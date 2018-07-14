OTC Markets: A Fast Grower At A Really Reasonable Valuation

There's no debt on the balance sheet, and a $20M+ net cash position. It would make sense to step up the buyback rate.

Introduction

Sometimes investment opportunities are hidden in plain sight, and I think the OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is one of those opportunities. Whilst most people (especially in Europe) are shrugging off the OTC markets and pink sheets as ‘the garbage can of securities’, I do think the perception of the company is changing.

Starting the OTCQX and OTCQB divisions was a solid move, as especially the OTCQX market appears to be the best and easiest way for foreign companies to obtain a (reliable) listing in the USA. The amount of listings is increasing, and so are the trading volumes.

Strong growth thanks to new listings

OTC Markets operates three separate business divisions, with OTC Link being its flagship division. OTCL is a broker-dealer and operates two so-called Alternative Trading Systems, allowing for securities transactions to go through. Additionally, the company also distributes the financial information and market data for and from its listed companies, and provides help with compliance and disclosure issues.

As I explained in the introduction, the OTC Markets Group has done a good job in attracting new issuers, as it no longer is the garbage can and breeding ground for pump and dump scams. The total amount of securities quoted on its exchanges increased by approximately 8% to 10,448, and approximately 30% of the dollar volume traded on its exchanges in the first quarter was generated through the OTCQX and OTCQB systems. This percentage remained relatively stable, but the total dollar volumes increased by approximately 80% to $100M.

The revenue in the first quarter increased by almost 8% to $14.3M, and after paying the rebates to some customers, the net revenue came in at $13.7M. The total operating expenses obviously also increased (to $9.2M), and this resulted in an operating income of $4.55M, a 7% increase compared to the first quarter of last year. After paying the taxes (with an average tax pressure of less than 20% compared to almost 30% in Q1 2017, the net income in Q1 came in at $3.75M or 33 cents per share.

Incurring virtually no capital expenditures results in robust cash flows and a pristine balance sheet

Okay. With an annualized EPS of $1.32, OTC Markets doesn’t appear to be cheap as the current share price of approximately $29.50 indicates a P/E ratio of 22. That’s expensive by all accounts, but not unheard of in the stock exchange sector, as these exchanges tend to have a decent moat. Whilst it’s not impossible to create a new and alternative exchange, it is difficult.

But what’s more interesting is the big discrepancy between the depreciation rate and the sustaining capex. Although the depreciation charges decreased by 40% on a YoY basis to just $252,000, the capital expenditures incurred in the first quarter were just $55,000. And this provides a whole new angle, as the free cash flow result of the OTC Markets Group is higher than its net income.

A quick look at the cash flow statements confirms this first interpretation. The ‘official’ operating cash flow was $1.86M, but after isolating the changes in the company’s working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $4.34M. Definitely a good result. On top of that, the total capex was just $55,000, which results in a free cash flow result of approximately $4.3M, or $0.37 per share. That’s approximately 10% higher than the EPS, and this puts the company on track to generate a free cash flow result of $1.50/share this year. Based on the same $29.50 share price, this represents a free cash flow yield of just over 5%. Not incredibly exciting, but good enough for a fast grower.

On top of that, OTC Markets Group’s balance sheet appears to be very strong. The company has $22.7M in cash and no debt whatsoever (its liabilities consist of deferred revenue, deferred rent and a small tax liability). This means the current enterprise value of OTC Markets Group is just $317M, and this pushes the FCF yield (based on the EV rather than the market capitalization) to almost 5.5%.

Investment thesis

OTC Markets Group has been repurchasing its own stock ($1.05M in Q1 2018, $2.2M last year) but this is barely enough to mitigate the impact from the employee option program, so it would be nice to see OTC Markets stepping up its buyback program, as its share count has been steadily increasing in the past few years (from 11.29M shares in 2015 to 11.57M shares in 2017, based on a weighted average).

I like stock market operators for their resilient businesses, and as the general perception of OTC listed companies appears to be improving (especially the OTCQX and OTCQB listed companies, I would expect the company to attract more new listings, which will increase its revenue and cash flows. At a free cash flow yield of 5.25%, OTC Markets Group isn’t extremely cheap, but if it continues to grow at a high single digit percentage, it might be well worth the current price.

