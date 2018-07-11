Diversified Restaurant Holdings: Once Again An Appetizing Investment Opportunity

With its franchisor now under new leadership with a proven track record of success, Diversified Restaurant Holdings is poised for a turnaround in the years ahead.

Introduction

Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) is one of the largest franchisees of the Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) brand, with 65 locations primarily in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the US. After several years of strong performance, a confluence of rising input costs, unfavorable casual dining trends, and leverage concerns has left the stock decidedly out of favor and trading near multi-year lows. I believe that the current sub-4x FCF multiple is far too low for a fundamentally solid company with several catalysts on the horizon. As the stock shows up on more people’s radars and improvement starts showing up in the company’s results, the tide of sentiment will shift yet again. When that happens, shares should be worth at least $3.50 - representing a ~45% IRR at my projected investment time frame.

Company and Situation Background

Diversified Restaurant Holdings has been on my radar for quite some time now. I owned shares towards the end of 2016, around the time that SAUC announced it would run a strategic alternatives process for its subscale “better burger” chain Bagger Dave’s (BD) to focus on its core BWW operations (and thereby making its corporate name a misnomer). I exited the position as the stock ran up last spring upon the completion of that process, but I have continued keeping tabs on it since. And, as the stock continued drifting lower and lower in the latter half of 2017, I began watching ever more closely. I finally reentered the position last December, shortly after the announcement of one particularly exciting piece of news that I believe remains underappreciated even today. I was early – the stock has mostly continued to drift downward since my initial purchases – but I have continually added to the position in recent months, and I now believe the company offers a very attractive risk-reward proposition.

But before discussing that news, it’s worth taking a minute to briefly review the company’s history. SAUC was founded in 1999 by restaurant operator Michael Ansley, with a view toward franchising a group of restaurants in a concept he felt had a lot of potential – Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar. That year, Ansley opened his first BWW franchise in Sterling Heights, Michigan (not far from the firm’s current headquarters in Southfield, MI). The company continued adding units throughout the Midwest in the years that followed, including locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. They had reached double-digit units across these four states by 2004 when they further expanded into Florida, which became their second largest market. SAUC’s efforts were overwhelmingly successful, leading to a bevy of awards over the years, such as BWW’s operator of the year (2000), highest single unit sales (2003 and 2006), and IFA Franchisee of the Year and Multi-Unit Franchisee of the Year (2007). From 2010 to 2015, the strong performance continued – units, revenues, and EBITDA all grew between 27-31% on an annualized basis, and the company posted 20 consecutive quarters of same-store sales (SSS) growth. Towards the end of this period (May 2015), SAUC acquired another 18 units in the St. Louis area, its first major M&A transaction.

However, a couple factors conspired to stop SAUC’s momentum in 2016. First, following years of solid performance, traffic declines led to persistently negative SSS figures across the casual dining space.

Source: Trinity Capital

Despite managing to grow its average check over the period, SAUC was not immune to the traffic pressures and posted over 3% declines in SSS for both 2016 and 2017.

Source: SAUC 4Q 2017 earnings presentation

Second, the price of chicken wings (which represent BWW’s largest cost-of-sales item) reached record highs towards the end of 2016 and remained there for the entirety of 2017.

This combination of falling sales and rising costs could not be fully offset by corporate belt-tightening, and as a result, SAUC’s margins began to fall. By year-end 2016, the stock had already fallen over 80% from its 2013 peak. The shares’ roller coaster ride continued in early 2017, when a wave of optimism following the spinoff of Bagger Dave’s caused SAUC’s market value to more than triple in the first half of the year. However, as weak monthly industry traffic data rolled in, this soon gave way to fears of negative operating leverage and debt levels, causing the stock give up nearly all its gains by the end of the year. The bearish trend has continued so far in 2018 – SAUC hit a low of $1.15 in May (around a 70% decline from its high twelve months before), shortly after the release of a dismal Q1 earnings report in which lower chicken wing prices and G&A expenses were more than offset by traffic declines, promotional changes, and a calendar shift related to the timing of Easter.

While there was perhaps too much optimism from shareholders in early 2017, I now believe the pendulum of sentiment has swung too far in the other direction. Moreover, I think the seeds for the catalyst that will eventually cause it to swing back were sown last November, when Buffalo Wild Wings announced it was selling itself to private equity firm Roark Capital Group. While seemingly unappreciated by most, I believe this deal will prove to be a game-changer for SAUC, as I’ll discuss in the following section.

Key Investment Points

New ownership group with proven track record of success. An investment in SAUC today is largely a bet on the jockey, so it’s worth examining the purchaser and its executives in detail. Following the acquisition of BWW by Roark Capital Group, the brand and its strategy are under the control of Inspire Brands (a wholly owned subsidiary of Roark that handles its restaurant investments). Inspire is led by Paul Brown, the former president of Hilton Worldwide who was brought to the firm in 2013 to attempt a turnaround of Arby’s, which Inspire had purchased in 2011. By all accounts, this was a difficult task – the year before Roark’s purchase, a JP Morgan analyst called Arby’s performance “amongst the worst in modern history.” Incremental improvements had been made in 2011 and 2012, but they were largely due to discounts and promotions that were not a sustainable source of sales and cash flow growth.

Despite the size of the challenge, Brown has succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations. Since Brown became CEO in late 2013, Arby’s has grown SSS for 16 consecutive quarters (and likely 19 by now – I only have data up to Q2 2017). Unit volumes have steadily expanded, allowing the company to generate record sales in 2017 despite having 42 fewer locations than it did when Brown took over.

Source: Arby’s franchising

Even more important than the results, though, (at least for a prospective SAUC investor) is the process that Brown and his team used to achieve them. So how did the company manage to pull this off? There’s been quite a bit written about Arby’s turnaround), but a few frequently mentioned things stand out to me as particularly important:

Now, I realize that quick service and casual dining restaurants have important differences in areas such as customer demographics and menu variety. And, there have certainly been plenty of instances in which high-profile new CEOs failed to replicate their prior successes at a different company. But there are two reasons why I believe the probability of success is very high here. First, Brown is not a lifelong QSR executive who will be trying to fit the only strategy he knows into something new; recall he arrived at Arby’s from the hotel industry and had no prior experience with restaurants. Second, examining Roark’s playbook at Arby’s, I believe most pages can be effectively transferred to a restaurant with the style and format of Buffalo Wild Wings. In fact, each of the three process keys listed above seems readily applicable to BWW as well:

Improved communication – the site visits and stakeholder collaborations are easily replicable and appear to be off to a good start (see following section). BWW also has plenty of room to improve its brand perception (its net promoter score is currently negative ) and engagement (compared to Arby's, as one data point, BWW has about 15% fewer Twitter followers despite having published 36% more Tweets). Menu innovation – given the wider scope of BWW’s menu, this could arguably be easier to accomplish here than it was at Arby’s. New signature sauce or seasoning options are a ripe area for experiment, and there is a pipeline of potential crossover items from Arby’s menu as well. New management appears to have already gotten underway on both these initiatives – in February, BWW trialed a new sauce that was a hybrid of Arby’s famous Horsey sauce and BWW’s Asian Zing sauce in several New York locations. Commitment to analytics – while the percentage of sales threshold may change slightly, the process of introducing new items at a discount and then gauging performance without promotional pricing to see whether they should stay can easily be transferred. The improved measures of item cannibalization from the release of new products and regional taste preferences that Roark brought to Arby’s should be able to be implemented here as well.

I also realize that corporate BWW is not the same as SAUC, and there may be some differences with company-owned versus franchised locations. But Arby’s is also a heavily franchised concept (67% of total US locations), and it’s clear that those franchise owners think highly of Brown – 97% now say they believe in the company’s long term potential, up from only 67% in 2013. So far, SAUC management appears to have a similarly positive view:

I believe this is particularly important since it appears as though franchisees were viewed as something of an afterthought under the prior leadership (quote below is from CEO in same earnings call transcript)

Chicken wing prices normalizing from elevated 2016-2017 levels. Record demand and an aggressive promotional environment drove chicken wing prices to their highest levels ever beginning in the fall of 2016. Not surprisingly, this increase squeezed the margins of wing joints like SAUC, which were unable to pass the full cost increase on to customers. From 2014 to 2017, wings as a percentage of the company’s cost of sales increased from 18.4% to 24.7%, causing gross margins to decline each year. When combined with slowing sales growth (which limited the positive impact from corporate cost reductions), this caused EBITDA margins to drop from 21.2% to 17.1% over the three-year period.

The good news is that in a commodity industry such as chicken, things always mean-revert. As anyone who ever took an economics course knows, higher prices incentivize producers to increase supply. As supply increases faster than demand (as buyers counteract the price increase via substitutes, etc.), prices are pushed down until a market clearing price is found. That process now appears to be well underway in for chicken wings now – following a year or so of record prices, they began falling steadily in fall 2017 and are now at their lowest levels since 2014 (see chart below).

Source: SAUC investor presentation

Operating leverage due to capital structure and cost cuts creates attractive risk-reward proposition. Highly-levered companies trading at cheap multiples and generating significant free cash flow can often be sources of interesting investment opportunities. If the company’s cash flow stream is sufficient to service interest payments and pay back principal, value will gradually be transferred from the debt holders to the equity holders. As a further benefit, as leverage metrics fall, investors will often award the stock a higher multiple. Such situations can be likened to a “public LBO,” as the use of debt financing and focus on cash flows is very similar to the strategies employed by many private equity firms, and they have been a source of profitable investments for me in the past.

SAUC seems to be aware of this as well – in a recent presentation, they even made the comparison themselves:

Source: SAUC investor presentation

Leverage is a double-edged sword, but if handled carefully, one can use it to his advantage. The combination of potential debt reduction, profitability improvement, multiple expansion, and EBITDA growth could be explosive if things fall into place here – SAUC’s own illustrative example (from the same presentation) shows how the company could potentially be a 5-bagger within two years:

Source: SAUC Investor Presentation

While I believe certain aspects of management’s illustrative calculations are too aggressive – in my valuation below, I assume lower multiples and a slower normalization process – I do strongly agree that there is the potential to eventually multiply one’s money here and that the risk-reward is very favorable near current prices.

Management

I’ve already discussed the new management team of BWW in detail, but it’s worth repeating that I believe they are truly exceptional and ideal for the task at hand. Their long-term orientation and focus on driving sustainable growth rather than on next quarter’s numbers should ultimately prove highly beneficial both to BWW and SAUC (and its shareholders).

In terms of SAUC, insiders own nearly half of the company, so they’re aligned with shareholders. The current CEO David Burke is the former CFO, who was promoted in October 2016 when founder Michael Ansley stepped away from day-to-day operations to become the chairman of the board. I view Burke as a solid manager who has been forced to navigate a difficult industry environment. And, more importantly, he and his team seem fully on board with Inspire’s turnaround plans (see transcript excerpt above).

Valuation

SAUC trades at a large discount to casual dining peers, despite its results reflecting similar industry headwinds and additional margin pressures from increased COGS. Even assuming all capex is for maintenance, SAUC currently trades under 4x FCF, which I view as far too punitive, especially since its current conditions are likely near or at the trough.

Source: author’s calculations

To crosscheck the results (as I was concerned these figures could be inflated by larger companies), I also made a set of smaller cap restaurants with positive FCF and similar margin profiles; the results proved to be quite similar.

Source: author’s calculations

As mentioned in the previous section, there is a lot of operating leverage here – and it doesn’t require much to go right in order to kick in. In my model, I assume that it takes the company until 2020 to retain the level of sales it achieved in 2016. This assumes a -5% SSS decline at existing units and no new stores in 2018, and then 2% SSS growth for 2019 and 2020 with just one new opening each year (recall Arby’s produced 8% and 4% SSS growth with this team in its second and third years, respectively). I hold corporate costs at the same percentage of sales in 2020 as management’s implied guidance for 2018 (although the percentage is likely to go down if sales increase).

Source: author’s calculations

I increase store EBITDA margins by 0.3% for 2018, which assumes the return of chicken wing prices to 2016 levels is somewhat offset by sales deleveraging occurring the first half of the year. Should wing prices manage to hold current levels, there's another 50 basis points of margin upside to that forecast. In 2019 and 2020, I assume they gradually recover to previous levels as traffic trends improve and AUV growth turns positive. This ascribes no value to the potential for Roark store productivity initiatives.

Source: author’s calculations

In terms of cash flow, I assume consistent levels of D&A and a return to normalized capex levels (around $4.5 M per year). This leads to FCF generation of $14-15 M a year (even if we deduct all capex as maintenance), which I apply toward reducing the company’s debt balance.

Source: author’s calculations

To these figures, I apply a 7x EBITDA multiple, in line with its current multiple and multiple turns below the peer median and SAUC’s long-term average.

Source: author’s calculations

This also triangulates to about a 7x FCF multiple, also below the company’s long-term average and by far the lowest of any company in my comparison set.

Source: author’s calculations

The calculations above imply that even if its sales recovery is tepid and its EBITDA multiple fails to expand, SAUC could be worth around $3.50 by 2020. I believe that the potential length of the turnaround (recall Brown’s comment that they’re not rushed) could be part of the reason for the opportunity here. However, a $3.50 price in 2020 would still equate to a highly attractive 46% IRR. Furthermore, based on Arby’s trajectory, I believe there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll see a return to 2016 sales levels earlier than I’ve projected here.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist?

I believe there are several reasons why the opportunity in SAUC stock exists today:

Small capitalization with low free float. SAUC’s current market value is only $33 M, making it too small for many institutional investors. The problem is further exacerbated by the fact that insiders own over half of the shares, which reduces the average daily trading volume.

Limited investor following. SAUC has only two sell-side analysts covering it, both from small shops. It also has only 1,023 followers on Seeking Alpha, which is below peers even after adjusting for market value differences.

Myopic focus on short term casual dining trends. Aside from its brief period of buoyancy last spring following the BG spinoff, SAUC stock has seemed to be correlated to changes in industry trends. Investors are apparently more worried about next quarter’s SSS numbers than about the longer term strategy of the new ownership group – something I think they may come to regret in the years ahead.

Risks And Their Mitigants

The risk that likely causes potential investors the greatest concern is the leverage profile of the company – currently, net debt/EBITDA stands at 5.4x. However, as discussed in the operating leverage section of the thesis, SAUC’s debt is low cost (around 4%) and not due until 2020, providing ample time for a potential refinancing. Even under the unfavorable conditions of the past 18 months, they generated more than enough cash flow to cover all their financing obligations. Furthermore, given the high level of insider ownership here, management is certainly acutely aware of the risks they face in this regard.

Some investors may also be worried about the company’s liabilities relating to Bagger Dave’s – which has continued to struggle since being spun off and now has very limited equity value – and wonder how its failure could potentially impact SAUC. However, according to SAUC’s latest 10-K, the only liabilities for which SAUC would be on the hook are 16 leases. These leases expire anywhere from this year to 2030 and carry a maximum potential liability of $8.4 M. However, SAUC has stated that it does not expect these liabilities to be material; given that it has thus far been able to find new tenants for 80% of the closed Bagger Dave’s locations that have lease guarantees, I am inclined to agree. However, let’s assume for a minute that the company is unable to find any sub-lessors in the future and is forced to bear all those rental costs. In this case, the annual drag to FCF would be $700k per year on average. Not only would SAUC still be solidly FCF positive at that level, the stock would still be very cheap – at current prices, it trades at 4.5x this pro forma FCF.

Potential Catalysts

While I don’t foresee a single hard catalyst that will cause the stock to re-rate, I think there are several regular data points that, if they exhibit a positive trajectory, could cause investor sentiment on SAUC to improve rapidly.

Casual dining trends improve. A rising tide lifts all boats, so if we see a bounce-back in traffic for the segment I think sentiment will quickly change on SAUC. Given that the A rising tide lifts all boats, so if we see a bounce-back in traffic for the segment I think sentiment will quickly change on SAUC. Given that the US consumer profile is still quite healthy , I think there’s a reasonable chance that this occurs sometime in 2018.

Positive SSS from BWLD, showing evidence of Roark’s successful plan implantation. For the reasons outlined above, I have a lot of confidence in the new BWW management team and believe they are highly likely to be successful. What’s more, they’ve shown their turnaround playbook can be executed regardless of the broader industry landscape – Arby’s has posted consistent SSS growth in recent quarters even as industry traffic has declined. Thus, regardless of whether casual dining improves in the years ahead, I believe BWW (and SAUC as an extension) is well-positioned for anyone who can take a longer-term view.

Conclusion

Diversified Restaurant Holdings has operated under difficult conditions for the past 18 months, and the environment may remain tough this year as well. But at current prices, such sentiment is more than accounted for, while ascribing no value to the optionality that a terrific new management team and cost input declines should produce. Even with very modest assumptions about the timing and degree of turnaround, shares could be worth more than $3.50 and generate a 40%+ IRR by 2020. Thus, I believe the range and skew of outcomes is very attractive here, which makes SAUC a very appetizing investment opportunity indeed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAUC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.