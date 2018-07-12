Don't Sell Axon Enterprise - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/11/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 11.

Bullish Calls

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): They were hurt by DRAM prices which have come down now. Their margins will expand and the 3% yield on the stock makes it a buy.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): Nike (NYSE:NKE) moved up and so did Under Armour. There's more upside to it.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN): "When you’re playing with the house’s money, you’ve got to let it run. We’ve been all in with this one with CEO Rick Smith, I’d say, for a triple. And I’m not abandoning it because this is a company that’s turned into a terrific ecosystem and software play, so I am not leaving the company that used to be known as Taser. I’m going to tase-bro anybody who’s selling the stock."

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN): Cramer has been behind the stock for some years. All the good things about the company are "coming to fruition." Hold on.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): Cramer admitted he got Roku wrong initially. He changed his stance after his kids told him Roku is the real deal and apparently Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) did not wipe them out.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG): Nelson Peltz is on the board now. The company will do the right thing but it will not happen this quarter. Wait for the quarter and buy more if it goes down to $75. The yield is good too.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS): It's a well-run bank that is a play on both Latin America and on Canada, It's oversold.

Bearish Call

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF): The easy money trade is done.

