile banking app as well Tikkie and Grip. Overall 59% of all retail products and services are now handled online, up from 35% yearend 2015. We will increase our innovation efforts focusing on getting our services and expertise immediately at hand the moment our clients need them.

On the next slide, I'll highlight some recent programs on digital innovation. We're ready for open banking and PSD2. The Dutch PSD2 law is expected at sometime this summer. Nonetheless we're already gaining experience with our developer portal which hosts a number of APIs. Tikkie our peer-to-peer payment product continues to grow rapidly and currently has now almost three million users. We've reached record use during the last week of April on average of one payment request per second. There's also a lot of interest from our business clients to integrate Tikkie in their own processes.

Business clients onboarding is accelerating and some recent examples are KLM and supplier, university, supermarkets. Moving to Grip, this is our tool for clients to analyze personal spending which was co-developed with a FinTech. With 450,000 users we have the largest user base in the Netherlands. We've plans to expand the functionality in part related to PSD2 but also to add targeted propositions.

Now turning to retransformation that it taking place in private banking, on the next slide. In recent years we've moved from a dispersed footprint to a focused core with strong local brands in Northwest Europe. With EUR 200 billion of assets under management we've significant scale. However, outside our efficient domestic franchise we need to improve to deliver acceptable returns in each country. We are focused now on delivering operational transformation which will allow us to grow this franchise further profitably and which we may include bolt-on acquisitions.

So far we've moved to functional management and are progressing towards from client segmentation, product offering and IT platform. At the same time, we're investing in automating processes at a new client portal. Overall, we can achieve a substantial improvement to the cost income ratio of the private bank, which are already embedded in our cost income rate target for 2020. The cost income already declined to 72% compared to 80% for Q1, 2017 and profit is up 23%. The transformation will strengthen our attractive proposition for clients using our open architecture investment platform.

Now I want to highlight some recent sustainability activities, on Slide 7. In recent years, our sustainability efforts have significantly broadened. Now most of our time is spent on delivering on our client sustainability goals. We're building a franchise around this and we want to procure [ph] on the go bank for sustainability. I'm proud that we were awarded the green bond lead manager of the year, for our consistent commitment to the green bond market. [Indiscernible] well as banks on how to structure green bonds and arrange the issue of these bonds. We also issued our own third green bond recently. Another area on which we're gaining traction is circularity. We help our clients to make a step change towards a circular business model. Our ambition is to finance EUR 1 billion corporate assets by 2020.

I will now hand over to Clifford to go into more detail in our Q1 results.

Clifford Abrahams

Thank you. As Kees mentioned we had a solid first quarter with net profit of EUR 595 million. Operating income was up 4% driven by strong NII and good private equity results while operating expenses were flat. The impacted incidentals is limited this quarter with similar amounts as the Q1 last year. Impairments are up reflecting challenges in the number of specific sectors. Tanja will discuss these in more detail later. I will describe individual line items on the next slides. But first I'll show the trend in our client lending, on Slide 9.

The left hand chart shows the development of our mortgage loan book. Mortgage volumes in Q1 were flat with new production compensating for increasing repayments. House prices continues to rice, however transaction volumes are coming down. We saw competition increase somewhat mainly from other banks and for Q2, we expect a modest drop in our market share. All this leads us to expect a flat mortgage loan book going forward as we look to maintain our pricing discipline. At commercial banking, I'm pleased with our broad-based lending growth of good margins during Q1, we expect further growth given the strength of the Dutch economy.

Loans and corporate banking picked up reflecting solid underline growth together with the reclassification of EUR 1.8 billion from professional lending as well as some short-term positions in financial institutions we've done wound [ph] in April. Corporate banking is growing in areas where we can achieve profitable growth, while we're scaling back in other activities. We're growing in neighboring countries by leveraging our infrastructure in Amsterdam. We started this initiative in 2017 and current have around EUR 1 billion of outstanding loans in near Netherlands, Europe.

Turning now to net interest income on Slide 10. Our reported net interest income for the quarter was up EUR 75 million versus the first quarter last year. Due to an accounting change, fees related to mortgage term renewals will now be amortized over a full timeframe, this resulted in a one-off impact to EUR 25 million this quarter related to 2017. In addition, this leads to a recurring uplift to net interest income of around EUR 30 million each quarter over the next few years which will decrease thereafter. Underlying growth in net interest income reflects a number of developments, we saw volume growth in corporate loans both the commercial banking and corporate banking at good margins. Further lowering deposit rates and the bonus rate on retail savings allowed us to protect margins on deposits.

As you know, we manage our interest rate sensitivity limiting the impact on net interest income of rising or falling rates. Nonetheless as deposit rates are within a whisker of being zero across the board margin pressure on deposits will build up as interest rates stay low. For our loan book, the outlook is broadly stable margins with modest volume growth on the corporate side. Together with margin pressure on deposits, we expect NII to remain flat from here excluding the one-off impact of EUR 25 million this quarter.

Moving now to fee income on the next slide. This quarter is a fair reflection of our current underlying fee income run rate, given that there were no incidental items. The higher fee income in Q4 last year was due to a reclassification from NII to fees in commercial banking. We see fee income has stabilized now following the divestment of private banking Asia and reduction in payment package fees within retail and SMEs last year. Looking ahead, we aim to gradually increase fee income from here. We've recently announced increases for a number of package fees. We're also planning fees increases for a number of other products during the remainder of the year. Other income was above our general guidance at this quarter, we had good private equity results as well as a revaluation of an equity stake.

Now moving to costs. Our operating expenses are moving down. As you can see one the left hand chart on Slide 12, personal expenses is trending down reflecting steady FTE reductions. We took a restructuring provision this quarter for further reducing our support on control activities and also for markets. The right hand chart shows how we're progressing in relation to our cost guidance. You see we delivered EUR 76 million savings over the past year mainly from lower IT costs and staff reductions. We're also driving down external staff levels and we see these costs are coming down too. As Kees mentioned, cost savings allow us to mitigate higher levies and inflation but also to invest in digitization leading to a lower cost income ratio going forward.

I will now hand over to Tanja for an update on impairments.

Tanja Cuppen

Thank you Clifford. Our Q1 impairments were high at EUR 208 million. First let me say that the high level is not related to IFRS 9 but relates to several clients facing difficulty. Our domestic commercial banking book faces generally positive economic conditions. However, we've provisioned EUR 44 million mainly in healthcare. Within the former ECT sector we took EUR 97 million of impairments mainly related to the offshore sector both in transportation and energy. 2018 looks to become a transition year for shipping. For some segments for example, offshore new contracts are urgently needed and we may need a second round of restructuring for some clients. It takes time before the higher oil price will seed [ph] to into new contracts.

On the other hand we see other segments improving for example the dry bulk and container sector. During Q1, we were able to book release this year. So both these elements will be irrelevant this year. In addition EUR 41 million of our provisions was taken for a handful of clients in the diamond and jewellery business, where our loan book has been declining over the number of years. The challenging market circumstances and the sectors I mentioned will likely require some additional impairments in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, timing of impairments was largely coincidental, so for the full year we expect impairments below to the cycle cost of risk range of 25 to 30 basis points.

I will now hand back to Clifford.

Clifford Abrahams

As you can see on Slide 14. The CET ratio amounted to 17.5% at Q1. As we indicated IFRS 9 adoption led to small impact of 12 basis points. Retained earnings net of 50% pay up added 0.3% in CET1 ratio. During Q1, this was offset by higher RWAs and increase of EUR 1.8 billion reflecting principally business growth in commercial banking and corporate banking both of around EUR 0.7 billion each. The positive revaluation of our equity stake at Equence [ph] led to higher RWAs in group functions furthermore credit deterioration in specific sectors also led to higher RWAs. So we some quarter-on-quarter volatility on RWAs but are looking to deliver moderate growth in RWAs from volume growth overtime.

Our leverage ratio is stable at 4%. As you're aware, there is new regulation in the pipeline which will fix the excessive exposure measure attributed to the clearing business. This will improve the leverage ratio of between 50 to 60 basis points. However we expected it may still take two years before legal adoption. Finally, the MREL framework is now based on RWAs, we're currently at 27.8% of RWAs and we aim to be above 29.3% by year end 2019.

Now I'd like to say a few words on capital management on Slide 15. At the top I've set up a key points of the capital update we gave you last quarter, showing our capital target dividend payout policy and our approach to additional distributions. We're focused on both Basel III our current reporting basis as well as preparing for the transition to Basel IV. Basel III remains our primary framework. We expect moderate growth in risk weighted assets on the Basel III basis from underline business growth. However in any quarter RWAs may be affected by a number of regulatory and other factors for example trend, credit, model developments. These may lead to volatility and risk weightings in the coming quarters.

Regarding Basel IV, we're waiting important regulatory decisions over the coming years as we moved to into implementation. In the meantime, we're working through the consequences and examining where we need to update our business. We will update you later in the year on our plans here.

I will now hand back to Kees.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Thank you Clifford. The Slide 16 sets out our current targets. Over the first quarter of 2018, our ROE was 11.5% which is within our target range 10% to 13%. Our cost/income ratio is just below 58% this quarter is pleasing, however this was a strong income quarter so we need to continue to work hard to get cost/income structurally within our target range. As you are aware, we will be focusing on delivering cost savings and moderate business growth to achieve this target.

Our quarter one ratio is strong at 17.5%. We intend to pay out 50% of sustainable profit over 2018 and we consider additional distributions, if we're within or above our target capital range of 17.5% to 18.5%, so combined at least 50%. Before I open up the call for questions I will briefly summarize. I'm pleased with our results for the quarter. Our strategic initiatives are on track leading to better service to our clients at lower cost. Dutch economy continues to perform well and we see good amount for new corporate loans across all sectors. Our margins are holding up well. Impairments were disappointing this quarter, but I do expect we'll earn the below through the cycle level for the year. Our capital is strong at 17.5 now including the effects of IFRS 9. We're progressing well on our strategic agenda and our IT transformation is taking shape. We're improving our existing franchise such as private banking and are building new franchises for example in the area of sustainability.

We're taking steps to focus CIB and we'll update you on this at the half year. So all in all we're on track to achieve our 2020 financial targets. With that, I'd like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Pawel Dziedzic of Goldman Sachs. Go ahead your line is open.

Pawel Dziedzic

The first question I wanted to ask you just a follow-up on your impairment guidance below 25 to 30 basis points. Can you give us any sensitivity around what would need to happen for you to be at this level currently? Any sensitivities around developments in shipping segment and so on? And also if you can maybe help us understand slightly elevated cost in Dutch SMEs, what are your expectations there going forward. The second question is on cost, so in the past you always reiterated your EUR 5.2 billion guidance for 2020, but you're reluctant to give us milestones of how to get there only mentioning that you would expect to see higher expenses in 2018 and 2019. I think now you said during your opening remarks that you have much better visibility on how you get to the target and also that expenses are moving down. Should we understand that your past peaking cost and we should see steady decline going forward? Thank you.

Tanja Cuppen

Thank you for your questions. Let me answer your questions with respect to impairments. Your first question was related to the sensitivity of impairments especially around shipping sector and our guidance of below to the cycle of 25 to 30 basis points. There's actually not a lot more I can say in this area, if you're aware the provisioning in impairments in these CIB segments are quite lumpy and how we see certain segments definitely improving other segments continue to be under pressure. So we expect that there will be some uncertainty still for the remainder of the year. With respect to the Dutch markets, we see the improvement and the strong economy in the Dutch markets feeding to into impairment levels, but especially the healthcare effects are under pressure both at cure [ph] and care segment of the healthcare sectors and that is related to the changes and regulations that we've seen over the years and some clients have been less successful in absorbing these changes.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Thank you, Tanja. With respect to cost, I think I mentioned in the past indeed several times that it's 5.2 in 2015 and 5.2 in 2020 and we would not increase in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and then in the final year get to the 5.2. We've all been cautious with guiding in intermediate years like today because still you know some restructuring cost there is always a possibility of some extra cost. So you're right that we're progressing well during the first quarter and as we've guided also we think we've seen most of the restructuring, the largest restructurings in the past. So if you look at the 2017, the cost figure which was clearly higher than 5.2 we expect this year to be clearly lower. Having said that, clear guidance that we will be already at 5.2 is not something we want to guide at this moment in time.

Operator

Our next question is from Ms. Sofie Peterzens, JP Morgan. Go ahead your line is open.

Sofie Peterzens

Here's Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. Just going back to asset quality. The [indiscernible] we saw very quiet lumpy and in a number of different industries. I'm just wondering what are you doing differently compared to peers given that most of the European banks that we've seen reporting so far have actually be in a same beat on the provisioning line. So are you more prudent in your correspond provisioning or what do you think is kind of the difference between ABN and your peers. So that will be my first question. The second question is, that you mentioned in the beginning of the call that you would potentially consider bolt-on acquisitions in the private banking studies. How should we think about this in terms of which markets, what size and also timing? And my third question would be around RWAs, you mentioned that it could be impacted by TRIM and other regulatory measures in coming quarters. Do you have any visibility on potential impact from TRIM or other regulatory changes in the coming quarters that we should be aware of and if you also could give an update on TRIM? Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Tanja?

Tanja Cuppen

Okay, thank you. First your question with respect to asset quality and how we compared to other banks and of course that's always hard to comment on other banks as we don't have detailed insights in their portfolios, but we have a prudent way of provisioning. We see in this quarter especially is that certain clients in the offshore segments well have run into problems and that is related to the fact that especially in this segment, market circumstances have not recovered regardless of the sector. The oil price has increased. So it's a limited number of clients that well lumpy provisioning. I think the diamond segment is very specific for ABN Amro. So that about asset quality with respect to the impact of TRIM. So far we have seen the reviews of our mortgage models and our market risk models for market risk models, you actually have received the final results and there was no material impact for no-RWA for mortgages that's still in process, we expect final feedback later this year with also no indication that would be materials RWA impact at this point in time. Later this year, ECB will start its review on the low default portfolios that will be in Q4, so we don't expect any impact of that in 2018, but we expect to receive the feedback in 2018.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

With respect to your question on bolt-on acquisitions private banking marketwise. As certain to pass Northwest Europe so France, Germany, Belgium. Besides bolt-ons what we did in Germany in the last couple of years ago to times around EUR 5 billion to EUR 10 billion. I think it was and timing since IPO we've stated this. So we're open for that already for some time.

Sofie Peterzens

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is Mr. Farquhar Murray, Autonomous. Go ahead your line is open.

Farquhar Murray

Two questions, if I may. Firstly on the presentation you mentioned giving update on CIB in the second quarter. I just wondered if you could run through the nature of the review exercises you're undertaking as part of that and perhaps what options and scenarios you might be exploring and also ideally the criteria you'll be using to drive the decisions there. And then secondly just on the point of retail. You mentioned compensating lower interest per mismatch results in the group function. Can you just maybe explain that a little bit more and maybe offsetting magnitude and finally is that going to be recurring or is it essentially one-off. Thanks.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes Farquhar. On corporate banking, I think we talked about focus on this call so focus around geography markets and products and I think, now is a good time to be thinking that through not at least because of Basel IV it's coming. I mean as Kees mentioned number of those businesses are experiencing cyclical developments, so we're not calling out sort of knee jerk response to a cycle. It's more a timely review of that business as it's developed reflecting if you like, how that business is developed overtime, where we see opportunities for profitable growth and not least the impact of Basel IV. So we look forward to updating later in the year. At caution about sort of once and done approach because Basel IV in particular will take number of years to implement, but we think it's appropriate that we update on a big part of our business in the near future, hence Q2.

I think around interest mismatch. That was sort of low tens and millions. I think we called out in group functions the effect of the revaluation of an equity holding and was immaterial amount, but that was - that positive effect is mitigated by this interest mismatch hence a more muted overall impact. I think in terms of interest mismatch. I mean effectively that's the income related to the terms or duration that we take on our capital of EUR 20 billion, so it reflects interest rates, but also how long that duration is, what we've done is clearly interest rates have come down over the last few years that's reduced it. But we've also reduced the duration of our equity, so we've shortened our exposure interest rates in anticipation frankly of an environment where interest rates are more likely to go up and down, so we see that as a sort of permanent, if you like or sustainable tactical position that we've taken which we think is wise in the current interest rate environment.

Farquhar Murray

Okay, great. Thanks much.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Benoit Pétrarque, Kepler Cheuvreux. Go ahead your line is open.

Benoit Pétrarque

Good morning, it's Benoit Pétrarque from Kepler Cheuvreux. Couple of questions on my side, the first one will be the risk cost which has been a drag on the capital generation in Q1. Could you talk a bit more specifically in the coming quarters? If you imply 25 bps low end of the risk cost guidance implies roughly EUR 650 million loan loss provision on a full year basis. Is that a figure you've in mind when you guide us towards just below the cause [ph] of second leverage or could you guide a bit more specific like well below for example the average or could be a bit more specific because that could imply a relatively high figure. And also if I look at the stage 3 loans I think you're at EUR 6.8 billion, if you look on the corporate side, you have actually an improvement of the quality. So can we conclude that Q1 was a bit of clean up quarter in a way because there's no new, let's say non-performing exposure in the pipe.

And then the final question will be on the NII. You said that you expect flat and high, can we conclude that you kind of offset the impact of lower rates with some loan growth. And where do you expect the actually the impact of low interest rates to kind of become less relevant and kind of loan growth being more visible on NII. Thank you.

Tanja Cuppen

Okay, thank you for your questions. On the risk cost, yes - the guidance is, that we expect it to be below the 25 to 30 basis points range. But we cannot provide any further guidance on this. I cannot be more specific. But your comment on the existing non-performing loan portfolio in the corporate segment indeed you're right that we've seen a very limited inflow in our restructuring departments and that indeed existing clients were not able to recover or have seen unsuccessful restructurings. Had we see some limited inflow in the area of commercial banking with respect of healthcare? I first mentioned that as well, we've seen some provisioning there, but also some new inflow from the business.

Benoit Pétrarque

So from your perspective it's relatively a kind of clean up quarter, if I understand correctly. It's not linked to the fundamental development of the micro and what you see around, which could explain the difference we see with peers.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes so it's related to specific developments in these specific segments and then also with specific clients.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

NII, Clifford?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, so Benoit your summary was pretty good. I mean we've seen a pickup year-on-year 2017 to 2018 that principally relates to the accounting change, also good growth in corporate and commercial banking. But we expect if you like for this year if you annualize Q1, you strip out that incidental that's broadly flattish from here. And as you say, we're looking for growth in lending to mitigate call it margin compression and deposits. So that's based on couple of assumptions that may prove not to be the case, picking up your point. So we're assuming modest lending growth in corporate and commercial. So clearly if that, if we underperform where we outperform that will affect the flattish outlook, I indicated.

I think around deposit margins, though we expect short-term rates to pick up towards the end in next year and that underpins sort of gentle reduction in margins on deposits. And clearly if rates stay lower for longer that would be a negative, but if rates picked up that would be helpful. We have reached pretty much the end of our ability to lower rates to customers and we've seen the benefit of that in Q1 and maybe the next few quarters. But we don't see any further step change there. So actually that gives you some color on how we're thinking about NII going forward.

Benoit Pétrarque

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Benjamin Goy, Deutsche Bank. Go ahead your line is open.

Benjamin Goy

Two questions please. First, coming back on asset quality and loan losses. Can you give a bit more color from which time basically it is, these price up originate from is it, pre-2015 so before commodity [ph] product but finally came down or also more recent exposure in there let's say 2016, 2017 when you started to regrow or to grow your book again. And then secondly on private banking, firstly inflows were quite significant this quarter. How sustainable are these do you think and also on net interest income in private banking, quite an increase quarter-on-quarter also on underlying basis, how sustainable is that in your view, that run rate? Thank you.

Tanja Cuppen

Okay, on your first question on well asset quality and when these loss were originated. Well these are all long-term clients and I don't have any well detailed information when exactly individual exposures were originated, also given the fact that, that I've not been part of this history, so I don't have all the details there, but we would be happy to come back on that. So with a bit more detail. What I can say is that in general we finance these clients over the longer period and to the cycle, so these are long-term clients and not well recently acquired clients.

Clifford Abrahams

I'll comment on private banking and as we said we're pleased with our performance in private banking. We have seen a strong NNA or net new asset performance in Q1 at around EUR 3.6 billion some of that was transferred, but really a modest part. I think it's pleasing because of the operational transformation that business is going through, so the team have been doing a lot of work in rightsizing the cost base and we've been really quite sensitive to ensuring that we offer our clients continuity of service and we really focus on that. So it's quite pleasing to see strong net new assets for the quarter is only one quarter, improved ARPU [ph] we've seen Germany is being a bit contributed to that, so that's helpful.

I think from a deposit perspective. Deposits margins net interest income which is largely deposit net business was strong, that reflects feel like the cautious nature of asset allocation through the quarter, so a bit more deposit allocation, but also feel like further benefiting of the lower rates I talked about. So we think it's sustainable but clearly as I mentioned earlier in an environment where rates stay very low that will come under pressure in due course. But in total, we're feeling quite positive about private banking and see the potential for both organic and modest in organic growth going forward to build that business further.

Benjamin Goy

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Bart Jooris, Degroof Petercam. Go ahead your line is open.

Bart Jooris

If I can come back again on your impairments, did these come as a sudden surprise to you? I mean you saw some breaches that they all suddenly occurred in the end of first quarter and how severe are those breach, could you give us some more detail on that. And coming back on that will that also have an impact on your CIB restructuring or is that more purely Basel IV based. And a smaller question on the CLA impact, it's something that's described as a one-off and then in the first quarter, could that reoccur annually or is that again a new negotiation starting next year?

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Tanja, you'll take impairments.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes, I'll comment on impairments. Whether this payments as surprise. I think I can say well that's well accumulation of impairments was higher than expected as said was related to individual files, but that's all accumulated in Q1 and that as a result is elevated number.

Clifford Abrahams

So I'll make the link to the corporate banking update. But I think it's important that we get Q1's impairments in proportion. I think we're being open that is disappointing at 32 basis points, but it's one quarter and within that, roughly half focused in the cyclical kind of offshore services and vessels sector. So we've seen good positive risk over the cycle, so we think we have a good franchise and clearly no one likes impairments, but it reflects a sector where you really need to know what you're doing and we think we do know what we're doing in that sector. So we'll have quarters where we see impairments, but overtime we think we earned returns over the cost of capital in that sector and we've seen other areas like diamonds, where we have reduced exposure consistently overtime to that sector. So that's about recognizing both long-term and short-term where we should be playing.

I think finally on healthcare, you saw releases in commercial banking last year. I think we were clear that, we don't expect consistent releases from commercial banking and we've seen generally benign circumstances, but our healthcare clients are going through difficulties. So I think we've been open about that. I don't feel that impairments in over and themselves are caused triggering review. I've set out the reasons why we're undertaking the review. You can see we're starting to take action around focus and we'll update further in Q2 in that respect. As far as the CLA is concerned, there were a couple of elements to CLA, it's an agreement with our staff in regarding wages for two years, so we agreed 2% for 2018 and 2019. It also had an element of a one-off payment of around EUR 16 million in total, which we made in Q1 and that is a one-off payment that we don't expect to repeat for the next two years.

Bart Jooris

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Stefan Nedialkov of Citi Bank. Go ahead your line is open.

Stefan Nedialkov

Stefan Nedialkov from Citi. Two questions from my side. In terms of the fee growth you did mention that you're anticipating raising prices, certain packages. I don't know if you gave specific guidance on fees from what I heard you're basically guiding to growth in 2018 versus 2017. Anything more specific than that please. And the second question you did mention EUR 1 billion commercial lending book in the near Netherlands, what's the potential for that to grow, how much appetite do you have for that type of growth and are you - and why do you think that's the right fit for you and why is that something that you'll do better compared to other domestic peers or near Netherland peers. Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Clifford?

Clifford Abrahams

So answering the fee grade. I think we said we expected fee income to gradually increase, so we're not looking for a dramatic acceleration fees, but we do feel we've stabilized fees at a lower level and looking to grow that gradually from here. I think in terms of growth outside the Netherlands, we feel we have the ability to build a profitable modest book, the add to our overall franchise in terms of diversification, but also profitable growth. So we see the potential to grow that further from the EUR 1 billion, I'd say sort of low single digits at least to start with.

I think why do we feel that, we're leveraging sector expertise that we have in Amsterdam. So we have sector changing corporate banking that really know particular sectors and in many cases our clients and their competitors, our cross border traders. So we know those clients and those sectors well. We're targeting if you call it the mid-large client base, that isn't overbanked at the top end, but where we could we can really add to the syndicates of our clients.

We have seen following the crisis some retrenchment in terms of banking opportunities that our clients have able to them in these markets. So we're following our trade routes and being really quite selective about which sectors and which clients we support and we're pleased with the results in terms of our ability to grow a - feel like a modest but attractive from a margin perspective portfolio in these markets over the next few years.

Stefan Nedialkov

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Ms. Alicia Chung, Exane. Go ahead your line is open.

Alicia Chung

Just a few questions from me. Firstly on Basel IV, you mentioned that the private bank's RWAs are Basel IV neutral, can you also tell us how much of the 35% expected RWA inflation is driven by CIB and the commercial bank. And do you have any early stage sense of how much of this impact could be mitigated away by our repricing ROE. Then secondly on capital distribution, you stated before and then again in these results that you consider additional capital distributions when capital is within or above the target range. Consensus currently estimates that 18.1% in 2018, if for whatever reason you don't feel comfortable to make additional distributions at that point, then when would be next point that you'd consider making further distributions would that be at the interim point or at full year 2019. And then finally just on provisions, again can you tell us what you provision charge would have been under the previous standard IS 39 versus IFRS 9. Thanks.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Clifford, you can take Basel?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes so on Basel IV, we indicated in February overall uplift of 35% as you said, neutral for private banking. We expect the retail banks to be broadly in that range of 35%, commercial banking similarly and somewhat higher in respect to corporate banking than the average of 35%. As I mentioned, we're working through mitigation and they comprise sort of working through the rules, remediation, pricing as you said but also looking at our business model and mix. I think it's too early to draw conclusions. However as Kees mentioned it's important that all businesses earn adequate returns and we have a target of 10% to 13% ROE for the group as a whole and that's the case for each of our business overtime.

I think in terms of capital distribution, we don't want to get into a speculation of what happens after this year. I think we've indicated that the natural time for us to consider additional distributions is towards the end of this year and we'll update you at that point and no doubt give further guidance in respect to 2019 at that time. And I think finally on provisions. I mean, essentially the effect of the accounting change has no material impact on the impairments that we announced in Q1. The impairments that we indicate in Q1 are very largely stage 3 which is call it defaulted positions and the effect under the previous rules would have been very similar.

Alicia Chung

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Nick Davey of Redburn. Go ahead your line is open.

Nick Davey

Couple of questions please. And first question, do you know by any change how much of your offshore book is in stage 2 and stage 3 buckets. I'm just wondering if I can pick one of the other bigger offshore lenders in Europe, is getting some write backs from that book amount and claims maybe all of bit so already stage 2 and stage 3. So any kind of comparison would be helpful.

Second question also IFRS 9 related, just wondering you commented I think earlier that some of these files may still be restructured the second time later this year and I think you get the sense that you're sort of warning us, that there may be slightly elevated provisions, the rest of the coming quarters. Just under IFRS 9, why would those not have been booked to revision this quarter already? If you can sort of see danger coming down the pipe already.

Third question sort of high level back to the 56% to 58% cost income. If those feel that the shape of the revenue and cost guidance you gave originally, it's slightly you rang below it's on revenue slightly better than on cost, so when might you come back and give us more on how the business is adapting for those targets and whether you need to sort of update the component parts of the banks?

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Tanja?

Tanja Cuppen

Okay. Thank you. Well first on your question with respect to offshore, we exceed on distinguish offshore as a separate segment. So we have offshore in energy and in transportation and we don't provide any further disclosures, what you can see there is that non-performing loans have not increased. I think it was on existing clients in the restructuring department, we've written additional provisioning and also now significant movement into stage 2 here. With respect to future quarters, we feel that we're rightly provisioned for all the information that we have today. Of course we provided outlook as well based on what we see developing in the different sectors, but it is still uncertain and the question is, how it develops. So that's why we cannot take any provisions for that, at this point in time.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes just commenting on our cost income ratio target. I think we felt we gave an update today. I think we're pleased with our track record a little over half of our targeted cost savings and you've seen, we've reported a cost income ratio of 57.9% in Q1, now that's only one quarter but that should demonstrate that we're on track and as a management team, we're committed to delivery of our 56% to 58% target. Clearly back in 2016, we're not in a position to forecast with precision income growth. But what we can say is, that we're very much on track in terms of the delivery you can see as we've shown today visibility in the delivery of those cost savings as well as the FTE reductions and we remain confident in the delivery of those target as set out for 2020.

Nick Davey

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Next person Mr. Bruce Hamilton, Morgan Stanley. Go ahead your line is open.

Bruce Hamilton

Two questions from me. Firstly just on the NII, I mean I think it sounds like you're saying for the next few years we should expect that sort of EUR 32 million or EUR 30-ish million due to the accounting change to be sustainable? So I just wanted to confirm, so we should really think to the end of your 2020 plan, even if there are no further renegotiation that's kind of what the impact should be just to make sure I was completely understood that.

And then secondly for Q2, obviously your intake and we've got bit of an update on the footprints in the corporate bank. Should we also expect an update from the new Head of Technology around what other possibilities might exist around AI or robotics and you've indicated those are areas where you see some potential savings? You've also indicated you're not planning anything radical in terms of new platform shift. So will we get a bit more color, if this sounds that you're guessing there could be some more opportunities within the area of technology and improvement linked to that.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Clifford, would you take NII?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, so on NII I think you had it broadly right. So we expect that EUR 30 million to crystallize per quarter for the next few years, 2018, 2019 and it starts to tail off after that. Our estimates are based on a review of interest that reflects our anticipated behavior around clients renewing and how they renew. So there's fairly certainty, but we think it'd be helpful to guide on that basis. And then on technology.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Yes on technology Bruce I think indeed we will update on CIB I think as we already mentioned today no new big bank or overall of the total system here. That's been evaluated already. I think we will give some update, some moment in the second half of next year. I do not know exactly it will be second quarter, we will look into that, but second half of the year, definitely.

Bruce Hamilton

Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Matthew Clark. Mainfirst. Go ahead your line is open.

Matthew Clark

So firstly, can you give us an update on mortgage margins where they're from - versus back book and how the front book is developed year-to-date given the moves we've seen in the longer term footprint. And then secondly, just on your ECT book and I guess the commodities and commodities trade finance book in particular. It would seem that rising commodities prices that there's an opportunity to maybe be a bit more aggressive there that you've held back from, could just talk about why that was?

And then also on your clearing bank. Could you just talk about maybe give us a bit more granularity on what the fees back again. I just thought that would have been a pretty lucrative environment in the first quarter, further clearing fees and you mentioned it's being positive versus the fourth quarter, but it doesn't look to have had that big of an impact versus maybe some of the movements we've seen there, historically. Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Mortgage markets I think had a very good precision in the first quarter of the year. Margins held up well. There is more competition at this moment in time. It seemed the recent more recent weeks, months actually. So we always are disciplined with respect to margins. So if we in the end would have to choose between margin and market share. We will definitely look at margins. So we've take a bit lower market share some moment in time. If margins get a bit depressed, we will do that, but having said that beginning of the year margins were good. TCF clearing bank, can you say anything?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, I think TCF. I mean we're looking to trade profitably through the cycle of all industries. I think you've seen rising commodities. You've also seen the dollar weakening a little bit. So I think that reflects a focus on profitable business. So we didn't call out commodities as a particular growth area in Q1. We have seen natural resources growing quite strongly in Q1. So we're sort of growing and maintaining discipline where actually profitable opportunities. I think in terms of fees generally, I think it's always a challenge pairing year-on-year, so I think clearing did have a strong Q1. You know the global markets business which is in that business had a less strong Q1 against the very strong Q1 last year. So I think it actually I think reflects the diversity of all business both within CIB and for the group as a whole, that we've traded through and you can see fee is broadly flat for the group as a whole this quarter.

Matthew Clark

Great. Thank you. Can I just follow-up on the mortgage margins? I mean you said that they held up well despite the competition. I think that sounds a bit counterintuitive, are you able to elaborate a bit more, is it because your competition was still focused in certain areas of the curve or product types. Is there any mix effects there that leading margins to hold up well or is it holding well across the product range?

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Well it also indeed has to do with maturity levels. So I think in the 15, 20 years mortgage area where more clients go these days of course compared to insurance competitors and pension funds are better equipped to go into that markets. We're more at 10 years part of the market, five years, 10 years and the market is going a bit more in 20 years at this moment in time. So those developments indeed and that's more competition there from insurance and pension funds.

Matthew Clark

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Jose Coll, Santander. Go ahead please your line is open.

Jose Coll

Three questions please, the first one is on NII. It appears that risk weighted asset growth driven by lending growth in CIB and commercial banking has taken fall on capital generation. I suppose that these new loans also come with a higher yield above the average of the current loan portfolio. So when you guide for a flat NII for the year, are we to understand that repricing pressure on the current loan portfolio is upsetting the higher loan yield coming from this new business?

Also are you seeing of some sort of repricing upwards in the CIB and commercial lending. Maybe banks are trying to prepare for potential impacts which are likely to be before Basel IV, even starts [indiscernible] and there are a couple of more questions. Can you give us guidance on capital generations after dividends for the year and could you please quantify, if any what will be the impact of the weaker dollar in the quarter? And the last one is, why were non-controlling interests so high in the quarter, that we saw EUR 21 million versus an average of EUR 1 million to EUR 4 million in past quarters. Thank you.

Clifford Abrahams

All right, I think that's about five questions. So forgive me, if I only answer a few. I think in terms of NII. I think you might be overanalyzing things a little bit. I mean, we have grown in commercial bank and corporate bank as you say, we're achieving our target returns in that space, margins remain sound and it's pleasing in particular to see that in commercial banking. In terms of pricing, I think it's too early to say anything regarding pricing for Basel IV. I think I suspect that to be kind of medium-term phenomenon. But I think it's helpful that Basel IV will have forced on all banks, a greater focus on capital discipline and you see that from the announcements that all peers have made over the past week or two.

Capital generation off dividend, we haven't got much further to add then we said in February which is 50% sustainable profits and we expect moderate growth in RWAs from underlying business. I think as Tanja mentioned, there are other factors that drive RWAs and its possibility will get some volatility quarter-on-quarter and so TRIM might end up being 19 and 18, so there are other factors that can affect cap generation in any one quarter. I think in terms of non-controlling interest. Part of our revenue growth this quarter was through private equity participations and we had the usual sort of current interest arrangements around that. So that together with the issue of ETF 1. Last year in Q4 explained the interest in non-controlling interest compared to a Q1 comparative last year.

Jose Coll

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Albert Ploegh, ING Bank. Go ahead please.

Albert Ploegh

Basically, one question still around NII in relation to the prepayment, the recurring element of EUR 32 million. I mean this is basically I guess the stock of people that have already refinanced. I understand probably most already be it, but I guess if you wanted this refinancing going forward, I figure that will add to that EUR 32 million in positive sense, so that's my first question. I mean can this number still grow in the [indiscernible] or expectations you have? And the second question to that is, you were guiding clearly for 2018 and 2019 this kind of run rate to be sustainable per quarter. Is there any logic or any reason to think that after 2019, you said it was failing out it might actually at some point also become a headwind and how this would exactly work with the offsetting swap that's probably negative drag on this going forward as well. So maybe little bit and better understanding on those two elements to this recurring element.

Clifford Abrahams

Okay, the uplift is reflecting versus our previous position and expectation. So we've - the way the accounting rules change means that we're shortening the period in which we amortize this benefit. So there's a one-off benefit associated with that, which we've now booked in Q4 last year and Q1 this year and the EUR 32 million per quarter then reflects a revision relative to our previous expectations. Now our anticipation of how long it will last, is a function of interest rates and clearly our clients have an incentive to refinance given the current very low interest rate environment, interest rate to move up that may well change. And I think as you say, at some point it will become a headwind because it's a change in amortization period. It's a headwind versus our previous expectations and as I indicated, I think we expect it to remain at 2018, 2019 similar levels to come down thereafter and then beyond 2021, it would be a headwind but versus our current projections.

Albert Ploegh

Okay.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Kiri Vijayarajah of HSBC. Go ahead your line is open.

Kiri Vijayarajah

A couple of questions. Firstly just clarification on your guidance, the flat Dutch mortgage volumes, does that apply just for this year and which will be optimistic going into next year? And then secondly on the leverage exposure, the seasonal increase looks like quite muted compared to previous year. So I'm just wondering in CIB some of the effects of the rationalization already kind of in there a little bit or is it more that to amount your balance sheet in areas such as clearing, been a bit more muted than the usual kind of 1Q uptick that we've seen in previous years. Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

First volumes in mortgages, is indeed a difficult one to guide because it's a balance of quite a few billions of course new production and quite a few billion, REIT [ph] and prepayments. But for this year that's what we expect. We see other large banks in the Netherlands have lower volumes on balance. We have been aiming in the last couple of years to keep it more or less stable or even grow it a bit by about I think by EUR 1 billion or EUR 2 billion. But as I said also before, if there would be a discussion around the margins or volumes, we will be disciplined with respect to the margins and if that would lead to a bit lower volumes we would accept that also.

Clifford Abrahams

Just commenting on leverage ratio. I think as you know we have ambition to deliver 4% leverage ratio and we're managing within that. So we're looking to serve our clients deliver profitable business while as maintaining with our various capital and leverage metrics.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Robin van den Broek, Mediobanca. Go ahead your line is open.

Robin van den Broek

Sorry, to circle back to the EUR 32 million of NII, but I was always under the impression that you're basically asking in compensation for a negative value per swap that's related to the mortgage, of course you do it on the balance sheet, so not on a product level. But shouldn't these things basically have a sum zero impact over a longer period of time, so that the EUR 32 million - you just said that from 2021 onwards you're basically expecting it to turn into headwind, but shouldn't, if you think the sum of the next 10 years for example and this element, shouldn't that effectively be a zero.

And if it's not - how would that be in relation of the mortgage directive basically where you are supposed to ask a normal penalty basically from your clients that compensate for the cost of the bank because it feels that somehow you're making profit on these refinancings if it's not like that. And the second question is, I think last year you had an uplifting your operational RWAs. And I think you indicated back in the day that you would see that revert in the second quarter of this year. I think it was around EUR 2 billion, is that still valid? And the third question is on M&A. given the fact that you're currently at the low end of your target range, what does that imply for the opportunity on shorter term M&A. thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Clifford, NII.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, so the short answer is yes, you're right. It's over a long period of time it will net out to zero because it's a change in amortization period, so I agree with your statement.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes, RWAs with respect to operational risk indeed the mole is being reviewed by the ECB as we speak, so we don't expect that to be finalized before the end of Q2. And then dependent on the outcomes, there will be an adjustment on the add ons.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

With respect to M&A, we'll look at those opportunities when they occur. We've not special amount reserves for it like some other banks, it's true. But except in private banking before, if they would occur something, we would look into at that moment of time.

Robin van den Broek

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have a question now from Mr. Adrian Cighi of RBC Capital Markets. Go ahead your line is open.

Adrian Cighi

Two very quick questions, please one on capital and one on deposit. On the capital; as we've noted on earlier Q1, the organic capital generation being consumed by risk weighted asset growth and then lot of capital target, you're now at very bottom of that range. Would you feel comfortable if you remained there for the rest of the year or would you sort of the need to restrict loan growth to remain within that range? Also can you clarify the target assumes the counter cyclical buffer of zero or if an increase in that wouldn't change your target range. And then just one follow-up questions on deposits, please. There seems to be a relatively large reallocation between time deposits and savings this quarter. Can you provide any color as to whether driving there is any impact on margins from this? Thank you.

Clifford Abrahams

I think just commenting on capital generation. We want to grow the business profitably and it's important that we were retaining that as a mission and you see we've done that this quarter in a couple of our businesses. We do have a target for capital, the 17 after 18.5 and would like to see the business within that target and we'll manage that business to try and walk and chew gum at the same time. I did make the point that RWAs can be volatile, we talked about TRIM operationally risk, add ons that may or may not come off. We don't want to be kind of managing the business in a kneejerk way to reflecting what might be volatility in the capital metrics. So we need to find a balance there. A big driver of that range was our view of Basel IV and that view is frankly developing all the time and will update later in the year.

The underlying numbers I think, I agree with what you said reflect our overall position of shred plus the buffer which includes the components that you've outlined. I think around deposits. I don't want to comment specifically there on time versus savings, but we had - we've managed to maintain deposit margins through this period lastly through the lever of rates, that I mentioned earlier. Let's see that we've reached very much at the end of that process now.

Adrian Cighi

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Marcel Houben of Credit Suisse. Go ahead your line is open.

Marcel Houben

I've two left. First on the just to come back on the loss previsions there, apologies. The scenarios for the oil and gas and shipping for 2017, do they still apply or can you update on those please? And the second one is the on the op risk reversal at Clifford, you were little bit uncertain whether you're going to exceed EUR 2.5 billion or EUR 2 billion RWA impact, has something changed because I was pretty certain that you were going to see those back. I was just wondering if anything changed at all. Thank you.

Clifford Abrahams

Should I tackle the second one and.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes, I'll take first one.

Clifford Abrahams

I think on Op risk I'm being realistic, I think we feel we've done a good job around that, but clearly we have to review from the regulator and I think we've seen sometimes regulatory response can be unpredictable, there are whole slew of developments around Basel IV. We see TRIM as something of call it a glide path into Basel IV and frankly, we're working through how Op risk might change Basel III to Basel IV. So that's the context behind my portion around risk weighted assets generally and the volatility that can give rise. We've seen some of that this quarter in respect to credit developments. So we're managing the business and the capital position for the long-term and I wanted to be transparent on that.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes and with respect to the scenario analysis that we updated end of 2017. What we see now with the current provisions that they are within these scenarios, within the moderate and severe scenario that we apply to where at the energy size we're towards the severe scenario and what we call shipping, transportation. We're closer to the moderate scenario at this point in time.

Marcel Houben

So just to come back Tanja, do the scenarios still apply for 2018?

Tanja Cuppen

While we've done this analysis and updated them end of 2017 and well our scenarios are not prediction of the future, but they are meant to analyze the sensitivity for certain developments. So from that point of view, the scenarios we still use to analyze sensitivity to certain developments.

Marcel Houben

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Paul [indiscernible] of Societe Generale. Go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to know, if you're being very clear about not meeting to issue NPS until 2019 just wondered if you had any plans for either AC1 in particular I guess to cover your shortfall or tier 2 for the remainder of the year. Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

We've no plans for this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

We have a question and another one from Mr. Stefan Nedialkov of Citi. Go ahead your line is open.

Stefan Nedialkov

Just I've two follow-up questions. Can you just tell a little bit about your assumptions on how higher rates will impact from bank competition potentially going forward? Are you assuming anything with that in mind when you come up with your estimates for margins, volume growth etc. especially from 2019 onwards?

And do you know given Clifford was previously insurer maybe we can have a little bit head-to-head in the TRIM, the CEO and CFO to the bank and non-bank perspective issue if you will, that will be very useful. And then secondly in terms of private bank, are you seeing competition by the private bank of operations of bigger established competitors in France, Germany, etc. On margins or clients service or technology. Do you feel that you do need to transform the private banking franchise quite substantially in order to compete effectively and maybe grow net new money more going forward? Thank you.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Shall I start with the last one? I think indeed the private bank international as we've mentioned I think also last year is that we indeed want to further harmonize both the products Germany, France, Belgium and IT systems. So indeed we want to further harmonize systems there, which we by the way sometimes also see by the bigger companies in that market that's true. So that is definitely an area where we're working on and that would take this year and also presumably next year. With respect to higher rates.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, it's an interesting question. I think maybe tough to answer in a minute. Honestly since the call - we look at in terms of our projections really basing the margin where the swap curve is, with maybe some scenarios around that. So that doesn't reflect dramatic increase in rates. I do think as you say as a former CFO of an insurance company I think a low rate environment is one where clients have real appetite for long-term mortgages which is a natural asset opportunity for insurers and pension funds and you've seen that in the last few years. You've seen us and other banks also engaging in long-term mortgages, but there's a limit overtime to how much of the balance sheet you want in those sorts of assets, as being relied on shorter term funding. So I do think I guess underlying your question, I think we're in a very different rate environment, we'd probably be in a different competitive environment. We're seeing adequate returns on mortgages currently in Basel IV terms and that's the basis on which we planned.

Stefan Nedialkov

Okay, thank you Clifford.

Operator

The question now coming from Mr. Lee Street, Citigroup. Go ahead your line is open.

Lee Street

Can I have a couple of questions about stage 2 loans please? I was just trying to reconcile, you got I think EUR 16.4 billion of stage 2 loans on Page 36, but that compares to only about EUR 3.7 billion past due loans. So I was just trying to reconcile why the difference was quite big and then what fix [ph] buying back. Secondly, just on the same topic you look at your corporate bank book, you've got about 16% in stage 2 and in stage 3 loans in total. In the first quarter, in where we're in the cycle as what comfort can you give us on the claims here on claim book.

And then finally, just on your allowance with credit losses, just [indiscernible] corporate loans you've got about EUR 137 million [ph] allowance versus EUR 10.3 billion as stage 3 loans in the corporate and it just was quite light, I'm just trying and wondering how that's cap [indiscernible] what was supposed to be determined from that. That will be my three questions thank you.

Tanja Cuppen

You were very fast, so maybe we'll ask you reiterate some of your questions. So on the difference [technical difficultly] stage 2 loans at the low [technical difficultly] deterioration in their credit worthiness so in their [technical difficultly] past due [technical difficultly] stage two, that was your first question. I think your second question was related to profit loans.

Lee Street

Yes.

Tanja Cuppen

And 16% in stage 2 and stage 3 [technical difficultly] reflects the number of clients [technical difficultly] so called [technical difficultly] restructuring department. These are [technical difficultly]. So we don't have the experience here how stage 2 will develop overtime. I think in due course we'll be able to get some more [technical difficultly]. And as I said in stage 3 that has been very little improvement [technical difficultly] segment. And your last question that was actually [technical difficultly], maybe can you repeat the question.

[Technical difficultly]

So your last question, did you - I understand that I was hard to hear.

Lee Street

Yes, it was bit hard to hear three [indiscernible] I'm afraid. Actually [indiscernible].

Tanja Cuppen

Okay, sorry. I think my mike was kind of far away, so let me reiterate my response to your first two questions and then I'll ask you to reiterate your third question. So with respect to your first question, stage 2 loans includes loans that have significantly deteriorated in credit quality, so that doesn't equal to defaulted loans, so that explains the difference. With respect to 16% in stage 2 of corporate loans I think that was your second question.

Lee Street

Yes.

Tanja Cuppen

In stage 3 we actually didn't see any well new development, so the same - loans and segments that were in this stage. As previously stage 2 is actually a new segment and we're building up experience there, we see that is very much aligns with say the watch list that we use previously. So I think well in terms of percentages, I think we will be able to give you some more flavor overtime to see how this develops. And then your last question, maybe you could reiterate that one because I couldn't follow that one.

Lee Street

Yes it's the last question. In stage 3 corporate loans you've got EUR 10.3 billion of carrying amount of stage 2 corporate loans, but you've got an allowance of credit losses of EUR 127 million. I was just saying the EUR 127 million looks remarkably low versus the EUR 10.3 billion given in terms like the bulk space due to a significant consideration in credit qualities. So just to try and understand how could that size provision be enough relative to that size of stage 2 corporate loans, basically my question.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes and that has to do with the fact that we have a lot of well collateralized loans, so it'll go to probability of these loans has increased and the collateral has still value especially under the current economic share consensus and that means still a low level of lifetime expected loss.

Lee Street

Okay, all right. Thank you very much and thanks for repeating. Thank you.

Operator

Gentlemen, we have no further questions, please continue.

Kees van Dijkhuizen

Okay, thank you very much operator. Thank you all for your questions. Then this concludes our Q1 results update and I hope to talk to you again next quarter or perhaps at an earlier occasion. Thank you. Good bye.

Operator

This concludes this conference. On behalf of ABN AMRO, thank you for attending. You can disconnect your line now.

