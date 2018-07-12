Global Precious MMI: Record-Low Prices Mark This Month - Are More Drops Coming?

Original Post

By Taras Berezowsky

Here's What Happened

MetalMiner's Global Precious Monthly Metals Index (MMI), tracking a basket of precious metals from across the globe, dropped four points (a loss of 4.5%) for the June reading after holding flat for three straight months.

Incidentally, the July 2018 MMI value hit its lowest point since exactly one year ago, when it last clocked in at 84.

Individual price points within this precious metals basket hit some historic lows as well.

The U.S. silver price hit $16.09 per ounce for the July 1 reading, the lowest since January 2017 (when it took an anomalous dip down to $15.80 for one month before bouncing back up). U.S. gold bullion has languished back down to the mid-$1,200s, a one-year low.

And both platinum and palladium have come off considerably, with the U.S. bar price of the former dipping below $900 per ounce for the first time since February 2016.

What Buyers Should Consider