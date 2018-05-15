Gold/Oil Ratio Slips Below 20-To-1

Is the indicator a bellwether on the downside?

Wanna trade? I’ll swap you 18 barrels of my crude oil for one of your one-ounce gold bars. Yes, that’s right. Eighteen. Oh, I know you once commanded as much as 39 barrels for your gold, but that was then. This is now.

You see, for the first time in three years, the gold/oil ratio is below 20-to-1. You can see the ratio’s recent track record in the chart below.

Historically - at least since the price of gold was allowed to float - the ratio averaged 15-to-1. That’s an average, mind you. There’s been plenty of variance on either side of the dashed line, mostly as the result of changes in the economic climate.

The ratio’s recognized as a sort of canary in a coal mine, giving advance warning of turbulence ahead. At 15-to-1, both oil and gold are priced to perfection. Oh, there’s some wiggle room that will be tolerated before pundits start writing screeds decrying the market environment, but go above 20-to-1, making gold too expensive or oil too cheap, and we’re in crisis mode. Or so it has seemed for a quarter century. Spikes in the ratio preceded a number of financial calamities, including the Asian currency crisis of the late '90s, the Great Recession and, most recently, the Euromarket predicament.

The ratio peaked near 47-to-1 in February 2016, when West Texas Intermediate crude dipped below the $27 a barrel level. Since then, the ratio lurched lower as oil prices have risen. And, with WTI now topping $70, the ratio has punched through the 20-to-1 floor.

At face value, the gold/oil ratio’s decline could easily be taken as a sign that some sense of normalcy is returning to the markets. Normalcy, of course, isn’t authoritatively defined. Maybe it’s better to say that that the decline heralds a return to normal volatility. That notion seems reasonable given the ratio’s correlation to the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

In this sense, the gold/oil ratio is an indicator of market sentiment. Still, one can’t ignore the fundamentals at work in the underlying markets: global oil prices are being levered upward by OPEC production cuts and the Middle East flare-ups, while gold is weighed down by growing prospects of interest rate hikes and a stronger dollar.

I’m betting that there’s a link between the optimism conveyed by the falling gold/oil ratio and the bread-and-circuses fervor expressed in a ratio we examined last week.

Is such optimism really warranted, or are investors too exuberant? Time will tell. We can look to the VIX and the gold/oil ratio to gauge investors’ appetites after all the stock buybacks engendered by the recent tax legislation are digested. Let’s hope the result isn’t dyspepsia.