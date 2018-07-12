Rounds Report: Aveo Catches A Big Payday With NHSScotland Approval Of Tivozanib

Everyone has special talents, and it is our duty to find ours and use them well.



Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 09, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Aveo Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.42 to close the session at $2.83 for over 17.4% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Operating out of Cambridge, MA, Aveo is focused on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to manage various cancers, wasting syndrome (cachexia) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) (Figure 2). The company is seeking to develop and commercialize its lead molecule, tivozanib - a potent and selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (1, 2 and 3) receptors having a long half-life - for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”) in North America. It has already gained EU approval for tivozanib (Fotivda) to treat adults afflicted by advanced RCC.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Aveo)

We noted in the prior Rounds Report that Aveo has a highly promising pipeline and recently benefited from aggressive insider purchases, thus warranting a consideration from investors. As it turns out, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (“SMC”) - an agency that advises NHSScotland on newly licensed medicines - published advice accepting three new medicines today that included Fotivda. According to SMC:

Tivozanib was accepted for the treatment of aRCC. Through PACE, patients and clinicians highlighted the limited range of therapies currently available for advanced disease. Tivozanib provides an additional initial treatment option. It has a different side effect profile which may allow an improved quality of life for some patients.

That asides, Aveo filed with the SEC (on June 29) that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had terminated the partnership for the development of AVEO-380 as a potential treatment for cachexia. The partnership breakup can be a favorable event and should not affect Aveo’s investing thesis.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $0.60 (+0.52%) at $116.81 and the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.16 lower at $100.09 (for -0.16% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with a mixed sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from the Former Fidelity-Magellan manager, Peter Lynch: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.”

As featured in Table 1, the interesting transactions came from Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM). Notably, the company announced an initial public offering (“IPO”) of 5.5 million common shares at a $17.0 share price. As part of the IPO, the director, Glenna Muir, accumulated 40.0K shares for $680.K on July 05, 2018. On the same day, the CCO, Daniel Guthrie, purchased 1.5K shares for $25.5K, and thus increased his stakes to 41.7K shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions (Source: Openinsider)

As a commercial-stage medical device company, Neuronetics is focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for major depressive disorder and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system. Whether the stock will perform remains to be seen. The fact that the insiders “put their money where they mouth is” warrants a consideration by investors.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 09, 2018, the FDA announced its increasing efforts to strike a balance between curbing the prescription opioid abuse epidemic versus the assurance that legitimate opioid uses are being honored. This is quite important because the zealous efforts to stop prescription abuse might cause the denial of its legitimate uses. One key situation relates to patients afflicted by resistant cancers: these patients are quite sick and are usually in such great pain that opioid use is a must. And it’s great that the agency recognizes such legitimate applications. According to the FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb:

In most circumstances, opioids should only be used for the treatment of acute pain and prescribed for short durations of time. However, the FDA is aware that there are certain circumstances ‒ such as in the treatment of metastatic cancer pain and the episodic treatment of migraine pain ‒ where the drugs are administered over longer periods. In select patients and for certain medical conditions, opioids may be the only drugs that provide relief from devastating pain. We’ve heard from some of these patients, and listened carefully to their concerns about having continued access to necessary pain medication. We’ve heard their fear of being stigmatized as a person with addiction, and the challenges they face in finding health care professionals willing to work with patients with chronic pain. Tragically, we know that for some patients, loss of quality of life due to crushing pain has resulted in increased thoughts of or actual suicide. This is unacceptable. Reflecting this, even as we seek to curb overprescribing of opioids, we also must make sure that patients with a true medical need for these drugs can access these therapies.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it suggests that the FDA is pushing their utmost due diligence, while not forgetting to assess the big picture (that includes the legitimate use of opioids). Second, it underlies the strong demand for opioids medicines like NKTR-181 from Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

As the first-in-class selective mu-opioid agonist, NKTR-181 is designed to treat moderate-to-severe lower back pain. The drug is unique because it ameliorates opioid abuse at the molecular level. Specificically, NKTR-181 does not enter the brain rapidly which, in and of itself, can cause the associated “high.” Even if the patient crushes the drug, it still enters the brain slowly to prevent the aforementioned “rush,” while demonstrating efficacy. With the strong phase 3 trial supporting its efficacy and safety, Nektar filed a New Drug Application with the FDA back on May 31, 2018. And we expected a more than favorable regulatory outcome due to the lower hurdles and robust clinical backing.

Final Remarks

The overall bioscience market traded with a mixed sentiment for the day. Be that as it may, many firms rallied to post further gains for investors. Aveo Oncology topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation powered by the strong fundamentals. The approval by NHSScotland indeed added more value to tivozanib, and the Novartis partnership termination can be a positive event. That aside, Neuronetics saw strong insider purchases and thus deserves a consideration by investors. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence is helping remove the stigma associated with opioid dependency, while unlocking value for NKTR-181.

