Equinix: Strong Guidance With A Free Option On Hyperscale Data Center Market

We go back in time and examine Equinix’s journey from key data center anchor tenants to a fully dedicated hyperscale data center strategy.

Dedicated Hyperscale data center builds are expected to be off balance and therefore excluded from Equinix’s growth projections.

Equinix expects favorable secular trends, including enterprise shift to the cloud and robust interconnection demand, to act as strong tailwinds.

On June 20th, Equinix held its 2018 analyst day. The company guided for 8% to 10% revenue growth for the next 5 years, outpacing market expectations.

Equinix: impressive returns over the last five years, strong potential for more

On June 20th, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) held its 2018 analyst day.

For those of you unfamiliar with the company, Equinix is the worldwide leader in network-neutral retail data center services and represents one of the strongest growth stories of the last few years, as resumed by this chart:

The company was founded in 1998 to help the internet scale, with Equality and Neutrality as its core attributes:

Investors love recurring revenue based business models, with strong tailwinds.

Equinix fully possesses these two virtues, among other characteristics, like generating a domino effect that ends up attracting new customers while existing ones tend to increase the number of services they buy. This combination of predictable revenues, stickiness among customers, firm pricing, leadership in most markets, both organic and inorganic growth may help explain EQIX strong returns in the last few years.

As Brad Thomas noted in his recent article, "Equinix A Strong Buy, Now You Know Why":

over the last 5 years, EQIX has generated impressive returns - shares are up an average of 25% annually - and the potential for growth is strong.

To highlight Equinix's sweet position, we'd like to use a quote from its Interim CEO's opening lines at the analyst day:

Peter F. Van Camp - Interim CEO, President & Executive Chairman

[T]here are different ways to represent what we've built. I think a helpful one for an Analyst Day, [is] just to see the growth we've created over time. And thinking about Jay [Adelson] and his vision, his vision to be the stewards of the internet's infrastructure, to be the place where all of the networks that comprise the internet, they would come together to meet. But at that time, it was really difficult to envision how big this opportunity was, what it could mean to us going forward. Every company now has a digital premise. Every company is in Equinix's addressable market. It's early innings. [W]e're early innings. A lot of the enterprise doesn't know who Equinix is.

Equinix is the worldwide leader in what appears to be the "sweet spot" for colocation: the retail, network-neutral segment, which has the highest margins and is forecasted to be the fastest growing vertical among traditional data center services:

Chart from Equinix analyst day, emphasis added

Equinix guided at its analyst meeting for 8% to 10% revenue growth, outpacing market expectations of 7.5% growth for retail colocation - and there's more to the story.

Hyperscale data center builds as an additional, free option on a fast growing segment

If we look back at the previous chart more carefully, we'll find a relatively new category of data center services that is expected to grow at a very fast pace - Hyperscale, tailor-made builds:

Chart from Equinix analyst day, edited for clarity

Market Research Future expects the Hyperscale data center market to grow at 27% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

According to Synergy Research, as reported by TechCrunch, there were 390 hyperscale data centers worldwide at the end of last year, mostly located in the USA - with 90 of them being added in 2017 alone:

Hyperscale data centers may be described as huge and energy efficient builds that host thousands of servers of a single tenant.

Designed to optimize performance and cost, they are generally requested by clients like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet-Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) [think about their AWS services], IBM (NYSE:IBM), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Yahoo, or Chinese companies such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), etc.

One of the first things worth noticing is that most of these large customers already rely on Equinix for interconnection and data center services.

Actually, if we go back in time, we'll probably find out that they were among Equinix's first customers.

Some of them, like Microsoft and IBM, were already, at that time, large, established companies, while others, like Google or Amazon, were just at the beginning of their impressive journey.

In both cases, getting these key customers on board was an essential piece of Equinix's original business model: to help build specific ecosystems where these anchor tenants could act as magnets for other clients, increasing Equinix's interconnection (and margin) rich environment.

However, over a longer period of time, both Equinix and these companies realized that wholesale providers were probably a better fit for these customers' large data center requirements, while Equinix remained as their essential provider of interconnection/networking services.

If you've followed the company since its inception, you might be familiar with some small road bumps that occurred when Equinix decided not to renew some large (and aggressively priced) deals - like in Google's case, back in 2004.

Here is a quote from Equinix's Q4 2004 conference call (transcripts courtesy of Sentieo):

Our Q4 cabinet churn, which we calculate based on the number of cabinets returned to us by our customers in the quarter, as a percentage of the total cabinets booked at the beginning of the quarter, was 4.1 percent primarily due to our decision not to renew a sales order with a large customer in 1 of our IBX centers. This anchor tenant installation was deployed several years ago and was aggressively priced to help drive the building to break even.

The data center involved was Ashburn (DC metro), where the company was simultaneously opening a new data center - a testament that this specific decision was not based on lack of space to lend.

Equinix succeeded in reselling those churned cabinets quite quickly and obviously at a better price - with Google remaining as a networking customer in Ashburn and expanding to other locations worldwide in the next few quarters.

Why is this old story important, in our opinion, to understand Equinix's new hyperscale data center strategy?

As we've already mentioned, Equinix's sweet spot is being the worldwide leader in the interconnection rich retail colocation market.

However, Equinix can't really achieve this target ignoring the importance of working with key, large customers, as they may be essential for their snowball effect on the company's target clientele.

While some large deployments already exist across Equinix's footprint, they run the same risks we highlighted with Google - lower margins and potential high churn at renewal.

Unlike the average wholesale providers, EQIX may try a different approach to these key large deployments, in an attempt to reduce the negative impact on margins and the risks of incurring into future road bumps.

Here is how Equinix management described its joint-venture approach to hyperscale builds at its analyst day:

Charles J. Meyers - Equinix, President of Strategy, Services & Innovation [W]e may selectively use HIT [Hyperscale Infrastructure Team] as an opportunity for new entry into markets in partnership with our CSP customers. [O]ur desire with HIT is really to capture the strategic benefits while limiting the opportunity cost in terms of distracting capital or attention on core business, and appropriately managing the level of risk. This really means, on the left-hand side of the page, sort of trying to balance these various financial goals of how to protect the balance sheet, limit any initial AFFO drag and, over time, maximize the AFFO accretion that we may get from the business, while maintaining an account control and ability to execute with these CSPs.

(Transcripts from Equinix's analyst day, edited for clarity).

Brand-new companies like AirTrunk have succeeded in raising AU$ 400 million ($300 million) for hyperscale builds, as recently reported by AFR.com, the Australian Financial Review:

Singapore digital start-up AirTrunk has raised $400 million from global investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity group TPG's TSSP to fund the construction of its flagship centres in Sydney and Melbourne. The company, founded by former data company NextDC chief financial officer Robin Khuda 2½ years ago, is aiming to be a significant digital landlord for cloud services across the Asia Pacific and has plans to invest up to $US1.7 billion in data centres across the region.

However, the same article underlines that "Doubts were cast on the credibility of AirTrunk last year due to Mr Khuda's association with NextDC, which had a share price collapse in September".

We believe that Equinix's proven strong execution in data center planning will be instrumental in helping the company find financial partners interested in minimizing the risks associated with opening large, high performance and energy efficient units as quickly as possible.

Equinix also brings to the table the capacity to handle complex relationships with very demanding customers:

Charles J. Meyers - Equinix, President of Strategy, Services & Innovation What we're seeing already is that there is absolutely a deep pool of capital that is aggressively pursuing exposure to hyperscale projects, and candidly, they would love to partner with Equinix in that regard. They see us as uniquely and significantly differentiated in terms of our ability to capture that market, and they would love to partner with us in terms of being a source of capital.

To summarize, when it comes to hyperscale data centers, Equinix is positioning itself to benefit as much as possible from their massive growth, while limiting the risks associated with the typical wholesale approach.

We fully agree with Bill Stoller at DCK on his view of what Equinix is trying to achieve for its shareholders:

In a sense, [this strategy] is a free option on what could potentially become a significant wholesale data center business.

Conclusion

A great business model, a skilled management team with a history of strong execution, and robust headwinds for the next few years should justify, alone, putting Equinix on investors' radar screens.

We believe Equinix's guidance for the next five years is a great testament to the potential of the company.

Hyperscale data centers may be the proverbial icing on the cake, for their strategic fit, EQIX balance sheet-conscious approach and, especially, as the market may turn out to be greater than expected:

HIT, it turns out, is much larger than investors could have known based on what the company has said in the past. The midpoint of the company's guidance for HIT's 1MW and 2MW wholesale-like "nodes" has been 100MW per year over the next five years. But Equinix already has a 400MW pipeline for the product, Charles Meyers, the company's president of strategy, services, and innovation, told Data Center Knowledge in an interview. "HIT will probably be closer to the high end of 300MW to 700MW, rather than the low end [of the guidance]," he said.

