Monthly Pay 10.3% Yielding REIT, Too Good To Be True?

The risk-to-reward proposal appears to be favorable for REIT investors looking for a double-digit yield, combined with upside potential.

The company is making progress towards securing its dividend by means of new acquisitions and balance sheet management.

We are more bullish on GNL after we had a long conference call with management.

The 10.3% dividend has a low coverage, but we expect it to be maintained for at least the next 3 years.

GNL is up 25% from its lows and still remains incredibly cheap compared to its peers.

Back in March 2018, we wrote an article on Global Net Lease (GNL), and we noted that:

While not being directly comparable with GNL, other net lease REITs including Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and W.P. Carey (WPC) are trading at very significant premiums. Yet, GNL owns a very decent portfolio and income investors may be tempted to consider the common shares to be opportunistic.

Just 3 months later, the share price of GNL saw a nice price recovery of 25%.

Looking at this chart gives us some mixed feelings. On one hand, we hold a position in the preferred shares (GNL-A), and so it is reassuring for us to see the company do well. On the other hand, we did not recommend to take a position in the common shares despite the fact that the shares were very cheap, and as such, we missed out on the recent price recovery.

The reason we did not recommend the common shares back in March was because we viewed that there was a real possibility of a dividend reduction. With a 103% payout ratio, a 58% exposure to high-capex office properties, we decided to pass on this investment.

Today, our thesis on GNL has changed. The company has recently made good progress towards improving its liquidity situation - leading us to reconsider taking a position in the high yielding common shares.

What has changed? We recently had a long conference call with CEO James Nelson, and CFO Christopher Masterson of Global Net Lease, which has led us to become increasingly confident that management is not only aware of the dividend issue and its potential impact on share price but also taking concrete steps to strengthen the coverage.

In other words, the "dividend sustainability" is what will determine if GNL will be a highly profitable investment. If reduced, investors are likely to suffer losses; if it is maintained, investors are set to be well rewarded with a double-digit yield in today's low interest rate environment.

As such, the main purpose of this article is going to be to evaluate the sustainability of the dividend.

Sustainability Analysis for this "Very Generous Dividend"

Generally, when something appears to be too good to be true, many times it is - particularly in today's low interest rate environment. For a property REIT to yield over 10%, this is seen by some as a clear red flag. Of course, Mr. Market is not always right. In the case of GNL, there is no doubt that this risk is higher than average; Otherwise, Mr. Market would price the shares at much more reasonable levels.

As stated above, in the case of GNL, the main risk for shareholders at this point is a dividend reduction.

Mr. Market has been quick to notice this risk and sent the share price down accordingly. That said, while Mr. Market may be blinded by this risk, he may be failing to consider the full story of this company. The management of GNL has been doing a good job to avoid having the dividend reduced. In our opinion, there are numerous mitigating factors in play that change the whole story to us.

Here are 5 reasons why we believe the dividend is likely to be maintained at the current high level:

1. Long Lease Terms, Minimal Maturities, Rent Increases

The large majority of GNL's portfolio is leased to long-term tenants with 8+ year lease agreements. Only 3% of the current leases are set to mature before 2022. With such minimal lease expirations, as long as the contracts hold still, GNL is set to earn very predictable and consistent cash flow for the next 4 years.

Furthermore, the leases contain provisions for rent increases (rent escalators) which occur automatically and are excepted to be equal approximately the inflation rate.

With the average lease term at 8.6 years, very little maturities in the upcoming years, and automatic rent increases, GNL is set to keep earning bond-like cash flows which is equivalent to the current level of the dividend for at least another 4 years. This does not require "great execution" or "strong management" … It is simply what lease agreements guarantee to the landlord.

2. High Exposure to Investment Grade Tenant

In addition to having little maturities and long leases, the underlying tenants are very strong. We would even say "surprisingly" strong with 78% of the tenants being investment grade rated or equivalent. In comparison, Realty Income has only about 56% of investment grade tenants, and yet it is commonly considered as the "gold standard" of the net lease REIT sector.

Looking at the top 10 tenants, we find many highly-rated big name companies, including Fedex (NYSE:FDX), Finnair (OTC:FNNNF), Family Dollar (NASDAQ:DLTR), and GSA to name a few.

With the great majority of the rents being paid by investment grade rated tenants, the risk of tenant bankruptcy is greatly reduced. Moreover, leases are senior to most other debts as they are "operating expenses"; and therefore, even in the unlikely event where a tenant files for bankruptcy, the tenant is likely to keep paying the rent obligations to GNL.

3. Little Retail Exposure

While investor favorites such as Realty Income and National Retail have high exposure to retail properties, GNL has favored office and industrial properties instead. Whether this is good or bad depends on how one thinks how the brick-and-mortar retail sector will evolve with the growth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) like companies.

Personally, we believe that physical retail will fare well even in a highly digitalized world, but it is nonetheless fair to say that tenant bankruptcies are likely to remain higher for retail properties than investment grade rated office or industrial assets.

With only 9% in retail assets, GNL is protected from most of the potential retail market disruptions. The same cannot be said about most other net lease REITs, and this increases our comfort for the dividend safety.

4. New Acquisitions to Increase Cash Flow

During our recent call with management, GNL's CEO was eager to speak about the company's latest acquisitions and how the company expects to bring new cash flow and increased liquidity during the 2nd half of the year.

In the first quarter of 2018, GNL purchased 4 industrial properties for a total of $63.4 million.

Later in May, GNL announced yet again another set of acquisitions with 5 new properties purchased for $83 million.

What we find very relevant here is that the acquired properties were purchased at fairly high cap rates at around 8%. This is certainly superior to the cost of the debt that GNL utilized to finance these properties, and therefore, we expect the transactions to result in cash flow growth per share very soon. This should improve the liquidity situation, particularly the coverage ratio of its current dividend payment.

5. Longer-term Loan Maturities

During the past year, GNL did a great job reducing its debt risk by refinancing big portions of the debt based on long-term maturities. The average debt maturity was extended to 3.6 years as compared to 1.6 years at end of the first quarter of 2017. This was also coupled with a meaningful shift to a higher percentage of fixed rate debt from 76% to 83%.

With a longer average debt maturity close to 4 years, GNL is less affected by the potential impact of rising interest rates. Moreover, the maturities appear to be well staggered with no massive maturities coming in any one single year. In other words, the balance sheet risk has been recently mitigated - increasing the sustainability of the dividend further. Finally, GNL is highly diversified geographically, and about 50% of its properties located in Europe.

Therefore, GNL is able to source a large portion of its debt in Europe (or in the European Currency) where interest rates are much lower than in the United States and the risk of rising interest rates is very low.

A Final Risk Mitigating Factor

Regardless of the above (risk-mitigating) factors, GNL currently has a tight dividend coverage; the risk of a potential cut is not fully eliminated. However, this should be put into perspective:

While the dividend is not fully covered, if reduced, the reduction should be pretty small since the coverage shortfall is not that large. We would not expect a reduction to be more than 10% (if it every happens). This would still result in a yield well over 9%. The risk of a dividend cut appears to be more than fully factored in the current price.

GNL remains priced at bargain valuations which we believe, on one hand, to reduce the downside potential, and on the other, to amplify the upside potential.

Put differently, in case the dividend is maintained, we expect upside to eventually be realized on top of the double-digit dividend payments. And in case of a dividend cut, we do not expect the price share drop to be too severe as this appears to already been widely expected by the investment community. Again, if the dividend is reduced, it would not be by much, and the stock will continue to pay a very generous yield.

This is not a "heads I win, tails I win too" type of situation, but it may get close to a "heads I win (dividend maintained), tails I don't lose too much (dividend cut)" which appears be an attractive investment. Let us look at the valuations:

GNL is priced today at just 9x FFO, compared to a 15x average for the (retail-focused) net lease peers:

Clearly, GNL deserves to trade at discount to peers to reflect its higher risk, but we consider the magnitude of this discount to be excessive. This is especially true when you consider the above discussed factors:

GNL's peers have comparable lease terms, and in many cases a larger percentage of near term maturities.

GNL's peers also have much lower exposure to investment grade tenants compared to GNL. (Realty Income trade at over 16x FFO and has just 56% of investment grade tenants).

GNL's peers are more exposed to retail risk.

At a 10.5% dividend yield (payable monthly) and just 9 times FFO, we find GNL opportunistic even after the latest share price recovery. The company is making clear progress towards securing its current dividend as evidenced by the latest acquisitions and the now improved balance sheet. We consider the 10.5% to be more than enough to compensate for the risk of a potential small dividend reduction. In the worst case, should GNL reduce its dividend, the yield still remains highly attractive compared to most other net lease REITs which currently yield in the 4-6% zone.

Final Thoughts

Despite the recent price gains, GNL remains exceptionally cheap compared to its peers. The conversation with the management helped us gain more perspective on our concern of a potential dividend reduction, and we got the feeling that they are strongly committed to maintaining the dividend where it is at. In fact, this was the main topic of our phone call and as the CEO explained to us, when taking into account the latest acquisitions, and the quality of the portfolio, they are comfortable with the current dividend.

We are today more comfortable taking a position in GNL after the latest acquisition activity and the balance sheet improvement. The stock is currently seeing an upside price momentum which is likely to continue. GNL has the potential to continue to deliver capital gains in addition to its juicy monthly paying dividends of 10.3%.

