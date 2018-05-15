EIA's Latest Drilling Productivity Report - Growth Concentrated Back To The Big 3

This assumption is already embedded in the 2019 global oil supply/demand model, and it continues to show a deficit.

EIA's latest DPR saw us adjust production growth for 2018 higher by ~35k b/d thanks to higher production growth from Bakken and Eagle Ford.

Summary

EIA released its highly anticipated drilling productivity report (DPR) today. Here is the updated summary balance for our forecast of U.S. shale growth:

Source: HFI Research

Total growth is lower versus the last EIA DPR. For 2018, we revised higher US oil production by ~35k b/d due to higher revisions for Eagle Ford and Bakken, but for the years after that, we have revised lower production growth out of Anadarko and Niobrara.

Here's the growth we expect out of the major US shale basins this year:

Permian - ~767k b/d

Bakken - ~104.5k b/d

Niobrara - ~100.1k b/d

Eagle Ford - ~94k b/d

Anadarko - ~87k b/d

This DPR was a confirmation of the weekly data we have been seeing from EIA. Our trued-up US oil production showed a jump in US oil production for March, which may also explain the latest pipeline takeaway capacity issues we are seeing out of the Permian.

As you can see in our latest figure above, we show US oil production to have averaged ~10.583 million b/d in April, and 10.625 million b/d so far in May. This remains on pace for our forecast of ~11.3 million b/d by exit 2018.

Permian

Permian will continue to provide the largest oil production growth out of any shale basin. For 2018, we currently modeled 5,400 well completions in 2018 with an increase to 6,000 in 2019 and 6,500 in 2020. As a result, we expect to see additional production growth of ~705k b/d in 2019 and ~633k b/d in 2020.

On a rolling 12-month production per well basis, we are still seeing Permian wells trend higher indicating we have not seen a peak in productivity yet. Although the pace of improvement has stalled somewhat lately.

Looking at the latest well completion figures, Permian well completions continue to trend higher. Latest April figures show well completed to total 458 versus 444 in March and 413 in January 2018. Over the last year, well completed increased from 335 to 458.

With DUCs still building, Permian well completions will continue to trend higher. The highest monthly figure ever recorded was in October 2014 at 668 wells per month.

Overall, Permian should continue to be the growth engine of US shale, but with the recent Midland basis blowout, we could start to see slower growth over the summer.

Eagle Ford

Eagle Ford well completions have recently perked up. According to EIA, April well completed totaled 167 versus 145 in January of this year. But this is only a minor increase from the year-ago figure of 153 wells.

However, using higher well completion total for 2018 to 2020, we are now forecasting higher production growth from Eagle Ford in 2018.

We are also seeing the DUCs increasing month after month with wells completed coming lower than wells drilled.

As oil prices recover, Eagle Ford will be able to start growing again, but our latest forecast shows that it will not eclipse 2015 production growth even by 2020.

Bakken

We revised higher Bakken production for 2018 as production per well just broke out to a new high in April. We are now using a 360 b/d average for 2018 with total well completion at 1,200 for this year and 1,400 for 2019 and 2020.

Bakken is now the second fastest growing shale basin behind Permian for 2018.

Conclusion

Majority of the growth is now concentrated back into the big 3 with Anadarko and Niobrara recently underperforming expectations (premium write-up). The latest EIA DPR confirms the growth we have seen out of the US in March and April, and we would not be surprised to see EIA 914 at the end of May confirm a jump in US oil production for March.

Nonetheless, optimistic US shale growth is already in our latest 2018 and 2019 supply and demand model. Even after factoring in bullish production growth, the global oil markets will remain in deficit leading to higher storage draws and higher oil prices ahead. Soon enough, the focus will shift from the growth from US shale to the declines in non-OPEC ex-US.

