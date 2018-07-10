Take Advantage Of Poor Market Sentiment And Buy Esperion Therapeutics

Most of the downside risk has already been priced into shares, leaving a large amount of upside for those looking to buy shares of Esperion Therapeutics.

Shares have sold off nearly 50% from their highs based on misinterpreted safety data, despite these deaths being partially unrelated to the drug, as demonstrated by Esperion management.

Introduction

In early May, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) released data from their first Phase III clinical trial, investigating their lead agent, bempedoic acid, in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. The drug met its primary endpoint, lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by a rate of 18%, while the control arm increased levels by 2%. While this appeared to bode well for the drug’s commercial outlook, investors, spooked by a death imbalance, sold off the stock, which sent shares spiraling down over 40%. We believe this was a severe overreaction and view the decline in share price as a buying opportunity.

An Overreaction To Safety Data in Phase III

(Esperion Therapeutics Phase III results)

The goal of this Phase III study was to observe lower LDL-C levels in the highest risk subset of patients, those with a history of smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure. When adjusting for placebo, bempedoic acid was able to reduce LDL-C levels by 20%, impressive monotherapy results for this once-daily pill. The second most important indicator of bempedoic acid’s efficacy is its 25% placebo-adjusted reduction in hs-CRP (high sensitivity c-reactive protein) levels.

(Esperion Therapeutics Phase III results)

hs-CRP reduction is one of the unique properties of bempedoic acid that sets it apart from competing treatments (i.e. PCSK9 injectables). Esperion is currently enrolling patients in a long-term cardiovascular outcomes study (more on this later) to determine if bempedoic acid can successfully lower the frequency of cardiovascular disease (NYSE:CVD) events. Therefore, discussion as to whether hs-CRP is an accurate predictor of cardiovascular disease risk is especially relevant to Esperion, though there are professionals on both sides of the debate.

hs-CRP is produced by hepatocytes in the presence of liver inflammation, which is directly associated with heart and cardiovascular disease. In the first study of its kind, the Multiple Risk Factor Intervention Trial (MRFIT) found a direct correlation of hs-CRP levels and mortality due to heart disease in men. The same was tested in women during an 8-year study known simply as the Women's Health Study (WHS). In this case, in more than 27,000 women, hs-CRP was found to be an even stronger datapoint for predicting cardiovascular events than LDL-C.

Some medical professionals, however, would argue that hs-CRP levels are not a high-quality biomarker to identify cardiovascular disease risk. With that said, the primary case against this as a biomarker is the fact that it lacks necessary biological context. hs-CRP levels vary greatly by ethnicity and sex, and elevated levels of the protein can be explained by other forms of inflammation, including fibrogenic inflammation.

In the Emerging Risk Factor Collaboration (ERFC) study, it was initially found that hs-CRP was strongly correlated with risk of CVD events. After accounting for external factors, such as fibrogenic inflammation, they found hs-CRP to be a less compelling way to identify risk.

Because hs-CRP alone may not be reliable as an indicator of cardiovascular outcomes, I looked to examples of agents that do lower hs-CRP levels as a means of reducing cardiovascular risk. A drug indicated for use in cardiovascular risk reduction, canakinumab, owned by Novartis (NVS), works by reducing inflammation, thereby lowering levels of the biomarker (hs-CRP) for inflammation. This is entirely independent of LDL-C reduction and can reduce the risk of a cardiovascular event by a rate of 25-31%.

As LDL-C builds up in a patient's arteries, our bodies react with an inflammatory response, which actually has the effect of exacerbating the buildup and hardening of LDL-C in blood vessels. Bempedoic acid is able to block the synthesis of LDL-C, thus slowing the inflammatory response and subsequent buildup of plaque. Using this evidence and that from canakinumab, it's reasonable to suspect that bempedoic acid has anti-inflammatory properties that contribute to its ability to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

(Esperion Therapeutics Investor Presentation)

As investors read the results, a surprise came in the form of a death imbalance in favor of the placebo arm by a magnitude of 3x. Any adverse events should be reviewed within the context of efficacy, disease severity, and clinical need; however, a death imbalance is a risk almost no seasoned biotech investor would be willing to take on. This point is especially valid when the ultimate goal for bempedoic acid is to improve the long-term health outlook for patients.

Management did an admittedly poor job of addressing this in the initial press release, and the market sold off ESPR shares in droves. Later, the team released supplementary information explaining the death imbalance, though this should have been released with the original data to avoid damage to shareholder value. It was revealed that 5 of the 13 deaths were due to lung cancer at an early stage of the study, and thus were not drug-related in any way.

The explanation is plausible knowing that these were smokers with high-risk cardiovascular disease; remember, this trial was designed for the unhealthiest cohort of patients. Given bempedoic acid's mechanism of action, there is no biologically plausible explanation by which this agent could cause or exacerbate the progression of lung cancer. BA works by inhibiting the production of an enzyme which is needed for the synthesis of fatty acids in the liver, and the drug has no effect on other parts of the body.

Deaths occurred early in the trial and weren't progressively worse as the trial continued, building the case for the safety of this agent. After adjusting for lung cancer deaths, the mortality rate falls from 0.9% to 0.5%, much closer to the placebo arm's rate of 0.3%. This 0.5% figure should be viewed positively, as PCSK9i inhibitors (BA's primary competition) saw mortality rates of 0.9% in their Phase III trials. The supplementary data even went as far as to include a patient-by-patient breakdown of trial deaths, adding to the evidence that the death imbalance was simply an anomaly.

If all of this has been explained, the question must be asked: Why haven't shares recovered? For starters, the share price of Esperion Therapeutics has always been incredibly volatile. Given that 98% of shares are institutionally owned, a greater level of volatility is to be expected. Due to the public float being <2% of shares, there is an adverse effect on liquidity, as is explained in this article. When liquidity is poor, heavy selling or buying volume can move shares to a greater degree than what would be typically expected.

Additionally, two further Phase III readouts were expected following the results published in May, so it's possible that investors wanted to wait for those results before buying back into the stock. Since this point, the data from the third (of four) studies were released, proving bempedoic acid to, once again, be a safe and efficacious agent.

The third study, published in late May, saw 24% placebo-adjusted reduction of LDL-C, and 22% placebo-adjusted reduction in hs-CRP levels, in-line with results from previous studies. No deaths were seen in either arm of the trial, adding to the evidence that the results from study 1 were not drug-related, and were simply due to the poor baseline health of the patients enrolled in the study.

(Ycharts with author annotations)

Despite this new information, the damage had already been done, and the release of this information did little to aid the recovery of shares as they had declined over 50% from their 52-week high. The decline was primarily due to the assumption that the FDA may require data from Esperion's long-term cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT) before approving the drug, which would push the timeline for commercialization from 2020 to 2022/23. Such a decision would also require Esperion to dilute shareholders to fund their CVOT trial.

This type of reaction reminds me of what happened to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) when they announced that a number of patients had died at one of their test sites during a Phase II study. In a rush of blind emotion, investors dumped their shares, pushing the stock price down 56% in a single day. These deaths would be explained by improper medical care at the aforementioned testing sites, and poor access to necessary medical services.

10 of these deaths occurred in the low dose arm of the trial, and just 2 occurred in the high dose arm, a clue that these deaths were likely not caused by the drug. Though shares closed at $1.81 that day, they would soon propel to $10.54 on the back of impressive Phase II data in lupus nephritis. Now, this isn't to say that the same is bound to happen with Esperion. The point of this anecdote was simply to highlight the fact that biotech investors can react irrationally to news headlines, creating opportunities for those who know and have studied the company.

Institutional Investors Keep Buying

Speaking of those who've studied the business, institutional investors reacted to the drop in share price by adding to their positions. BB Biotech is a biotech focused fund that is currently the second largest shareholder of Esperion. Looking at their recent purchases, we can see that they've been taking advantage of cheaper shares, adding to their position with several modest buys of 40,000-60,000 shares. fintel.io

Boxer Capital LLC spared little time in taking advantage of the dip, increasing their position by ~220% on May 11th, becoming a 10% shareholder. These funds have a high level of conviction in this investment, as do other funds given that 98% of Esperion shares are institutionally owned.

Valuation

We are confident in the eventual regulatory approval of bempedoic acid, and thus valuation is heavily dependent upon the timing of said approval. To best reflect the intrinsic value of shares, we use a bottom-up approach to calculate nearly all inputs. First, we modeled for the scenario in which bempedoic acid is approved in 2020 on schedule and doesn’t require the CVOT data as a contingency for approval. Following this, we modeled for a scenario in which the FDA decides to block the approval of bempedoic acid pending results from its cardiovascular outcome study. Below are assumptions that are held constant through all calculations.

The Bull Thesis

Currently, statins dominate the moderate to high-risk segment of this market, while expensive injectable PCSK9 products, such as Praluent, account for a significant portion of sales in the high to very high-risk part of the population. Bempedoic acid aims to serve the needs of those who cannot meet their targeted level of LDL-C reduction with current treatment options, as denoted by “addressable portion.” Bempedoic acid has proven itself to be efficacious as both a monotherapy and as an add-on to statin and PCSK9 treatments, due to their differentiated and complementary mechanisms of action.

In a recent Phase II study, the results of which were reported in March, bempedoic acid in combination with PCSK9i was observed to lower LDL-C levels by an additional 30% when compared to PCSK9i alone. Bempedoic acid was also shown to reduce hs-CRP, whereas patients on PCSK9i alone were not able to achieve those results. Many patients currently taking statins (such as Lipitor), cannot reach their LDL-C reduction target due to muscle pain experienced in escalated dosing.

Bempedoic acid can be used either as a replacement to statins or in combination with a low tolerated dose to reach their targeted LDL-C reduction levels. Given the sheer volume of patients who cannot meet their LDL-C targets using existing treatments, the market opportunity as an add-on therapy is massive.

(Source: Esperion Therapeutics Corporate Presentation, author assumptions)

Due to the crowded nature of this market (with many of the "top dogs" having gone generic), we assume just 10% peak market penetration, though this is an admittedly conservative figure in the context of bempedoic acid’s potential. Originally, pricing was indicated at $2,000–3,000 per year, though recent reports suggest Esperion may opt for a price tag of nearly $4,000. Based on this, we modeled for an annual price of $3,250, which adjusts to $2,470 after accounting for a discount to the average sale price.

Assuming the drug is approved, we expect the drug to launch at some point in 2020, with a slow start to sales in 2020-2021 due to a lack of CVOT data available when prescribing to patients. From 2022 to 2027, we model for a standard 6-year sales ramp to peak market penetration. Below, I've included a diagram outlining how we expect sales to progress.

Our expense projections are broken down into five majors areas of spending. Cost of goods sold (COGS), general and administrative ((G&A)), marketing, research and development expenses related to CVOT trial, and the cost of maintaining a salesforce. Looking to a cohort of approximately 30 single-drug pharmaceutical firms, we calculated a median expenditure of 11% of revenue for COGS. When excluding biologics from this list, to include only small molecule drugs, we find the median rises to 15%, which is our chosen input.

Most earnings statements include SG&A as one line-item, but to be as granular in our calculations as possible, we’re calculating sales costs separately. Beginning with the costs associated with a sales force, we decided to model for a team sales force of 600 representatives, modeled after the commercial launch of Lipitor.

We estimate the annual salary of each representative to be $100,000, with an additional $90,000 added in employment-related expenses, bringing the total cost per rep to $190,000 per year, or $114 million per year for the entire force. Though our salesforce figure is bottom-up, we’re calculating G&A costs as a straight-lined percentage of revenue, at 12%.

Spending on marketing is difficult to estimate given the varying commercials strategies and opportunities of each drug taken to market. When considering an average of 13 of the most prominent global pharmaceutical firms, we found that, on average, 3-4% of revenue is spent on marketing. Keeping in line with industry comparables, we’re modeling for an annual marketing expense of $75 million (once revenues mature, this is flatlined at 4% of revenue).

Because Esperion is a single-drug company, we aren't modeling for any long-term R&D expenses (we aren't using a terminal value either, so this is valued as an asset purchase). We do, however, have to account for costs related to their 12,600 patient, 4-year, cardiovascular outcome trial. This is expected to be a large investment moving forward, one which has the most significant bearing on the valuation of the firm.

For the post-approval CVOT trial, we're estimating a per-patient cost of $27,500, or $6,900 per year over the course of the trial. Based on these inputs, the cost of such a trial will cost Esperion an estimated $86.6 million per year, or an aggregate expense of $346.4 million. Initial sales will offset the costs of such a trial but will have the effect of weighing on the initial profitability of the firm. Finally, we applied a 70% probability of success to our "bull thesis" model to reflect the robust LDL-C and hs-CRP reducing capabilities of bempedoic acid. Using a discount rate of 15%, we arrive at our price target of $87.00.

We excluded net cash from our calculations for obvious reasons, as this will deplete as they continue with late-stage development. Our price target represents 107% upside to the current share price (as of writing) of $42.19. While I'd typically consider such upside unreasonable, the stock traded as high as $82.68 before recent Phase III readouts. Based on this information, it would seem that investors were already pricing in these assumptions prior to the third phase III trial data being announced.

The Bear Thesis

With the bullish price target calculated, we decided to calculate a fair share price under the assumptions of the prevalent "bear thesis." To clarify, the bear thesis I'm modeling after is the one in which bempedoic acid is not FDA approved based on Phase III data alone, and must complete a CVOT trial as a contingency for approval. It's not incredibly bearish, given that we're keeping with the assumption that bempedoic acid is eventually approved, but the implications on share price are severe, as we will demonstrate. Most of the revenue and expense assumptions remain the same, so I'll only be explaining the changes made to the model.

First, this catalyst would push the timeline for the approval and launch of bempedoic acid from 2020 to 2022/3. Unfortunately, this removes any initial sales that could have cushioned losses due to heightened R&D expenses from the CVOT trial. Esperion currently has $240 million in cash, which is not nearly enough to support an extended period of growing cash burn. To account for the capital infusion that will be necessary to support the ongoing CVOT trial, we've modeled for additional dilution.

After adding the losses Esperion will incur until they reach profitability (net of existing cash), we estimate that they will need to raise $399.9 million. Assuming a 15% discount to the current share price at the time of the offering, shareholders will suffer an expected 43% dilution to the current level of outstanding shares, bringing the total amount of shares to approximately 38 million.

For this calculation, we also dropped the probability of success from 70% to 55%, representing a heightened level of FDA approval speculation. All other inputs remain the same, leading to a price target of $32.00. While this indicates 23% downside to the current share price, our upside target implies 107% upside, an attractive balance between risk and reward.

Conclusion

Esperion Therapeutics isn't an investment without risk. It has and will be subject to a heightened level of emotion-based investing, as can be seen in a historical stock price chart. This heightened level of sensitivity to news events is shown below, as we map our bull and bear thesis price targets, observing that investors sold the stock from the point of being nearly "priced to perfection" to a point where it was nearly "priced for failure."

Esperion shares are a great example of an asymmetric risk/reward scenario for an asset that has repeatedly proven itself concerning efficacy, safety, and FDA compliance. While an investment in Esperion isn't without risk, a substantial amount of negativity has already been priced into the stock, leaving significant upside if sentiment were to shift once again. We believe that investors should follow in the footsteps of institutional investors, and continue to buy shares of Esperion Therapeutics while the share price remains below $52, where we believe the market would still be significantly underpricing the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.