New Media: A Strong Bear Case Waiting For A Catalyst

At some point, the story should be challenged, as NEWM's aggressive acquisition pace has to slow and circulation revenue should finally start to decline.

I've written in the past that the bull case for New Media (NEWM) makes zero sense. The business model here is to roll up local newspapers - only it's the same model that sent predecessor GateHouse Media into bankruptcy in 2013 (under the same CEO, no less). A 7.9% dividend yield seems attractive, but it's been paid through stock offerings, not free cash flow, representing what essentially is forced dilution at below-market prices (with the added pain of management fees associated with those offerings). And NEWM profits continue to decline on an organic basis - and rather sharply so - with those declines covered up by an aggressive M&A strategy.

But obviously the market doesn't agree:

source: finviz.com

NEWM trades at a two-year high, having gained about 35% over the past year.

The strength in the stock hasn't changed my opinion at all - nor have recent results. I did back off the short case after wiping out on puts last year due mostly to the issue of timing a short and a big catalyst problem. At the moment, although I'm personally still not ready to fight the tape just yet (though I admit I'm getting tempted near $19), it does seem like potential catalysts finally could be on the way. And once the market sees through the story here, I believe NEWM has substantial downside.

A Declining Business

Using trailing twelve-month data from New Media's quarter-end investor presentations, we can check New Media's two-year profit and cash flow growth (note that 2016 figures have modest pro forma adjustments, mostly due to the sale of the Las Vegas Review-Journal):

Period TTM Q1 2016 TTM Q1 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $170.9M $171.9M Free Cash Flow $132.8M $131.3M

The numbers are stable - which seems like reasonably good news in the newspaper industry. But over those two years, New Media has spent $337 million on acquisitions. The average EBITDA multiple for the $1 billion-plus New Media now has spent on purchases has ticked up slightly, to 4.1x per the Q1 presentation, likely in part due to New Media acquiring larger papers of late. But even assuming a 5x multiple on the incremental $337 million, EBITDA should have risen $67 million-plus - or by nearly 40%.

To be fair, CEO Mike Reed said on the Q1 call that pro forma figures suggested a gross leverage ratio below 2x by year's end, with gross debt at $417 million at year-end. That probably implies that Adjusted EBITDA has grown to $200 million-plus (assuming some debt paydown as the year goes on). Even so, organic profits still are declining double-digits annually.

Indeed, New Media appears to have sharply underperformed its own targets. In that Q1 2016 presentation, New Media highlighted its potential from acquisitions:

source: New Media Q1 2016 presentation

Those figures assumed the company deployed $180 million in capital. It's deployed $337 million, and yet FCF per share, even giving credit for pro forma adjustments, is roughly $3 per share - pretty much exactly where it was two years ago. Adjusted EBITDA is well below the $263 million pro forma figure.

Even going back to the company's 2014 debut on the markets shows a steady organic decline in profits. Since the end of 2014, New Media has spent $927 million on acquisitions. A 4.1x multiple suggests $226 million in acquired EBITDA. That's more than the current pro forma figure - and pro forma New Media closed 2014 with $97.5 million in profits. Had the business remained stable on an organic basis, it would generate $323.5 million in EBITDA at the moment. The actual figure (again, pro forma) appears to be $210-$215 million - roughly one-third lower over 14 quarters.

Whatever period an investor focuses on, organic profits have been falling in the range of 8-10% annually, accounting for the fact that some of the acquisitions haven't contributed for the entire four years. Acquisitions are covering over those declines - but make no mistake, this is a declining business. And the arguments for why investors should buy this declining business generally fall short, because it seems likely that at some point soon the declines are going to accelerate.

The Reasons Behind the Bull Case

1. The declines are priced in.

This actually is not a terrible argument - for now. Pro forma free cash flow probably is in the $175 million range. It's been stable on a per-share basis over the last two years, as noted, which is good news and suggests M&A has been accretive. Assuming New Media never made another acquisition, 10% EBITDA declines (all of which should flow through to cash flow, given New Media pays pretty much zero in cash tax thanks to NOLs), partially offset by near-term deleveraging, lead to 12-13% annual FCF declines and a current fair value around $15.

And if an investor assumes that New Media can create incremental value out of more acquisitions, that number should move higher. I'm highly skeptical it moves to $18+ even just in a theoretical model (and ignoring the additional risks), but at ~6x+ EV/EBITDA and ~7x FCF (both, again, pro forma) I'm sympathetic to fundamental arguments here. New Media does throw off quite a bit of cash, and an investor can both believe this is a declining business in a declining industry and still see discounted future cash flows equal to or greater than the current price of NEWM.

2. NEWM pays a big dividend.

The question I'd ask, however, is when that free cash flow gets returned to shareholders. New Media currently distributes $1.48 annually, which equates to an 8% yield.

But it's not really a 'yield'. Since inception, New Media has paid ~$231 million in dividends. It's issued $397 million in equity. That's not a dividend. It's a forced liquidation. Indeed, the distributions themselves are treated as a return of capital - helpful from a tax standpoint, but further proof that they're not 'true' dividends (which are generally paid from cash generated by the business).

Just in the past two years, shareholders have been diluted by about 15% - at below-market prices. In addition, Fortress gets at-the-money options covering 10% of the shares for its trouble - in addition to management fees and incentive compensation that totaled $20 million-plus in cash in 2017, per the 10-K.

Why have the $231 million in dividends been paid at all? New Media is borrowing money at 8%+ (a rate that has ticked up of late, along with LIBOR). Management has repeatedly claimed that the stock is undervalued (and Reed, to his credit, personally has put his money where his mouth is). New Media could have executed the same strategy with less than half the debt (and less than half the interest expense). It could have limited dilution - and limited selling at a price below a market value that management itself at the time usually has said is too low.

The only two logical reasons to maintain a well above-market distribution are to capture yield-chasers - and to deplete cash so that Fortress can run more profitable stock offerings (this year's secondary was the company's third in four years). And I'd ask shareholders: if you're happy owning the stock at $18+, why are you interested in having 10%+ of your stake sold at $15.50?

3. The business is headed for stabilization.

source: New Media Q1 presentation

The argument from newspaper publishers for some time has been that eventually, digital subscription and advertising growth will be able to offset print declines. At that point, revenue finally will bottom and eventually begin to grow again.

It's a pipe dream. McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) saw digital advertising revenue exceed those of print in Q1 - total revenue still fell 10%, and advertising sales fell 16%+. The margins on digital aren't as good compared to the 'free money' of classifieds and preprints, and shifts to digital subscriptions usually come at a lower price and lower volume.

New Media isn't immune. Organic revenue continues to fall 4-6% in recent quarters (though Q1 admittedly was better at -4.6%). Reed had said on the Q3 2016 conference call that organic revenue growth would return by the end of 2017 - a target New Media hasn't come close to hitting.

The missed target aside, there's one clear risk to the revenue narrative here. As seen in the slide above, New Media cites the fact that 57% of revenue comes from "stable or growing" categories. That seems like good news, and perhaps some evidence that the shift to digital is making progress.

But those categories include, most notably, circulation, which generated ~36% of TTM sales. And that revenue stream has to turn negative at some point. It's held up for now, per filings, thanks mostly to price increases (a strategy used by other publishers as well, including Gannett (GCI) and A.H. Belo (AHC)). But that's not going to continue. Digital subscribers aren't offsetting any declines: New Media closed Q1 with nearly 2 million paid print subscribers and 84,000 digital-only subscribers, per the Q1 call. Even 40%+ growth in the latter figure isn't anywhere close enough to offset print circulation revenue declines - which will come once pricing is maxed out. (Admittedly, I thought that would have happened already, for both New Media and the space as a whole.) New Media already is targeting -1% to 1% growth in that category this year - and there's not much reason to see an acceleration in subscription revenue going forward.

Commercial print is another ~9% of sales - and its long-term prospects aren't exactly rosy either, as much of the revenue comes from printing for other newspapers, per filings.

Take those two categories out, and maybe 12% of revenue is growing. That includes 5.5% from UpCurve, whose growth decelerated to 27% in Q1. Digital advertising - which doesn't include UpCurve - grew barely 1% Y/Y in 2017 on a reported basis. Given that reported print advertising revenues were down less than 1% (thanks to acquisitions), the organic digital advertising growth rate appears likely to be negative as well.

This business is not headed for stabilization. The only material growth business here is UpCurve, which is 5%+ of total revenue, at about $75 million in total revenue. Events and promotions are growing nicely, but they account for barely 2% of revenue.

But as far as UpCurve goes, given that every other publisher is running a similar business, and given that Gannett paid ~0.5x revenue for ReachLocal, it's exceedingly unlikely that UpCurve can justify more than a small portion of a current $1.1 billion-plus market cap. And even at 20%+ growth, it is not enough to argue that New Media's revenues eventually are going to stabilize - as it appears even NEWM management has accepted, given the recent lack of promises on that front.

4. Local media is better.

source: New Media 2013 spin-off presentation

The argument from New Media - going back to the GateHouse days - has been that local is better. Metro papers in mid-sized markets (think Lee Enterprises (LEE)) are the worst place to be, as their national news coverage isn't deep enough to compete with online outlets, and their local news coverage isn't targeted enough to be compelling to readers.

But New Media seems to be seeing a bit of strategy creep, as it moves into increasingly larger markets. It's added the Austin American-Statesman, the Akron Beacon Journal, and the Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News in the past few months. These papers are likely more expensive on a multiple basis - and seemingly more susceptible to the declines New Media highlighted at the time of its spin.

Meanwhile, there's not a lot of evidence in the four-plus years since the spin to suggest that local news is protected. Revenue-wise, New Media is performing better than McClatchy or Lee; local probably is better. But that's not the same as saying it's good, or arguing (as some bulls have of late) that this business is going to bottom out soon and get back to organic growth. With 7% of the business growing, 43% (print advertising) in severe decline, and the other ~half tenuous at best, the math simply doesn't work.

Is NEWM A Short?

From here, NEWM appears clearly priced too high. Even assuming current organic trends continue, the stock probably is modestly overvalued. And there really aren't any positive catalysts out there. It's not like digital subscriptions are going to grow faster at some point (and their contribution is minimal: again, digital-only is ~4% of the entire subscriber base). Print advertising isn't coming back. Digital advertising already has decelerated. We'll see how UpCurve does going forward, but similar businesses elsewhere have seen marked decelerations in growth after strong early results (notably at A.H. Belo, one reason I exited that stock last quarter). The hope for New Media (and I emphasize 'hope', although it's something closer to a 'Hail Mary' at this point) is to get to ~flat organic revenue - and probably, given digital shifts, still-lower margins.

Meanwhile, there are three potential catalysts to the downside. Despite the yield, a dividend cut probably isn't one of them, at least in the near term. NEWM seems focused on paying a dividend at the obvious detriment to its shareholders, and given Fortress's incentives for the payout, I'd expect the company to keep raising the distribution. Net/Net, that's probably not a bad thing from the short side, however.

The first potential catalyst is circulation revenue. If and when that turns negative, it has a significant detrimental impact to margins (the delivery business is a pretty fixed-cost model). And that's more than one-third of revenue. Perhaps as importantly, a circulation downturn seriously hits the bull case here. At that point, there's no argument that organic revenue stabilization is around the corner - and there's no bullet point in presentations talking about 57% of revenue being flat or growing. Again, that category has done better than I thought, but New Media can't raise prices forever. Reed said on the Q1 call that New Media had been less aggressive on circulation pricing - saying the company was instead focusing on volume - and revenue fell 1.6% y/y on an organic basis in the quarter. It's possible that the circulation trend is starting to move away from NEWM - and that simply is going to happen at some point.

The second catalyst is that New Media may have to slow its M&A activity. It's above its gross leverage target, and even with $60 million-plus in cash on the balance sheet, and benefits from acquisitions coming in future quarters, it's not going to be able to spend $100-million plus annually without using all of its free cash flow (over half of which goes to the dividend) and/or issuing yet more stock. A slower pace of M&A will limit the ability to paper over organic profit declines; it's probably not a coincidence that NEWM has risen as it's shown better reported EBITDA and cash flow numbers:

source: author from NEWM presentations

The third catalyst is a recession - or even a market correction. NEWM fell quickly in late January, moving from $17 to $15 in a matter of sessions. New Media has been more careful with its balance sheet this time around, with a targeted gross leverage ratio of 2x EBITDA, and so I don't see a scenario where a recession starting in say, Q4, leads to bankruptcy in 2020. But a stock - and a sector - that's performed pretty well of late despite negative secular trends probably is the first to go if cyclical concerns rise.

Of course, those catalysts highlight the difficulty with a short at the moment. They're not necessarily strong enough - and not necessarily on the horizon. A true inflection in circulation trends probably isn't clear until at least the back half. Already-completed M&A is still going to help reported numbers through Q1 of next year, before the recent larger paper purchases are lapped, and New Media likely isn't going to cease that activity altogether.

So there is a catalyst problem here - of which I'm well aware, because I learned that lesson last year. I bought puts a year ago and was zeroed out. The difference now is that NEWM is trading near two-year highs, the fundamental case looks weaker, and the premium to both peers and New Media's own purchase price has widened. And I don't see how, for instance, NEWM gets even a 7x EBITDA multiple or a double-digit FCF multiple barring a significant trajectory change. It already trades at a sharp premium to peers:

Stock EV/EBITDA Multiple Notes NEWM 6.1x assumes (aggressive) pro forma TTM AE of $220M MNI 4.8x AHC ~4.0x author estimate assuming proceeds from headquarters sale LEE 4.7x TRNC 3.5x midpoint of 2018 guidance, pro forma for sale of California papers GCI 5.4x midpoint of 2018 guidance, includes pension liabilities at book

Fundamentally, there's little reason to see such a sharp premium. Same-store revenue is a little better - but it's still negative. UpCurve growth already is slower than that of Gannett's ReachLocal - and the unit, as noted, drives 5%+ of total revenue. Something closer to 5x seems more appropriate - and pushes NEWM below $15, 20%+ downside.

Again, timing is an issue with a short - and I'm not fully sure the timing works here quite yet. The only real near-term catalyst is a circulation-driven Q2 miss next month. That alone, however, isn't enough to get to the 'big' part of the short case: the market coming around to the opinion that this simply is a questionable business model at best. It's a 'cigar butt'-type roll-up - but one that doesn't distribute earned cash to shareholders. The case for stabilization is weak at best - any reasonable outlook suggests that this is a declining business and will remain so going forward.

That said, I am tempted by the idea that upside likely is limited from a multiple standpoint, with reported growth in coming quarters already baked into the 6x+ pro forma multiples. Options liquidity and pricing isn't great, but selling the October 20 call at ~$0.50 (bid at $0.40, asked at $0.60 right now) garners modest premium and sets a worst-case scenario of a very attractive short-side entry point of $20.50. And NEWM can be used as a hedge here, against a quick correction in the market, or as the short leg of a pairs trade with another stock in the industry. (I don't particularly love any of the peers, but McClatchy's unique CDS deal has helped its balance sheet and TRNC has both the cash from the California papers and reported M&A interest.)

There is a case for patience here, and this may be a better short in 2019 than in the second half of 2018. But there are some reasons to consider the trade right now, and it's still an attractive trade above $18. This is a business in decline - and those declines are only going to get worse. That means, at some point, the bottom is likely to fall out for NEWM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.