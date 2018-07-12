3 Things In Biotech, July 12: Immunotherapy Brawl, And A Creeper In The Weeds

Asterias wants you to know that they're getting there in lung cancer.

Bristol-Myers comes back swinging in colorectal cancer

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Colorectal cancer

News: BMY announced that their combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab has received accelerated approval from the FDA for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer that is 1) MSI-H and 2) progressed on prior chemotherapy. This presents a narrower approval than pembrolizumab, which is approved as salvage therapy for any solid tumor, providing it tests positive for high microsatellite instability.

Looking forward: This marks the third approval for this combination immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Although the approval is similar to that we saw with pembrolizumab last year, it is based on a more solid foundation of evidence. This may give BMY an edge in the space despite similar response rates observed with pembrolizumab.

Pembro not to be outshone today, attacks a different GI cancer

Company: Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab

Disease: Hepatocellular carcinoma

News: MRK announced that their application for approval for pembrolizumab was accepted with priority review. This application related to the use of the PD-1 antibody as a treatment for previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. The FDA set an action date of November 9, 2018 for this review.

Looking forward: MRK has an interesting opportunity to differentiate their drug among a suddenly crowded treatment space. For the most part, kinase inhibitors have been the big dogs, with Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) sorafenib and regorafenib, Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) lenvatinib, and Exelixis's (EXEL) cabozantinib generating much buzz. Now it looks as though MRK will be able to add yet another jewel in its crown, as I don't see how this application will not ultimately succeed.

Asterias wants you to know that they're getting there in lung cancer

Company: Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST)

Therapy: AST-VAC2

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: AST announced that the safety review committee has convened to assess the safety and tolerability data gained so far from their first study of AST-VAC2 in humans. AST-VAC2 is a vaccine approach that targets hTERT, which is commonly dysregulated in solid tumors. The committee determined that the study should move forward into recruitment of two more patients in the advanced cancer arm of the study.

Looking forward: As with all AST news, it seems, this is a game of inches playing out in front of your eyes. Still, this is their MO, and it is a good way of keeping us informed of experimental approaches that could fly under the radar. This news is very early, of course, but it's encouraging to know that the treatment appears to be well tolerated so far. Hopefully soon we will be learning about the immunologic activity of AST-VAC2.

Note, the AST vaccine approach is one of the many subjects of my recent review of AML treatment strategies. Did you miss it?

