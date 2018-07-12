Millicom International Cellular Positioned To Reward Investors

The company is too cheap at 5.5x adjusted EV/EBITDA, and shares could rise by 50% by year's end.

African divestitures have already brought in about $400 million in proceeds and could bring an additional $1 billion+ if Millicom completely left the continent.

Following the saturation of the mobile voice market, Millicom has shifted its business to broadband, data, and pay television, which has lifted its growth rate back to the mid-single digits.

Millicom, which holds the leading position in several small markets in Latin America, has limited its competition and lifted its EBITDA margins a third higher than the telecom industry average.

Investment Thesis

Millicom International Cellular's (OTCPK:MIICF) share price has been battered since 2011, dropping from $121 per share in August of that year to a recent price of $60. Much of the pessimism can be traced to a structural shift in Millicom's business, away from the once high-flying voice plans that faced saturation to the data and broadband markets, both of which continue to show strong growth.

A focus on smaller markets where Millicom is typically the market leader has given Millicom industry-leading margins and returns compared to peers, but despite the industry-leading returns and higher growth profile, Millicom trades at the bottom of its peer group.

Additionally, Millicom has started unloading its African businesses market by market and doing so at good valuations. Against a market cap of about $6 billion, more than $1 billion of potential asset sales remain.

Much of the progress Millicom has made so far in its transition has occurred underneath their financial statements, as time was needed to scale up broadband and data offerings and to shrink voice's portion of the overall business. Now that the strategic shift in the company has been fully executed, headline growth is returning and beginning to accelerate. In Millicom's key Latin American markets, growth in service revenue (which excludes equipment sales and is a measurement of recurring revenue) turned positive in the third quarter of last year and has accelerated each quarter since. As a result, investors are slowly rediscovering the stock.

Further growth in EBITDA, from an already impressive level of margins, should be paced by growing adoptions of home services (broadband and pay-TV) and improving revenue per user trends from data adoption. As investments precede subscribers, this growth can be expected to be quite lucrative for Millicom and help offset any EBITDA losses from African divestments, before giving any consideration to Millicom's use of the proceeds from those divestments. (Currently, the African business comprises less than 8% of overall EBITDA.)

Those two catalysts - i) accelerating growth in Millicom's core markets and ii) asset sales in its weaker markets - should fully place Millicom on investors' radars again in the near future and, as a result, close its valuation gap with peers. At an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 7x (realistic, given one of its weakest businesses in Senegal was divested at a multiple of 6.3x), shares would rise to $91 over the next year and net investors a total return of 55%.

Overview

Millicom International Cellular is an easily overlooked telecom provider operating in several emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, overwhelmingly under the TIGO brand. The company is 38% owned by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, also a 30% owner of Tele2, a large telecom provider primarily in the Baltic and Nordic regions of Europe. Millicom was founded in 1990 and found an enormous runway for growth by serving a growing need for cellular services, concentrating in niche markets with lower competition than more heavily populated and affluent markets.

A Tigo ad in Guatemala via Twitter

As the mobile market in Millicom's countries of operation consistently grew, the company was able to ride the wave to better business performance and stock prices. But, by around 2011, mobile penetration had hit a wall in Millicom’s key Latin American markets, as the chart below shows using Colombia and Guatemala as examples.

Mobile phone penetration in Colombia and Guatemala between 2006 and 2017. Source: Dataxis.

This saturation of mobile voice and SMS caused easy growth to evaporate and a severe re-rating of its stock price, which then recovered somewhat last year before pulling back again in 2018.

Beginning in 2012, the company began to shift its focus to improving smartphone and data penetration as well as increasing its broadband and pay-TV revenues. That shift and the accompanying investments are now starting to provide a lift to Millicom’s overall financials.

Current CEO Mauricio Ramos, hired in 2015, came from Liberty Global where he headed the group’s Latin American division. At Liberty, Ramos gained significant experience in broadband and pay-TV – the areas now most critical to Millicom.

Millicom’s Markets

Millicom operates in seven Latin American and three African markets. Mobile & broadband/pay-TV service is offered in Colombia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Honduras, Paraguay, and El Salvador, while broadband-only/pay-TV service is offered in Costa Rica. Tanzania is the company’s most important African market, while it also serves Chad and, through a joint venture, Ghana. Latin America accounts for 90% of revenue.

Telecom infrastructure requires an extremely high level of capital intensity, and, as a result, Millicom’s focus on smaller markets where it is dominant has led its financial performance to consistently outperform peers that tend to operate in larger and more competitive markets. Among Millicom’s six mobile markets in Latin America, it is the market leader in four, and it controls more than half of the market in both Guatemala and Honduras. In Tanzania, the company has the second position with a 28% share.

Millicom's mobile market position in its Latin American markets. All figures except "Mobile Penetration," "Market Share," and "Market Rank" are in millions. Source: Millicom Investor Presentation.

Millicom’s position in the broadband and pay-TV markets is not quite as good as its mobile position tends to be, but it is still the leader in two of its seven Latin markets for broadband and four of seven for pay-TV. On average, Millicom’s share in these markets is 26% versus its 39% mobile share.

Millicom's broadband and pay television market position in its Latin American markets. "Households" refers to total households in the market and "Market Size" refers to the average number of households with broadband and pay-TV service. As an example, if a market has 900,000 broadband subscribers and 1,100,000 pay-TV subscribers then the "Market Size" would show "1.0". The "Market Share" is, then, Millicom's average market share in broadband and pay-TV, or effectively, the "Home" market share. All figures except Penetration levels and "Market Share" is in millions. Source: Millicom Investor Presentation.

Competitors

In most of Millicom's markets, America Movil's (NYSE:AMX) Claro and Telefonica's (NYSE:TEF) Movistar are the primary competitors. Both of these companies operate multi-nationally and focus on several bigger markets. In America Movil's case, those markets are Mexico and Brazil. In Telefonica's, they are Spain, Germany, the U.K., and Brazil.

The breakout of customers and financial metrics in these companies' annual reports is somewhat telling. In America Movil's case, the markets outside of Colombia in which it is most competitive with Millicom is included in their "Central America" segment, a segment that contains only 5% of its total wireless subscribers. Mexico and Brazil together account for about half of the company's wireless subscribers.

Source: America Movil 2017 Annual Report.

Telefonica lumps its non-Brazil Latin markets into a "Hispano-America" category that includes Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. Combined, those markets accounted for a mere 22% of Telefonica's 2017 operating income; Spain, the U.K., Germany, and Brazil were responsible for the other 78%.

Choosing to focus its attention on the smallest markets where its key competitors are less focused has paid off for Millicom over time, as these markets have not been attractive enough for America Movil or Telefonica to prioritize in their capital spending plans.

It can be clearly seen in Millicom's market by market performance in Latin America that its dominance is directly correlated to margin performance.

Millicom's EBITDA Margin and Market Share for Latin American markets. Source: 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Investor Presentation.

It is also not coincidental that the largest market that Millicom operates in, Colombia, has received the most competition from America Movil and Telefonica and, as such, shows the lowest Latin American returns for Millicom.

Viewing things at a more consolidated level, the company’s market dominance has given it EBITDA margins head and shoulders above all other large, telecom providers. A basket of AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S), Vodafone (VOD), Telefonica, and America Movil averages EBITDA margins of 30% compared to Millicom's 39% - a full third higher.

Millicom's EBITDA margins compared to the telecom industry. Compiled by the author. Millicom's "look-through" EBITDA margins are computed by using the proportionate contributions from markets in which Millicom does not own the business fully. Figures are for 2017.

In the markets where it is most dominant - Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay - Millicom commands EBITDA margins in excess of 40%. In fact, excluding the Colombian market, where Millicom places third behind America Movil's Claro and Telefonica's Movistar, Latin American EBITDA margins are 45%. To better position the Colombian business, the cable provider UNE was acquired in 2014. Since then, the company's Colombian mobile share has crept higher from 13% to 15%, but Colombia continues to be the Latin American laggard for Millicom.

Millicom's Revenue, EBITDA, and ownership level in its Latin American markets. Revenue and EBITDA in millions of US$. Source: 2017 Annual Report.

Management has a great track record of discipline in the markets that it invests in. When it became clear of late that certain African markets would never have the attractive characteristics of Millicom’s other markets, it took steps to divest of them.

African Divestments

African markets are in a different phase from the Latin ones, with lower mobile market penetration and continued growth available in selling voice plans. That makes it likely that Africa will soon enter a phase similar to that of Latin markets a decade ago where hyper growth eventually stalls in the most basic of services and shifts to data and broadband. MTN, a large player on the continent who is present in South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland, and Uganda among other countries, recently commented on the strong demand for voice still present on the continent and noted that it still comprises 60% of its overall business and is 75% in Nigeria. While data is being rolled out via large investments, it appears that Africa is several years or more behind Latin America in its adoption.

That is starting to change, though. In Millicom's key market of Tanzania, concerns are being raised that the voice market is now saturated. As spectrum auctions and other investments will be needed to support that shift, a divestment strategy by Millicom seems to be eminently rational.

While Millicom’s position in its African markets has been strong, its position has tended to be weaker than its core Latin markets. Because of this dynamic and the likelihood of a wave of heavy future investment needed to support the market shifts likely to take place, Millicom has been wisely divesting itself of African businesses and gives every indication that it will eventually completely divest in Africa.

Vodafone is Millicom's strongest African competitor but also the company that may hold the key for Millicom's divestment strategy as it seeks to consolidate its position in key markets. One of those markets is Tanzania, where it listed a minority stake earlier this year to comply with local requirements and as a means to raise funds to consolidate the mobile market in the country. That could set up a scenario in the near future where Vodafone and Millicom can come to an agreement on Millicom's largest remaining African market.

So far, three markets have been divested for proceeds of $400 million: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Senegal. A fourth asset, Ghana, was contributed to a joint venture there in which Millicom now owns a 50% stake. On its own, Millicom had 18% of Ghana’s market, whereas the joint venture controls close to 40%.

Recent Millicom divestitures in Africa. Sale prices in millions of US$.

Assets in Tanzania and Chad remain in addition to the joint venture in Ghana, and should Millicom put those businesses on the block, they could fetch attractive prices. The Tanzania and Chad businesses had $580 million in revenue last year and $173 million in EBITDA. Although Millicom has made no announcements regarding these businesses, a sale at a similar multiple to its past African sales would amount to about $1 billion, or 17% of Millicom’s current market capitalization.

Since Millicom’s African EBITDA margin is roughly in line with most telecoms at 30%, further divestments would also boost margins further from their already high level to 41%, Millicom’s Latin American EBITDA margin.

Latin American Growth

With Millicom increasingly becoming a pure-play on Latin America, growth in those key markets will be vital to Millicom’s future performance.

Growth that is coming from data and broadband is also far lower risk in nature to growth plans of other telecoms. Investors will be debating AT&T's recent acquisition of Time Warner for some time. The company appears to believe that as mobile devices become content delivery systems, a content creation arm is needed. But the path to growth for Millicom in focusing on broadband and data has already been executed in more developed parts of the world, and since it involves common customer bases and business units, removes cultural risks within the company of combining media elements with distinct histories and objectives.

As previously shown, Millicom has leading mobile, broadband, and pay-TV shares in many of its Latin markets, but its share of broadband and pay-TV is somewhat less than its mobile share. That may change as bundling becomes increasingly popular in those markets in which Tigo has the lion’s share of the mobile market. The broadband and pay-TV markets in aggregate are also continuing to grow.

Last year, broadband and pay-TV in Latin America grew revenue by 14% to $1.14 billion and with relatively low penetration, should continue to have a strong trajectory before becoming saturated.

Broadband and pay television penetration rates in Millicom's Latin American markets. Compiled by the author based on company data.

A transition from voice to data consumers in the mobile market also lifts growth by increasing the average revenue from each user, rather than from an overall subscriber increase. Millicom’s built-in advantages as a mobile leader also position it to capture a large part of the burgeoning data market where it operates. In the first quarter, 4G subscribers surged by 64% (according to Millicom's Q1 earnings release) – yet these subscribers still only represent about a quarter of Millicom’s total mobile subscribers. As a result, the average revenue per user, currently about $8 per month, has been leveling off after years of declines from general price deflation in the voice markets.

From a 2016 trough, comprehensive growth for Millicom in Latin America is now running at about 4% per year, and with mobile voice becoming a smaller part of the overall revenue mix, sustained growth in data and broadband can keep Millicom growing at a strong pace.

Illustrating this is Millicom's Latin American service revenues by line of business over the previous two years, in which mobile voice has fallen from 39% to 33% of the total.

Source: Millicom's 2017 Annual Report.

In the first quarter of 2018, data's share of overall mobile revenue for the company reached 48% and should easily surpass the halfway point of mobile revenues by Q2 of this year.

Millicom's proportionate Q1 mobile revenues divided between data and voice, 2015-2018. Source: 2018 Investor Presentation.

Millicom's Latin American service revenue growth yoy, Q116-Q118. Source: 2018 Investor Presentation.

As growth continues to tick higher, a disproportionate benefit should fall to the bottom line due to the high operating leverage inherent in telecom services. At present, Millicom's gross margin (excluding depreciation) is more than 70%.

Risks

Due to where Millicom operates, there is some currency risk in an investment, but that risk is lower than it would seem at first glance.

The U.S. dollar is the currency used in El Salvador, home of 11% of Millicom's "look-through" revenue in Latin America. The local currencies in the company's other six Latin markets all have greater stability than the region's headline-making currencies of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real.

The Colombian peso benefits from sound economic policies and, lately, high oil prices; while the remaining currencies concentrated in Central America have had years of stability as central banks in the region have tended to manage the local exchange rates to remain within a band versus the dollar. So far this year, all of the currencies in Latin America in which Millicom does business have moved between -2% and +2% against the U.S. dollar. That impressive show of stability has occurred despite a strong year overall for the U.S. dollar.

YTD exchange rate fluctuations in the six currencies in which Millicom does business in Latin America outside of the U.S. dollar. Compiled by the author.

A bigger risk in Millicom is the nature of how business is conducted in those countries and the possibility that the company could be drawn into corruption probes.

Previous “improper payments” in Guatemala were self-reported by Millicom in 2015. The self-reporting was encouraging, but corruption is so endemic in Millicom’s markets, there is always the risk of undetected and improper behavior. Millicom’s management has made anti-corruption a priority and put strict controls in place.

Often, the main risk of operating in corrupt regions is not paying a bribe, causing business results suffer as a result. But, since Millicom’s primary competitors are also multinational corporations – America Movil’s Claro and Telefonica’s Movistar – the bulk of the industry is forced to play by the same rule book.

Because of stringent interpretations of the extraterritoriality provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Millicom is not completely insulated against prosecution by the United States. In the case of the self-reported instances of 2015, the United States has closed its investigation.

Any meaningful deterioration in Millicom's value due to corruption probes would need to be systemic throughout the company or one its divisions, a risk highly mitigated by the increased emphasis the company has placed on compliance.

Finally, there is always a risk in capital-intensive businesses that capital expenditure plans will go awry and eat up the EBITDA of the business. So far, that has not been the case. Adjusted for dispositions, capital expenditures rose 0.5% last year.

According to Millicom's statement of cash flows, the percentage of capital investments plus the acquisition of intangibles (the intangibles referred to are for spectrum auctions and licenses) has been moderating as a percent of sales.

Quantifying these risks, should any occur, shows that they could be well absorbed into the share price. No single currency movement should be material - a 10% move down in the Colombian peso, Millicom's largest currency exposure, for example, would only result in a 2% U.S. dollar revenue decline. Any corruption exposure, which now appears slight, that resulted in fines should also be manageable. Millicom's maximum exposure on the previous incident it self-reported, and for which the investigation is now closed without penalty, was $25 million, or $0.25 per share.

A stumble by Millicom in execution causing it to give up its current growth could also dent shares, but its current low valuation protects investors downside. Should Millicom trade for as low of a valuation as Sprint, it would imply a downside of about 10% to $54 (Sprint's valuation is currently 5.1x enterprise value to EBITDA.) Even that scenario seems unlikely, given the vast superiority of Millicom's business and far more manageable debt load, which is close to 2x EBITDA versus Sprint's 3x.

Valuation

Millicom’s ownership of some of its subsidiaries – including Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras – is not 100%, so in looking at its valuation it is better to consider its “look-through” financials to those consolidated on its income statement and balance sheet. Be mindful that the group's actual financial statements do not consolidate the joint ventures it has in Guatemala and Honduras, but in the company's discussions of its results in investor presentations and financial reports, these results are included in comparisons as if the company owned that business whole. The Colombian business is not considered a joint venture and so is consolidated on all financial statements, with an offsetting minority interest.

As an example, in the 2017 annual report, key metrics are shown below, indicating revenue of more than $6 billion.

Yet, the official financial statements in the report show revenue of only $4.1 billion.

The difference in $1.9 billion in revenue is attributable to the $1.3 billion in revenue that the Guatemalan business did and the $600 million that Honduran business did.

As an investor, the "look-through" results make the most sense to review, with Colombian results included at 50% of their totals, Guatemalan results at 55% of their totals, and Honduran results at 67% of their totals. A reconciliation of revenue, EBITDA, and net debt on a "look-through" basis is shown below.

"Look-through" reconciliation. Compiled by the author from 2018 Investor Presentation and 2017 Annual Report.

The chart below presents Millicom on a "look-through" basis with revenue, net debt, and EBITDA shown using proportional contributions for markets in which Millicom does not own the business fully.

Millicom valuation versus peer group along with debt levels, margins, and dividend yield. Market Cap, Enterprise Value, Revenue, EBITDA are all in billions of US$. AT&T Revenue, Net Debt, and EBITDA are pro-forma for its recent Time Warner acquisition.

Despite possessing a fundamentally superior business to most telecoms and having much better growth prospects, the stock trades for only a “look-through” enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 5.5x.

Please note that sources using data aggregators will likely show a different valuation for Millicom, with Seeking Alpha currently reporting an enterprise value of $10.3 billion and EBITDA of $1.3 billion, resulting in an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 7.7x. This is due to the same presentation issues previously discussed, caused by Millicom's 50% ownership of its Colombian operations (which is consolidated) and the joint ventures in Guatemala and Honduras (which are not consolidated). As a result, this calculation fully includes the debt of the Colombian business and does not reflect the EBITDA earned in Guatemala or Honduras.

Millicom's balance sheet is also in great shape, with net debt as a percentage of its enterprise value at 36% compared to 44% for its competitors, and it looks even better when EBITDA is the comparison because of its higher margins, at 2.0x vs. 2.7x.

The African businesses that have been divested have been done so at good multiples as well – between 6x and 6.5x EBITDA. These businesses are inferior by far to Millicom’s remaining businesses. For instance, the Senegal business was sold for 6.3x its EBITDA despite only commanding 25% of the market there, and the business in Rwanda was sold for 6x EBITDA.

At a 7x multiple and assuming 5% EBITDA growth this year, Millicom would trade at $91 at year’s end – a 51% increase from its recent price. Adding in the dividend would give investors a total return of 55%. Further asset sales in Africa would also provide greater financial flexibility for the already healthy company without materially reducing EBITDA, perhaps allowing for share repurchases or a one-time dividend that would push returns even higher. The company has not engaged in share repurchases in the past, and so it is less clear if the company has a capital return preference. The prudent course of action would be heavily dependent on the share price at that time.

Rarely in markets does a situation similar to Millicom's occur – a well-managed company with leading margins and returns, moving to the sweet spot of a growth cycle, with a healthy balance sheet and high dividend yield trading at a sector low valuation.

Investors would be wise to not pass up the opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIICF.

