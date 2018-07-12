10 Great REITs to Own for the Next 10 Years

I’m counting on all of these REITs to grow their dividend annually, it’s not an option, it’s a requirement.

The price an investor pays for future earnings and dividends is currently the lowest in seven years.

The combination of steady earnings growth and mixed stock price performance has resulted in a decline in the price-to-FFO multiple to 15.9x, the lowest since 2011.

The fundamentals of the REIT industry remain on solid ground, suggesting that earnings will continue to grow.

Yesterday I penned an article titled, REITs Are Rocking (Not 'Dead Men Walking'), in which I provided REIT investors with the blueprint for Intelligent REIT Investing. While REITs are structured as securities, they own REAL ESTATE and it’s important to recognize that the operating fundamentals have improved steadily over the past eight years.

Funds from operations (or FFO) has risen from $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2010, to $15.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, an annual growth rate of 16.6 percent (chart below), and several factors have fueled this impressive growth:

(1) Rising rental income year after year from the (same-store) properties owned by REITs; (2) Acquisitions of new properties by existing REITs, as their access to capital markets and their skills at managing properties efficiently have created profitable opportunities to expand holdings, and (3) IPOs by new REITs and conversions of existing companies to REIT status.

The fundamentals of the REIT industry remain on solid ground, suggesting that earnings will continue to grow. For example, the aggregate weighted average occupancy rate of properties owned by REITs was 93.6 percent in 2018:Q1, just 22 bps below the record high reached in the prior quarter. Demand for commercial space continues to grow in line with new construction, and high occupancy rates are likely to continue to support rental increases and FFO growth in the periods ahead.

Yet, despite the sound underpinnings of the REIT industry, equity market performance of the sector has been spotty of late. The combination of steady earnings growth and mixed stock price performance has resulted in a decline in the price-to-FFO multiple to 15.9x, the lowest since 2011. That is, the price an investor pays for future earnings and dividends is currently the lowest in seven years.

Share prices of broader corporate equities, in contrast, have risen faster than company earnings, which lifted the price-earnings multiple for the S&P 500 last year to the highest level since before the financial crisis; price multiples edged back a bit in Q1, but remain elevated (chart above).

Some analysts have warned, indeed, of stock prices being too frothy. It’s not clear just what risks the lofty level of stock prices may pose, but one thing is certain: an investor who wants to buy a dollar of future earnings on the S&P 500 pays a lot more today than in recent history, while an investor in REITs can get future earnings for a lower price today than at any point in the past seven years.

Investing in REITs has historically improved portfolio performance by adding total return and diversifying investment exposures. Current REIT fundamentals and equity market conditions suggest that investing in REITs will likely continue to have such benefits in the period ahead.

Buy-and-Hold All The Way To The Bank

As readers know, the buy-and-hold investing strategy is nothing new in the world of finance, but for passive investors this strategy fits like a glove. An investor who employs a buy-and-hold strategy actively seeks stocks but is not concerned with short-term price movements. The key to success, when it comes to Buy-and-Hold investing, is time and diversification.

Rather than treat ownership as a short-term vehicle for profit, the buy-and-hold investor must be willing to ride out the storm, through good times and bad. As a buy-and-hold investor, you generally choose stocks based on a company's long-term business prospects.

Increases in the stock price over years tend to be based less on the volatile nature of the market's changing demands and more on what's known as the company's fundamentals, such as its earnings and sales, the expertise and vision of its management, the fortunes of its industry, and its position in that industry.

So it makes sense to buy stocks at a reasonable price (i.e. margin of safety), but also quality is critical, it is much more likely a high-risk stock does not survive a 20-year period compared to a low-risk stock.

This is why blue chips are a favorites of buy-and-hold investors, and I frequently refer to them as SWANs (stands for “sleep well at night”). These kinds of companies usually survive major downturns and see their share prices rebound. At the essence, buy-and-hold is a statistical bet on the historical trend of markets.

10 Great REITs to Own for the Next 10 Years

As mentioned in my article yesterday, “in a few weeks, we will reveal to the world a powerful REIT research tool that will allow investors to track REITs in real time. Always recognizing that data drives decision-making, our goal is to bring Intelligent REIT Investing to an all-new level.”

I don’t want to tip my secret, yet, but I thought I would provide readers with 10 of my favorite buy-and-hold REITs. As mentioned above, quality is critical to the buy-and-hold blueprint, and our new technology tool kit will allow us to score each REIT in our Intelligent REIT Lab based on a variety of quality metrics – both qualitative and quantitative.

Also, as noted, diversification is an absolute must to the success of the buy-and-hold investor, so we plan to incorporate sector-based, geographic-based, and dividend-based strategies to enable investors to customize their REIT portfolios.

To get started, I have provided these 10 SWANs – all are either BUYs or STRONG BUYs in our newsletter: LTC Properties (LTC), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Kimco Realty (KIM), Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factor Outlets (SKT), American Campus (ACC), Realty Income (O), Federal Realty (FRT), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), and Digital Realty (DLR).

As you can see on the far-right column (above), the year-to-date performance for these 10 REITs have not been impressive (average return is -.87 percent), but the average dividend yield for these 10 REITs is 4.81 percent. As I explained above, “fundamentals of the REIT industry remain on solid ground, suggesting that earnings will continue to grow” and that’s precisely why we pay close attention to past, present, and future earnings trends:

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), the chart illustrates FFO per share for these 10 REITs and estimates are based on analyst forecasts. While this data is useful in evaluating growth prospects, it’s important to dig deeper into these companies to determine what’s driving or restricting the growth.

For example, Ventas and Kimco are forecasting modest growth in 2018 and 2019, but both of these REITs are recycling properties that will ultimately strengthen their balance sheets and provide much healthier income for the long-term.

Also, all of the 10 REITs recognized as prized buy-and-hold picks have a long history of dividend growth. Since REITs must payout at least 90 percent of taxable income, I consider dividend growth extremely important, especially for a buy-and-hold investor.

I’m counting on all of these REITs to grow their dividend annually, it’s not an option, it’s a requirement. I’m ok with modest growth in one year, or even two years, but in order for me to commit to a buy-and-hold strategy, there must be a commitment on the part of the management team to maintain discipline in its risk management practices.

Simply put, if the REIT does not grow its dividend, it’s a non-starter (for my buy-and-hold strategy). And if this strategy doesn’t work for me, I know it won’t for my kids.

In closing, the purpose for this article serves two purposes: (1) to assist readers with developing a buy-and-hold REIT portfolio and (2) to build a REIT portfolio for my kids trust account. Recognizing that 10 REITs (equally-weighted) represents 10% in each REIT and each investor must determine his or her own risk tolerance levels. Happy SWAN investing!

Source: NAREIT

