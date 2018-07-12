It's time for the monthly watchlist report. As always, you can find the updated info at any time here Dividend Income Spreadsheet and the Portfolio Spreadsheet.

Summary

Enbrigde (NYSE:ENB) is my best buy.

Swedish investments firms trade at an attractive discount.

Intrum Justina and Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) seems like good choices.

Swedish banks are priced quite nicely.

Watchlist July 2018

In my watchlist for May, I talked about Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Altria (NYSE:MO) and mentioned some stocks from the watchlist for April, such as Enbridge, Oaktree Capital and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

A few months ago, we saw a general market decline in consumer staples, REITs and utilities. I wrote that I though it was smart to pick up high-quality consumer staples and utilities when they were trading at somewhat great attractive prices. Now, most staples, such as KMB and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), are moving upwards again, and utilities such as Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) have renounced.

However, I still find value in this market. Here's what I'm looking at

A la carte appetizers

As appetizers, I think one should look at the Swedish investments firms. As you could see in my latest dividend income report, most investment firms trade at a significant discount to NAV. What you do when you buy these firms is essentially that you buy the Swedish index at a discount. You can find a few of the firms holdings in my Seeking Alpha articles about the top Nordic companies (on the right-hand side sidebar).

I just added $3000 to my position in Investor AB B and would not mind adding Latour or Industrivarden (OTC:IDTVF).

A la carte main courses

The main course is the most important one. Here, I want to mention Enbridge as my best buy. As mentioned, I've said that I looked at Enbridge in both my watchlist for April and watchlist for May.

Enbridge is now up more than 18% since my first watchlist (neglecting the 6% dividend payment which gives a 24% total return). Is the stock done? No, not at all.

My conviction in Enbridge just got stronger. Here's why:

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted on two important subjects which affects the company's outlook:

They got a Certificate of Need (5-0 votes), which means Enbridge can move forward with its Line 3 Replacement Project.

Enbridge got the green light (3-2 votes) to follow its own strategic plan

Enbridge sells all of its western Canadian natural gas plants for CAD 4.3 billion.

In total, to keep things short, it means that the company will be able to meet the very attractive dividend growth targets and it can continue with its plans at a planned pace. Few things are as important as cost control and reaching targets on time. I'm very happy that Enbridge can move forward, and I still see at least 20% upside - and that's with a nice margin of safety too.

The other stock I want to highlight is Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). SBUX now trades at a 23.65% discount to my previous target price (will recalculate with respect to lower growth in US and China, but there's still value in SBUX). I'm planning to write an article on Seeking Alpha on this topic because I don't think people understand Starbucks' plan or position in Asia. I've been to every country in South East Asia, and I've seen with my own eyes (as well as talking with the Nespresso (OTCPK:NSRGY) CEO, Starbucks management and attending presentations) that things aren't what most people think. I will elaborate on that in my next article.

A la carte desserts

For desserts, it's worth mentioning two great companies which focuses on distressed debt. Take a look at the following image. It shows national debt around the world.

My thesis is that people spend too much money which they don't have, and companies and countries do the same. At one point, the debt burden will become a problem (Japan, Italy, Argentina), and some companies that focus on distressed debt will earn a lot of money. I choose to highlight Oaktree Capital (7.5% of my portfolio) and Intrum Justina as two great high-quality companies in this sector. The first one is far less risky, but investors focusing on dividend income should stay away. This is not an income stock, but rather a value play on a great high-quality company.

Now back to you

What do you think? What are you looking at? Why do you look at this stock, and do you have any special plan for the following year? Please do tell!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.