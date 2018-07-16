Factor-Based Investing: The Rationale And The Risks

Factors are the underlying characteristics that drive investment performance, but factors aren’t a recent development. What is new is using the factor lens to evaluate portfolios.

Frank Chism, a senior product manager with Vanguard Portfolio Review Department, recently sat down for an interview to discuss what’s driving interest in these investments.

Chism explained that factor funds are not for every investor but they do serve a definite role in the marketplace. Below is an excerpt from that interview.

Question: What are factors?

Frank Chism: Factors are characteristics of a stock or a portfolio that’s going to give you some indication of how that portfolio or individual stock is going to perform in the future. A very simple definition of factors is a fact or circumstance that’s going to influence an outcome.

Q: So why should investors care about them?

Frank Chism: Because it’s important to know what’s driving your portfolio return. If you have stocks in your portfolio that have very different characteristics than the broad market, those are going to drive the return variation of your portfolio, the risk of your portfolio. So it’s important to know your current factor exposure and whether that’s the factor exposure that you ultimately want in your portfolio

Q: It’s like looking under the hood of the car so you have a little bit more insight about what is driving things.

Frank Chism: Yes, exactly. Do you have antilock brake systems? How many cylinders do you have, etc.? It’s going to tell you something about how your investment is going to do compared to not having those things or having sort of what the baseline model would be in your car example.

Q: So that baseline model is like having a broad index-based portfolio, before you get into any factors?

Frank Chism: It’s a great way to think about it. The broad market itself really doesn’t have factor exposure, right, because it has value and growth, and it has quality and junky stocks. It has large stocks, small stocks. It really has everything, so the broad market index is your baseline and then from there, you decide, how do you want to adjust that or what other things do you want to have? Do you want to have value exposure, or do you want to have more growth stocks or smaller stocks, etc.?

Q: Say you’re interested in factors and you want to do something with them, how do you take advantage of these factor exposures?

Frank Chism: The first thing you have to do is figure out is if you have factor exposure already. Factors are not new, necessarily. What’s new is the capacity as an investor to go and really single out factors and have a targeted approach to getting exposure to factors. The products themselves are new, but people have been using factors for a very long time. Anything in your portfolio that has value in its name or small-cap in its name or mid-cap means you’re getting factor exposure.

And then the question you have to ask yourself is, what, from a factor point of view, do you want to have exposure to? Or what do you think may add value over long periods of time versus the baseline model? If you think stocks that are generally cheaper than the market do better— that’s traditional value investing—then you want to have more of those in your portfolio than what the broad market has in an effort to potentially outperform over long periods of time.

Q: With the advent of factors, or a more intense look at them, has that made active managers’ jobs a little bit harder because they were maybe riding on the coattails of factors instead of just the stock selection?

Frank Chism: I think it has. If you think about the genesis of active management—I mean back 30 years ago—if you outperformed the index, you just got credit for it. You outperformed; you’re a great manager, off you go. You’re worth every penny that we pay you.

And then with Fama-French and value and momentum and size—those factors—then we started to say, “Okay, well, some of that outperformance was just because you have cheaper stocks.”

Q: Like a tilt one way or the other.

Frank Chism: Correct, you have a tilt toward cheaper stocks. So, if I take away your tilt to cheaper stocks, which is very easy to implement in a portfolio, then what do we have left? And that’s really your true alpha.

Q: What differentiates Vanguard’s approach to factor funds?

Frank Chism: Our biggest differentiator is that we’re going to look across the full market-cap spectrum. So most factor products are tilted toward the large-, mid-cap part of the market. And for us, we look for the factor wherever the factor sits. So we will go into the small-cap part of the market, the mid-cap part of the market, and the large-cap part of the market.

Q: So kind of like free-range factors.

Frank Chism: Free-range factors, that’s a good way to think about it. So we’re really going after factor exposure. So we’re going to identify stocks we like. We’re going to put them in the portfolio at their factor strength or their factor score. So what decides how big a holding you are is not your market-cap weighting in the index, it’s how good is your factor score.

And when we look at some of the other products, most of them are tied to market-cap weighting. So you may have enough value exposure to get in the value factor product, but if you’re Apple, you could be the biggest thing in there and you may have the weakest factor score of any stock in the portfolio.

And with us, we’re going to say the stock with the best value score is going to be the biggest thing that we’re holding across the market. And so we could have a tiny small-cap stock have the best factor score and be the biggest thing in our portfolio. And that’s very different from the way most of our competitors are putting their products together.

Q:. Can you talk about the single factor funds approach?

Frank Chism: Yes, absolutely. The idea of single factors is investors have a particular opinion about one of those factors. And generally speaking, we think the way to use a single factor is as a tilt in your portfolio over long periods of time, which is generally what people do now.

With the single factors, we have value, quality, momentum, and liquidity. Value, quality, and momentum are very well established in the marketplace. As for liquidity, we’re the only folks who offer a liquidity product. And what we’re trying to get there is not illiquid stocks. A lot of people think, “Oh, this is going after stocks that don’t trade.” We’re going after less-liquid stocks. So we want stocks that are liquid—they still have to have a certain amount of liquidity to even be considered to be in a portfolio—but we want stocks that are less liquid.

And the idea there is, you know, there’s a liquidity premium. If you have to unload the Treasury this afternoon, it’s no problem. If you have to unload your car this afternoon, there’s a liquidity premium attached to that. Maybe you get a good price, maybe you don’t.

But that’s part of that conversation. The idea with the single factors is can you get at premiums that we think exist in the marketplace over long periods of time? So we offer those single factor products for folks who just want to target an individual factor.

Q: Can you talk a little bit about Vanguard’s active implementation and what that means in the real world?

Frank Chism: Yes. So, the biggest thing is the reason we’re doing these actively is because again, most ETFs in the space are done on an index basis. So we’re doing it actively because the thing about factors and factor exposure is when you create an ideal factor portfolio, it has an exposure that you can measure to that factor.

But if you and I got together and put a momentum portfolio together today with our best momentum stocks, if we came back two months later to do it again, we would have a different portfolio. Maybe 80% of those stocks would be the same, but then we would want a different set for the other, say, 20%. And we call that factor decay; so we had good exposure and that exposure decayed over those two months.

Q: So, like for a dentist, decay is bad.

Frank Chism: Right, decay is bad. So being active allows us to evaluate the portfolio every day, so we can look for the ideal portfolio. And then with our current portfolio, if the decay has been significant, we can rebalance back to recapture a higher exposure to the factor. And over time, active doesn’t necessarily give us higher factor exposure, it gives us more consistent factor exposure. So instead of dropping between rebalancing dates, which is what you get with most index approaches, we’re going to be more consistent over time.

Q: So turning to the multifactor fund, if I were going to make a multifactor fund, I would just take some value, some momentum, some growth, and put them altogether into a multifactor fund.

Frank Chism: No, it’s not the way you want to do it. And the reason is if you do it the way you’re talking about, you’re going to have great value stocks that may be low-quality and have no momentum. And then you might have really good momentum stocks that are junky and overvalued. So the idea with multifactor is not to combine the best in each of those classes of stocks, but rather it’s to say, “I want to look for stocks that are good on all of those characteristics, so I want a really well-rounded stock. I want a stock that’s trading at a good valuation, that has good quality scores, a good balance sheet, that are good businesses, and then they’ve had some recent momentum.” And that’s very different than going out and buying individual products and combining them yourself. So we call that a bottom-up construction. We’re going to look at all the stocks across three of the characteristics—value, quality, momentum—and then we’re going to get stocks that are good on all of those, so that you get a well-rounded stock at the end of the day.

Q: It’s kind of like if you wanted to really excel at a triathlon, you want to be good at a few of the different things that’s involved there.

Frank Chism: Yes, absolutely. I mean I think I could do the run, but I would drown. Even if it’s 30 feet, I’m not swimming that, so you don’t want me to do the triathlon. You want someone who’s pretty good on all of them, not necessarily a great swimmer, great biker, etc.

Q: That makes sense. Talk a little bit about how many characteristics do you need to define a factor?

Frank Chism: Yes, so you’re trying to get exposure to the factor and move like the factor is moving with your portfolio. So how you do that is you decide—and everybody does it differently—what underlying characteristics of stocks gives you exposure to that factor. So value is kind of an easy one. With value we say, “Let’s look at price to book.” That’s an age-old valuation measure. Forward price to earnings, that’s another one that people are very familiar with, and then price to cash flow.

So we look at three. The reason we look at three because you may have a company that looks very good on price to book, but they generate no cash flow, or they are good on forward P/E, which is price to earnings, so they have good expected earnings but their balance sheet’s a bit of a mess, or compared to where they’re priced versus what they actually own, that’s a little bit out of whack. So, for us, you have to have a robust factor. And for all of our products, and even the multifactor, we’re looking at three characteristics.

Q: We talked a little bit about factors and how you’re kind of tilting away from the broad market, but we probably need to talk about some of the risks in a little bit more detail.

Frank Chism: Yes, so the risk is the same with active management. You’re doing something different than the broad market. So you have an opportunity to outperform. But by the same token, you have a good opportunity to underperform as well.

And I think with single factors, you’re buying a portfolio that’s very, very different from the broad market and that portfolio could behave very, very differently. So how much divergence do you have, or variation in return, versus the broad market? You’ll have a lot. With single factor products there, you should have a pretty significant tracking error. They’re going to behave very differently.

Whereas the multifactor, when you’re combining the three factors together, you’re going to smooth that out to some degree, but you’re still going to behave very differently from the market. And that’s something people need to be aware of and understand and it takes patience. And in the single factor products and the multifactor product, like all active management, you may underperform for some period of time, and you have to be able to stomach that.

Q: Can you talk a little about Vanguard’s approach, which is kind of concentrating on consistent factor exposure, and maybe other market-cap-weighted approaches to factor exposure and the relative risk of one versus the other?

Frank Chism: Yes, I think the biggest difference is with our concentrated approach, you’re getting two things. You’re getting exposure to all parts of the market-cap spectrum, and then you are getting stocks weighted by factor score, not by their market cap. So you’re going to get a portfolio that looks very different from the broad market index, say, the Russell 3000.

Q: You laid out a good foundation for understanding factors. So, for people who want to take that leap and get into it, that’s one thing, but we’re not saying that factors are for everyone, are we?

Frank Chism: We’re not. It’s a sophisticated way to invest. It’s a quantitative process. It’s based on a lot of academic research. It’s not quite as intuitive, necessarily, as the market-cap-weighted index or an active manager who says, “Hey, I’m just going to buy good stocks at reasonable valuation.”

So there’s a lot to learn. And then, finally, it depends on what you’re trying to achieve. It’s all about the end client objective. Market-cap-weighted index is not the answer to everything, but it’s a good starting point. And then you have to go away from that depending on what you want. Not everybody will want this kind of a significant factor tilt in their portfolio.

But for some folks it should be a really good way for them to express their particular opinion about the market and their long-term beliefs.

