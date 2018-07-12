This Office REIT Has The Right Idea But It's Not Ready For Prime Time

Finding good investments is a tough job and is fraught with disappointment. In many a case, what looks like a good investment turns out to be less so after much analysis and research and wasted time. But for smart investors, the uncovered information can still be useful.

I use both a bottom up and top down approach for finding ideas. The top down approach is often based on macroeconomic factors or industry trends such as my current view that within the Office REIT sector, better opportunities will be found in non-gateway cities within Class A or Class B properties. Bottom up, on the other hand, could be implemented using a screener to identify stocks that meet certain criteria, like a low PE, or earnings growth above 10%, etc.

In this case, I identified an Office REIT that was focused on Class A properties in secondary markets - essentially in line with my views that these markets are currently more attractive. Unfortunately, after further review, I decided the limited upside potential was not worth the downside risk...for now. That could change, and the company is worth watching, in my opinion.

So you're probably wondering why I would still write an article about a stock I'm suggesting not to buy. It's for the same reason analysts still publish reports on their Sell recommendations. After all, if no one ever published a Sell recommendation, only positive articles and reports would be published, and the prudent reader that intelligently looks for multiple perspectives would be left with a bunch of lopsided opinions.

Well, here is my opinion of Cousins Properties.

CUZ Profile and Strategy

Cousins Properties (CUZ) is a 60-year-old REIT with 29 operating properties (28 office and one mixed-use) spanning 15 million square feet (sf) across five MSAs in the Sun Belt, which benefits from healthy market fundamentals, i.e. strong job growth and favorable supply and demand dynamics.

As an office REIT, it owns and develops real estate assets, largely in order to lease them to companies that need the space and facilities for their own commercial (non-industrial and non-retail) business operations. The company generates revenue from rent paid by tenants, whereby regular and substantial rent increases and well-balanced occupancy/vacancy rates are the drivers of growth. These revenue drivers are influenced by factors such as tenants’ expansionary activities (that tend to spur job growth and prompt the need for more physical space) on the demand side and available or upcoming inventory on the supply side. On the flipside, concessions (like tenant improvement allowances/TI and free rent) and non-renewal of leases may derail or offset revenue gains.

CUZ maintains a portfolio of urban Class A properties that cater to the requirements of a multi-industry tenant-base. In the hierarchy of property types from Trophy to Class C, Class A comprises fairly new, high quality buildings in prime locations, that have luxurious amenities and highly professional property management services. In the hierarchy of property types, Class A properties are just below what are called Trophy properties, the newest, best-looking, and most technologically up-to-date buildings in the most upscale neighborhoods, and like Class A, are highly amenitized and professionally managed. Class B properties are of lower quality than Class A and are usually aged buildings that are still of good quality and have potential to be renovated to look like “Class A,” but which offer less amenities and services. They are also more prevalent in less prominent locations. Finally, Class C properties are those in less desirable areas and are likely to have outdated infrastructure and technology, requiring extensive renovation to remain functionally up-to-date, and are typically targeted for re-development.

Revenue Breakdown

The top 5 largest contributors to CUZ's revenue are finance (19.9%), tech (15%), professional services (14.9%), legal (13.3%), and consumer goods and services (9.2%). Cousins' stock price has generated decent returns for investors over the last 6 and 12 month periods primarily because of the success of the technology, finance, and professional services sectors. Together, these sectors make up almost 65% of revenues when legal services is included.

Source: Q1 2018 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information

The CUZ portfolio is also geographically diversified – even though its focus remains in the Sunbelt. The top contributor to net operating income (NOI) is Atlanta with 40%, followed by Charlotte (19.6%), Austin (18.6%), Phoenix (11.1%), and Tampa (9.6%). I'd feel a bit more comfortable with lower exposure to Atlanta but considering the size of Atlanta and the number of large firms located there, the exposure is mitigated somewhat.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

As I mentioned in a previous article on Office REITs, the better investment opportunities seem to be in REITs focused on non-gateway and/or Class B properties. CUZ fits the former classification, with its focus on Class A properties in non-gateway cities. The company's markets are superior to average Gateway cities using a number of metrics. Office employment growth is at 2% per year in CUZ markets, while Gateway markets are only growing at 1.1%. Construction as a percent of total inventory is only 1.8% in the company's markets compared to 2.3% in Gateway cities. And rent growth is more than 4x higher in CUZ markets than Gateway cities, while net absorption is almost 3x.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

The company’s objective is to fortify its position as a leader among non-gateway office REITs, specifically in the Sun Belt, where secular demographic trends indicate continued population growth. The strategy to achieve this consists of continually strengthening the balance sheet, achieving operational efficiency, and reinforcing revenue-driving and profitable core operations, by cautiously liquidating non-core assets and investing capital in a disciplined, strategic, and well-timed manner. Executed well, the strategy increases the ability of CUZ to offer higher quality and more well-located properties vs. peers, which translates to newer Class A properties that have larger average building sizes, and better access to urban areas and highly-amenitized submarkets. Being a pure-play Sun Belt office REIT, the company also portrays itself as having the distinct operational acumen for managing office properties and the local expertise to competently navigate and overcome challenges in the region.

Source: Investor Presentation June 2018

First Quarter 2018 Results and Risks

While total revenue and FFO dipped compared to the same period last year (revenue from $119.9 million in 2017 to $117.2 million in 2018 and FFO from $0.16 in 2017 to $0.15 in 2018), CUZ management regards the 1st quarter as a good start to 2018, as FFO was maintained quarter-on-quarter (Q/Q) and given the 9.4% year-on-year (Y/Y) increase in same property net operating income (NOI). The NOI increase is attributable to 8.1% same-store revenue growth and positive operational performance across the portfolio, characterized by strong absorption and occupancy, as well as rent roll-ups, which were the highest in more than two years, and according to CEO Larry Gellerstedt were attributed to their focus on the Sun Belt and their team’s excellent execution.

Weighted average leasing across the portfolio was at 90.1% vs. 89.7% in the previous quarter, while occupancy was 84.7%, up from 83.2%. Net rent per square foot was also comparatively higher at $33.35 vs. $32.73 last quarter and $26.10 for the same period last year, while concessions per square foot (comprising free rent and TI) were lower at -$5.40 vs. -$6.48 last quarter and -$7.44 for the same period last year. Consequently, net effective rents increased by 6.4%, from $26.25 last quarter to $27.95, and by close to 50%, from $18.66, vs. the same period last year.

While the 1st quarter results painted a generally rosy picture of CUZ, there was noticeable concern on near-term expiring leases which would increase vacancy and potentially nick revenues, if not timely and adequately addressed. Examples are the 140,000 sf at Terminus 100 and 105,000 sf at NorthPark Town Center, both in Atlanta and slated to expire in 2019, as well as 50,000 sf at Fifth Third Center in Charlotte expiring in December 2018. There is also a presumably smaller space (size undisclosed) at Tempe Gateway (reported among Phoenix properties), referenced by President and Chief Operating Officer Colin Connolly as the tenant giving back one floor. No specifics were shared regarding plans for re-leasing. Rather, CUZ President and COO said that the team remains ready to actively market the space if need be, pertaining to NorthPark. On Terminus 100, management felt that the pipeline at this point looking forward to 2019 is very strong and that as the actual availability of the space draws nearer, the interest from customers has certainly picked up. The CEO further posited that

there is really a mix of interest from some fairly large users to some really attractive full floor and multi floor options. And it’s really across the sector.

Further ahead, CUZ estimates that its land bank, which spans “some of the most desirable submarkets in the Sun Belt,” has the potential to be developed into about 1.6 million sf of Class A office space, for which there is a “solid pipeline of interest” from current and prospective customers across a broad variety of industries.

2018 Outlook

CUZ does not foresee fundamentals weakening in the Sun Belt, particularly in the five MSAs in which they operate. Counting on accelerated job growth, steady absorption of Class A office space, and low levels of new construction, forthcoming deliveries and vacancies resulting from lease expiries are expected to be filled timely and rent is seen to continue on an upward trajectory.

The company expects FFO for full year 2018 to fall within the $0.59 to $0.63 range, with the high end reflective of 2016 actual FFO, while the low end falls short of 2017 actual FFO by $0.02. The range assumes same property NOI growth within 2% to 4% (the high end of which falls short of 2017 actual same property NOI growth by 0.4%) and within 3.5% to 5.5% on a cash basis (the high end of which exceeds 2017 actual same property NOI growth by 0.2%).

Worth noting is the adjustment in the assumption for fee and other income, which was increased to $11 million to $13 million in consideration of approximately $1M in termination fees not included in the original $10 to $12 million estimate. While an added boost to income, it also signals an increase in the amount of space the company expects will be given back and which would need to be marketed aggressively in order to be re-leased.

Balance Sheet

Of its Office REIT peers, CUZ has the most conservative balance sheet with just 3.8x net debt/EBITDA, as well as a decently laddered maturity schedule. It looks relatively benign for the next few years but there is a $250MM maturity looming in 2021. It should be able to manage this debt relatively easy, but I am cautious about interest rates in 2021 and whether perhaps the company should look to refinance that debt sooner rather than later.

The interest rate on the debt due in 2021 is 3.08%, the lowest of all its debt outstanding, but it is variable and is expected to rise along with LIBOR. It could hurt in the short-term to refi at a slightly higher rate but the risk is waiting until 2021 and having to roll the debt over at substantially higher rates. It's 25% or so of the company's debt outstanding so management should be assessing options on whether to wait or refi and lock in today's rates for a longer period of time if feasible.

There is also a timing risk regarding lease expirations of 1.3M square feet in 2021, which coincides with the debt maturity mentioned. The potential to re-lease 11% of the portfolio at higher rates could be positive but the implementation risk and uncertainty of maintaining the same or higher level of occupancy is something to note.

Valuation

Cousins Properties normally trades at a P/AFFO multiple of 24x, according to data provided by Factset and shown on fastgraphs.com. At a current P/AFFO of 23.4, there isn't much room for the stock to grow into its long-term average. Unfortunately, analysts aren't forecasting very robust AFFO growth in 2019 or 2020 either. At just 9% and 4%, respectively, it seems the analyst consensus is a bit of a slowdown from 2018's 18% AFFO growth.

These AFFO estimates are consistent with the company's guidance for FFO of $0.59 to $0.63 for FY 2018. Analyst estimates are at the midpoint, $0.61, which would result in flat FFO compared to 2017.

Conclusion

I like the company's focus on Class A properties in non-Gateway cities. However, the stock seems to be fairly valued and there is considerable downside risk for modest upside potential. Over the last two years, CUZ has reduced its portfolio size by over 2M square feet and management's recent guidance didn't give me a lot of confidence that the portfolio would be ramping up very quickly – and at a dividend yield of 2.54%, investors aren't necessarily getting paid to wait. For now, I'm going to sit this one out. Sorry Cuz.

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Investing in any security has risks and readers should ensure they understand these risks before investing.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are subject to decreases in value, adverse economic conditions, overbuilding, competition, fluctuations in rental income, and fluctuations in property taxes and operating expenses.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, nor is the author compensated by any of the products mentioned.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the topics or subjects discussed.

Information presented is not believed to be exhaustive nor are all the risks associated with the topic of each article explicitly mentioned. Readers are cautioned to perform their own analysis or seek the advice of their financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this information.

Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s own goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. Nothing in this content should be considered to be legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisor before making any financial decision.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

REITs, Opportunities, & Income (ROI): High potential ROI investment ideas for your portfolio ROI is focused on more than single REIT stock ideas. It’s highly valuable, in-depth, institutional-quality research designed to save you time while helping you become a better-informed investor. At ROI, I share my best ideas on REITs and other asset classes, including a concentrated REIT portfolio designed to outperform the MSCI US REIT Index with lower volatility. Join our community today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.