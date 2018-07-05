Economy

In the next leg of his journey, President Trump will be on his way to Britain later today for a two-day working visit. He's scheduled to meet with the Queen, as well as Prime Minister Theresa May, as she pushes for a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. The visit has sparked threats of mass protests with tens of thousands of people expected to demonstrate across the country.

A new U.S. government anti-fraud task force is being created to coordinate investigations and avoid "piling on," where multiple agencies probe the same alleged misconduct. It will bring together the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Securities and Exchange Commission to probe issues like securities and commodities fraud, digital currency fraud and money laundering.

China has guided the yuan to its largest one-day drop against the U.S. dollar in a year and a half, setting the greenback's reference rate at 6.6726 yuan and weakening the latter currency by 0.7% compared to Wednesday. Earlier this year, "the PBOC wanted to use the currency…as a gesture to show the U.S. that they didn’t want to have a trade war," said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, but the decline since mid-June is a "sign that the PBOC threw in the towel."

Chinese and U.S. officials have also raised the prospect of resuming trade talks after the Trump administration announced a new round of potential tariffs. "When we have a trade problem, we should talk about it," China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen told Bloomberg, while the White House said it "remains open to further discussions." A third round of formal negotiations ended with scant signs of agreement in early June. Shanghai +2% ; Shenzhen +2.8% ; ChinNext +3.3% .

Turkey's central bank will be effective "like never before" under Recep Tayyip Erdogan's new administration, the country’s new treasury and finance minister declared after the lira plunged to a new record low. Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan's son-in-law, also hit out at "unacceptable" speculation about the central bank's independence and promised to bring soaring inflation down into the single digits.