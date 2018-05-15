Opportunities Emerge As The Landscape Shifts

While earnings continue to look strong by traditional metrics, investors have become more focused on forward guidance, and shares of companies that disappointed investors have sold off severely.

We continue to like floating rate loans that earn a spread over LIBOR, which has increased meaningfully.

Global growth remains at relatively high levels, and despite a recent data slowdown, we believe this fundamental backdrop is supportive of risk assets.

By Michael Fredericks

Volatility opens the door for more short-term, tactical trades.

Global growth remains at relatively high levels, and despite a recent data slowdown, we believe this fundamental backdrop is supportive of risk assets. This strength has, however, driven U.S. Treasury yields higher and resulted in greater anxiety levels across markets, leading to short-term, tactical trading opportunities.

During the month, we added duration (interest rate risk) in the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund, given our view that valuations are becoming more reasonable and that Treasuries will remain a relatively safe, diversifying asset in the event of an economic growth scare. Shorter-term rates have moved substantially higher in the last six months, making the front end of the yield curve considerably more attractive. We continue to like floating rate loans that earn a spread over LIBOR, which has increased meaningfully.

The combination of wider spreads and higher Treasury yields has improved the return opportunity in a variety of credit sectors this year. On balance, investors have become more skeptical of high yield, which has seen outflows. This created a more attractive risk/reward backdrop and thus we added to the fund’s high yield allocation. More broadly, we continue to focus on higher quality and shorter maturity bonds across the fund’s credit exposures.

While earnings continue to look strong by traditional metrics, investors have become more focused on forward guidance, and shares of companies that disappointed investors have sold off severely. This contributed to more balanced sentiment and reasonable equity valuations than at the start of the year. We reduced exposure to European stocks, where growth data has materially slowed, in favor of U.S. equities. As higher volatility creates opportunities for generating income from covered calls, we have added to this allocation at higher yield levels.

