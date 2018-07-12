Weekly Oil Storage Report - Record Crude Storage Draw But Near-Term Headwinds Persist

But we think energy stocks should keep outperforming oil prices as the long-term oil bull thesis becomes clearer.

The global oil markets will have to go through a period of rebalancing and for the overhang to disappear before flat oil prices can rally again. We need to see time spreads perk back higher.

Libya is now back online today which adds to the overhang in the physical market. Brent-WTI spreads have narrowed signaling lower US crude exports ahead.

Although this week's report was very bullish, the physical oil market has near-term headwinds to go through.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlight

EIA reported the largest crude storage draw since September 2016 today. Crude storage declined 12.633 million bbls versus the 5-year average draw of 4.353 million bbls. The decline came largely on the back of a massive reduction in crude imports from 9.055 million b/d last week to 7.431 million b/d this week. PADD 1, 3, and 5 imports were all sharply lower versus the previous week. The biggest declines came from Venezuela, Colombia, Nigeria, Mexico, and Kuwait.

Refinery throughput as expected remained largely flat w-o-w, and our estimate shows throughput to increase next week. Crude exports decreased 309k b/d w-o-w, and crude exports in the coming weeks could remain around the 2 million b/d mark as Brent-WTI spreads narrow. There's currently a glut of light sweet crude in the Atlantic basin, so the narrower spreads will push US crude exports lower while helping the market correct the near-term oversupply.

US Lower 48 oil production was flat w-o-w at 10.5 million b/d and Alaska was higher w-o-w by 29k b/d. Notice, however, that the adjustment factor flipped from +212k b/d to -457k b/d. Our trued-up US oil production showed US oil production to be 10.443 million b/d. Note that the weekly volatility in weekly US oil production when taken into account the adjustment factor could be very volatile, however, we do think US oil production is likely overstated around this level. Permian takeaway capacity constraint will likely keep US oil production rangebound into year-end. In order for this analysis to be confirmed, we would need to see the adjustment factor remain in the negative.

Gasoline storage declined 694k bbls last week versus the 5-year average of -255k bbls. Distillate seasonally builds around this time of the year, but the build last week of 4.125 million bbls was higher than the 5-year average of 2.419 million bbls. Total liquid stockpile, on the other hand, showed a very bullish draw of 7.171 million bbls versus the 5-year average build of 687k bbls.

Price Action Today

Despite a record crude storage draw being reported today, WTI and Brent are having its worst day since 2016. Some market participants may be scratching their heads as to why prices are falling despite the bullish report.

Earlier in the day, Libya's National Oil Company confirmed that the Eastern oil ports have been given back to the West. This means that Libya's oil exports will resume and with the spot market still inundated with light sweet crude, the return of Libya exports add to the pressure on the spot market. Brent 1-2 month time spreads flipped into contango today because of Libya's return.

In addition, there is currently an export timing mismatch between GCC allies, Iran, and Venezuela. Saudi, Kuwait, UAE, and Russia have increased crude exports, but the drop in Venezuela and Iran have not been significant enough to offset the increase. Floating storage has started to also build globally, which has put additional pressure on the spot market. For the time being, the oil markets will have to go through a few months of consolidation as the prompt physical storage overhang needs to vanish and time spreads need to perk back up before flat prices rally again.

This does not mean that oil prices will move into the low $60s, and as we wrote last week, we think oil prices are in a sweet spot at the moment.

Crude

US crude storage showed the largest draw since 2016. This pushed crude storage levels to 405 million bbls. Since the start of 2018, US crude storage has declined 19.215 million bbls versus the 5-year average build of 14.846 million bbls. And we expect US crude storage to keep falling till the end of August.

Crude Exports and Imports

This week saw a material drop in crude imports. The decreases came from the following countries:

Canada - (287)k b/d

Venezuela - (317)k b/d

Colombia - (296)k b/d

Nigeria - (554)k b/d

Kuwait - (13k)k b/d

This week also saw crude imports from Saudi and Iraq.

For US crude exports, this week showed a decrease from 2.336 million b/d to 2.027 million b/d. With Brent-WTI spreads narrowing, we expect US crude exports for August to start slowing down. For the rest of July, we expect perhaps one more week of strong exports followed by lower figures.

This is rather important for the global oil markets moving forward because light sweet crude is in oversupply in the near-term, the market is signaling less need for US crude exports going forward. A lower US crude export average going forward could help balance the prompt oversupply, and once the market rebalances, we should see Brent outperform WTI.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Keep in mind that Lower 48 production only adjusts upward or downward by 100k b/d. Lower 48 production came in flat again this week at 10.5 million b/d. Alaska production increased by 29k b/d. Our analysis indicates that US oil production should remain flat for the next 6-months as Permian takeaway capacity keeps growth constrained. With the adjustment factor sharply negative this week, it will be important to see if this is the start of a new trend and could be an early indicator that US oil production is currently being overstated.

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

With the return of Libya, the oil market currently oversupplied with light sweet crude will have to go through a period of rebalancing. The prompt overhang has sent Brent 1-2 month time spreads into contango, and oil prices are having their worst day since 2016. The rebalancing will take a while, but we don't see prices headed into the low $60s. Oil prices are in a sweet spot at the moment.

Brent-WTI spreads have also narrowed considerably over the last month. This will lead to lower US crude exports in the coming months, and lower US crude exports will also help alleviate much of the overhang in the near-term. This will lead to Brent to outperform WTI resulting in wider spreads later this year.

In the meantime, our view on energy equities remains much more favorable than oil prices. With the recent rhetoric from Saudi (decreasing OSP for August), an oil price spike potential in 2018 remains very low. Saudi has communicated to the market its intention to supply whatever end-user demand may be, and this has removed an important variable for flat prices to rally - forced buying.

In turn, the relatively stable range-bound price action in oil will lead to more confidence in investors to buy up energy stocks. With OPEC increasing production, the lack of spare capacity argument will bode well for the long-term outlook of oil prices, which should translate into a higher overall STRIP. Energy stocks should outperform oil prices for the rest of 2018.

