Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/11/18

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/11/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing, as companies open trading windows to their insiders after March-quarter financials are released. Insider filings will continue to increase in coming weeks, and stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP);
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), and;
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA);
  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI), and;
  • Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC);
  • Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ);
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • Realpage (NASDAQ:RP);
  • Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
  • Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB), and;
  • Allison Trans (NYSE:ALSN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • United Continental (NYSE:UAL);
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM);
  • Mohawk Ind (NYSE:MHK), and;
  • Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Mignone Roberto

DIR

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TEVA

B

$14,432,850

2

Macquarie Inf Mgt

DIR

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$5,509,780

3

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$4,404,481

4

Shapiro Edward

DIR

United Continental

UAL

B

$3,293,150

5

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Ind

MHK

B

$2,107,841

6

Anholt Inv

BO

Compass Diversified

CODI

JB*

$1,379,580

7

Bakay Berke

CEO,DIR,BO

Kona Grill

KONA

JB*

$880,000

8

Kennedy Thomas C

VP,CFO

Hertz Global

HTZ

B

$258,225

9

Farrell Thomas F II

CEO,DIR

Dominion Energy

D

B

$253,752

10

Monteiro De Castro Antonio

DIR

Tupperware Brands

TUP

B

$216,023

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Highstar Capital

BO

Advanced Disposal Services

ADSW

JS*

$269,118,304

2

Green Equity Invi

DIR,BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$36,900,436

3

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$28,161,416

4

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$22,515,412

5

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$17,815,810

6

Seren Capital

BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$16,896,790

7

Camilleri Louis C

DIR

Philip Morris Intl

PM

S

$8,206,215

8

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$6,222,925

9

Star James A

DIR

Allison Trans

ALSN

AS

$6,186,561

10

Sing George L

DIR

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

S

$5,723,030

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

