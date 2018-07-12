Bank Of Canada Hikes And Signals More To Come

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Depending on how Nafta talks pan out over the next few months, it looks like the Bank of Canada could follow today's rate rise with another before year-end

As was largely expected, the Bank of Canada resumed its tightening cycle on Wednesday with its first rate hike since January. But the big question going into this meeting was how policymakers would view the recent flare-up in trade tensions.

Well, although the statement is littered with references to tariffs - the word "trade" appears no less than six times - the message appears to be one of cautious optimism. Interestingly, it expects the impact of the steel/aluminium tariffs to be "modest" and still expects growth to average around 2% over the next couple of years. It also remains fairly upbeat about investment, despite trade concerns weighing "in some sectors."

At this stage, we are forecasting another rate hike in the fourth quarter, although any breakdown in Nafta talks, or implementation of further tariffs, could easily change that. So with most core inflation measures now back around 2%, we suspect the Bank of Canada could strike again later this year - though it's clear this is highly contingent on Nafta talks.

Negotiations have noticeably stalled over the past month or so and it looks like talks could stretch beyond the US mid-term elections in November. This would mean a more prolonged period of uncertainty for Canadian firms. But on the flip-side, as long as the actual trade situation remains unchanged, Canada will continue to reap the rewards of an exceptionally strong US economy.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

