Ubiquiti Networks: Pulled By Strong Industry Trends, Finances With A Question Mark

Not very long ago Citron Research, a popular investment research provider, called Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), a fast-growing wireless technology manufacturing company, a potential fraud. As SA contributor John P. Gavin, CFA, pointed out, the company had been investigated by SEC long before Andrew Left, the managing editor of Citron Research, wrote about the company in September last year. As I have been considering adding shares of the company to my own individual account, I'll share my perspective and present an empirical analysis of the business.

Ubiquiti Networks was founded in 2005 by Robert Pera, a former Apple engineer. The company's business operations include primarily selling WiFi hardware equipment and related software platforms in more than 200 countries around the world. The company's mission is to connect everyone to everything, everywhere. Last year, according to its 10-K filing, Ubiquiti Networks had 725 full-time employees of which 440 were in R&D, 92 in sales, general and administrative, and 193 in operations. The company operates in two product type revenue segments - Service Provider Technology and Enterprise Technology.

Every year, Kleiner Perkins, a renowned venture capital company, publishes its Internet trends presentation, which is always full of valuable insights about the state and progression of various internet market segments. This year, on one of its early slides, the company highlighted accelerating WiFi adoption around the globe, which now carries almost half a billion different WiFi networks. This is very favorable trend for all WiFi equipment manufacturers, Ubiquiti Networks included.

Based on Ubiquiti Networks financial statements figures and Reuters' website growth rates calculations, 1-year, 3-year and 5-year revenue CAGRs total 29.8, 14.8, 19.6 percent respectively. Likewise, earnings per share 1-year and 3-year CAGRs amount to 24.2 and 16.2 percent respectively. If the numbers in Ubiquiti Networks' financial statements can be trusted, the statistics display a significant improvement that suggests the demand for Ubiquiti Networks products is strong. As can be seen in the output below, the company's free cash flow shows signs of substantial acceleration in recent years.

According to conclusions of several academic studies, companies with their founder in the role of the CEO or other considerable influence on the business tend to substantially outperform their lacking-founder-as-a-CEO peers. Two years ago, global management consultancy company Bain & Co. analyzed a few hundred founder-led companies and identified three elements that set them companies apart - a business insurgency, a front-line obsession and an owner's mindset. The founder and CEO of Ubiquiti Networks is Robert Pera, a former Apple engineer, who certainly seems to have a vision for the company, but on the other hand, seems to show some weaknesses regarding the division of organizational responsibilities within the company as well. A closer look at Ubiquiti Networks' LinkedIn website reveals that some people, according to their backgrounds and skillsets, seem to fit some roles better than they are currently in.

Even though the company presents that it has a vast and rapidly growing community, investors should be aware that most of its communication appears to take be taking place exclusively in virtual space in the form of posts and discussions on the Ubiquiti Networks community board. Another important issue which should not be overlooked is the company's generous buyback program, which however, in the light of rapidly increasing debt, is somewhat questionable. Coupled with very brief Q&A sessions during the last several earnings call, there is no wonder that many analysts have recently dropped their coverage. As indicated, these signs of poor external communication might be directly or indirectly linked to poor internal communication which negatively impacts the whole business.

Under one of the most widely used valuation techniques in finance - the discounted cash flow analysis - blended perpetuity growth and EBITDA multiple method - Ubiquiti Networks' shares are currently trading with 63 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock comes at US$173.5, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady EBIT margin of 33 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands at roughly US$98.4 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Under a different valuation approach, giving a better picture of the company's long run intrinsic value's most probable evolution, a technique commonly called the Peter Lynch earnings line, Ubiquiti Networks' shares look even more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a custom 20 percent operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of June FY2023 is estimated to reach US$181.55, which implies almost 17 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Fierce competition - the market in which Ubiquiti Networks operates is highly competitive; among Ubiquiti Networks major competitors' are companies such as Cambium Networks, Ceragon Networks, DragonWave, Mimosa or TP-LINK Technologies.

- the market in which Ubiquiti Networks operates is highly competitive; among Ubiquiti Networks major competitors' are companies such as Cambium Networks, Ceragon Networks, DragonWave, Mimosa or TP-LINK Technologies. Security risks - the company may fall victim to sophisticated methods of fraudulent activities such as phishing, social engineering or other illicit acts.

- the company may fall victim to sophisticated methods of fraudulent activities such as phishing, social engineering or other illicit acts. Reputational risks - the company's business and prospects depend on the strength of its brand which especially in the retrospective of recent events seems to be endangered.

- the company's business and prospects depend on the strength of its brand which especially in the retrospective of recent events seems to be endangered. High employee turnover - Ubiquiti Networks' employees are spread all over the world, abrupt changes in the company's strategy or fast relocations of its offices can harm its structural stability.

- Ubiquiti Networks' employees are spread all over the world, abrupt changes in the company's strategy or fast relocations of its offices can harm its structural stability. Technical issues - technical issues, either with the company's products or during earnings call can significantly hamper the company's future prospects get reflected in its revenue.

- technical issues, either with the company's products or during earnings call can significantly hamper the company's future prospects get reflected in its revenue. Natural disasters risks - as Ubiquiti Networks' manufacturing and shipping facilities are located in southern China, a geographic area with a relatively high occurrence of earthquakes and extreme storms, the company faces also considerable operational risks stemming from unexpected natural disasters.

- as Ubiquiti Networks' manufacturing and shipping facilities are located in southern China, a geographic area with a relatively high occurrence of earthquakes and extreme storms, the company faces also considerable operational risks stemming from unexpected natural disasters. Other environmental and regulatory risks.

To sum up, Ubiquiti Networks' fishy business practices will certainly require more time to crystalize and the final word will have to come from SEC representatives. But at least from an economical point of view, I would not call the company a fraud as it produces and sells real products that serve people around the world. Assuming from the consents of independent registered public accounting firms in the latest 10-K filling - KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - I believe the company is aware of its issues and is making the right steps in the right direction. Finally, if you feel I omitted something or would like to add to something, feel free to comment in the section below, I would love to hear your thoughts!

