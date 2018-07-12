Cisco: The Safe Bet In Technology

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells internet protocol networking and other communication and information technology related products. Cisco has long been a popular pick amongst Dividend Growth Investors (DGI).

Investment Thesis

Over the last few years, CEO Chuck Robbins, has led the charge to transform Cisco’s revenue stream reliance from its legacy hardware products to a more subscription based model. There have been growing pains (or should I say lack of growth) during the process, but this new Cisco business model is starting to take shape after consecutive quarters of revenue growth, a first since Q4 FY 2015 and Q1 FY 2016. The company pays a generous 3.09% dividend while they complete the transformation as well. The change to a subscription based model, combined with a healthy and sustainable dividend has me believing this stock deserves a spot in your DGI portfolio today.

A Quick Look At Recent Results

CSCO was a technology darling in the late 90’s and early 2000s, with the company’s market cap reaching $555 billion in 2000 during the dot-com period. A year later, the company saw their market cap fall to $151 billion as intense competition combined with weak consumer spending started taking its toll on the company. Fast forward to today, the company has now reached a market cap of $201.6 billion, with much of the increase being added on from mid-2017 through today. Let’s look at the company’s recent earnings to see what is behind the growth. Here is a snapshot of the company’s most recent earnings release.

Q3 ‘18 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 12,463 4.4% Gross Margin % 62.3% (0.7) Operating Income $ 3,134 (1.1%) Net Income $ 2,691 7.0% Adj EPS $ 0.66 10.0%

As mentioned in our thesis, the company returned to growth by recording two consecutive quarters of positive revenue growth for the first time since Q1 2016. Operating income was down from a year ago by 1%, whereas net income increased 7% during the period. The company reports revenues within three regions: Americas, EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa), and APJC (Asia Pacific Japan China). Take a look below at how revenues were reported amongst various regions as of Q3 2018.

The company still heavily relies on domestic sales within the Americas region, however, growth in international sales is lessoning the reliance. During the third quarter, EMEA saw revenues increase 9%, while APJC saw 7% revenue growth during the period.

The company reports revenue through two segments: products and service. Cisco has long dominated the hardware space within technology, but due to fierce competition from the likes of Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET), who have developed their own communication hardware devices, the ability to price these items at a premium similar to twenty years ago is much tougher. As of Q3 2018, Cisco made 75% of their revenue from products compared to 25% being service related.

Company Transition

Since Chuck Robbins stepped in as the new CEO in 2015, replacing long time CEO John Chambers, he has transitioned the company to be a stronger player in software. During the company’s 2017 investor day, Mr. Robbins laid out the plan to release its Internet-based network solution that will have more focus on software networking, improving security, allowing artificial intelligence-based adoption, and more. These are just a few items attributable to recent growth in revenues that will hopefully revitalize a company that has been stuck in the mud. Robbins understands the importance to shrink the company’s reliance on hardware products and transition to a more subscription based model that creates a more predictable revenue stream. This transition has continued to grow revenue backlog, with deferred revenue growing 8.5+% each quarter through 2018 thus far. This is a true growth driver that has propelled the stock higher as investors begin to price in the future potential of this new subscription model that is beginning to take shape for the company. We still believe the true potential of this growth driver has not fully been priced into the stock, which is one of the reasons we are excited about the company’s future.

The company also has been active when it comes to growth through acquisitions. In 2017, Cisco made the following material acquisitions:

AppDynamics - $3.7 billion

Springpath - $320 million

MindMeld - $125 million

So far, through the first half of 2018, Cisco has made the following material acquisition:

Accompany - $270 million

These acquisitions are all related to CSCO’s strategy to transition more to a software company, as they all relate to software networks, data centers, and security.

Valuation

Year-to-date the company is up 11%, outpacing the S&P 500, which is up 4% on the year. The stock has been trading sideways for the past three months between $42 and $46. Based on the transition the company has undergone, investors are trying to figure out how to value the company. In the past five years, CSCO has traded at an average P/E ratio around 14.8x, but that was a slightly different business than what we have going forward, as such, investors are asking themselves what should CSCO be priced at.

Let’s take a look at how the company’s current P/E compares to that of their peers.

As you can see, even with the uptick in their P/E over the past three quarters, CSCO still trades below Microsoft (MSFT) and ANET. The new subscription based model will fuel growth going forward and a P/E closer to 18 seems reasonable to us.

As mentioned above, the service based revenue will provide a more stable income stream at high margins. The company already operates with margins above 60%, but when economic growth eventually slows (which is certainly not the case right now), but when it does so do hardware sales, and by transitioning to more service based revenues will help eliminate the cyclical trend.

Part of valuing a company like CSCO, you have to 1) be (very) patient and 2) trust the management team and their long-term goals. Patience in management to properly steer the company in the right direction is at the discretion of the investor.

An investor with a long-term horizon may find the stock attractive as an income play as the company currently yields a dividend of 3.10%. Cisco has long been a staple in many DGI growth portfolios for many years now due to their dependable, stable, and growing dividend. The company first began paying a dividend in 2011, which they increased an average of 125% the first two years, has since grown at an average clip of about 16% over the past five years. The company recently raised their dividend 20%, which now pays $1.32 per share. The dividend, aside from being generous, is also dependable as the company has attained a payout ratio of 53%. As revenue gets back on track with consistent growth and the company continues to be a cash king, with growing free cash flows, we do expect management to continue raising the dividend on an annual basis going forward.

In conclusion, we believe in the direction Cisco’s management is directing them in and believe the near completed transition will pay hefty dividends and bring stability for years to come. Quality acquisitions of growing tech companies will benefit as will and help (hopefully) speed up the process of a return to growth. Looking at the stock from merely a valuation perspective, the stock appears reasonably valued as it stands now, but we believe in the direction the company is going so we would be investing in the future. If you have the patience and a long-term viewpoint, we believe this stock is well positioned to outgain the market over the next few years as they complete their transition. In the meantime, they will pay you a 3.10% dividend to take you along for the ride, sign me up!

