MPLX Is A Buy For Its 7% Yield And Bright Growth Prospects

All of the above factors are allowing the stars to align for MPLX, and shares should be bought at current levels.

In addition to having attractive growth prospects and a high yield, MPLX is at an opportune price point on its chart, which is presenting a high risk/reward setup.

MPLX is yielding a hefty 7% dividend at current levels and is reaffirming guidance to raise its distribution by 10% in 2018.

MPLX beat expectations last quarter, despite transitory issues. In fact, revenues are increasing due to bright growth prospects in the Marcellus and Permian Basins and widening differentials, which MPLX addresses.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is getting attractive at current levels as earnings are on the rise due to prolific shale production taking place in North America. Yet, with positive earnings and catalysts to propel the stock price higher, share prices are cheap, hovering only a few dollars above 52-week lows. So, what gives for MPLX and the midstream sector?

Earnings were impacted in the latest quarter by harsh winter weather conditions in the Northeast, maintenance at their Houston complex, and drillers choosing to shut in wells that are currently producing in order to safely frac other wells in the area, which eliminates fracking interferences from well to well. However, these issues are strictly temporary and should be resolved in the coming quarter.

Consequently, with growth and earnings on the rise, a 7% yield to support shares at current levels, and widening differentials in the Permian causing more demand for takeaway capacity, MPLX is a buy at current levels.

MPLX LP Is Attractive At Current Valuations

The first data point of MPLX’s snapshot that stands out (seen below) is simply the share price. The stock is hovering near 52-week lows and is yielding over a 7% dividend, as alluded to above. Share prices on a long-term time frame are also at 2016 crash lows. Source: E-TRADE

When the 2016 crash came, it was understood that pipeliners would struggle based on reduced crude oil and natural gas volumes being shipped from drillers, who were not able to make a profit below $70 a barrel. However, while activity did slow then, now the opposite has happened. Break-evens have fallen far below where current oil prices are, enabling drillers to operate comfortably even at a sub $45 a barrel oil price environment.

As a result, production is surging to the point where not enough takeaway capacity exists to deal with surplus volumes, causing differentials in bottlenecked areas to widen. So, being the largest fractionator of natural gas liquids in the Marcellus Basin, MPLX is a prime candidate to benefit from this mega trend developing.

Strong Support Forming At $34

MPLX is forming strong support at $34, as seen by the chart below. The $32 area seems to be ultimate support, as the stock made large comebacks each of the three times it tagged the $32 price level.

The MACD appears to have a strong potential to cross upwards, as well, which has accompanied each previous rally from the $32 area. With the MACD crossing at a higher level now around $34, as opposed to $32, means a higher high and higher low has been formed. This gives the potential breakout a higher springboard to push off, which could provide an accelerated retest of 52-week highs.

This risk reward scenario for a retest of 52-week highs, therefore, would be two points down to $32, and more than four points up to over the $38-$39 area. This is a favorable risk/reward ratio of 2:1, and the dividend of 7% more than covers the downside to $32.

Financial Position And Distribution Strong

MPLX beat earnings estimates last quarter, even with transitory, negative factors (stated above) impacting the bottom line. Revenues were $1.42 billion, and net income came in at an impressive $421 million, showing that MPLX's business is having no trouble executing in the current environment.

According to MPLX's balance sheet, below, total assets are showing to be more than two times the amount of total liabilities, which also proves that the company should have no trouble accessing debt markets or paying out dividends. Source: E-TRADE

In fact, not only does MPLX have the ability to distribute a 7% dividend, it has also reaffirmed guidance to raise the distribution by 10% in 2018. As stated by MPLX:

We also affirmed our distribution growth guidance of 10% for 2018 and our intent to continue to execute a self-funding model with no expected new units to be issued this year to fund our organic capital investments. The partnership ended the quarter with leverage of 3.8 times, well below levels for an investment grade credit profile and strong distribution coverage of 1.29 times.

Catalysts

In addition to having strong financials, MPLX's position in the Marcellus and Permian continues to grow. Even though they are the largest processor and fractionator of natural gas liquids in the Marcellus, they continue to add to their ethane fractionation capacity (about 80,000 barrels a day) through their Sherwood, Harmon Creek, and Hopedale complexes, further solidifying MPLX's dominant position in the Northeast.

On top of having a strong foothold in the Marcellus, MPLX continues to grow its position in the Permian Basin, similar to Andeavor (ANDX). MPLX has doubled their processing capacity in the Permian through their Argo plant, and they have commenced construction on their Omega plant in Oklahoma, which will take advantage of the rapidly growing oil production seen in the region.

Analyst Research Plus Peer Comparison

Analysts' sentiment for MPLX seems bullish, even more so than Andeavor, in fact, with a high target of $44 that is 29% above current share prices (vs. Andeavor's 22% upside target). Source: E-TRADE

The low target of MPLX is 5% above current share prices, implying that the bottom may be in for the stock. Regardless of slightly varying price targets for both companies, Andeavor and MPLX, investors should be encouraged to see that MPLX and its close competitors are executing well in the current business environment, and analysts' targets certainly reflect that.

Conclusion

Transitory issues are in the past for MPLX, and future prospects for growth remain bright. Share prices have been stalling near 2016 crash lows as business has improved dramatically, due to rapidly growing shale production and widening differentials, showing a serious disconnect to reality.

However, with catalysts such as more ethane capacity being added, a safe yield that’s growing, and share prices showing compelling risk/reward scenarios at current levels, MPLX is due for a move higher, and should be bought on any dips to the $30 area.

