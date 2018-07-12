AT&T: Focus On Cash Flow Over Debt For 2018

The current yield of 6.2% is by far the highest of any blue chip but dividend safety will rise and fall with AT&T's 2018 FCF generation.

The newly formed AT&T media company will sport a sky-high debt level but given its sheer size focus should be on cash flow.

It was big news in June. No, despite being a German I am neither referring to the very much deserved group stage exit of Germany from the World Cup nor Trump's isolated response to the immigration crisis, instead the big news was that after more than 18 months after AT&T (T) announced its intention to acquire Time Warner for a whopping $85B, AT&T finally won its make-or-break anti-trust trial.

Naturally, the stock did not react positively to that news as it means dilution of existing shareholders by more than 1.185B new shares and record debt levels while at the same time AT&T's cable segment is in steep decline.

The stock touched new lows at $31.17 shortly after news broke and remains in significant negative territory.

For investors this means more capital losses and even higher yields for new investors. A high yield is only worth it if the company can support it and while the market is largely focusing on AT&T's debt load ($180B!) I believe that from a dividend investor's point of view we should more be looking at cash flow. This does not mean debt is not important but rather that at least for this year cash flow is what matters.

To illustrate that point we will show how the new AT&T will look like financially, how sensitive it is to interest rate risk and how this impacts dividend safety.

Strategy Session: Record debt levels but manageable interest expenses... for now

Prior to the acquisition of DirecTV in 2015, AT&T's long-term debt has not been low by any measure, but its growth was rather slow and manageable at around 7% per year. Average borrowing cost as percentage of long-term debt were mostly above 5%, in a 4.8-5.8% corridor.

When the company closed its $48.5B DirecTV acquisition in 2015, long-term debt jumped by more than 50%, whereas relative interest expenses decreased by more than 1pp to 3.5% - that is, AT&T incurred only 5% higher interest expenses on a 72% higher debt load in 2015 compared to 2013. That is the beauty of lower interest rates, as it even allowed such highly indebted companies such as AT&T to take on massive amounts of debt without hurting their operating results.

With the acquisition of Time Warner now being closed AT&T owns long-term debt of $180B. Time Warner shareholders received 1.4 shares of AT&T along with $53.75 in cash per each share owned which in total translates to an additional 1.125B new shares issued. The cash portion of the $85B buyout was financed with long-term debt. We assume that for now borrowing cost remain stable at 5% despite more debt as the rating agencies kept their investment grade rating with stable outlook.

Thanks to the benefits of the corporate tax reform AT&T is guiding for 2018 free cash flow of $21B (without Time Warner) as it helped lower the company's effective tax rate from 35% to 23%.

Let's take a look at some key historic and projected financial figures for the old and new AT&T to gauge the danger of the high debt load.

Stable interest rates are no reason for concern...

The following tables show key financials for AT&T (2011-2017), as well as estimated financials for 2018 for AT&T with Time Warner.

Disregarding historic figures from 2011-2016 which are only provided for reference focus is on the tax reform impact in 2017 and on the new AT&T for 2018.

By end of 2017 AT&T's net income vastly benefited from a one-time tax expense decrease of $20,271M which has to be eliminated in order to compare AT&T's true net income with its debt service. Applying the historic 35% tax rate gives us adjusted net income of $9.84B.

The new AT&T embedding Time Warner and factoring in the reduced effective tax rate of 23% paints a very different picture. Net income is projected at $17.4B and interest expenses at $9B. Thus, compared to the former pre-tax reform AT&T's interest expense is expected to rise by 43% whereas net income should rise by 77%. Looks like a good deal, right?

Disregarding future growth with Time Warner and expecting stable business this is a good deal, financially, however the real danger comes with higher future interest rates.

... but a rising interest rate environment poses a real long-term threat

A scenario-based interest rate sensitivity analysis factoring in borrowing costs rising between 1pp to 3pp shows that historically this would have negatively impacted net income after tax by as much as 24% should overall borrowing cost rise to 8%.

Interestingly, this impact on net income does not worsen for the new AT&T as a higher debt load is offset by the benefits of a significantly reduced tax rate, expected synergies and overall stronger growth from Time Warner. A reduction in net income by up to 25% is still meaningful and could seriously jeopardize dividend safety.

It is all about cash flow and the stakes are high

For the full year of 2018 management is guiding for Free Cash Flow of $21B resulting in an expected 60% dividend payout ratio for AT&T. This guidance was reiterated despite a seemingly weak first quarter in which FCF only came in at around $3B and left us with a payout ratio of 109%. That certainly does not look positive and is even above the previous year's payout ratio at this stage of 102%.

Depicted below is the development of the FCF dividend payout ratio over time.

Source: Author's visuals supplied with data from AT&T's earnings releases

It is not unusual to see such a pattern for Q1 due to several unique items impacting free cash flow time and time again. Management commented on that phenomenon in the earnings call as follows:

The first quarter is traditionally our lowest free cash flow quarter and this year is no different. Several items impacted free cash flow, including our annual employee bonus program, a larger than usual handset payment from the very strong gross add and upgrade performance during the light holiday season in the fourth quarter and continuing into the first quarter. We also had unreimbursed FirstNet expenditures in this quarter.

Source: Q1/2018 Earnings Call

However, given that management did not adjust its guidance this would imply $6B FCF on average for each of the three remaining quarters. This is a very big number as it represents about 25% higher FCF compared to the previous year across that period. A large part of that will obviously driven due to benefits from the tax reform but the remaining portion is subject to how well AT&T's business will be performing. This, in my opinion, is the key metric to watch when AT&T reports its Q2 earnings in a couple of weeks. Should it not get close to that $6B mark in Q2 (for AT&T only without Time Warner) and as a result drop its full-year guidance, more dark times will be ahead for AT&T investors.

How will the Time Warner acquisition affect dividend coverage.

AT&T has been issuing $1.185B shares to former Time Warner shareholders which are eligible to the current $0.5 quarterly dividend payment. In Q1/2018 AT&T paid roughly $3.1B in dividends translating to annualized dividends of $12.4B (not factoring in the regular $0.01 quarterly dividend hike). The newly issued shares to Time Warner shareholders will require around $2.37B in dividend payments. Free Cash Flow for the former Time Warner is projected at $4.4B which leaves us with $14.77B in dividend payments against $25.4B in FCF translating into a payout ratio of 58% which is just marginally lower to AT&T only.

On paper these figures look impressively safe and also provide a sizable safety cushion in case AT&T's borrowing cost rise. In practice all these estimates will only be valid if management's confidence in the underlying business materializes as expected. A 25% Y/Y increase in FCF over the three remaining quarters is a high target, but given the enormous boost from the tax reform, plus 5G rollout and the launch of next-gen DirecTV NOW, it deserves the benefit of the doubt unless proven otherwise. Although the first quarter was disappointing with revenue missing by more than $1B and cord-cutting remaining the major reason of concern, AT&T has the resources and the talent to launch other avenues for growth.

In an unprecedented array of news in June AT&T was very busy in that respect. It acquired AppNexus, launched AT&T Watch TV, launched a new generation of DirecTV for business, transferred data center colocation business and sneakingly also raised prices for DirecTV Now. If these and other initiatives pay dividends then dividend investors can comfortably hold their position as they are awaiting their own dividends.

Take-Away

Over the last couple of months I have become less optimistic on AT&T as the competitive threat posed by Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) is nothing to be ignored. Add to that disappointing operating results in the first quarter, record levels of debt paired with a rising interest environment and the fundamental organizational challenge to integrate Time Warner in order to transform AT&T from a boring and old-school telecom company into the world's premier media company as well as more and more capital losses and it is no surprise that sentiment about the stock gets increasingly frustrating.

However, for long-term oriented dividend investors the current price weakness could only be a blip in their performance as the current situation offers the chance to snatch this stock at a fantastic yield. If income is the ultimate goal with a stock then AT&T is the place to be provided its ambitious cash flow targets are being met. This is far more important than the subjectively alarmingly high debt load of $180B as that can be comfortably serviced as long as cash flow meets its expectations. Getting overly concerned about such absolute figures can be misleading. AT&T itself says that its post-merger 2.9x leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) is expected to decline to 2.5X by the end of year one, that is in June 2019.

Provided business develops as expected I am expecting markets to feel more relieved once they see that AT&T's debt levels are really declining. Until that materializes we are in for an ongoing bumpy ride and should simply remain calm and collect the dividends.

What do you think about AT&T and its prospects? Are you investing more on recent price weakness, holding your position or selling out and moving on to other investments?

