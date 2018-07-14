SA Interview: Learning The Lerna Capital Way - How They Help Companies Create Value

Feature interview

Lerna Capital is a value and opportunistic focused long/short investor. We emailed with Lerna Capital about the importance of knowing how the SEC and regulators work, the ongoing turnaround at Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) and how to determine if a family-run company is being run for just the family or all shareholders.

Seeking Alpha: How has your ability to find interesting asymmetrical opportunities been affected given we are still close to all-time highs in the equity markets and many say valuations are stretched?

Lerna Capital: This is a response you hear from many value-oriented managers, but we would say that it has been more difficult after Trump’s election in finding unique asymmetrical opportunities primarily on the long side. However, given we can traffic in market caps as low as $100M, we have been able to find some interesting under-followed ideas, as they are not part of any ETFs/Indexes.

The issue is not a lack of companies with strong business models and unique technologies. We find many unique and well-positioned companies, but when you turn to their valuations, you begin the head-scratching process. Many appear to be fully valued and have little potential upside.

On the short side, we have found a handful of companies that appear to have flawed and problematic business models and may not be complying with certain regulations. We once believed these to be company-level issues, but the market’s exuberance has turned them into macro shorts that have become dependent on a change in our economic environment and/or government policing.

To add, there has been a lot of heat by high profile managers being beat up by shorts, example David Einhorn. We just want to say the media will always look to construct stories to try and generate reader interest, and this in essence is their job. Our interactions with David and his team members have all been positive. David and his team are sharp, conduct thorough research on longs and shorts, and weigh out risks. Shorting has been extremely difficult in this bull market but people need to realize, we are in uncharted waters when it comes to interest rate distortions.

Access to easy capital allows all company projects to have the appearance of achieving high returns/return on invested capital. Companies with flawed business models can keep their parties going… no matter how drunk they are. The consequences of easy money are unknown but all signs point to negative outcomes. Einhorn has been through tough shorts before, example Allied Capital (NYSE:AFC) and ultimately was right. As Warren Buffett says, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” We think many investors may be surprised by the number of naked bodies when this tide goes out, and that they have actually been swimming in a nude beach when this one’s over.

SA: How have you helped companies unlock value? Can you give an example of an investment that did not work out?

LC: We try to stay very proactive with every investment we take. If possible, buy their products, give management suggestions, speak to other shareholders and create investor awareness. This holistic approach ultimately can help create value for companies. What we have recently begun to do is utilize Seeking Alpha as a medium to get the story out there as we have found several good asymmetrical longs that are very under-followed and not well known to the public.

​With an idea that did not work out, there was a company that was operating in a growing industry, but we found management was not capable of pivoting the business to a more software-based digital player. We initially entered the position when the company was already trading at depressed multiples and their balance sheet was clean and not distressed. What was failed to be realized is that the CEO/individual needed to turnaround and transform the company was extremely difficult to find given the level of expertise needed.

What we learned from this is finding the right operators can be extremely difficult especially in highly specialized industries. There are plenty of companies in the market with stagnant businesses and stock prices, which may require new personnel to conduct a turnaround. Even with a situation where shareholders can easily be convinced and the boardroom can be shaken, there may still not be the right operator that can lead the ship.

SA: What does advocating against corporate misconduct mean from a practical standpoint at your firm? Is it more working with management to fix bad behavior (and going long) or spotting it before everyone else (and going short)?

LC: We sometimes stumble upon a company, which has a business model, which appears to be: 1. Taking advantage of certain consumers/end users and trying to generate profits at any cost. 2. Being non-compliant with regulation and intentionally misleading investors. An industry where we have found these issues is subprime auto.

We do our best to circulate our findings with regulators on both the federal and state level. Our experience with a U.S. Securities and Exchange program in enforcement has helped understand how the SEC and regulators work.



SA: Can you update readers on how the turnaround is going at Bojangles'? Is there more upside from the ~20% since you shared your long thesis last year?

LC: We still eat their Bo-berry biscuits… so yes. Although 20% upside has beaten the S&P by 14% in the given time period, we do believe there is more room for improvement mainly as it relates to better marketing tactics to gain more traffic. We understand there has been M&A activity in the fast food space, and there have been rumors about Bojangles' being acquired by a private equity sponsor. This may be the best way to unlock value given the right PE sponsor will have: 1. Strong operational/operator experience. 2. More resources to spend on marketing campaigns. 3. Strong franchisee partners to help Bojangles scale.

One of these PE firms can acquire Bojangles and can immediately integrate and create value for the company. We hope if this scenario occurs, Bojangles' will be acquired at a large enough premium to current value. This however is not the driving force of our thesis. Our thesis still stands: Bojangles' has a good product and differentiates itself from competitors. The landscape is still competitive, but ultimately franchisees will lead the turnaround.

SA: Some investors stay away from what would otherwise be attractive value ideas if it is a family run and/or controlled company – are there times where you take the other side of that trade? What specific factors do you look at to see if management is incentivized to create value for you (the shareholder) and not just themselves?

LC: Yes, an example is Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK). We are long the equity and have been for some time now. The majority shareholder is the Smith family, Bruton Smith, his son Marcus Smith and other family members. According to a 13D filing, they own 71.35% of the equity and it is very well a “private” public company. We were one of two shareholders at their annual meeting.

Management and company personnel are very open to suggestions on how to improve the business and creating value. Their compensation structure is not excessive and fair. We see 71% ownership of the equity as a positive for other equity holders. Put yourselves in their shoes. Forbes estimated their net worth at $1B and $521M of this is tied to Speedway Motorsports ownership. If we have ideas for the company to grow revenues and achieve greater than 50% equity upside then why wouldn’t they at least listen? They can in essence make over $200M on paper if they can execute and have operations less reliant on NASCAR. That is money the family can make and our advice is free!

Large institutional investors, say a $5B+ fund, would not put time into researching these companies, as they are usually small and illiquid. This sometimes gives smaller investors an edge in generating alpha.

SA: How can investors take a private equity approach to the public markets? Your long thesis on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) seems like a case in point.

LC: To answer simply, invest long term and with the approach that you are a partial owner of the company. If you have ideas to improve company operations and help the company grow, we have found that companies will typically listen. If the company has consumer products, you can work in helping promote them given where we are with social media usage. If the company has store operations, make visits and give feedback to store managers. There is always plenty to do to support a company.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

LC: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE), an idea that we recently published. Extremely under-followed company, virtual sports betting pioneer, growing top line and EBITDA with software like (30%+) EBITDA margins, that trades like a depressed retailer <5X EBITDA. It shares many of the same macro level risks as its peers so there should be no excuse for the discount that exists.

*** Thanks to Lerna Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Lerna Capital is long INSE, INSG, TRK, BOJA.