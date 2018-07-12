The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!

Jeff Clark, and Michael Oliver are this week's returning radio program guests.

John Kerry warned Wall Street that if the Iranian treaty were torn up, the U.S. might find the dollar hegemony under attack. After Pres. Trump abandoned the agreement, Russia sold ½ of its U.S. Treasury holdings. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say the Russians are going, that is, going out of the dollar. We explore Russia's Treasury dump and other related issues with Jeff Clark to get a read on what that may mean for major markets and we ask Michael to what extent Jeff's ideas sync with what his non-emotional momentum readings are telling him.

An accomplished analyst, author, and speaker, Jeff Clark is a globally recognized authority on precious metals. The son of an award-winning gold panner, with family-owned mining claims in California, Arizona, and Nevada, Jeff has deep roots in the industry. An active investor, with a love of writing, Jeff eventually became a mining industry analyst, including 10 years as senior editor for the world-renowned publication BIG GOLD.

Jeff has been a regular conference speaker, including at Cambridge House and Sprott Resources events, the Silver Summit, and many others. He currently serves on the board at Strategic Wealth Preservation, a bullion storage facility in Grand Cayman, and provides analysis and market commentary for GoldSilver.com.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.