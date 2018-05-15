77 High Yield 10%+ Dividend Wall St. Favored Leaders For May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five WallStar 10%+ forward yield dividend stocks 5/11/18 showed 19.75% more net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The low-price little stocks came back to lead May's 10%+ yield pack.

Broker target-estimated May top-ten net-gains ranged 34%-85% for GARS, MMLP, OFS, ETP; AMID, NGL, DLNG, MDLY, VEON, and top pick BKEP. They are Top Gain WallStars.

77 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $2+ prices, and $100M+ market caps and positive broker targets as of 5/11/18. Yields above 12.0% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 33.7% To 85.2% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ WallStar Dividend Stocks By May 2019

Three of ten top WallStar 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to May, 2019 were:

Blueknight Energy (BKEP) was projected to net $852.11, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) was projected to net $704.91, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $659.23 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% over the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $603.62, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% over the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $499.27 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $395.46 based a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $375.45, based on on target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $347.38, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $349.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) netted $337.91 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 51.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

70 Top 10%+ Dividend WallStar Dogs By Target Gains

70 Top 10%+ Dividend WallStar Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend WallStar Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ WallStar Dividends selected 5/11/18 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, SandRidge Permian (PER) [1] was the first of six energy, representatives. The other energy representatives placed fourth through seventh, and tenth, American Midstream (AMID) [4], Blueknight Energy (BKEP) [5], Enbridge Energy (EEQ) [6], Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [7], and Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [10].

Second place by yield was the first of two real estate firms, DDR Corp. (DDR) [2]. The other real state representative placed ninth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [9].

Finally, two financial services representatives placed third and eighth, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [3], and Medley Management (MDLY) [8], to complete the 10%+ Dividends WallStar top ten for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend WallStar Stocks Showed 22.47% To 71.43% Upsides To May, 2019; (22) No Downsides Showed

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 19.75% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars Stocks To May 2019

Ten top 10%+ WallStars Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ WallStar Dividend stocks selected 5/11/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ WallStars Dividends (25) Delivering 41.8% Vs. (26) 34.9% Net Gains by All Ten By May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced WallStars stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.75% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 85.21%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ WallStars Dividend stocks as of May 11 were: SandRidge Permian (PER); Blueknight Energy (BKEP); Medley Management (MDLY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); DDR Corp. (DDR), with prices ranging from $2.30 to $7.49.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Yield WallStars from May 11 were: Enbridge Energy (EEQ);Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP); American Midstream (AMID); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), whose prices ranged from $9.12 to $15.05.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+Dividend WallStars stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pixshark.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.