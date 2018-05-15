GE: The Bottom Appears To Be In - Near-Term Upside Potential 35-50%

Now the company is beginning to show concrete signs of fundamental improvement, and the momentum in the stock is becoming substantially better as well.

GE's stock had been battered over the past year, and the extreme pessimism coupled with the relentless selling had induced an overly negative atmosphere around the company.

GE: Near Term Upside Potential 35-50%

General Electric (GE) appears to have finally found its bottom around the $12.50 – 13.00 level. Incidentally, this is the level I mentioned would be the floor for GE’s stock in my March 21st “GE: Downside Now Limited – Risk Reward High” article. The stock bottomed four trading days later at $12.73 a share, and I began accumulating GE’s stock shortly thereafter.

GE 1-Year Chart

At the time of writing this article GE is trading at $14.73, or 16% above the late March low. But the GE rally is just getting started. Due to several catalyzing factors surrounding General Eclectic the company’s shares have about 35-50% near term upside potential from here.

The Value Is There

Perhaps the single most important variable to consider is that the value is there regarding GE. First, the company is visibly going through a rough period. A “rough period” may be an understatement considering that GE’s market cap has collapsed by a staggering $450 billion since the year 2000. Nevertheless, this does not mean that the value is gone forever, and that GE can’t make up some, most, or all of it back over time.

GE Market Cap data by YCharts

Some of GE’s units like GE Power have underperformed in recent years, but an important element to keep in mind is that the poor performance of late could very well be a temporary phenomenon. For instance, GE Power’s orders declined by 13%, revenues dropped by 2%, and profits fell off a cliff by 45% YOY 2016-2017. However, this does not mean that the power segment is doomed and that income will continue to cascade lower. In fact, revenues and profits could very well recover this year or the next given the company’s efforts to put more emphasis on its core businesses.

Nevertheless, so much stress is being placed on GE’s underperforming segments that it would seem most of GE’s businesses are in perpetual decline. This is far from the truth. In fact, it is very possible, probable even that the power segment along with other underperformers can improve and return to growth and adequate profitability over time. While at the same time GE has several businesses that are performing quite well, and should continue to do so. Also, not enough is being said about GE’s oil and gas segment. This business will likely generate increasingly higher revenues and should produce significantly better profits with oil prices continuing to make new highs.

But the value image is presented much better when broken down by segment and compared to GE’s current enterprise value of $200 billion.

GE Enterprise Value data by YCharts

Valuation Breakdown

GE Power: revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $40 billion. Valuation based on 14 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $40 billion. Valuation based on 14 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Renewable Energy: revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $18 billion. Valuation based on 24.7 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $18 billion. Valuation based on 24.7 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Oil and Gas : revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

: revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Aviation: revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $130 billion. Valuation based on 19.5 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average.

revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $130 billion. Valuation based on 19.5 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average. GE Healthcare: revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $75 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $75 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Transportation: revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7.5 billion. Valuation based on 9 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average.

revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7.5 billion. Valuation based on 9 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average. GE Lighting: revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1.5 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1.5 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Capital: Due to charge offs in the insurance segment and overall poor performance of this business GE Capital lost $7.6 billion in 2017 and is essentially worth zero.

Combined Value of GE Businesses Vs Company's EV

GE Aviation: $130 billion

GE Healthcare: $75 billion

GE Power: $40 billion

GE Oil and Gas: $20 billion

GE Renewable Energy: $18 billion

GE Transportation: $7.5 billion

GE Lighting: $1.5 billion

GE Capital: 0

Total Value of GE Businesses: $292 billion

Current Enterprise Value of GE: $200 billion

GE businesses undervalued by about $92 billion

Future Earnings Likely to Surprise Higher

So much emphasis is continuously put on the fact that GE’s earnings declined last year, but very little credence is given to the possibility of improving earnings going forward. It is possible, likely even that 2017/2018 represents a low for the company EPS wise. And once the current troubles at GE pass earnings can improve substantially in 2019 and beyond. Moreover, EPS can come in better than expected this year as well.

In fact, Q1 results showed just that, improved EPS, better than expected revenues, and perhaps most importantly no new nasty surprises. Revenues both increased YOY and beat estimates by roughly 4%, coming in at $28.66 billion. EPS came in at 16 cents, bettering consensus estimates by an impressive 45%. The company also reported higher than expected reserves, and better than expected cost reductions, suggesting the turnaround effort is progressing nicely.

Source: RechargeNews.com

The figures reported, and the information released strongly suggest that the situation at GE is starting to improve, and future earnings could also surprise to the upside, which is very likely to result in higher prices for GE’s stock going forward.

So Many Doomsayers Usually Only Means One Thing

I’ve written several articles on GE since the company’s slide accelerated in November 2017, but before then GE was never really on my radar. I usually read most of the comments posted on my articles and I’ve noticed that as GE’s stock continued to deteriorate further the comments became overwhelmingly negative. So much so that it seems every other remark is about the stock trading down into the single digits.

And it’s not just commentary in GE articles, it appears that just about everywhere you look sentiment is overbearingly bearish regarding GE. News pundits, analysts, and other market participants are continuously bashing the company. And this is occurring while GE appears to be implementing its cost cutting, spin-off, and efficiency game plan, whilst beating earnings estimates at the same time.

Therefore, it appears many market participants have become conditioned to be overly negative on GE due to many months of relentless selling, and an endless barrage of overly negative news and media coverage. However, this is likely the best time to buy as there is plenty of blood in the streets and a great abundance of fear surrounding GE.

Technical View: Clear Reverse Head and Shoulders

In conjunction to the fundamental situation surrounding GE the technical image of GE’s stock is beginning to improve drastically as well. In fact, we can see several constructive factors developing. First, there is a distinct head and shoulders pattern developing in the stock. Second, the stock is now trading decisively above the 50-day moving average, with a clear, and successful test of the MA for the first time in over 1 year. Third, we can see waning down volume on subsequent sell offs following the crucial sell off in November, suggesting seller exhaustion, a phenomenon likely to be followed by increased buy interest. In addition, technical indicators such as RSI, CCI, full stochastic, and other gauges are showing signs of stabilization and improving momentum in GE shares.

GE 18-Month Chart

General Electric’s stock had been battered for over a year. In that time the stock collapsed by roughly 60% from $30.83 to just $12.73 due to worse than expected earnings results, downward earnings revisions, GE Capital woes, a dividend reduction, and other detrimental elements. In fact, the news flow became so overly negative that many market participants became convinced that single digits and even a possible bankruptcy lay ahead for GE. The situation was further exacerbated by some of the most relentless selling seen in a large cap company since the financial crisis of 2008.

However, General Electric appears to have bottomed, as the fundamental and technical factors surrounding the company have improved. GE reported better than expected Q1 earnings, and reaffirmed several very constructive fundamental developments, suggesting the company may be at a bottom earnings wise and could surprise higher going forward due to rock bottom expectations. In addition, the stock is now about 16% higher from the low reached a few weeks ago, and is trending above the 50-day moving average about to complete a clear head and shoulders pattern.

Ultimately, the relentless selling may have brought the shares down too far. And while GE’s enterprise value is currently about $200 billion the true value of the company’s various businesses appears to be much more ($292 billion according to analysis). Moreover, the value is likely to go up as profits and EPS improve in 2019 and possibly throughout the rest of this year. This suggests that GE’s near term upside potential is about 35-50%, which would provide a share price of about $20-22 per share.

