Polymetal International: Undervalued Due To Temporary Factors With Upside Driven By Increasing Production And Rebounding Earnings

The share price has been declining due to political uncertainty in the market, which I view as an excellent entry point.

Earnings declined during 2017 due to several factors that have now started to reverse, so the company is likely to continue the growth trajectory going forward.

Investment Thesis

Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) is a shareholder-friendly company with high-grade assets whose management has a strong track record of exceeding production forecasts. It trades at a discount to peers and its own historical valuation range. This is due to a temporary decline in earnings by factors that have since reversed and the unsubstantiated fear over sanctions. There is 49-72% upside over the next couple of years driven by continued production growth and a re-rating to its historical multiple.

Overview

Polymetal International is a Russian precious metals mining company with operations in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The company has a market cap of about $4B, is part of FTSE 250 ("POLY:LN") and has an ADR AUCOY for U.S. investors. Note that the stock will have better liquidity on the London Stock Exchange.

Figure 1 - Source: Investor Presentation May 2018

Polymetal is not followed by many investors on Seeking Alpha but it is actually the largest holding in the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), so many investors will have an indirect exposure.

Figure 2 - Source: globalxfunds.com

The company is primarily a gold and silver producer, but has minor production in copper and zinc as well. The company also has a non-producing PGM asset, but it is presently unclear if that will move to production or if the company will eventually put the asset up for sale.

Figure 3 - Source: 2017 Annual Report

The production of silver has been declining and will likely continue to do so over the next few years. The near-term growth projects are primarily in gold, but the company did acquire the remaining 50% stake in the Prognoz silver property during 2018. Prognoz is the largest undeveloped primary silver deposit in the Eurasia region, with inferred resources of 292 Moz at 586 g/t silver. Production in Prognoz is, however, not likely to occur in several years.

Metal Prices

The average realized gold price for 2017 was $1,247/oz and $16.1/oz for silver, which is in line with the prices today. During the first half of 2018, the average gold price has been 6% higher than the 2017 average and 2% for silver. Considering we are now in line with 2017 and to stay on the conservative side, we base the analysis on flat metal prices.

Figure 4 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

Production

Polymetal has had consistent production growth over the last 6 years; the company has increased production by about 50% over the same period. It is also worth noticing that the company has beaten guidance every year over the last 6 years, so I would expect guidance to be reliable going forward as well.

Note that Polymetal International refers to reserves and production in Gold Equivalent (GE) ounces for consistency across assets with an 80:1 Silver/Gold ratio.

Figure 5 - Source: Investor Day April 2018

In the below table we can see guidance for the coming years. It is worth observing that this guidance does not include any long-term assets or potential acquisitions. I view the guidance past 2020 more as a floor as additional projects are likely to be added; it’s important to remember that the further out one looks the less reliable the numbers naturally become. For 2018, 2019 and 2020 the company is guiding for 8%, 10% and 6% production growth where Kyzyl is the main contributor.

Figure 6 - Source: Investor Day April 2018

The Kyzyl mine in Kazakhstan is a very interesting project which was scheduled to go into production in Q3 2018, but was started during June already. During 2018, the guided contribution is relatively low. Over 2019 and 2020 the production will increase significantly, reaching an annual production number of 330 Koz.

Balance Sheet

The company has good liquidity with a current ratio of 3.56, but the balance sheet is more leveraged compared to what I normally prefer. Debt to Equity is at 1.11 and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is 1.91 in the most recent financial report.

The company acknowledges this risk, especially associated with the higher political risk. The cost of debt is relatively low, around 4% with about half in fixed rate debt. Total Debt is $1,456M and half is borrowed from Russian banks, many state-owned. The company also has an unused credit line of $1.3B which could be relied upon if the global debt market would no longer be available for Polymetal.

From the maturity schedule below we can see that there is limited re-financing required over the next few years. So despite a relatively high leverage, I view the risk of the balance sheet as limited.

Figure 7 - Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

Due to the projected growth profile and a stable CAPEX around $400M over the next few years, the company is expected to deleverage organically. Apart from the organic deleveraging, the company is also evaluating selling off a number of non-core assets, with some formal discussions already. The company has been reluctant to provide clear guidance on this topic, but some comments were made by the CEO Vitaly Nesis during the April Investor Day 2018 conference call. The amount would likely be used to decrease the leverage.

If we generate $150M of free cash flow from that asset streamlining base, that would be a decent result. $200M, I would say is a very good result"

Reserves

The company has one of the highest reserve grades in the market, which can be seen in the chart below. Combined with an AISC for 2017 at $893/GE oz, which is in the middle range compared to peers, this allows the company to have impressive margins and returns.

Figure 8 - Source: Investor Presentation May 2018

Figure 9 - Source: 2017 Annual Report

The company is producing about 1.5 GE Moz per year now, which is expected to increase to around 2 GE Moz. Putting that in relation to 22.5 Moz of reserves and 35.0 Moz of resources, Polymetal has the potential to stay in operation for the foreseeable future.

Figure 10 - Source: Investor Day April 2018

The company has also been very good at extending the mine life of various assets which is illustrated by Albazino to the left and Omlon to the right, where we can see reserves remaining flat despite the cumulative increase in production.

Figure 11 - Source: Investor Presentation May 2018

Costs

During 2017 we saw a decrease in earnings of 10% even though production increased by 13% and revenues increased by 15%. This was driven by higher costs, and some of the main underlying factors that contributed to the higher costs were:

Lower grade from older mines

Strengthening of the Russian Ruble over the U.S. Dollar

Rising oil price

During 2018, the oil price has continued to strengthen which will continue to contribute to higher costs during 2018 and potentially beyond. The percentage contribution to OPEX for fuel is 13%, so the impact of the higher oil price will likely be limited to a couple of percentages. The recent strength of U.S. dollar will have the reverse effect compared to what we saw in 2017; the effect is reasonably large as most of operational costs are in local currencies.

Figure 12 - Source: TradingEconomics

The fact that Kyzyl started ahead of schedule has the potential for production to grow more than the guided 8%. On top of the growth, Kyzyl will impact the cost profile for the company as well. AISC for 2017 was $893/oz and Kyzyl operates significantly below that in the $500-550/oz range. The impact will grow during 2019 and 2020 as well when the production volume for Kyzyl increases.

Figure 13 - Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

Another interesting project which is scheduled to go live in the second half of 2018 is the second pressure oxidation plant (POX) processing line. This will allow the company to process more metal within the company and lower the costs. The process is also environmentally-friendly, which is increasing being a focal point in the market. Once the second line is up and running, I expect the cost increases from lower grade mines would stabilize.

U.S. Sanctions

There is always an elevated political risk for an investment in a Russian company, but the recent U.S. sanctions have not affected Polymetal's business directly. The company has rigorous procedures in place to fully comply with the recent U.S. sanctions and is continuously evaluating counterparties to avoid any indirect risk of sanctions.

The company has stable interest rates and plenty of liquidity with the credit line available. The fact that the company trades on the London Stock Exchange would also provide more liquidity in the stock compared to other Russian companies with the primary listing in Russia.

There are no indications that Polymetal will be placed under sanctions. Also, considering the fact that the majority of sales goes to unaffected regions, the impact from an adverse scenario could also be somewhat muted.

Figure 14 - Source: 2017 Annual Report

Valuations

For 2018, I estimate the production growth to be around 10%, higher than the guided 8%, primarily related to Kyzyl moving into production earlier than initially expected. Due to the weaker Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar, I see a 5% reduction on the cost side. The lowering of AISC from Kyzyl is expected to be offset by the higher oil price in 2018.

For 2019, we will use the guided 10% production increase, but I estimate the cost to decrease by 5% from 2018 due to the significantly higher percentage contribution from Kyzyl with lower costs.

During 2020, we will also rely on the 6% production guidance from the company and a minor decrease of 1% on the cost side from 2019. Figure 15 - Source: Historical Figures from 2017 Annual Report

Sales and Net Income are in millions of U.S. dollars and # of shares are also in millions. Given the above estimates we get a 49-72% upside in the next couple of years, provided the company returns to trading at a P/E 15 which I think is likely due to:

The company has a good dividend policy to distribute 50% of net income which is very attractive to investors in the current low yield environment.

The political uncertainty could keep the multiple down, but only to a certain extent as I expect the sentiment will change provided the company can show a consistent growth rate, not just on the top line but on the bottom line as well.

While these numbers might seem aggressive, they are actually below what both Bloomberg from the Investment Presentation and 4-traders are estimating, which can be seen below.

Figure 16 - Source: 4-traders.com

Figure 17 - Source: Bloomberg estimates Investor Presentation June 2018

Polymetal is unlikely to be placed under direct sanctions. However, a continued general political uncertainty for Russian companies could of course keep multiples at low levels in the near term. Due to the fact that the overall business is unaffected by the uncertainty, combined with the expected growth rate and a high dividend yield, I see it as unlikely that the company would trade below a P/E of 8 which in turn would offer a dividend yield of 6.25%.

This would represent a 20% downside for 2018 earnings and less for 2019 and 2020. This is why I view Polymetal as very attractive investment at these levels, given the risk/reward profile.

Conclusions

Polymetal International is a very profitable precious metals mining company. The share price has dropped 27% YTD in part due to a decline in earnings over 2017, but growth is likely to return in 2018 and beyond.

The recent U.S. sanctions have also depressed the share price even though the company’s business is not directly affected by the sanctions. I view this as an excellent entry point for a great investment. Investors are also rewarded with a high dividend yield, presently around 5%, with the potential to increase over the coming years.

