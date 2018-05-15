Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update

The top three positions are Western Union, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Time Warner, and they add up to one-third of the portfolio.

David Abrams’ 13F portfolio value increased this quarter from $2.97B to $3.19B. The number of positions remained steady at 20.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Abrams’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Abrams’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/11/2018. Please visit our Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2017.

This quarter, Abrams’ 13F portfolio value increased 7.38%, from $2.97B to $3.19B. The number of holdings remained steady at 20. The top three stakes are at one-third of the 13F portfolio, while the top five holdings are at ~50%. The largest position is Western Union (NYSE:WU), and it accounts for ~13% of the 13F portfolio.

Stake Disposals

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a fairly large ~6% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2013 at prices between $41 and $45.50. The stake saw a ~20% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $43.75 and $57.50. There was a ~14% trimming last quarter, and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $51 and $66. The stock currently trades at $54.48.

Colony NorthStar Inc. (NYSE:CLNS): CLNS was a ~2% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $9.31 and $12.14 and increased by ~38% the following quarter at ~$10.60. There was a ~55% selling over the last three quarters at prices between $11.41 and $14.70, and the elimination this quarter was at prices between $5.50 and $11.50. The stock currently trades at $6.05.

Note: Northstar Asset Management, Northstar Realty Finance, and Colony Capital combined to form Colony NorthStar in a transaction that closed in January. NSAM shareholders received a special dividend of $1.16 per share following the close. The prices quoted above are adjusted for this.

New Stakes

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET): AET is a large 7.31% of the portfolio stake established at prices between $168 and $194, and the stock currently trades at ~$178.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): KMI is a ~4% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $14.75 and $19.75, and the stock is currently at $16.64.

Stake Decreases

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED): BNED is a 1.32% of the portfolio stake. It was established as a result of the spin-off of BNED from Barnes & Noble: shareholders of Barnes & Noble received 0.632 shares of BNED for each share of BKS held. The position was more than doubled since at prices between $8.50 and $15.50. Last quarter saw an about-turn: ~25% sold at an average price of ~$8 per share. The stock currently trades at $6.17. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 6.07M shares (~13% of business). This is compared to 6.11M shares in the 13F report. The minor reduction was at ~$7.50 per share.

Stake Increases

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX): TWX is large (top-three) ~10% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $87 and $104 and increased by ~12% this quarter at prices between $91 and $97. The stock is currently at $94.38.

Note: TWX had a previous round-trip: It was a top-three ~12% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $97 and disposed in Q3 2017 at prices between $99 and $103. In October 2016, AT&T (NYSE:T) agreed to acquire Time Warner in a cash and stock ($53.75 cash) deal worth $107.50 per share. In November last year, the DOJ sued to block the transaction saying the deal violates antitrust law.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG): PCG is a 5.39% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $44 and $70 and increased by ~20% this quarter at prices between $38.50 and $45.50. The stock is now at $43.23.

Note: PG&E shares dropped sharply in December, as the company halted the dividend citing liability concerns from the October 2017 Northern California wildfires.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL): UHAL is a ~5% position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $314 and $374 and increased by ~160% the following quarter at prices between $367 and $391. There was a ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $341 and $393, and that was followed with a ~25% increase this quarter at prices between $328 and $384. The stock is now at ~$344. For investors attempting to follow Abrams, UHAL is a good option to consider for further research.

Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP): QCP is a 4.26% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $12.50 and $17. The stock currently trades at $20.98. There was a ~38% stake increase this quarter at prices between $12.25 and $20.

Note: Abrams Capital owns ~7.4% of the outstanding shares of QCP. The REIT is a spin-off from HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) that started trading in October 2016.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH): SPH is a small 1.37% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $22.75 and $27 and increased by ~75% next quarter at prices between $23.50 and $26. The stock is currently at $23.07. The position was more than doubled last quarter at prices between $23.20 and $26.70, and that was followed with a one-third increase this quarter at prices between $22 and $26.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI): GPI is a small ~1% stake purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $53 and $72 and doubled this quarter at prices between $62.50 and $82.50. The stock is now at $69.42.

Kept Steady

Western Union: WU is Abrams’ largest stake at ~13% of the 13F portfolio (~4.2% of the business). The position was first purchased in Q4 2013 at prices between $16 and $19.50 and increased by ~23% in Q2 2014 at prices between $15.25 and $17.25. The stock currently trades at $19.75. For investors attempting to follow Abrams, WU is a good option to consider for further research.

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA): TEVA is a top-three 10.58% portfolio position established in Q3 2017 at prices between $15.50 and $33.50. The stock currently trades at $20.38. There was a ~9% trimming last quarter.

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) (previously Yahoo): AABA is a top-five ~9% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $46 and $56, and the stock currently trades well above that range at $76.74.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN): BEN is a top-five ~9% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $35 and $42 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $31.50 and $39. The stock currently trades at $33.70. For investors attempting to follow, BEN is a good option to consider for further research.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG): These two positions were established in Q3 2017. The ~7% ORLY stake was purchased at prices between $173 and $220, and it is now well above that range at ~$273. ABG is a 2.30% position established at prices between $50 and $62, and the stock currently trades well above that at $70.40.

Note: Abrams Capital owns 5.2% of the outstanding shares of Asbury Automotive Group.

Willis Towers Watson plc (NASDAQ:WLTW): WLTW is a fairly large ~6% position purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $117 and $133. The stock is now at ~$154.

Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM): OZM is a 1.86% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $3.30 and $4.35 and increased by ~11% in the following quarter at prices between $3.35 and $4.49. There was another ~11% increase in Q4 2016 at a cost basis around $3.20. Q1 2017 also saw a ~17% increase at prices between $2.20 and $3.63. The stock is now at $2.06.

Note: Abrams controls ~12% of the business.

Keryx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX): KERX is a small 1.25% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2015 at prices between $3.38 and $10.50. The stock currently trades at $5.68. There was a ~70% stake increase last quarter at an average price of ~$5 per share.

Note: Abrams Capital owns 8.2% of the outstanding shares of Keryx.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO): CCO is a very small 0.52% of the 13F portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2009. The stake has been kept almost steady since. In March 2012, CCO paid a special dividend of $6.08 per share, and that recouped almost the entire outlay on this investment. The stock currently trades at $4.70.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT): ENT is a very small 0.32% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2013 at prices between $9 and $15.50 and increased by two-thirds in Q3 2014 at prices between $9.50 and $14. Q1 2017 saw an ~18% increase at prices between $2.92 and $6.79, and that was followed with another ~19% increase the following quarter at prices between $2.75 and $3.55. The stock currently trades at $1.09.

Note: Abrams controls ~8% of the business.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Abrams’ 13F stock holdings in Q1 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, BNED, KERX, CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.