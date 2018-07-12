Farmland Partners: Don't Bet The Farm On The Common Rather Land On The Preferred

Using the two articles and our risk management thinking we explain why we put money on the preferred and won't bet the farm on the common.

In case you missed this, Farmland Partners (FPI) plunged circa 40% yesterday as a result of an extremely bearish article by Rota Fortunae where the author accuses the company of "artificially increasing revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to FPI as rent; 310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up."

The article is accusing the REIT of allegedly not disclosing loans made to individuals associated with CEO Paul Pittman. Furthermore, the author states that there are evidence "strongly supports FPI has significantly overpaid for properties".

Rota Fortunae goes further estimating that "under normal circumstances FPI would be worth $4.85 per share (45% below the current stock price)". Nevertheless, due to FPI having a "significant risk of insolvency" the author concludes with the following extremely bearish statement (emphasis mine):

We valued FPI under normal circumstances, but we think FPI's financials are anything but normal. As the old saying goes, there is never just one cockroach. We have no faith that FPI's financials are showing investors the true picture. Accordingly, we think FPI's shares are uninvestible.

The company's Chairman and CEO, Paul A. Pittman, replied to the article through Reuters, with the following statements:

Regarding the loans: The company had not "made any loans to related parties that are not appropriately disclosed."

Regarding the "significant risk of insolvency": "We're not near insolvent. We're not overpaid. Our properties are valuable... Our rents are in fact going up."

In a statement issued after the market closed, the company denies any wrongdoing and Mr. Pittman added that "It is horrifying the amount of damage that this self-interested, anonymous party's false allegations caused today to the Company's stockholders... We are evaluating what avenues are available to the Company and its stockholders to remedy the damage inflicted."

In a nutshell, that's the story of FPI over the past 24 hours.

Now, let us be clear: Until yesterday we had no position in any of the company's securities and we haven't looked closely at it for a long time. However, just as my Wheel Of Fortune's partner, Trapping Value, just wrote (super quickly I must add):

Followed by... (emphasis mine)

So at the current price there is some decent margin of safety. We also believe that we are in the midst of a commodity boom and higher inflation lies ahead. This should help crop prices and farm values. So the current price could represent a good buy, but we see no point in buying FPI.

However, while - due to our tight risk management - we see no point in buying the common we certainly saw value yesterday in buying the preferred...

Trapping Value has done a fantastic job in showing that the current price of FPI is low enough as is. Even Rota Fortunae's "under normal circumstances" $4.85 isn't too far off; only 8.14% below current market price of $5.28. Of course, if you do see an insolvency risk here - we don't - then it's a different ball game but assuming that FPI is an ongoing operation - there's no reason to assume the shares should fall much further from here.

Having said that, we (at the Wheel Of Fortune) are very minded of risk. Therefore, I see no point in arguing about the valuation of something we don't intend to buy... Instead I'll focus on the FPI's instrument that interest us much more than FPI's common: Farmland Partners, 6.00% Series B Cumulative Participating Preferred Stock (FPI.PB), aka "FBI-B".

Here's a summary of FPI-B terms:

FPI-B was issued eleven months ago and the size is pretty decent 5.25M originally + 15% over-allotment = 6.0375M preferred shares outstanding.

Since the last quarterly ex-date (June 14th, $0.375/quarter) the price of FPI-B was trading between $24.11-$24.89 with an average volume of 12,120 shares a day.

That's, of course, until yesterday when the short-thesis bombshell has landed taking both the common and the preferred down 38.96% and 26.13%, respectively, on huge volumes; 7,347,391 FPI common shares (circa 25% of the 30.24M common shares float) and 423,631 FPI-B preferred shares (~7% of the 6.0375M preferred shares outstanding), have exchanged hands yesterday!

At the current-purchase price of $18.15, FPI-B offers:

Current Yield: 8.26% = 6%*25/18.15

Yield to Call (9/30/2021): 16.47% = 6%+(25/18.15)^(12/38.6 * )-1

)-1 Very good liquidity with 6.0375M shares outstanding and an average daily volume in the 5-digit area.

*38.6 is the number of months left till call date (9/30/2021)

There's no fail-to-redeem clause in here so a redemption is very unlikely, especially since short-term rates have gone up significantly since this preferred was issued and the 4-year fixed rate tenor that FPI originally issued this preferred based on (back in August 2017) is now much higher.

Using extrapolation between the US 3 & 5 year Treasury yields, you can easily see that what has been a rate of 1.63% (midpoint between 1.5% and 1.76%) is now 2.73% (midpoint between 2.69% and 2.77%).

Even if FPI would be in the exact same shape as they were a year ago, they would still need to pay a higher interest of at least 1.1% - and likely more as high-yield (HYG, JNK) debts' spreads have widen during that period - on top of the 6% they were asked to pay in August 2017.

Bottom Line: FPI shares were up ~17% in the after-market activity. There's certainly a chance for a bounce today (7/12) but, as I wrote above, due to our tight risk management we weren't and won't be considering the common. The preferred certainly seems like a good value at the current levels and the better risk/reward play among the available options.

