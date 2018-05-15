Munis Had A Taxing Month, But Summer Usually Brings Relief

By James Schwartz, CFA, Peter Hayes, Sean Carney

Market overview

The S&P Municipal Bond Index edged down -0.35% in April as the market took cues from rising interest rates (bond prices fall as rates rise). Firm economic data, expectations for stronger growth, and a more muted geopolitical backdrop pushed the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 3% for the first time since 2014.

Throughout the month, municipal supply normalized a bit from the extremely depressed levels of the first quarter, but remained below historical norms. Demand weakened, as expected, in the few weeks leading up to tax day. Seasonal outflows from municipal mutual funds, mostly short-term, were particularly heavy this year as investors sought to offset strong gains on equity positions in 2017. While we anticipate a reversion to continued strong inflows in the coming weeks, the recent swift rise in interest rates presents some risk.

Shorter-term municipals have become increasingly attractive as yields have moved higher on the front end of the curve and, due to the flatness of the yield curve, investors can now achieve a comparable level of income as that offered by longer-term bonds at a fraction of the risk.

Some of the market’s riskier segments generated positive returns in April. Tobacco bonds experienced strong demand driven by refinancing activity in the sector, notably the $3.2 billion New Jersey Tobacco refunding deal, while Puerto Rico bonds benefited from multiple fiscal plan revisions, each of which increased the projected primary surplus.

Outlook

The historically favorable summer months are just around the corner. We expect to see an increased level of reinvestment of calls, coupons and matured bonds that outstrips gross supply, providing a positive tailwind for the muni market.

Strategy and positioning

We maintain a generally neutral stance on duration (interest rate sensitivity) and a barbell yield curve strategy as we expect favorable supply-and-demand dynamics in municipals to help buffer rising rate risk. We prefer A-rated issues for their potential to outperform during market downturns, and we are neutral on high yield given tight valuations.

