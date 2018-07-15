Winnebago Industries: On Track For A Strong Year, But Trade Wars Might Hit The Demand Side

Introduction

Winnebago (WGO) is a household name in the RV industry as it produces both motorized products as well as ‘towables’. Weirdly enough, the company does earn the majority of its revenue from inside the United States, but the percentage of sales generated outside the USA seems to be increasing quite steadily.

WGO data by YCharts

Winnebago’s financial year is ending in just 7 weeks, so we already have a pretty good indication of how the year is shaping up by now. And as the company’s share price has now doubled since my previous article in 2016, it’s a good moment to check up on this investment.

The financial year is almost over; time to review the current performance

Now the financial results of the first nine months of the financial year have been published, this might be a good moment to review the company’s performance as its European competitor (Trigano, listed on Euronext Paris) has put in a horrible performance this year.

Source: SEC filings

Winnebago’s first half of the year was already excellent, and the company just continued this performance by increasing its revenue by approximately 18% in the third quarter. The gross profit result reacted accordingly and increased by in excess of 20% to $85.5M. That being said, the SG&A expenses increased from $25.3M in Q3 FY 2017 to $34.5M in the most recent quarter, and this was partly mitigated by the lower amortization of intangible assets (but this is a non-cash cost saving, whilst the SG&A expenses will be predominantly cash charges). That being said, the pre-tax income increased by more than 49% to $44.2M. And thanks to the lower average corporate tax rate from this year on, the net income increased by 68% to $32.5M. The EPS in Q3 came in at $1.03, which brings the YTD EPS to $2.30.

A great result, but I’m also interested in figuring out how the cash flow results are impacted. As I explained before, certain non-cash charges decreased, whilst other cash charges actually increased.

Source: SEC filings

Looking at the cash flow statements of the first nine months of the year, Winnebago Industries headling operating cash flow was approximately $61M, but after taking the changes in the company’s working capital into consideration, the adjusted OpCF was actually $97.7M (compared to just $60M in 9M FY 2017). After deducting the $18.1M capex ($9.7M last year), the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the year came in at $79.6M ($50.3M in 9M 2017). If you’d also deduct the deferred taxes from these numbers, you’d end up with $75M in adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the current financial year. That’s a 70% increase compared to just $44M in 9M 2017, and already includes the $4.7M benefit from distributing the benefit related to the tax cuts.

The quarterly conference call contained very interesting details

The main takeaways of the financial results over the first nine months of the year are simple: Winnebago’s results indicated a higher revenue, higher net income, increasing margins and a larger market share. 4 important metrics, and it’s great to see Winnebago scoring exceptionally well on all four domains.

Needless to say the conference call wherein the management team discussed its Q3 results was pretty upbeat, and I was able to gather some interesting information from the call.

According to the Winnebago CEO, the market for towable RV’s continues to increase, so the combination of capturing a larger piece of the pie in an expanding market is an excellent achievement. It means that an above-average percentage of new RV’s is Winnebago-branded. In fact, there was a shortage of the Class B Revel product, and Winnebago hopes its production lines will now be able to keep up with the expected demand in 2019.

Source: company presentation

Winnebago now expects the lower tax rate to have a positive impact of $0.25-0.30 per share, of which $0.15-0.18 per share would go towards the shareholders as Winnebago is distributing a part of the tax savings to its employees and the Winnebago Foundation. And that’s exactly the kind of corporate culture I can identify myself with. Being a capitalist is great, but giving something back to the employees and the community is something more companies should do.

Additionally, this years’ cash flow results will be impacted by an expansion project at the towables division. Winnebago expects to spend $12-13M on the expansion, and will start to benefit from it in 2019.

There was one negative remark as well. Winnebago seems to realize selling RV’s will always be a discretionary consumer product, and fears the trade war. Not because it would be hit with import tariffs on components, but because it fears its potential clients will have to start paying more for other goods

Investment thesis

Winnebago has done a good job by capturing a larger market share and by increasing the sales prices for its product to ensure it passes on the increased costs related to the raw inputs to the end customer. It will indeed be interesting to see how the trade war will impact the behaviour of the typical consumers, as this might indeed be a bump in the road for Winnebago.

With a free cash flow result of $2.38 per share in the first nine months of the year, the recent jump in Winnebago’s share price was definitely warranted. I’m looking forward to see the results of the final quarter of the year, and also to see the company’s outlook for FY 2019. Despite what seems to be shaping up like an excellent 2018, I do expect Winnebago to remain conservative for next year until it sees how the impact of the trade war pans out.

I had a small position in Winnebago, but sold half of the position so I’m now just ‘riding my free shares’.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.